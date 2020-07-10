F1 Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time after rain delay, how to watch & more
As the Red Bull Ring hosts the second round of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with this weekend's race run under the Styrian Grand Prix banner, here's how to watch qualifying.
After the dramatic opener in Spielberg, F1 stays in Austria this weekend for a second straight event - a first in F1's history.
Mercedes remain hot favourites to claim pole position again, having seen Valtteri Bottas take pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton - before a late grid penalty demoted the British driver down three places for ignoring yellow flags during Q3 of qualifying.
Last time out Red Bull were Mercedes' closest rivals, with Max Verstappen promoted to second on the grid after Hamilton's penalty, while both Racing Point and McLaren impressed as the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel struggled.
Lando Norris, who claimed his maiden F1 podium last weekend, will take a three-place grid penalty into the Styrian GP after overtaking under yellow flags during the opening practice session.
What time does qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Styrian GP was due to start at 3pm local time (2pm BST), but has been delayed due to rain. The current start time is unknown with F1 waiting for the weather conditions to improve before starting Q1 of qualifying.
Date: Saturday 11 July 2020
Start time: 3pm local time - 2pm BST
How can I watch qualifying?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying on Saturday starting at 6:30pm BST. Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.
What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?
Heavy rain and storms are forecast throughout Saturday in Spielberg which could force either the postponement or cancellation of both Saturday's FP3 and qualifying sessions if the sessions are unsafe to run.
What happens if rain cancels qualifying?
If qualifying is postponed, the session can take place on Sunday morning, which most recently happened during the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. If the weather is still not suitable on Sunday morning, drivers' fastest times in the combined practice times will be used to set the grid. This would see Verstappen start from pole for Red Bull from Bottas and Sergio Perez.
Pos
Driver
Team
Time
1
Max Verstappen
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Red Bull/Honda
1m03.660s
-
27
2
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
Mercedes
1m03.703s
0.043s
36
3
Sergio Perez
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m03.877s
0.217s
43
4
Lance Stroll
BWT Racing Point F1 Team
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m04.241s
0.581s
43
5
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren F1 Team
McLaren/Renault
1m04.333s
0.673s
45
6
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team
Mercedes
1m04.348s
0.688s
27
7
Alexander Albon
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Red Bull/Honda
1m04.437s
0.777s
29
8
Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
McLaren/Renault
1m04.541s
0.881s
31
9
Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari
1m04.706s
1.046s
35
10
Esteban Ocon
Renault DP World F1 Team
Renault
1m04.746s
1.086s
32
11
Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
AlphaTauri/Honda
1m04.757s
1.097s
37
12
Daniil Kvyat
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
AlphaTauri/Honda
1m05.050s
1.390s
34
13
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m05.152s
1.492s
23
14
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m05.365s
1.705s
36
15
George Russell
Williams Racing
Williams/Mercedes
1m05.588s
1.928s
34
16
Sebastian Vettel
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari
1m05.613s
1.953s
40
17
Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
Williams/Mercedes
1m05.655s
1.995s
49
18
Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
Haas/Ferrari
1m05.790s
2.130s
36
19
Romain Grosjean
Haas F1 Team
Haas/Ferrari
1m06.096s
2.436s
38
20
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault DP World F1 Team
Renault
-
-
2
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus