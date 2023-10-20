F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times from Austin

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit.

F1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

Q1 at the United States Grand Prix!

22:00 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the first qualifying session on a stunningly sunny day in Austin, Texas!

A reminder: this is the qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix. It has nothing to do with sprint day tomorrow.

18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers... let’s go!

21:55 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just five minutes away from the all-important qualifying session for Sunday’s grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas!

Can anyone stop Max Verstappen? The Dutchman is targeting his 50th grand prix victory on Sunday.

Mercedes and Ferrari looked quick in practice...

Daniel Ricciardo must prove he still belongs on the F1 grid

21:49 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

For a man handed a lifeline in Formula One – with an illustrious Red Bull-shaped reward beckoning down the line – it has not quite been the statement return Daniel Ricciardo envisaged back in July. What did that look like? Top-10 finishes with AlphaTauri, perhaps with a memorable overtake or two evoking the Ricciardo of old back onto the grid. But it has in fact been the complete opposite: the only return has been his return to inactivity.

Two races in and a hand injury sustained in practice in Zandvoort, north Holland, back in August has seen the affable Australian feature only on the sidelines again. A seesaw seven weeks have followed: while on one hand confirmation of a seat on the grid in 2024 was, rather peculiarly, confirmed in his absence in Japan, his deputy Liam Lawson caught the eye with a string of impressive performances, including a team-best result of ninth in Singapore.

So as Ricciardo struts back into the paddock this weekend in Austin, the broken bone in his hand healed, the pressure is firmly on the 34-year-old’s shoulders at his home from home. Affection works hand in hand with Ricciardo and the United States: he loves America, Americans love him.

Full piece below:

Daniel Ricciardo’s back from injury. Now he must show F1 he still belongs

Can it help Mercedes straight away here in Austin?

21:37 , Kieran Jackson

Ted explains Mercedes' upgrades ahead of the US Grand Prix 🇺🇸🔧 pic.twitter.com/5TQn1pbh4H — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 20, 2023

What is the race schedule?

20:59 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 20 October

Qualifying: 10pm

Saturday 21 October

Sprint shootout: 6:30pm

Sprint race: 11pm

Sunday 22 October

Race: 8pm

Ton up for Lando Norris!

20:37 , Kieran Jackson

"I am proud, not many people in the world get to achieve such a thing!" 😅



It'll be Lando Norris' 100th race in F1 this weekend 🏎️ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MTopgM7xuf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 19, 2023

F1 drivers react as sport governing body increases size of fines

20:28 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton and his fellow Formula One drivers could be fined up to one million euros following a dramatic change to the sport’s rulebook.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, F1’s governing body announced it has increased the maximum sanction that stewards can impose on a driver from 250,000 euros (£218,000) to 871,500 euros (£760,000).

The FIA said the amount had been static for the last 12 years and “does not reflect the current needs of motor sports”.

But the decision was met with surprise by the grid’s drivers. Daniel Ricciardo, back in action after missing five races with a broken hand, calling it “scary”, and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen branding the move “ridiculous”.

Full quotes below:

F1 drivers react as sport governing body increases size of fines

A classic Yuki burst of anger in practice...

20:13 , Kieran Jackson

Yuki 🎙️: "Bro! What the ****** man?" pic.twitter.com/s0B17BF26s — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 20, 2023

FP1 RESULTS:

19:47 , Kieran Jackson

FP1 CLASSIFICATION



Max Verstappen sets the pace in our only practice session of the weekend 👀#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/d4KHbFpfyY — Formula 1 (@F1) October 20, 2023

Max Verstappen quickest in FP1!

19:32 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton went fastest in the first and second sectors... but then it all went missing! Only third-fastest in the end, 0.281 secs off Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman once again the quickest, but it’s relatively close! Charles Leclerc is second, a tenth back, with Sergio Perez in fourth and Kevin Magnussen fifth.

6-10: Russell, Albon, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Gasly

McLaren struggling a fair bit about there... Norris and Piastri only 15th and 19th respectively.

Max Verstappen back on top

19:27 , Kieran Jackson

As we go through the qualifying simulations on soft tyres, Max Verstappen is 0.156 secs clear of second place with a 1:35:912.

Charles Leclerc is in second for Ferrari, with Sergio Perez in third. But it could change in the final five minutes... Lewis Hamilton on a flier...

Oscar Piastri almost in the wall!

19:10 , Kieran Jackson

What a save from the Aussie!

Piastri loses control of the car in sector one and it looks set to spin into the wall... but he saves it and only turfs up a load of dirt off track!

Relief in the McLaren garage!

Oscar Piastri goes drifting in Austin 😅 pic.twitter.com/6sdG9vQKvG — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 20, 2023

Lewis Hamilton fastest at halfway!

19:06 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton now top of the timesheets, at a circuit he’s won at five times! It’s a 1:37:394 on hard tyres, with Max Verstappen a tenth down.

Lando Norris is in third, two-tenths back, with Yuki Tsunoda and Kevin Magnussen in fourth and fifth.

6-10: Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Zhou, Piastri

George Russell, suspiciously, down in P17. And both Aston Martins in the garage with brake issues, so in the bottom-two. Problems for Aston...

Red Bull boss Christian Horner:

18:56 , Kieran Jackson

“These are all cup finals for us. We’ve never achieved first and second so that’s an objective but really it’s about attacking every one of these five events.

“Checo is doing OK. He’s had a rough ride the last couple of races, he’s done a lot of work in the sim - three straight days. He’s prepped really hard for this event. He just needs a solid weekend, hopefully he can have that here.”

Max Verstappen fastest early on!

18:47 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen quickest with a 1:37:498 in the first 15 minutes, with Lewis Hamilton less than a tenth down in second place.

In third is Yuki Tsunoda, six-tenths behind first place, with Lando Norris in fourth and Kevin Magnussen in fifth!

Close shave between Sainz and Norris!

18:42 , Kieran Jackson

“Oh my god... we nearly crashed!” Carlos Sainz almost collided with Lando Norris in the twists of sector one!

A close shave for CarLando!

FP1 at the US Grand Prix!

18:32 , Kieran Jackson

It’s time for the one and only practice session in Austin, Texas!

32C at the Circuit of the Americas and not a cloud in the sky! George Russell leads the queue of cars in the pit lane out around this 5.5km track, with 20 turns and a real mixture of long straights and twisty corners!

And the clock counts down from 60 minutes...

Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

18:22 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 433 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 224 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 194 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 153 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 145 points

7) Lando Norris - 136 points

8) George Russell - 132 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 23 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Max Verstappen still fully focused despite world title wrap-up:

18:17 , Kieran Jackson

"Nothing to crazy yet" 😅



Has Max Verstappen had a big celebration yet for winning the World Championship? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nL33zoAxFd — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 19, 2023

Daniel Ricciardo is back after five races out!

17:57 , Kieran Jackson

Here are the constructors’ standings ahead of this weekend:

17:42 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 657 points (champion)

2) Mercedes - 326 points

3) Ferrari - 298 points

4) Aston Martin - 230 points

5) McLaren - 219 points

6) Alpine - 90 points

7) Williams - 23 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

9) Haas - 12 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

F1 United States Grand Prix qualifying LIVE!

16:59 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening - it’s triple header time!

F1 swings back stateside for the second of three races in the US this year! And we’re back to the 5.5km Circuit of the Americas for the US Grand Prix and the penultimate sprint weekend of the season!

Max Verstappen stole victory right at the death from Lewis Hamilton last year and the race at COTA usually brings plenty of excitement... what will we be in for this weekend?

It’s practice first up at 6:30pm (BST) before qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 10pm (BST) - stay right here for all the updates!