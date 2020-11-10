F1 Turkish GP '10 retro: The beginning of the end for Webber at Red Bull

When Red Bull found its way out of F1's midfield and joined the hunt for wins, tensions between Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel began to flare. The first of those fall-outs came in the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix during a high-speed tangle for the lead...

Mark Webber enjoyed a long, largely-successful Formula 1 career that came to an end in 2013, but one in which he just fell short of becoming world champion.

Despite playing a key role in Red Bull's run of four constructors' championship wins from 2010 to 2013, Webber was left very much in the shadow of team-mate Sebastian Vettel - a feeling that only grew with each season that went by.

While Vettel would comfortably beat Webber in 2011, '12 and '13, their second season as team-mates - 2010 - was a much more even fight. Webber led the championship standings longer than any other driver, ultimately falling 14 points off Vettel after his late-season surge.

But tensions were already brewing between the drivers - and between Webber and Red Bull - with the first spill-over coming at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix, 10 years ago today, as they clashed on-track.

Webber arrived at Istanbul Park riding high after back-to-back wins in Spain and Monaco. He had led every lap of both races from pole position, putting him into the lead of the championship. But that would be the high point for the Webber-Red Bull relationship.

"It was really the remarkable four-race sequence in the middle of 2010, from Istanbul through Montreal, Valencia and Silverstone, that signalled the beginning of the end of my positive feelings for Red Bull Racing," Webber wrote in his autobiography, Aussie Grit.

"F1 fans will remember Turkey that year and the infamous coming-together between Seb and me as we tussled for the race lead. The day before that happened, I got wind that matters might be conspiring against me."

Red Bull had managed to get a new-spec rear wing to Turkey in time for final practice after opting to not use an F-duct on its car from Saturday onwards. But with only one available, the team decided to put it on Vettel's car instead of Webber's. Webber was made to wait until qualifying to get his first run with the new rear wing, but duly put his car on pole for the third race in a row as Vettel could only manage third on the grid.

"When I saw on the TV the hugs Sebastian got on the pit wall from the team, I began having serious doubts as to who was really pulling the strings at Red Bull" Mark Webber, Aussie Grit

Webber held onto his lead at the start, but couldn't break free from McLaren's Lewis Hamilton behind, who in turn had Vettel following him as well. Hamilton and Vettel had both been saving some fuel while tucked into slipstreams of the cars ahead, but Webber had the more valuable track position.

Red Bull opted to give Vettel priority in the pits in a bid to get him ahead of Hamilton, bringing the German driver in on lap 14. He was fitted with a set of prime tyres that would see him to the end of the race, 2010 being a year where strategies rarely varied due to the long-life nature of Bridgestone's compounds.

Webber and Hamilton both reacted one lap later, coming into the pits together. While Webber was able to retain his lead, Vettel had got ahead of Hamilton. Jenson Button tried going long to join the fight, but remained fourth after pitting, albeit just a couple of seconds off the race lead.

In need of a fuel save to make it to the end, Webber was instructed to turn down his engine and ease his pace. "I did, but I made a point of asking about Sebastian's status on fuel," Webber wrote. "He was fine. I was the guy who led, and who suffered. That's what Seb had in his top pocket, and he planned to use it when he could get a run at me."

With traffic and light rain complicating matters, Vettel closed up on the rear of Webber's car on lap 40. He was tighter through Turn 8, and after a better exit out of Turn 10, got a run on his team-mate as they came through the Turn 11 kink.

