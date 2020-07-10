F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time after rain delay, how to watch & more

Styrian GP qualifying: start time, how to watch
As the Red Bull Ring hosts the second round of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with this weekend's race run under the Styrian Grand Prix banner, here's how to watch qualifying.

After the dramatic opener in Spielberg, F1 stays in Austria this weekend for a second straight event - a first in F1's history.

Mercedes remain hot favourites to claim pole position again, having seen Valtteri Bottas take pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton - before a late grid penalty demoted the British driver down three places for ignoring yellow flags during Q3 of qualifying.

Last time out Red Bull were Mercedes' closest rivals, with Max Verstappen promoted to second on the grid after Hamilton's penalty, while both Racing Point and McLaren impressed as the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel struggled.

Lando Norris, who claimed his maiden F1 podium last weekend, will take a three-place grid penalty into the Styrian GP after overtaking under yellow flags during the opening practice session.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Styrian GP was due to start at 3pm local time (2pm BST), but has been delayed due to rain. The current start time is unknown with F1 waiting for the weather conditions to improve before starting Q1 of qualifying.

Date: Saturday 11 July 2020
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST


How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying on Saturday starting at 6:30pm BST. Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Heavy rain and storms are forecast throughout Saturday in Spielberg which could force either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's FP3 and qualifying sessions if the sessions are unsafe to run.

What happens if rain cancels qualifying?

If qualifying is postponed, the session can take place on Sunday morning, which most recently happened during the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in the combined practice times will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen start from pole for Red Bull from Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Pos

Driver

Team

Time

1

Max Verstappen

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Red Bull/Honda

1m03.660s

-

27

2

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mercedes

1m03.703s

0.043s

36

3

Sergio Perez

BWT Racing Point F1 Team

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m03.877s

0.217s

43

4

Lance Stroll

BWT Racing Point F1 Team

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m04.241s

0.581s

43

5

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren F1 Team

McLaren/Renault

1m04.333s

0.673s

45

6

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Mercedes

1m04.348s

0.688s

27

7

Alexander Albon

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing

Red Bull/Honda

1m04.437s

0.777s

29

8

Lando Norris

McLaren F1 Team

McLaren/Renault

1m04.541s

0.881s

31

9

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

1m04.706s

1.046s

35

10

Esteban Ocon

Renault DP World F1 Team

Renault

1m04.746s

1.086s

32

11

Pierre Gasly

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

AlphaTauri/Honda

1m04.757s

1.097s

37

12

Daniil Kvyat

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

AlphaTauri/Honda

1m05.050s

1.390s

34

13

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m05.152s

1.492s

23

14

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m05.365s

1.705s

36

15

George Russell

Williams Racing

Williams/Mercedes

1m05.588s

1.928s

34

16

Sebastian Vettel

Scuderia Ferrari

Ferrari

1m05.613s

1.953s

40

17

Nicholas Latifi

Williams Racing

Williams/Mercedes

1m05.655s

1.995s

49

18

Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1 Team

Haas/Ferrari

1m05.790s

2.130s

36

19

Romain Grosjean

Haas F1 Team

Haas/Ferrari

1m06.096s

2.436s

38

20

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault DP World F1 Team

Renault

-

-

2

