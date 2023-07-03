F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend's British Grand Prix

Reigning two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will go for a three-peat in 2023. (Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS)

F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The series will visit 20 countries on five continents, including three races in the United States (Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas).

1. Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir International Circuit

March 5, 10 a.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso

2. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

March 19, 1 p.m. ET

Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso

3. Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Street Circuit, Melbourne, Australia

April 2, 1 a.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso

4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku City Circuit

April 30, 7 a.m. ET

Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc

5. Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome

May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso

6. Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Dino & Enzo Ferrari Autodrome, Imola, Italy

May 21, 9 a.m. ET

7. Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Street Circuit

May 28, 9 a.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

8. Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit

June 4, 9 a.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

9. Canadian Grand Prix

Gilles Villenueve Circuit, Montreal

June 18, 2 p.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton

10. Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

July 2, 9 a.m. ET

Podium: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez

11. British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England

July 9, 10 a.m. ET

12. Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

July 23, 9 a.m. ET

13. Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa, Belgium

July 30, 9 a.m. ET

14. Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort Circuit, Zandvoort, Netherlands

August 27, 9 a.m. ET

15. Italian Grand Prix

Monza National Autodrome, Monza, Italy

September 3, 9 a.m. ET

16. Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

September 17, 8 a.m. ET

17. Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

September 24, 1 a.m. ET

18. Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar

October 8, 1 p.m. ET

19. United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

October 22, 3 p.m. ET

20. Mexico City Grand Prix

Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

October 29, 4 p.m. ET

21. Sao Paulo Grand Prix

José Carlos Pace Autodrome, Sao Paolo, Brazil

November 5, noon ET

22. Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas

November 19, 1 a.m. ET

23. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

November 26, 8 a.m. ET