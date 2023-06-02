F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops time sheets in FP1 and FP2, Nico Hulkenberg stuns with third-fastest lap
The F1 circus invades Barcelona this weekend
F1 is back at it this weekend, making the relatively short trip from Monaco to the outskirts of Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. The series has visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya each year since 1991, almost always occupying a place early on the calendar.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix:
Verstappen fastest in Friday practice
Max Verstappen was fastest in both of Friday's practice sessions. His 1:14.606 lap in free practice 1 was 0.7.68 seconds faster than his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Spain's own Fernando Alonso was second to Verstappen in free practice 2, turning a 1:14.077, behind the Dutchman's 1:13.907. Haas' Kevin Magnussen surprised many in the paddock, placing third in FP 2 with a lap of 1:14.177.
2023 Spanish Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Friday,
7:25-8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)
10:55 a.m.-Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)
Saturday
6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1TV)
9:55-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)
Sunday
7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN app)
8:55-11 a.m.: Spanish Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)
2023 Spanish Grand Prix details
Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Barcelona), 2.83-mile, 14-turn permanent road course
Length: 66 laps for 187 miles
Lap record: N/A (new configuration for 2023)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)
Chicane removed for 2023
When Catalunya opened 32 years ago, it featured a 14-turn layout. In 2007, a chicane was introduced between what were Turns 13 and 14 with the intention of adding another overtaking opportunity. That chicane has been eliminated for this year going forward, mostly owing to the latest aero regulations and cars not being able to follow in dirty air.
Top drivers and best bets for the Spanish Grand Prix
Max Verstappen once again enters with a negative moneyline figure and only two other drivers — his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso — are better than 22-to-1 to win the race, according to BetMGM. Verstappen has won four of the six rounds of the world championship this season, including the only race on a permanent circuit like Catalunya, and holds a 39-point lead in the standings.
Best odds to win
Max Verstappen -250
Sergio Perez +350
Fernando Alonso +800
If you’re looking for bets outside of Verstappen or Red Bull, we wrote earlier in the week on some interesting props. We like Alonso’s odds to finish on the podium (-185) as well as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 6.
Spanish Grand Prix entry list
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Weather for the Spanish Grand Prix
The forecast is pretty optimal for racing, with partially cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. While that’s good news for the teams in that they’ll have consistent aerodynamic conditions and predictable tire degradation all weekend, fewer variables typically mean dull racing.