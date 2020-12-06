F1 Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win as Russell denied by pit blunder and puncture

Alex Kalinauckas
·6 min read
Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture
Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture

Sergio Perez took a stunning win for Racing Point in Formula 1's Sakhir Grand Prix after a calamitous Mercedes pitstop and then a puncture cost long-time leader George Russell.

Esteban Ocon finished second ahead of Lance Stroll, with the Mercedes cars down in eighth and ninth - Valtteri Bottas, also delayed significantly in the pitstop fiasco, in front of Russell.

Perez also faces a post-race investigation over a lap one incident that eliminated Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, in which Perez was spun around and fell to the rear of the field.

At the start, Bottas and Russell launched in unison from the front row, but Bottas was slower in the second phase and Russell pulled alongside, with Verstappen having a look in between them.

Russell seized the lead at the apex of Turn 1, with Bottas forced wide and then sliding at the entry for Turn 2, which let Russell run free and bunched the pack up behind.

This ended in contact at Turn 4 - the right from the traditional Bahrain GP layout where the drivers then sweep quickly left to start the outer loop - despite Verstappen braking early behind Bottas and the attacking Perez on the outside.

Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture
Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture

Bottas locked up but stayed clear in second, as Perez swept into the Turn 4 apex and collided with a locked up Leclerc, who suffered a broken left-front in the contact while the Racing Point was spun around.

Verstappen stayed free of contact but seemed to carry too much speed through the gravel trap beyond Turn 4 and he slid into the barriers and out, with the safety car deployed immediately.

The race resumed at the start of lap seven of 87, with Russell already well clear as he crossed the safety car control line and Bottas under pressure from Carlos Sainz Jr, who had risen to third in the first lap chaos.

Sainz attacked Bottas into Turn 1 and held on around the outside take second, but he slid out of Turn 2 and cut the oncoming Turn 3 kink, which allowed Bottas back to second.

At the end of the first lap back at full speed, Russell had a lead of 1.1s, which he set about extending as the Mercedes drivers were the only ones to run in the low 58s.

This quickly pulled them well clear of Sainz, who headed a train of runners during the opening phase of the race, before Bottas was able to stabilise the gap when it reached 2.4s on lap 17.

Bottas edged back towards Russell as the Mercedes drivers were told they were well over their target for stopping before the Briton was able to extend his lead again approaching one-third distance.

Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture
Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture

As the rest of the top 10 runners, most of whom had started on softs compared to the mediums on the Black Arrows, stopped, the two leaders were soon lapping backmarkers, which caused the gap between them to fluctuate.

Russell's lead was 3.1s when he came in to change to the hards at the end of lap 45, with Bottas left out for a further four laps.

Despite a scare with a sensor issue, which caused Russell to report "no power" on his out-lap, the significant undercut factor meant Russell's lead ballooned to 8.5s at the end of Bottas's out-lap.

Both Mercedes drivers were then warned about the loads their left-front track rods were taking through the punishing Turns 7/8 chicane, before a virtual safety car was called when Nicholas Latifi pulled over on the inside of Turn 8 and retired due to a suspected oil leak.

Bottas had cut Russell's lead to under five seconds with strong pace on his new hards either side of the VSC, but the race was then turned on its head when a second safety car was called after Jack Aitken spun at the final corner and wiped the nose off his Williams.

A second VSC was upgraded to the full safety car so the debris could be recovered and Mercedes called its cars in for what turned out to be a calamitous double-stack stop.

After Russell had a slightly slow change he was sent out with a mixed set of mediums and had to be called in again a lap later, while Bottas lost nearly half a minute waiting as the team realised the error and sent him back out on the same hard tyres he had taken at his first stop.

The Mercedes pitstop gaffe meant that Perez, who had pitted for hards before the first VSC as he quickly recovered up the order following his first lap off, led ahead of Ocon and Stroll - as those that had been following Mercedes had come in during the Latifi VSC.

The race restarted again on lap 69, with Perez romping clear as Russell ran behind Bottas before nipping up to P5 when his team-mate ran deep at Turn 4 on lap 70, which left Russell with the chance to muscle his way by over the bumps into the chicane.

Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture
Perez wins Sakhir GP as Russell denied by late puncture

Russell then quickly dispatched Stroll and Ocon on successive laps shortly afterwards, which left him with a 3.4s gap to close to Perez.

The Briton set a series of fastest laps, but then a left-rear slow puncture forced Mercedes to stop him for a fourth time - for softs - and dropped him out of contention.

Perez had kept up his pace and pulled away from Ocon over the rest of the race and came home to take a sensational first F1 win by 10.5s.

Sainz finished fourth as Bottas faded badly on his hard tyres, slipping down the order just before Russell had to pit for his puncture.

Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth ahead of Alex Albon and Daniil Kvyat, then came the Mercedes cars.

Russell had re-joined from his final stop in P14, but was able to use his softs to scythe back up the order and claim his first F1 points finish.

Lando Norris completed the top 10 ahead of Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel.

Aitken and Pietro Fittipaldi finished their first F1 races in P16 and P17 at the rear of the field.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix result - 87 laps

Pos

Driver

Car

Gap

1

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1h31m15.114s

2

Esteban Ocon

Renault

10.518s

3

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

11.869s

4

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

12.580s

5

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

13.330s

6

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

13.842s

7

Daniil Kvyat

AlphaTauri/Honda

14.534s

8

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

15.389s

9

George Russell

Mercedes

18.556s

10

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

19.541s

11

Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri/Honda

20.527s

12

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

22.611s

13

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

24.111s

14

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

26.153s

15

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

32.370s

16

Jack Aitken

Williams/Mercedes

33.674s

17

Pietro Fittipaldi

Haas/Ferrari

36.858s

-

Nicholas Latifi

Williams/Mercedes

Retirement

-

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

Collision

-

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

Accident

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

Latest Stories

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Texas school board issues apology to ref flattened by player

    Fred Gracia and his family have received an apology from a state school board

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

    Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Pros and cons of Yankees adding free agent Kyle Schwarber to 2021 roster

    It was a surprise to see the Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber just last week, as the 27-year-old lefty outfielder hit the free agent market. Could it be a pleasant surprise for the Yankees, though?

  • Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]

  • Could Mets bring Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler back to Queens via trade?

    Former Mets starter Zack Wheeler is reportedly on the trade market.

  • The Latest: Dolphins' Howard, Bengals' Boyd ejected

    Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd have been ejected for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion. The Bengals were also penalized 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field-goal try, and Randy Bullock missed.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.