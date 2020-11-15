Breaking News:

Dustin Johnson dominates at Masters for first green jacket

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton claims seventh world title with wet win over Perez

Alex Kalinauckas
·8 min read
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win

Lewis Hamilton clinched the 2020 Formula 1 world title with victory in a wet and wild Turkish Grand Prix over Sergio Perez, while Valtteri Bottas finished 14th after several spins.

The majority of the race was led by polesitter Lance Stroll, who lost out by taking a second stop for intermediates. Charles Leclerc used the same strategy to charge to third in the closing stages, only to lose out to team-mate Sebastian Vettel on the last lap after making a last-gasp move on Perez, while Mercedes opted to leave Hamilton on a one-stopper after he had charged up to the leading Racing Point cars.

The result gives Hamilton his seventh world championship, level with Michael Schumacher's record title haul.

At the start, all the cars made slow getaways, but it was the Red Bull cars that could not carry enough momentum off the line, which meant Max Verstappen and Alex Albon were quickly swamped from second and fourth by the Renault and Mercedes cars.

Esteban Ocon followed Perez into Turn 1 in third place as Stroll led away from pole, but he was tapped into a spin by Daniel Ricciardo, who had turned out of the left-hander to avoid Hamilton, with the Mercedes suddenly appearing on his inside.

Ocon spun around and Bottas was left with nowhere to go, spinning in sync with the Renault as he avoided contact. However, the Mercedes driver later tagged Ocon into a second spin at the Turn 9 left-hander on lap one, giving the Frenchman a left-rear puncture, as he lost the rear of his W11.

Stroll and Perez surged clear, with Hamilton up to third from sixth on the grid, but he slid off at Turn 9 and was jumped by the fast-starting Vettel, who was up from 11th on the grid, and the recovering Verstappen.

Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win

At the end of lap one of 58, Stroll had a lead of 3.6s over Perez, which he set about extending to over five seconds with a series of fastest laps over the next few tours before the Mexican driver started to ease back towards his team-mate.

After Leclerc had proved the time was right to take intermediates with a stop from P14 on lap six, the leaders started to come in two laps later, led by Vettel and Hamilton from third and fifth - by which time Hamilton had become the fastest driver on track.

When they came in on lap eight, Verstappen was unleashed from behind Vettel and he insisted on staying out on his full wets until lap 11, two laps after Stroll had come in and easily retained the net lead.

Perez pitted the lap ahead of Verstappen, but had a slow right front change, and when the Red Bull finally came in - with Albon waiting until lap as the last of the leaders to change tyres - Verstappen just manage to jump ahead of Vettel, fractionally behind Perez.

Stroll's lead once the stops had shaken out was up to 10.7s, with the race then neutralised on lap 13 by the virtual safety car as Antonio Giovinazzi - who had crashed on the way to the grid ahead of the race, as did George Russell - pulled over to retire on the straight down the hill from Turn 8.

When the race resumed two laps later, the Red Bull drivers were able to fire their tyres up best of the leaders, with Verstappen harrying Perez and Albon easily passing Vettel at Turn 7 on lap 16 after Hamilton had locked up and slid off at Turn 12 - the track's main passing point - the lap the VSC ended.

Verstappen had a chance to pass Perez when the Racing Point slipped out of Turn 9 on lap 18, after he had begun to make significant in-roads into Stroll's lead, but after the Red Bull looked to Perez's inside of the Turn 11 kink he shot out on the kerbs on the outside and lost the rear, spinning off at high speed and falling behind Albon, Vettel and Hamilton.

As he had flatspotted his tyres, Verstappen had to pit for another set of inters, falling to eighth with Albon then homing in on Perez as Hamilton struggled to stay with Vettel as the teams started to think about switching to dry tyres.

Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win

By lap 24, Perez had whittled Stroll's lead down to the four-second mark, with Albon following closely behind before then fading back over the next five laps as he struggled with the inters starting to wear on the drying track.

The tread falling away on the green-walled tyres seemed to favour Vettel and Hamilton, as they started to home in on the leaders as the race approached the halfway stage, when Leclerc again triggered another round of stops as he pitted for more inters from ninth.

His pace encouraged Vettel to pit as well, with Albon then gifting Hamilton third with spin at Turn 4 on lap 34, after which he immediately pitted.

Up front, Perez was suddenly closing right up to Stroll, getting with one second - DRS had been activated on lap 30 - as Racing Point considered whether to take the fresh inters or leave its drivers out.

But with Hamilton suddenly looming and the Ferraris flying on their new tyres, Stroll pitted on lap 36, coming out fourth, behind Verstappen - a factor again thanks to his early second stop.

Hamilton instructed Mercedes to leave him out and by the start of lap 37 he was within one second of Perez's car, then making a simple DRS pass on the long run to Turn 12 to take P1, which he had in the opening laps been nearly a pitstop behind.

The Briton quickly dropped Perez, who also did not pit for a second set of inters, building a gap of nearly 20s over the next 10 laps.

Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win

In the pack behind, Vettel, now being followed by the charging Leclerc, attacked a struggling Stroll into Turn 12 on lap 39, and when the former leader fought back at the left-hander, he slid deep and was passed by both Ferraris - then demoted at the same spot by Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr on the next two laps.

Leclerc was on the move again on lap 40 when he passed Vettel with DRS on the run to Turn 12 and he quickly gapped his team-mate over the next few tours, the period where Sainz passed Albon for fifth and the gaps between the leaders spread out significantly.

Despite the threat of rain returning in the closing stages, Hamilton, after Mercedes considered pitting him for a safety stop given his gap over Perez, cruised home to win by a comfortable 31.6s

Leclerc had slipped off the road at Turn 4 as the race entered its final stages, but he had enough in hand over Vettel to stay third, where he seemed destined to finish before the gap to Perez closed rapidly over the final laps.

Perez went deep at Turn 9 on the last lap and that gave Leclerc the chance to attack for second coming into Turn 12, but the Ferrari went too deep, which allowed Perez to stay in front and the suddenly close Vettel to nip ahead into third.

Leclerc therefore finished fourth ahead of Sainz, with Verstappen recovering to sixth ahead of Albon despite having another spin as they lapped the spun Kimi Raikkonen off the road at Turn 4.

Lando Norris demoted Stroll to ninth when the former leader slipped off the road at Turn 1 late on, with Daniel Ricciado, who also spun while battling Norris a few laps before, rounding out the top 10.

Bottas ended up a lapped 14th, spinning a further three times - five in total - as he struggled in a race where he had to beat Hamilton by eight points to keep the title fight alive.

Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win
Hamilton claims seventh title with Turkish GP win

He came in to take new inters in the closing stages after his team-mate had put him a lap down, but his pace did not match Hamilton's until the very last lap.

Kevin Magussen retired in the pits late on, having rejoined the race after being released from his second stop with a suspected loose wheel - which will be investigated after the race.

Romain Grosjean and Nicholas Latifi also retired in the pits a few laps after they had clashed and spun off.

Verstappen also faces a post-race investigation for possibly crossing the pit exit line after his second stop.

Turkish Grand Prix result - 58 laps

Pos

Driver

Car

Gap

1

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1h42m19.313s

2

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

31.633s

3

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

31.960s

4

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

33.858s

5

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

34.363s

6

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

44.873s

7

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

46.484s

8

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m01.259s

9

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m12.353s

10

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m35.460s

11

Esteban Ocon

Renault

1 Lap

12

Daniil Kvyat

AlphaTauri/Honda

1 Lap

13

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri/Honda

1 Lap

14

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1 Lap

15

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1 Lap

16

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1 Lap

17

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

Not running

-

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

Retirement

-

Nicholas Latifi

Williams/Mercedes

Retirement

-

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

Retirement


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods cards a 10 — really — at Augusta's 12th

    Tiger Woods just had the worst hole of his career at the 12th at Augusta.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, Hall Of Fame Manager In Intensive Care

    Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers puts the Packers on the board with a ridiculous throw

    Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent

  • Tiger Woods endures worst hole of his career during final round of Masters

    Tiger Woods finishes with a 10 on the par-3 12th hole at Augusta National during the final round of the Masters on Sunday.

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Jim Harbaugh understands there is no quick fix for Michigan football. Urban Meyer could have told him

    The Michigan Wolverines fell to 1-3 following a 49-11 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday in college football.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Dustin Johnson wins first Masters in style with record winning score at Augusta

    Dustin Johnson was not crowned as any old normal Masters champion - if there is such a thing - here on Sunday, but as the champion who took fewer strokes than any decked in green before. A Masters like no other, hailed a winner with a score like no other - 20-under, 268 shots. It is such an appropriate accolade for a five-shot winning performance so dominant it would surely have sucked out all of the atmosphere even if any patrons had been allowed in here. Johnson, the South Carolina boy from an hour up Interstate-25, has always been made to enter the Butler Cabin and the sight of Tiger Woods putting the jacket around his countryman’s wide shoulders seemed nothing less than befitting. Starting with a four-shot advantage, there was a measure of drama in the opening stages when first the Korean Sung-jae Im closed to within a shot after five holes and then the Australian Cameron Smith took up the baton to reduce the deficit to two with the back nine to play. And the world No 1 was indeed jittery as he set out to attain that status of multiple “major-winner" his supreme talent and athleticism have always demanded. Yet with the pressure of the stats book showing that Johnson had held four 54-leads in the majors before and never once got the job done, the mighty specimen consigned all those memories of major calamities, of five major runners-up finishes to the past and strolled clear, quickly putting to bed the notion that Georgia would again be a dramatic swing state. As the minutes counted down, it became obvious that Johnson’s battle was not with the rest on this particular leaderboard but with the 18-under mark set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. Three birdies in succession from the 13th help him easy away in that race, too, and the manner in which he reeled of this trio says so much about the standard he now sets.

  • Lakers finalizing trade of Danny Green for OKC's Dennis Schröder

    The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • Post-Week 11 AP poll largely unchanged after 3 top five teams had games postponed or canceled

    Four of the top five teams didn't play on Saturday. Only Notre Dame did and the Irish won easily.

  • NBA trade tracker: Rumors, reports and more ahead of the 2020-21 season

    What moves will the Wizards and the rest of the NBA make?

  • One of boxing's most powerful figures is livid his guy lost a bout because of a phantom head-butt

    The referee's decision was "an absolute disgrace," an angry Bob Arum said after Andrew Moloney was deemed to have headbutted his opponent.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • Dana White had strong words for Khaos Williams' 2nd straight 1st-round KO

    The Michigan-based fighter has ended his first two UFC fights in under 30 seconds.

  • Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls

    With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday. Alabama kept its No. 1 spot in both rankings, earning 60 of 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 57 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

  • Buccaneers spend five hours on tarmac waiting for flight to Charlotte

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spent five hours on their plane waiting to take off for their flight to Charlotte on Saturday night.

  • Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

    Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, following his UFC Vegas 14 victory over Paul Felder, called out fellow former titleholder Conor McGregor. It was dos Anjos's first fight back at lightweight after fighting for the past three-plus years at welterweight. He made the argument that after the win over Felder, he and McGregor were the only top lightweights that were qualified to fill the vacancy of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently announced his retirement. “I think I wanna face whoever is on the line for that belt. At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance. If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open. If you look at the division, me and Conor, we are the only champions in that division. I think if the championship is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.” Following dos Anjos's comments, McGregor said he was in. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327809253596418048?s=20 McGregor is already set to face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23, 2021, and he sounds committed to making that fight happen. A short time after his first tweet, McGregor clarified that and said he would still be down to fight dos Anjos after Poirier. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1327811985946370048?s=20 TRENDING > UFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor were scheduled to fight several years ago dos Anjos and McGregor had been slated to fight once before, which is reflected in the photos of McGregor's second tweet. At that time, dos Anjos held the lightweight belt and was set to make the second defense of it opposite McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016. Following some intense press in the lead-up, dos Anjos was forced to bow out of the fight after breaking his foot during training for the bout. McGregor went on to headline the UFC 196 fight card in a welterweight bout opposite Nate Diaz. He lost. Diaz submitted McGregor in the second round. Related video > Rafael dos Anjos explains Conor McGregor callout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Golf: Pedersen holds nerve in playoff to win first Saudi Ladies title

    Hall, who was leading with five holes to play, bogeyed the 16th and missed an eight-foot birdie putt for the win, while Pedersen sunk two birdies in her last five holes to force the playoff after both players ended tied on 10-under par. Pedersen birdied the first extra hole to claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) crown after her victories at the Indian Open in 2015 and the Czech Open in August. "It's very special," Pedersen said.