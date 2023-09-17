F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Carlos Sainz leads at Marina Bay

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.

On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.

George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.

Verstappen was eliminated in Q2 after he bemoaned the handling of the Red Bull machine which has carried him to a record 10 consecutive wins, but has struggled under the bulbs that light up this unique 3.07-mile high-downforce track.

Follow live updates from the Singapore Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX - RACE UPDATES

Carlos Sainz leads but is under pressure! (Lap 34/62)

14:04 , Kieran Jackson

It’s so close between the top four cars.

Lewis Hamilton in fourth has a clear view of Carlos Sainz in first but has George Russell and Lando Norris in between!

Less than a second between each car...

Sainz continuing to manage his tyres - Russell can’t quite get close enough to make a move.

5-10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Ocon, Magnussen

Max Verstappen loses more places! (Lap 28/62)

13:54 , Kieran Jackson

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have passed Max Verstappen, who drops down to sixth!

Such an odd sight to see!

Top-10: Sainz, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Ocon, Magnussen

Sainz’s gap to Russell now 1.1 seconds.

On-board with Lewis Hamilton as he makes the move stick on Max Verstappen 👇 pic.twitter.com/JP6Hj0po1n — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 17, 2023

Lando Norris cruises past Max Verstappen (Lap 26/62)

13:51 , Kieran Jackson

A sight we haven’t seen much this season - Max Verstappen a sitting duck as Lando Norris storms down the inside!

Norris up to third! And George Russell is within DRS of Carlos Sainz in the lead!

(Getty Images)

Fernando Alonso receives a five-second time penalty (Lap 25/62)

13:48 , Kieran Jackson

As expected, Fernando Alonso receives a five-second penalty for that pit lane entry!

He’s currently P8.

Brilliant racing after the safety car! (Lap 24/62)

13:47 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz gets off well but both Red Bulls seriously under pressure on worn tyres compared to new tyres!

Max Verstappen loses second to George Russell, while Lando Norris is up to fourth ahead of Sergio Perez!

Charles Leclerc has lost a spot to Lewis Hamilton, who has also now got ahead of Perez!

Top-10: Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Magnussen

Fernando Alonso under investigation (Lap 22/62)

13:43 , Kieran Jackson

This is a slam dunk penalty!

Fernando Alonso overshot it coming into the pits, went over the white line and then came back into the pit lane... that’ll be five seconds, you’d think.

Safety car coming in at the end of this lap...

Max Verstappen up to second after not pitting (Lap 21/62)

13:42 , Kieran Jackson

Carnage in the pits!

Carlos Sainz in and out all OK, but Charles Leclerc was held in his pit box due to traffic - and both George Russell and Lando Norris have got ahead of him!

Most of the field have pitted, but both Red Bull cars stay out! Max Verstappen now P2, with Sergio Perez in P4. Of course, they will have to pit at some point...

New top-10: Sainz, Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas

SAFETY CAR! (Lap 20/62)

13:38 , Kieran Jackson

Chaos ensues!

Very busy in the pit lane as a safety car comes out!

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both coming in...

Logan Sargeant has tapped the barriers! (Lao 20/62)

13:37 , Kieran Jackson

The Williams’ front wing is under his car after a brief touch with the wall!

Pieces of debris flying off his car... will we get a safety car?

Max Verstappen told to ease off (Lap 18/62)

13:35 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen’s engineer Gianpiero Lambiase telling the Dutchman to back off Esteban Ocon, stop pushing, in order to save his hard tyres.

Indeed, the Red Bull is now outside DRS, 1.6 secs off Ocon.

Carlos Sainz’s gap to Charles Leclerc out in front, now 2.8 secs.

Carlos Sainz managing his pace at the moment (Lap 13/62)

13:27 , Kieran Jackson

Interesting stat: Logan Sargeant in 16th is lapping as quick as Carlos Sainz in the lead!

The Spaniard just managing his tyres and engine temperatures, whilst maintaining a healthy 1.2 sec lead to his team-mate.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, finds himself stuck behind Esteban Ocon in the battle for seventh. And he’s now outside DRS...

Here’s Lewis Hamilton start and why he gave back two spots

13:24 , Kieran Jackson

On-boards from a busy race start in Singapore!



Lewis Hamilton was being investigated for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, but has since given the places back to George Russell and Lando Norris 👇 pic.twitter.com/RltsQcmXHO — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 17, 2023

Charles Leclerc told to back off Carlos Sainz (Lap 11/62)

13:22 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc told by his race engineer to manage his pace, with a preferred three-second gap to Carlos Sainz in front.

That’ll back him up to George Russell in third.

4-10: Norris, Hamilton, Alonso, Ocon, Verstappen, Magnussen, Hulkenberg

Slowly entering the pit-lane window for soft tyres, i.e. Leclerc.

Max Verstappen less than 10 seconds from Carlos Sainz (Lap 7/62)

13:15 , Kieran Jackson

The pack are very tight here - and Max Verstappen has moved up to eighth with a brilliant overtake down the inside of Kevin Magnussen!

And Verstappen is just eight seconds off Sainz!

Yuki Tsunoda, by the way, retired due to a puncture.

Lewis Hamilton gives fourth place back to Lando Norris (Lap 5/62)

13:13 , Kieran Jackson

Mercedes have clearly told Lewis Hamilton that he needs to give another position back... and he does so!

Lando Norris up to fourth.

(Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz leads from Charles Leclerc (Lap 3/62)

13:11 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari in control here - Carlos Sainz one second ahead of Charles Leclerc!

Lewis Hamilton does give the position back to George Russell, but Lando Norris in fifth is also wanting a position back, insisting Hamilton simply didn’t break at turn 1!

3-10: Russell, Hamilton, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Magnussen, Verstapepn, Hulkenberg

Sergio Perez still P13.

Yuki Tsunoda is out!

13:08 , Kieran Jackson

Don’t know what happened to Yuki, but he’s out of the car and is out of the race!

His car parked behind the bollard so despite brief yellow flags, no safety car!

Lights out in Singapore!

13:07 , Kieran Jackson

Great start for Ferrari as Carlos Sainz keeps the lead - and Charles Leclerc swoops into second place!

George Russell with a horror start and Lewis Hamilton has surged past his team-mate - but did he do it off the track?

I think so! Russell not happy about it:“Is he gonna let me back past?”

Lando Norris now P5, Max Verstappen in 10th...

It's all happening on the race start! 😲 pic.twitter.com/sV2kqVFb1m — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 17, 2023

Formation lap....

13:01 , Kieran Jackson

So Carlos Sainz leads the pack around the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the formation lap!

Tyres: Charles Leclerc, in third, starting on softs. Everyone else in the top-10 on mediums, while Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are on the hard compound tyre.

Who will lead after turn 1?!

What is the starting grid?

12:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Carlos Sainz

2) George Russell

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Kevin Magnussen

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Nico Hulkenberg

10) Liam Lawson

11) Max Verstappen

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Sergio Perez

14) Alex Albon

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Oscar Piastri

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Zhou Guanyu (pit lane)

Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE

12:57 , Kieran Jackson

We’re minutes away from lights out in Marina Bay!

Will Red Bull’s win-streak end here?!

(Getty Images)

Lando Norris:

12:54 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s not going to be easy, just to overtake is going to difficult. Lap one, safety cars, all the fun stuff - we have the pace to stay there and compete against them>’

Norris starts fourth as he continues to chase his first win.

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen:

12:52 , Kieran Jackson

“We rely on a bit of luck throughout the race to pass cars, you need a big base delta to pass cars. We’ll see, enjoy the race, a lot of things can happen.

“We’re lacking a bit in general over the whole weekend...”

He starts P11. Where will he finish?

(Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner ahead of the race:

12:49 , Kieran Jackson

“We’ve got a great race car. Statistically, we’ve got no chance but who believes in statistics?!”

A moment to pause...

12:46 , Kieran Jackson

We’ll now have a minute’s silence in Singapore for the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the flooding in Libya.

The Singapore national anthem will follow...

Alex Albon:

12:44 , Kieran Jackson

“Just did an ice bath, it’s so hot here. I still struggle around this track, it feels muggy as well so let’s see...”

The Williams man starts 14th on the grid...

Haas boss Guenther Steiner:

12:41 , Kieran Jackson

“This track is suiting better out car, we had an opportunity and we took it. Kevin did a fantastic job for P6, it’s just one of those things - it’s track dependent.”

Kevin Magnussen starts sixth, while Nico Hulkenberg starts in ninth.

We’re less than half-an-hour from lights out in Singapore!

12:37 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Can Red Bull fight back?

12:28 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen starts 11th on the grid with Sergio Perez in 13th.

"It's very very confusing" 😕



Christian Horner on a frustrating qualifying session for Red Bull, and admits starting from outside the top 10 will make things difficult 💬 pic.twitter.com/tibkpx843a — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

A reminder if you haven’t seen it - Lance Stroll ruled out of Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

12:22 , Kieran Jackson

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team. But Aston Martin said the significant damage sustained to Stroll’s machine, in addition to the 24-year-old still being “sore” from the high-speed shunt, means he will be sidelined from the race.

Lance Stroll to sit out Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore

12:11 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Max Verstappen will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from a shock 11th place after Lance Stroll crashed out at 110mph and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position.

On a wild night at the Marina Bay Circuit, both Red Bull drivers were eliminated in Q2 leaving the world champions facing an enormous task to retain their unbeaten record this season.

George Russell qualified second, missing out on pole by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, half-a-second back.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen endures horrid qualifying as Carlos Sainz claims pole in Singapore

What is the starting grid?

11:59 , Kieran Jackson

1) Carlos Sainz

2) George Russell

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Kevin Magnussen

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Nico Hulkenberg

10) Liam Lawson

11) Max Verstappen

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Sergio Perez

14) Alex Albon

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Oscar Piastri

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Zhou Guanyu

Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure in F1 – only winners stay in this sport’

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive by Kieran Jackson

There’s no place like home. For most of the Formula 1 grid, a return to familiar comforts at a much-loved circuit is something to behold, thrive and revel in. In fact, it’s only the Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen and the Alfa Romeo team of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu who have not basked in such an experience in 2023.

But all eyes for Zhou – Formula 1’s first Chinese driver in its 73-year history – now point firmly towards 21 April 2024. The sport’s return to one of the world’s powerhouses has, four times, been put on hold due to the pandemic – both the world-altering event itself and the country’s controversial zero-covid policy in the aftermath. Yet next year will see the Shanghai International Circuit host once more; all that was left was for Zhou’s presence to be confirmed.

That came on Thursday morning. Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, the 24-year-old penned a one-year extension with Alfa Romeo to race with the Sauber-works team for a third-straight year. F1’s worldwide popularity boom has not diverted past China – and next spring we will see the full impact of Zhou’s spot on the grid.

“It’s the dream fulfilled – the first Chinese driver in F1, it’s a huge thing for a massive country like us,” Zhou tells The Independent.

Full interview below:

Zhou Guanyu interview: ‘There is a lot of pressure – only winners stay in F1’

Lewis Hamilton after qualifying fifth:

11:29 , Kieran Jackson

"I hope George gets a great start tomorrow ... it would be great for him to get a win"



Lots of respect between the Mercedes teammates 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aTY2LZVSIC — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 16, 2023

Driver Standings ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:

11:16 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 364 points

2) Sergio Perez - 219 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 79 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Liam Lawson - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix

11:06 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen said he can forget about extending his record winning streak after qualifying only 11th for Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

On a wild night under the 1600 bulbs that light up the Marina Bay Circuit, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll also walked away from a staggering 110mph shunt, while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz pipped the Mercedes of George Russell to land his second pole position in as many races. Charles Leclerc will start third ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

But it was the demise of Red Bull – the unbeaten tour de force of this most one-sided of seasons – that left those here in shock and awe. Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez also failed to reach Q3. He will line up in 13th for Sunday’s 62-lap race.

Full quotes below:

‘I had a really good run’: Max Verstappen rules out win at Singapore Grand Prix

What is the starting grid?

11:00 , Kieran Jackson

1) Carlos Sainz

2) George Russell

3) Charles Leclerc

4) Lando Norris

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Kevin Magnussen

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Nico Hulkenberg

10) Liam Lawson

11) Max Verstappen

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Sergio Perez

14) Alex Albon

15) Yuki Tsunoda

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Oscar Piastri

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Zhou Guanyu

Lance Stroll, who qualified 20th, will not take part in Sunday’s race following his high-speed crash on Saturday

Lance Stroll ruled out of Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team.

Lance Stroll to sit out Singapore Grand Prix after huge crash in qualifying

F1 Singapore Grand Prix LIVE!

10:54 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix!

It was quite the day on Saturday, with both Red Bulls failing to make it to Q3 as Carlos Sainz claimed pole position for Ferrari!

Stay right here for all the build-up and updates - lights out is at 1pm (BST).