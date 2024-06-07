F1 team Alpine confirms talks with Mick Schumacher

German Formula One driver Mick Schumacher of the Mercedes AMG Formula One Team arrives for practice day of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit. Hasan Bratic/dpa

Formula One team Alpine have held talks with Mick Schumacher as they look for a new driver for the 2025 season, team principal Bruno Famin told broadcasters Sky on Friday.

"We have talked with a lot of people. But nothing is decided yet," he said on the sidelines of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Alpine, who this week announced they will part ways with Esteban Ocon next year, have also talked with motorsport talent Jack Doohan and drivers who have a contract with other teams.

It's still unclear whether Pierre Gasly will stay with the French outfit for the next season. His contract also expires at the end of 2024.

Both Gasly and Ocon haven't enjoyed a good season and Alpine sit second-last in the constructors' standings after eight races.

Schumacher made his F1 debut with Haas in 2021 and also raced for the team in 2022 before his contract was not extended. Since then, he's been acting as a reserve driver for Mercedes.

"He's a young but also experienced driver with his two seasons. He's on the list but the list is long. I don't know how many names are there," Famin said.