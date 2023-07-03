F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend's British Grand Prix
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The series will visit 20 countries on five continents, including three races in the United States (Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas).
1. Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir International Circuit
March 5, 10 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso
2. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Jeddah Corniche Circuit
March 19, 1 p.m. ET
Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso
3. Australian Grand Prix
Albert Park Street Circuit, Melbourne, Australia
April 2, 1 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso
4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit
April 30, 7 a.m. ET
Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc
5. Miami Grand Prix
Miami International Autodrome
May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso
6. Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Dino & Enzo Ferrari Autodrome, Imola, Italy
May 21, 9 a.m. ET
7. Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Street Circuit
May 28, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon
8. Spanish Grand Prix
Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit
June 4, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell
9. Canadian Grand Prix
Gilles Villenueve Circuit, Montreal
June 18, 2 p.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton
10. Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
July 2, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez
11. British Grand Prix
Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England
July 9, 10 a.m. ET
12. Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
July 23, 9 a.m. ET
13. Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa, Belgium
July 30, 9 a.m. ET
14. Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort Circuit, Zandvoort, Netherlands
August 27, 9 a.m. ET
15. Italian Grand Prix
Monza National Autodrome, Monza, Italy
September 3, 9 a.m. ET
16. Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
September 17, 8 a.m. ET
17. Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
September 24, 1 a.m. ET
18. Qatar Grand Prix
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
October 8, 1 p.m. ET
19. United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
October 22, 3 p.m. ET
20. Mexico City Grand Prix
Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
October 29, 4 p.m. ET
21. Sao Paulo Grand Prix
José Carlos Pace Autodrome, Sao Paolo, Brazil
November 5, noon ET
22. Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas
November 19, 1 a.m. ET
23. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
November 26, 8 a.m. ET