F1 Steward Answers Criticism Over Lewis Hamilton Penalty in Russia

From Autoweek

Lewis Hamilton was assigned two five-second penalties at Sochi for practicing starts too far down pit lane.

Hamilton and his fans have accused stewards of putting a microscope under the Mercedes team this year to help improve the show.

Mika Salo, one of the stewards at Sochi, made 109 starts as a Formula 1 driver between 1994 and 2002.

Former F1 driver and one of the stewards for the F1 Russian Grand Prix, Mika Salo says that he thought Lewis Hamilton's penalties at Sochi were a bit harsh.

Salo came under fire this past week after Hamilton and his fans accused the governing body of unfairly targeting the six-time world champion. Salo was also criticized for allegedly leaking information about the penalties to a Finnish broadcaster.

Salo is again defending the stewards' decision amid claims the penalties assigned to Hamilton for illegal pre-race practice starts too far down the pit road were too harsh. Those penalties included two five-second penalties which were served on Hamilton's first pit stop. He came into the pits leading the race and was able to get no higher than his finishing position of third after the penalty.

"It was a clear violation of the rules, so some sanction had to be imposed," Salo told Iltalehti newspaper, a media outlet in Finland. "We also thought it was harsh, but we acted according to the penalty table."

However, the stewards later rescinded the decision to add two penalty points to Hamilton's Super Licence, which would have moved him closer to a race ban.

"After the race, we were showed a radio conversation between Hamilton and the team which said that the team had given permission for the practice start to take place," Salo said. "It was a communication problem, because Mercedes didn't mean for Hamilton to do the start as far away as he did. They accepted the other penalties."

However, Salo disputes the notion that Hamilton is routinely targeted by the FIA.

"The stewards have so much information and data at their disposal that decisions always stand up to reasoning," he said. "A couple of years ago, there was a death threat from the Netherlands when we penalized Max Verstappen, but there was nothing questionable about it. Max committed a clear foul."

Salo also dismissed reports that he is unlikely to work for the FIA again after the latest controversies.

"This is completely voluntary. No one forces me to do it," he said. "The teams chose me for this role and I certainly haven't heard any complaints from them. And the drivers should know that I am the steward judging from the drivers' perspective. I'm on their side."