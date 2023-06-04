F1 Spanish Grand Prix live blog: Follow Round 8 of the world championship from Barcelona

F1 is back at it this weekend, making the relatively short trip from Monaco to the outskirts of Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. The series has visited the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya each year since 1991, almost always occupying a place early on the calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix:

2023 Spanish Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday

7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN app)

8:55-11 a.m.: Spanish Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN app, F1TV)

Spanish Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT George Russell (63), Mercedes Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Gasly gets two grid penalties

Following Saturday's qualifying sessions, stewards issued two separate three-place grid drops to Alpine's Pierre Gasly — who had posted the fourth-fastest time in Q3 — for impeding. In Q1's first flying run, Gasly appeared to let Red Bull's Max Verstappen through, but did not move out of the way for Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, who had to lift out of the throttle. Later in the session while not on a flying lap he was judged not to have sufficiently out of the way for Verstappen.

Gasly will now start the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from 10th on the grid.

Perez, Russell out Q2

Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell were surprisingly eliminated in Q2, along with Zhou Guanyu, Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda. Perez went into the gravel early in his final flying lap, forcing him to abort and try again on now-dirty tires. Russell made contact with teammate Lewis Hamilton late in the session as well. Perez's teammate Max Verstappen was fastest in the session, clocking a 1:12.760.

Hamilton fastest in Q1, Leclerc eliminated

After a frustrating Friday in which Lewis Hamilton mused he might be out early in qualifying, the Mercedes driver turned the fastest lap in Q1 with a 1:12.937. Last year's pole-sitter Charles Leclerc complained about his rear tires throughout the session and was eliminated, along with Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Verstappen fastest in Friday practice

Max Verstappen was fastest in both of Friday's practice sessions. His 1:14.606 lap in free practice 1 was 0.7.68 seconds faster than his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Spain's own Fernando Alonso was second to Verstappen in free practice 2, turning a 1:14.077, behind the Dutchman's 1:13.907. Haas' Kevin Magnussen surprised many in the paddock, placing third in FP 2 with a lap of 1:14.177.

2023 Spanish Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Barcelona), 2.83-mile, 14-turn permanent road course

Length: 66 laps for 187 miles

Lap record: N/A (new configuration for 2023)

Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

Chicane removed for 2023

When Catalunya opened 32 years ago, it featured a 14-turn layout. In 2007, a chicane was introduced between what were Turns 13 and 14 with the intention of adding another overtaking opportunity. That chicane has been eliminated for this year going forward, mostly owing to the latest aero regulations and cars not being able to follow in dirty air.

Max Verstappen won at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2022 en route to his second consecutive world drivers' championship. (Photo by Jay Hirano ATPImages/Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Spanish Grand Prix

Max Verstappen once again enters with a negative moneyline figure and only two other drivers — his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso — are better than 22-to-1 to win the race, according to BetMGM. Verstappen has won four of the six rounds of the world championship this season, including the only race on a permanent circuit like Catalunya, and holds a 39-point lead in the standings.

Best odds to win

Max Verstappen -250

Sergio Perez +350

Fernando Alonso +800

If you’re looking for bets outside of Verstappen or Red Bull, we wrote earlier in the week on some interesting props. We like Alonso’s odds to finish on the podium (-185) as well as Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to finish in the top 6.

Spanish Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for the Spanish Grand Prix

The forecast is pretty optimal for racing, with partially cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. While that’s good news for the teams in that they’ll have consistent aerodynamic conditions and predictable tire degradation all weekend, fewer variables typically mean dull racing.