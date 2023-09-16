F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and results at Marina Bay

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.

On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.

George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.

Verstappen was eliminated in Q2 after he bemoaned the handling of the Red Bull machine which has carried him to a record 10 consecutive wins, but has struggled under the bulbs that light up this unique 3.07-mile high-downforce track.

F1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

Carlos Sainz on pole position; Russell 2nd; Leclerc 3rd

OUT! Max Verstappen knocked out in Q2 alongside Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in major shock

CRASH! Lance Stroll smashes into the wall

Oscar Piastri knocked out in Q1, also out: Bottas, Sargeant, Zhou, Stroll

Carlos Sainz fastest in third practice; Russell 2nd; Norris 3rd

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

INTERVIEW - Zhou Guanyu: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’

Driver Standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:

18:04 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 364 points

2) Sergio Perez - 219 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 79 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Liam Lawson - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

17:46 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.

But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.

That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.

“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.

Full interview below:

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure – only winners stay in F1’

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

17:02 , Kieran Jackson

Helmut Marko has received a written warning from the FIA and was “reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport” after his comments about Sergio Perez.

The 80-year-old, who works as a special advisor for Red Bull, apologised after comments made after the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago

Marko referred to Perez’s background when discussing his poor form, saying: “Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American and so he is not as focused as Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel was.”

While Marko apologised, with Perez accepting the apology, Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were among the figures to condemn Marko’s actions when speaking this weekend in Singapore.

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

Carlos Sainz after claiming pole position:

16:32 , Kieran Jackson

“Bit like in Monza, hitting the ground running. Feeling very confident and I put it all together in Q3. Keep it clean, messy session for everyone but we kept the focus!”

George Russell after qualifying P2:

16:13 , Kieran Jackson

“It was definitely a challenging session, it’s like being sat in a sauna! I’ve felt really confident in the car, we’ve got an extra set of medium tyres tomorrow which no one else has. It’s an exciting place to be!”

Charles Leclerc, after qualifying P3:

16:01 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s extremely difficult, it’s always a balance between sectors. Everything was super close, Mercedes were very strong.

“Again, Carlos did a great job for the team!”

You have it Carlos!

15:54 , Kieran Jackson

"Tell me we have it" 📻😂



It's a second pole in a row for Carlos Sainz 👏 pic.twitter.com/9LDrwqttoc — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

TOP-10 FOR THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX!

15:41 , Kieran Jackson

1) Carlos Sainz

2) George Russell

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Kevin Magnussen

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Nico Hulkenberg

10) Liam Lawson

Carlos Sainz is on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix!

15:31 , Kieran Jackson

Big moment for Carlos Sainz! He’s on pole once again! By 0.072 seconds!

George Russell in P2, with Charles Leclerc in third!

Lando Norris in fourth, just two-tenths off Sainz!

5-10: Norris, Hamilton, Magnussen, Alonso, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Lawson

What a grid that is!

Carlos Sainz quickest after the first laps!

15:27 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz is two-tenths faster than Charles Leclerc, with Lando Norris in third!

George Russell 4th, Lewis Hamilton 5th.

That’s not the end of it, though... they’ll all go again!

Major Red Bull shock in Singapore!

15:20 , Kieran Jackson

MAX VERSTAPPEN AND SERGIO PEREZ ARE OUT OF Q2 😲 pic.twitter.com/JuUwdq4z54 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

Q3 underway!

15:18 , Kieran Jackson

Who will be on pole then for the Singapore Grand Prix?

We know it won’t be a Red Bull!

Max Verstappen is out in Q2!

15:11 , Kieran Jackson

WOW!

Only 11th fastest for the Dutchman - he’s out!

Sergio Perez also out! Liam Lawson sneaks through in P10 for AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team!

Bottom-five (11-15) and out of qualifying: Verstappen, Gasly, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda

Verstappen was fuming afterwards! The Red Bull looks an absolute nightmare!

First time since 2018 that no Red Bull car has reached Q3...

George Russell fastest halfway through Q2!

15:03 , Kieran Jackson

Fernando Alonso in second.

Sergio Perez in bottom-five.

6:00 to go.

Q2 starts!

14:54 , Kieran Jackson

So after a hefty delay we’re back underway with qualifying with the second session of the evening!

Who will make it through to the top-10 shootout in Singapore?!

Q2 underway in three minutes!

14:52 , Kieran Jackson

Q2 will start at 2:53pm (BST).

They’ve cleared the track after that Lance Stroll crash.

Yuki Tsunoda fastest!

14:41 , Kieran Jackson

Incidentally, the track was ramping up so fast at the end of Q1 that the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda was fastest in the end!

Sergio Perez was second with Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg in third! Of course, all irrelevant moving forward...

Oscar Piastri, after being knocked out in Q1:

14:38 , Kieran Jackson

“My lap would’ve been enough, start of the lap was like driving through a car park. Bit embarrassing for everyone. I’m glad Lance is OK - it makes our evening tomorrow very difficult but we’ll do our best.”

Lance Stroll crash

14:25 , Kieran Jackson

That’s going to be one massive repair job for the Aston Martin team - Lance Stroll’s car is pretty smashed up.

We’ll have a delay here as the marshals clear the track of all the debris.

A really scary moment as Lance Stroll crashes into the barriers!



Thankfully, he says he's ok over team radio and is out of the car 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QdanjPAXHB — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

Q1 over!

14:24 , Kieran Jackson

Oscar Piastri is out of qualifying, he couldn’t squeeze in another lap due to Stroll’s crash.

Bottom-five (16-20) and out of qualifying: Bottas, Piastri, Sargeant, Zhou, Stroll

Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon, 14th and 15th, sneak through...

Lance Stroll slams into the wall!

14:21 , Kieran Jackson

RED FLAG!

Lance Stroll has crashed into the wall on the home straight! A huge shunt!

“Yeah I’m OK.” That’s a relief... a 150mph crash...

Q1 over.

All 20 cars now out on track

14:18 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then, the finale to Q1!

Current bottom-five (16-20): Stroll, Sargeant, Albon, Bottas, Zhou

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll heading out right now!

14:14 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz now top of the pile, with Max Verstappen 2nd and Charles Leclerc 3rd.

Current bottom-five (16-20): Stroll, Sargeant, Albon, Bottas, Zhou

All the frontrunners safely in the top-eight so far...

4:00 to go. Logan Sargeant has been noted for potential impeding of Lance Stroll.

George Russell knocks Charles Leclerc off top spot

14:09 , Kieran Jackson

The Mercedes goes to the top, 0.045 secs ahead of Charles Leclerc!

Lewis Hamilton slots into P5.

10 minutes to go...

(Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc fastest early on

14:08 , Kieran Jackson

Six minutes gone and around 12 cars have completed laps - Charles Leclerc is fastest out of the frontrunners with a 1:32:523, 0.033 secs ahead of Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen only fourth-fastest.

The Alfa Romeo pairing the slowest out of all the cars who’ve completed laps so far...

Q1 underway!

14:01 , Kieran Jackson

A big queue in the pit-lane as qualifying gets underway in Singapore!

Williams’ Logan Sargeant leads the cars out for this first 18-minute session, where as usual we will lose the slowest five drivers from qualifying...

F1 qualifying in Singapore!

13:54 , Kieran Jackson

It feels as though it’s all up for grabs this evening in Singapore!

Ferrari have been quickest in practice with Mercedes and McLaren right up there too. It’s not all-dominant for Red Bull and Max Verstappen - could this be the weekend his win-streak comes to an end?

Qualifying will have a huge impact - and it’s coming up in just over five minutes!

(Getty Images)

What time is F1 qualifying today at the Singapore Grand Prix?

13:50 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Qualifying: 2pm

Night has fallen in Singapore!

13:27 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just over half-an-hour away from qualifying in Singapore!

It was a Ferrari clean sweep in practice, while McLaren and Mercedes also quick... could this weekend be the moment Red Bull’s domination ends?

Qualifying today - at a track where overtaking is difficult - will be pivotal!

(Getty Images)

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

13:12 , Kieran Jackson

Helmut Marko has received a written warning from the FIA and was “reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport” after his comments about Sergio Perez.

The 80-year-old, who works as a special advisor for Red Bull, apologised after comments made after the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago

Marko referred to Perez’s background when discussing his poor form, saying: “Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American and so he is not as focused as Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel was.”

While Marko apologised, with Perez accepting the apology, Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were among the figures to condemn Marko’s actions when speaking this weekend in Singapore.

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

Martin Brundle on this weekend’s action:

13:02 , Kieran Jackson

"There is a feeling here that this could be the weekend where the dominance finishes"



Could Red Bull's winning streak come to an end in Singapore? 💭 pic.twitter.com/l0VwoAlvY7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

12:28 , Kieran Jackson

Sebastian Vettel refused to rule out a return to F1 when questioned about the likelihood of a dramatic comeback.

The four-time world champion retired at the end of the 2022 season after two years of frustration at Aston Martin.

The finale to his stay in the sport was a far-cry from the glory years, namely with Red Bull with four straight titles from 2010-2013, as well as championship tilts with Ferrari.

But Vettel, 36, admits he “can’t exclude” the prospect of a return in the future, when asked by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle whether he would return to the grid in a similar manner to the likes of Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen.

Full quotes below:

Sebastian Vettel refuses to rule out return to Formula 1

Max Verstappen tells Toto Wolff to focus on Mercedes after snipe

12:11 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has told Toto Wolff to focus on his own team after he called the Dutchman’s record winning streak “completely irrelevant” and “for Wikipedia”.

Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula 1’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races following his triumph at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.

But moments after Verstappen’s landmark win, Mercedes team principal Wolff said: “For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant. Those numbers are for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crossed the line a distant fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes at Monza’s Cathedral of Speed.

Full quotes below:

Max Verstappen tells Toto Wolff to focus on Mercedes after snipe

FP3 RESULTS IN FULL

11:57 , Kieran Jackson

🏁 CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP3) 🏁



Carlos Sainz is quickest for the fifth time in the last eight F1 sessions 😤#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/AMFO90nm8d — Formula 1 (@F1) September 16, 2023

Max Verstappen on his upshifts:

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

“Miles off still. It’s just giving me wheelspin, it’s not just upshift it’s downshifts too!”

Three hours of practice and the Dutchman is NOT happy!

Carlos Sainz fastest once again!

11:32 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen, right at the end, can only put his Red Bull fourth-fastest, three-tenths off Carlos Sainz in first.

That’s the chequered flag! And it’s a clean sweep for Ferrari in practice in Singapore!

George Russell is second, with Lando Norris third.

4-10: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda

Bodes for a brilliant qualifying later on, doesn’t it!

George Russell puts his Mercedes in P2!

11:28 , Kieran Jackson

It was tight to Carlos Sainz in first, but George Russell will take second - 0.069 secs off the Ferrari!

Session coming to a close now...

Carlos Sainz goes fastest!

11:25 , Kieran Jackson

The Spaniard looks the man to beat at the moment! Sainz puts his Ferrari P1 with a 1:32:065, two-tenths quicker than Lando Norris in second.

George Russell is third, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen is only P6 right now!

“I cannot deal with these upshifts,” moans Verstappen on team radio.

Still work to do for the champion-in-waiting, as he dives into the pits to try something different - he’s 0.571 secs off Sainz.

Just over five minutes to go!

Max isn't happy with his RB19's upshift issues 😬 pic.twitter.com/d8r9aSZ1Kz — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

Lando Norris goes P1!

11:16 , Kieran Jackson

Here come McLaren!

Nods of approval in the papaya garage as Lando Norris goes fastest with a 1:32:303! That’s 0.061 secs quicker than George Russell in second.

Most of the grid setting their qualifying simulation times now. Oscar Piastri puts his McLaren P4, too.

(Getty Images)

Mercedes go quickest!

11:14 , Kieran Jackson

It’s a George Russell and Lewis Hamilton top-two with 15 minutes to go - Russel seven-tenths quicker than Hamilton, but both on the soft tyres while the majority of the field are on mediums.

Carlos Sainz third. 15 to go.

Max Verstappen spins!

10:45 , Kieran Jackson

Bit of an odd moment as the Red Bull driver spins going very slowly...

His car all good though!

Carlos Sainz the early pace-setter

10:45 , Kieran Jackson

Much like FP2, Carlos Sainz sets the early benchmark at the top with a 1:33:778 on medium tyres!

Max Verstappen, after a Friday to forget, is fourth-fastest 15 minutes into this session, six-tenths off the Ferarri man.

George Russell is second - three-tenths off Sainz - with Lewis Hamilton fifth, six-tenths off. Lando Norris is P3.

6-10: Stroll, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Perez

(Getty Images)

Third practice at the Singapore Grand Prix!

10:30 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the final hour of practice at the Marina Bay Street Circuit!

It rained two hours ago in Singapore, removing all the rubber laid down on the track from yesterday, but it’s now just cloudy and overcast in the city-state.

Still hot, as ever.

How Red Bull can clinch the Constructors’ Championship this weekend?

10:25 , Kieran Jackson

- A Red Bull one-two finish with the fastest lap and Mercedes score one point or less

- A Red Bull one-two finish without the fastest lap and Mercedes score no points

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

10:20 , Kieran Jackson

Helmut Marko has received a written warning from the FIA and was “reminded of his responsibilities as a public figure in motorsport” after his comments about Sergio Perez.

The 80-year-old, who works as a special advisor for Red Bull, apologised after comments made after the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago

Marko referred to Perez’s background when discussing his poor form, saying: “Let’s remember that he (Perez) is South American and so he is not as focused as Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel was.”

While Marko apologised, with Perez accepting the apology, Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff were among the figures to condemn Marko’s actions when speaking this weekend in Singapore.

FIA take action against Helmut Marko after comments about Sergio Perez

Singapore Grand Prix ‘like no other race’, says Lando Norris

10:12 , Kieran Jackson

The Singapore Grand Prix is “like no other race” says Formula One racing driver Lando Norris as he gives fans a glimpse into his preparation for the event.

Norris said: “Singapore is very special, it’s like no other race week of the whole year, it’s just a different buzz and energy about this race.

“It’s one of the most physically and mentally demanding. It’s one of the longest most challenging street circuits. There are a lot of places that can catch you out.”

Max Verstappen tells Toto Wolff to focus on Mercedes after snipe

10:01 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has told Toto Wolff to focus on his own team after he called the Dutchman’s record winning streak “completely irrelevant” and “for Wikipedia”.

Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula 1’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races following his triumph at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.

But moments after Verstappen’s landmark win, Mercedes team principal Wolff said: “For me, these kinds of records are completely irrelevant. Those numbers are for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway.”

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton crossed the line a distant fifth and sixth respectively for Mercedes at Monza’s Cathedral of Speed.

Full quotes below:

Max Verstappen tells Toto Wolff to focus on Mercedes after snipe

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’

09:48 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.

But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.

That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.

“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.

Full interview below:

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure – only winners stay in F1’

What is the race schedule in Singapore?

09:31 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Saturday 16 September

Free practice 3: 10:30am

Qualifying: 2pm

Sunday 17 September

Race: 1pm

F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix!

09:30 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend!

Max Verstappen is chasing another victory - what would be his 11th in a row - as Formula 1 returns to Asia for the popular Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive race wins last time out at Monza, overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win his 10th race in a row. The Dutchman is cruising to a third-straight F1 world championship and currently has a 145-point lead in the standings to team-mate Sergio Perez, though cannot clinch the title in Singapore.

It was an improved performance from Ferrari in Italy, with Sainz securing his first podium of the year and Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell followed up their new contracts with sixth and fifth place respectively. Williams’ Alex Albon was a standout once again, finishing seventh.

Perez won last year’s wet race under the lights in Singapore - a venue where Verstappen is yet to triumph in his career. Lewis Hamilton is a four-time winner in Marina Bay.

Today’s third practice starts at 10:30am before qualifying at 2pm (BST).