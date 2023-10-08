F1 standings: Max Verstappen clinches third straight championship in Qatar Sprint
Verstappen can clinch the drivers' championship as early as the Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has won the 2023 Formula 1 world drivers’ championship after finishing second in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint on Saturday afternoon.
Verstappen entered the Qatar Grand Prix weekend with a 177-point lead on second-place Sergio Perez, his Red Bull Racing teammate, needing to score just three points to clinch his third straight championship. Verstappen and Perez, respectively, traded off winning the first four races of the season before Verstappen embarked on a historic 10-race win streak that made his third straight championship a formality.
2023 F1 drivers' standings
1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 407
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 194
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 153
6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 137
7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 121
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 120
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 65
10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47
11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 22
14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9
15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
Remaining 2023 F1 schedule
Qatar Grand Prix
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
October 8, 1 p.m. ET
United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
October 22, 3 p.m. ET
Mexico City Grand Prix
Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
October 29, 4 p.m. ET
Sao Paulo Grand Prix
José Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo
November 5, noon ET
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas
November 19, 1 a.m. ET
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
November 26, 8 a.m. ET