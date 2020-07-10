F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time after rain delay, how to watch & more

Styrian GP qualifying: start time, how to watch

As the Red Bull Ring hosts the second round of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with this weekend's race run under the Styrian Grand Prix banner, here's how to watch qualifying.

After the dramatic opener in Spielberg, F1 stays in Austria this weekend for a second straight event - a first in F1's history.

Mercedes remain hot favourites to claim pole position again, having seen Valtteri Bottas take pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton - before a late grid penalty demoted the British driver down three places for ignoring yellow flags during Q3 of qualifying.

Last time out Red Bull were Mercedes' closest rivals, with Max Verstappen promoted to second on the grid after Hamilton's penalty, while both Racing Point and McLaren impressed as the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel struggled.

Lando Norris, who claimed his maiden F1 podium last weekend, will take a three-place grid penalty into the Styrian GP after overtaking under yellow flags during the opening practice session.

What time does qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Styrian GP was due to start at 3pm local time (2pm BST), but has been delayed due to rain. The current start time is unknown with F1 waiting for the weather conditions to improve before starting Q1 of qualifying.



Date: Saturday 11 July 2020

Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST







How can I watch qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying on Saturday starting at 6:30pm BST. Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Heavy rain and storms are forecast throughout Saturday in Spielberg which could force either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's FP3 and qualifying sessions if the sessions are unsafe to run.

What happens if rain cancels qualifying?

If qualifying is postponed, the session can take place on Sunday morning, which most recently happened during the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in the combined practice times will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen start from pole for Red Bull from Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Pos Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull/Honda 1m03.660s - 27 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 1m03.703s 0.043s 36 3 Sergio Perez BWT Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point/Mercedes 1m03.877s 0.217s 43 4 Lance Stroll BWT Racing Point F1 Team Racing Point/Mercedes 1m04.241s 0.581s 43 5 Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren F1 Team McLaren/Renault 1m04.333s 0.673s 45 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 1m04.348s 0.688s 27 7 Alexander Albon Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Red Bull/Honda 1m04.437s 0.777s 29 8 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team McLaren/Renault 1m04.541s 0.881s 31 9 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari 1m04.706s 1.046s 35 10 Esteban Ocon Renault DP World F1 Team Renault 1m04.746s 1.086s 32 11 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AlphaTauri/Honda 1m04.757s 1.097s 37 12 Daniil Kvyat Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda AlphaTauri/Honda 1m05.050s 1.390s 34 13 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1m05.152s 1.492s 23 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1m05.365s 1.705s 36 15 George Russell Williams Racing Williams/Mercedes 1m05.588s 1.928s 34 16 Sebastian Vettel Scuderia Ferrari Ferrari 1m05.613s 1.953s 40 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Williams/Mercedes 1m05.655s 1.995s 49 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team Haas/Ferrari 1m05.790s 2.130s 36 19 Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team Haas/Ferrari 1m06.096s 2.436s 38 20 Daniel Ricciardo Renault DP World F1 Team Renault - - 2

