F1 schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 23 races, including this weekend at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen going for a world drivers' championship 3-peat

Yahoo Sports Staff
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 19, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Reigning two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will go for a three-peat in 2023. (Photo by Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS)

F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The series will visit 20 countries on five continents, including three races in the United States (Miami, Las Vegas and Austin, Texas).

1. Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir International Circuit
March 5, 10 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso

2. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit
March 19, 1 p.m. ET
Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso

3. Australian Grand Prix

Albert Park Street Circuit, Melbourne, Australia
April 2, 1 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso

4. Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku City Circuit
April 30, 7 a.m. ET
Podium: Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc

5. Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome
May 7, 3:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso

6. Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Dino & Enzo Ferrari Autodrome, Imola, Italy
May 21, 9 a.m. ET

7. Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Street Circuit
May 28, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

8. Spanish Grand Prix

Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit
June 4, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

9. Canadian Grand Prix

Gilles Villenueve Circuit, Montreal
June 18, 2 p.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton

10. Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
July 2, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez

11. British Grand Prix

Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, England
July 9, 10 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton

12. Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary
July 23, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Sergio Perez

13. Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, Spa, Belgium
July 30, 9 a.m. ET
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc

14. Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort Circuit, Zandvoort, Netherlands
August 27, 9 a.m. ET

15. Italian Grand Prix

Monza National Autodrome, Monza, Italy
September 3, 9 a.m. ET

16. Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
September 17, 8 a.m. ET

17. Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
September 24, 1 a.m. ET

18. Qatar Grand Prix

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar
October 8, 1 p.m. ET

19. United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
October 22, 3 p.m. ET

20. Mexico City Grand Prix

Autdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
October 29, 4 p.m. ET

21. Sao Paulo Grand Prix

José Carlos Pace Autodrome, Sao Paolo, Brazil
November 5, noon ET

22. Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas
November 19, 1 a.m. ET

23. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
November 26, 8 a.m. ET