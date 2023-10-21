F1 United States Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout results and reaction ahead of Austin race

F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the US Grand Prix – and the fifth sprint weekend of the season.

Max Verstappen sealed the 2023 world title last time out in Qatar and also claimed his 14th grand prix victory of the season. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was driver of the weekend, however, winning the sprint race and coming second in the grand prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton had a weekend to forget, crashing into Mercedes team-mate George Russell, while the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were among the chasing pack. Lando Norris finished third to secure a double podium for McLaren.

Verstappen won a thrilling race at COTA last year, edging out Lewis Hamilton who has still not won a race since the 2021 season. Hamilton is, however, a five-time winner at the circuit. Charles Leclerc grabbed pole for Sunday’s grand prix after qualifying on Friday.

F1 UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX - SPRINT

Lewis Hamilton over team radio:

19:23 , Kieran Jackson

“Good job lads. This is an improvement, we’re getting there...”

Max Verstappen is on pole for the sprint in Austin!

19:16 , Kieran Jackson

Normal service resumed!

Max Verstappen takes P1 - but only by 0.055 seconds!

Charles Leclerc is second this time, with Lewis Hamilton also within a tenth in third! So tight between the top-three!

4-10: Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Albon, Gasly

The world champion will start from the front for the sprint race at 11pm!

Cars make their way out onto the circuit...

19:10 , Kieran Jackson

Nothing in the first three minutes... and Max Verstappen is the first car out there!

Soft tyres for this one - whoever gets through last before the chequered flag might just have the optimum track conditions here!

SQ3 underway!

19:07 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then - just eight minutes in this quickfire final sprint-qualifying session!

Who will be on pole for the sprint race later on?!

No cars out for now...

Max Verstappen had a nervy spin at the end of SQ2!

19:06 , Kieran Jackson

Fernando Alonso out in SQ2!

19:02 , Kieran Jackson

Both Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo miss out on the final session!

Bottom-five (11-15) and out in SQ2: Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll, Zhou

George Russell looked tight on track limits... but survives!

Alex Albon sneaks through in P10...

Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz

Max looks bang on it today...

Max Verstappen quickest so far

18:56 , Kieran Jackson

Different tactics at play here, eight cars have gone out to set a lap straight away, while six remain in the garage - including Lewis Hamilton!

Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:181, with Charles Leclerc two-tenths back in second and Carlos Sainz in third.

4-8: Norris, Perez, Piastri, Stroll, Zhou

3:00 to go...

SQ2 underway!

18:50 , Kieran Jackson

The Red Bull duo lead the cars out of the pit lane.

This session is 10 minutes long, with medium tyres again in use.

Who will make it to the top-10 shootout in the shootout?!

Valtteri Bottas out in SQ1!

18:46 , Kieran Jackson

Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo escape in 14th and 15th!

Yuki Tsunoda is doing his usual ranting and raving at the end of the shootout, down in P19.

Bottom-five (16-20) and out in SQ1: Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda, Sargeant

Stewards are also looking at an impeding incident... George Russell in trouble potentially putting off Charles Leclerc. “Penalty for Mr Russell, thank you!” says Leclerc.

Top-3: Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon

Max Verstappen didn’t go out in the end there, saving himself a set of tyres.

Max Verstappen quickest after first set of laps

18:40 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen top with a 1:35:957, ahead of both Ferrari drivers.

Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant

3:00 to go. Oscar Piastri in P11 not safe, and Fernando Alonso in 15th will also need to go quicker!

Medium tyres in use!

18:36 , Kieran Jackson

All 20 cars now out on track. A reminder that the medium tyre is the compulsory compound for SQ1 and SQ2, before we move to soft tyres for SQ3.

Time for some lap times!

SQ1 underway!

18:30 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the first 12 minute session of the sprint shootout at the Circuit of the Americas!

Quickfire laps for all 20 drivers now...

Driver Standings ahead of this weekend:

18:28 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 433 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 224 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 194 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 153 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 145 points

7) Lando Norris - 136 points

8) George Russell - 132 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 23 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

F1 sprint at US Grand Prix!

18:24 , Kieran Jackson

Welcome to live coverage of sprint day at the US Grand Prix!

Charles Leclerc took pole in grand prix qualifying... what will the shortened format of the sprint have in store?

The shootout is at 6:30pm (BST), with the race itself at 11pm. Stay right here for all live updates over the next few hours!