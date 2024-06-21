F1 Spanish GP LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results in Barcelona

Formula One heads back to Europe for round ten of the 2024 season as Barcelona hosts the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Canada, victorious after an entertaining wet-dry race on the streets of Montreal. Charles Leclerc, winner in Monaco previous to that, retired from the race and the gap from the Ferrari driver to the Red Bull out in front is 56 points.

Mercedes were much improved in Canada, with George Russell picking up a podium and Lewis Hamilton finishing a season-best fourth, while McLaren’s Lando Norris came home second.

Verstappen won last year’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Russell and Hamilton on the podium.

First practice in Barcelona starts at 12:30pm (BST); FP2 is at 4pm

Driver Standings ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix:

10:22 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 194 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

3. Lando Norris - 131 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 108 points

5. Sergio Perez - 107 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 81 points

7. George Russell - 69 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 55 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 41 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 19 points

11. Lance Stroll - 17 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 9 points

13. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

14. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

15. Pierre Gasly - 3 points

16. Alex Albon - 2 points

17. Esteban Ocon - 2 points

18. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Lewis Hamilton being ‘sabotaged’ by Mercedes, claims anonymous e-mail sent to F1 personnel

10:16 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has called for “support and not negativity” following an anonymous e-mail which claimed the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes is being “sabotaged”.

The letter, said to written by a disgruntled Mercedes staff member, was sent to Formula One’s major players – including the Silver Arrows’ team principal Toto Wolff, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as well as members of the media – in the wake of the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this month.

The letter, which it is understood Mercedes do not believe has originated from within their team, suggested Hamilton, who is leaving them to join Ferrari next season, is being mistreated in his farewell campaign.

The list of e-mail recipients was the same used to leak messages pertaining to be exchanged between Christian Horner and his complainant on the eve of the season-opening race in Bahrain.

Full piece below:

Hamilton being ‘sabotaged’ by Mercedes, claims anonymous e-mail sent to F1 personnel

When are the timings for the Spanish Grand Prix?

10:14 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 21 June

Free practice 1: 12:30pm

Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 22 June

Free practice 3: 11:30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 23 June

Race: 2pm

F1 Spanish Grand Prix LIVE!

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

