Charles Leclerc dominates Russian Grand Prix qualifying to take fourth consecutive pole position for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc took his fourth consecutive pole position for Ferrari in Russia - REUTERS

Charles Leclerc continued his sizzling form by putting his Ferrari on pole position for the Russian Grand Prix.

Leclerc will start from the front of the pack for the fourth consecutive race after the impressive young driver finished a mighty four tenths of a second clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sebastian Vettel will line up from third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, however, will be bumped back five places following a grid penalty for changes to his engine.

Hamilton's Mercedes team have won all five races staged at the Sochi Autodrome, but they will start tomorrow's race as underdogs to continue that streak.

Indeed, it is Ferrari, winless from the opening half of the season, who are now the team to beat, on course here to win for a fourth consecutive time.

While Vettel ended his 13-month losing streak in Singapore last weekend, it is Leclerc who continues to impress in his opening season with the Scuderia.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start on the front row alongside each other on Sunday Credit: AFP

This marked his fourth pole in as many races and his sixth in all this season. No driver has more than the 21-year-old Monegasque, and his margin of victory in Sochi was 0.402 sec to Hamilton and 0.425 sec to Vettel. It is also the 10th round in a row Leclerc has out-qualified Vettel, the quadruple world champion.

"It definitely feels great to be back on pole," said Leclerc, who became the first Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher to score four poles on the spin.

"That feels very, very special," he added. "I don't want to think about that for now but focus on the job. It is a good start and we are looking good for tomorrow."

Story continues

Leclerc is 96 points behind Hamilton in the championship with only 156 to play for. Hamilton has not been on pole since the German Grand Prix in July, a streak of five races, but the Mercedes driver was delighted to have split the Ferraris with his final effort.

SIX poles overall in 2019



FOUR in a row@Charles_Leclerc is the qualifying master ��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/WRXP7FLZ4Y



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

"I gave it everything I could in the end and I am so glad it came together," he said. "I wasn't expecting to be on the front row so I am really happy. It was a tough qualifying session because these guys have crazy speed on the straights. They have a jet mode."

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas, the closest challenger to the Briton's hopes of securing a sixth world championship, finished fifth. The Finn will join Hamilton on the second row following Verstappen's penalty.

Earlier, Alex Albon crashed out of qualifying after the London-born Thai spun at the slow-speed turn 13 before slamming into the barriers.

Albon sustained damage to the rear of his Red Bull and the session was suspended to remove his stricken car. He will start from the back tomorrow.

British teenager Lando Norris qualified eighth for McLaren, two places behind his team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Provisional positions after qualifying:

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Carlos Sainz, McLaren

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault

Lando Norris, McLaren

Romain Grosjean, Haas

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

George Russell, Williams

Robert Kubica, Williams

Alexander Albon, Red Bull

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

2:42PM

That's it from me today

Thanks for joining me. If you refresh your pages you will get Phil Duncan's qualifying report to read. Ferrari and Leclerc were again the class of the field but Lewis Hamilton found a superb lap to split them. They will have differing strengths and differing strategies tomorrow and the run to turn one and through the long left-hander at the start of the lap will be crucial. We could have another good race on our hands, hopefully better than the Singapore go-slow last week...I'll be back tomorrow for all the action from the race.

2:27PM

Amazing to think that Hamilton only has four poles this season

Four in 16. That's his worst hit rate since he started at Mercedes.

SIX poles overall in 2019



FOUR in a row@Charles_Leclerc is the qualifying master ��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/WRXP7FLZ4Y



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

2:25PM

When Leclerc gets a chance at pole

He takes it. I can't think of an occasion when he's had a sniff and not done it. This is his sixth front row start and his sixth pole position of the year. Surely that has to be some kind of record? Most front row starts without starting second. It'd be a quite obscure one, mind you.

Charles Leclerc took his sixth pole position of the season Credit: AP

2:17PM

Sebastian Vettel reacts to his third place in qualifying

Obviously I am not entirely happy. As you said it was a bit disrupted in Q1 but by the time we got to Q3 it was okay. I think the race will be decided tomorrow. The speed is there, so let's keep it up. First you need a good start, then you worry about the rest. There is potentially an advantage if you are behind...but if you are behind you always says that.

2:15PM

Hamilton has a chat with his old buddy Jenson

I tell you, it was a tough qualifying session because these guys go to another level on the straights. That whole party mode that you guys talked about us having, these guys have...jet mode. I wasn't expecting to get on the front row, that's for sure. We know they are on the slightly lower drag level plus they have that power, so we have got to try something. We are fortunate enough to opt for another strategy. It's a long way down to turn one so it's not always the best for the harder tyre but I am going to try and tow the life out of Charles if I get the chance.

2:13PM

Leclerc reacts to his fourth consecutive pole position

As Vettel looks a little drained and...pensive. Leclerc speaks to Jenson Button:

The car felt amazing. It definitely feels great to be back on pole. Tomorrow the start will be important as always but here even more. It definitely feels very special. I don't want to think about those stats [being the first man since Michael Schumacher to take four poles in a row for Ferrari]. I just want to focus on the job but it's definitely a good start. The race simulations seem positive as well.

2:11PM

Q1 - Top 10

LEC

HAM

VET

VER

BOT

SAI

HUL

NOR

GRO

RIC

Ricciardo struggled again, then. Sainz found a very quick lap, Norris not a bad one.

2:10PM

CHARLES LECLERC TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2019 RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX!

Vettel doesn't improve on second but Leclerc keeps it going forwards enough to improve on his best time and take pole position. His fourth in a row!

Hamilton pips Vettel! How crucial could that be? He found the quickest final sector of anyone there to beat Vettel by just 0.023! Bottas aborts his lap and will start fifth , behind even Max Verstappen. Boy he did not need that this weekend.

Leclerc sounds a bit worried on the radio. He says he messed up the final sector. What?! This man is self-critical in the extreme. Anyway, what form he is in now. Well done. And well done Hamilton for another superb lap. "That's awesome," he says.

2:07PM

Q3 - Final runs underway

I can't see Leclerc being beaten here. But Vettel could do it, I guess? Stopping Leclerc's fourth pole in a row...

How good does he look in sector one? Solid so far. He's around about where he was on his previous hot lap. In fact he matches Leclerc's first sector but Leclerc has found another tenth this time round with a 33.333...

This is pole for the Monegasque, surely? He's two tenths up in sector two...Mercedes are nowhere, again.

2:04PM

Q3 - Top 10 and gaps

LEC

VET +0.334

HAM +0.564

BOT +0.831

VER +0.928

HUL +1.806

NOR +2.307

SAI +2.476

GRO +2.556

RIC +2.576

BIG gap between Hulkenberg and Ricciardo, which suggests the Australian stuffed up his lap a bit. And if he did then that's good news for Renault, who look comfortably ahead of McLaren.

2:02PM

Q3 - Max Verstappen 0.928s off the pace

That's a long way from Leclerc but only a tenth away from Bottas. Bottas had a bit of a little bit of a slide in the middle sector, which cost him at least a tenth, maybe more.

He's done it before



Can Lewis Hamilton pull out another miracle lap at the end of Q3?



It's all firmly in Ferrari's favour at the moment...#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/UJYNeIgvuc







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

2:01PM

Q3 - Ferrari unbeatable, it seems

Ferrari are so quick here!Each man is beaten by the next as they cross the line. Bottas first, but Hamilton beats it by two tenths. Then Vettel pulls out a 1.32.135, which Leclerc smashes to pieces with a 1.31.801 to go quickest and onto provisional pole! A mighty lap. Mercedes nowhere here at the moment. Their biggest hope is Hamilton getting ahead of Vettel at the moment...

1:59PM

Q3 - Hot laps from the frontrunners underway

Bottas the man out in front. His first sector is a 33.749...Vettel goes 33.433! Much quicker! 33.9 for Hamilton...Leclerc is only a smidgen away from Vettel in sector one, too. Ferrari with HUGE pace in S1.

Sector two...Bottas with a 31.7, Hamilton with a 31.6. Leclerc with a 31.3...

1:55PM

Q3 begins!

12 minutes to go. Bottas, on a track he loves so much, seems to be struggling. He's never been out-qualified by a team-mate here but it's in danger of happening now.

GREEN LIGHT��



Here we go then - all eyes on the race for pole



Q3 is under way#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/x6AUgIGjlH







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

1:54PM

Leclerc nailed on for pole here, then?

I wouldn't bet against it.

1:53PM

Mercedes to start on the mediums

Ferrari will start on the softs.

At the end of #Q2@MercedesAMGF1 didn’t improve on the soft. So they’re locked into starting on the medium tyres for the race: the only ones in the top 10 to do so. #F1 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 28, 2019

1:52PM

Alex Albon reacts to an early exit

I went in a bit hot. When these cars go, they go quite quick. Frustrating. There's a tail wind there and it caught me out. Race pace we did a bit in FP3, it didn't go too badly. We'll see..

1:51PM

A very telling section on Sky Sports F1 at the moment

At how much advantage Ferrari have on the flat-out sections. It's massive in qualifying trim. A theory was that they have set their cars up for absolute raw pace and are happy to live with the consequences in the race, giving how hard it is to overtake.

1:49PM

Q2 - Top 10

LEC

VET

VER

HAM

BOT

GRO

NOR

SAI

RIC

HUL

Eliminated:GAS, PER, GIO, MAG, STR

Grosjean sets a time that is 0.35s or so away from a Mercedes. Using the Australia-spec Haas. Strange in the extreme but that's Grosjean and Haas in 2019.

1:48PM

Q2 - Stroll makes a mess of his hot lap

He was just on the threshold of improving enough to get through but runs massively wide and ruins his lap. Looks like he won't be making it through. I think he's aborted his lap. I'd doubt if either Racing Point would have got through anyway. Leclerc looks like improving on his time, Vettel too.

Grosjean finds a very good lap time to go P6! Ricciardo in danger now. And Hulkenberg. Ricciardo goes P9, will that be enough? Hulkenberg improves to P10. Will that be enough too? Giovinazzi, the only man who can realistically displace them, gets a bit of a wobble on and stays P13.

1:44PM

Q2 - Drivers in danger

11. MAG

12. GRO

13. STR

14. RIC

15. GIO

Magnussen needs to find about a tenth on Sainz to progress. But that'll all change quite quickly in what looks lke a manic ending. Looks like Vettel has gone out on a new set of softs, setting his first lap in this session on a used lot.

1:42PM

From my shaky knowledge of the Russian alphabet

I can confirm to 54 per cent accuracy that it does actually say "David Coulthard" on his shirt. It's certainly a photo of him.

1:40PM

Q2 - Top 10 after the first runs

LEC

VET +0.657

VER +0.658

HAM +0.700

BOT +0.847

GAS +1.516

PER +1.524

NOR +1.524

HUL +1.538

SAI +1.551

Between P6 and P10 that's just 0.035s. And Perez on Norris on exactly the same time.

1:38PM

Q2 - Hamilton goes quickest by A MILE

Six tenths over Verstappen. Vettel only just beats Verstappen, though! 0.001s in it. I think Vettel had used tyres, though, so there are a few tenths out there for the German. Behind the top five it's incredibly close. From Gasly in P6 to P10 is just 0.050s. And in P14 it's only another 0.250s. Nip and tuck.

1:36PM

Q2 - Hamilton quickest in S1

But not by a great deal, to be honest. Just 0.003 over Verstappen. Verstappen on the soft compound, though. Hamilton continues the good pace towards the end of his lap and goes quickest by 0.147 over Bottas. Verstappen beats them all and sits top by just 0.042s. So that's encouraging for Mercedes in some way. Ferrari are about to blow them all out of the water, though...

1:34PM

Q2 - Ferrari go for soft tyres

Mercedes with the mediums. Have they written off getting pole and are going for a more optimal strategy in the race? It's a bit tricky for Mercedes now. Really, they need one of their cars in front of one of Ferraris. That would give them options. The top 10 in Q2 start the race on the tyres they set their fastest lap on.

1:32PM

Q2 begins!

15 minutes to go.

1:31PM

Q1 - Top 10

VET

HAM

VER

BOT

LEC

MAG

RIC

SAI

NOR

HUL

As ever, we haven't really learned too much about the top teams in Q1 but Ferrari still look the quickest here. McLaren, Renault and Haas all looking in decent shape and also very close. Just around 0.350 between Magnussen in P6 and Grosjean in P11.

Kevin Magnussen finished P6 in Q1 Credit: Getty Images

1:28PM

Q1 - Drivers eliminated

16. RAI

17. RUS

18. KUB

19. ALB

20. KVY

Raikkonen made a mess of his lap at the end there. He wasn't happy about it. Albon crashed out, Kvyat never got out. That's good for Giovinazzi, who has put in a few good performances of late. Will it be enough to secure his seat for 2020? Surely.

1:27PM

Q1 - Final runs underway

Norris improves to P7, Grosjean P10, Magnussen P6, Gasly gets himself out of the drop zone but Russell doesn't and can only go P17. Lance Stroll gets into Q2! Surely. What a miracle!

Bottas improves but without a particularly great lap. He's now in P4. Giovinazzi needs to find some time and he does, knocking Raikkonen out! Ricciardo the last man over the line and improves to go P7.

1:24PM

Q1 - Vettel goes top by 0.191s

That's over Hamilton. Vettel was, sensibly, on the soft tyres there. No point risking it and that set of mediums would have been pretty worn after all those aborted laps. Mercedes out again.

Who's in trouble? Gasly, Russell, Kubica are the three drivers in the drop zone alongside Albon and Kvyat who are both out. Giovinazzi, Stroll, Raikkonen, Perez and Grosjean might be vulnerable but there's a fairly big gap from P14-P16 at the moment.

1:22PM

Q1 -Vettel starts his flying lap

And he needs to get it in. He's got the track to himself, basically, which means he's the only one who can mess this lap up. He's quickest in the first sector by about a tenth. He does his best sector in S2 and without any error he'll be going into the top two and comfortably through to Q2.

1:19PM

Q1 - Session restarts

Vettel needs another lap to get through. That'll happen comfortably but another yellow flag, red flag or mistake could mean he's in trouble. The Ferrari is sent out to wait at the end of the pit lane before the lights turn green. That's what they do very shortly and we have 6.38 left of the clock.

1:17PM

Q1 - Top 10

HAM

VER +0.138

LEC* +0.383

BOT +0.496

MAG +0.955

HUL +1.006

SAI +1.204

NOR +1.315

RIC +1.335

GRO 1.421

*time set on medium compound tyres.

1:16PM

Q1 - Albon out of the car now

That crash meant Vettel had to abort his attempted THIRD hot lap. He's currently in the danger zone along with, Russell, Kubica, Albon and Kvyat, who will not take part in this session.

Red Bull said the fight for the final seat is between Albon and Gasly. I am not sure this is a sensible tactic to limit it to one driver who they dropped before the season was over and another with question marks hanging over his ability to perform at the front. Don't get me wrong, I rate Alex Albon but to be put into a Red Bull seat just 11 or 12 races into your F1 career, alongside Max Verstappen is tough.

1:13PM

Q1 - RED FLAG!

Albon in the wall!

RED FLAG��



Alex Albon goes off at Turn 13 and into the wall



His session is over - and the clock is stopped at 6:38#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/YNzGn90V9V







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

He went in too hot and lost the rear. That could be a costly crash. He's had a poor weekend so far and this is not what he needed given he's fighting for the second Red Bull seat. He's a bit slow getting out of the car as well, the medical team are on the scene.

1:10PM

Q1 - Hamilton goes quickest

By 0.138 from Max Verstappen. Both on the soft tyres. Leclerc 0.4s down or so but on the mediums. So Ferrari still looking strong here. Kvyat yet to come out after that late engine change but I am not sure it's really worth him coming out at all, really, given he's starting from the back. It's his home grand prix, though, so he's probably keen.

Oh, no, he won't be coming out at all. Shame.

Confirmation from Toro Rosso that Dany Kvyat won't play any part in qualifying today



His car is still being worked on in the garage ��‍��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/qJ02auhdUb



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

1:09PM

Q1 - Yellow flags

Robert Kubica has spun and he causes Vettel and Albon to abort their laps. Albon wasn't on a brilliant one but it should have been decent enough to get him through to Q1, maybe. Vettel has used a lot of his rubber up as he messed up his first hot lap, did a cooldown lap and then had to abort his second hot lap.

1:07PM

Q1 - Current standings after eight minutes

LEC

MAG

SAI

NOR

GRO

PER

RA

STR

GIO

GAS

RUS

KUB

VET

Everyone else yet to set a time. Vettel hasn't really set a representative one, either.

1:05PM

Q1 - Leclerc quick

He's a tenth or so up on Vettel in sector one. Ooh, Vettel is running well but he has to abort his lap as he locks up, runs wide and has to struggle to keep it out of the wall. That'll need another lap. Leclerc, meanwhile, is flying and sets a 1.33.613, which is currently 1.227s than the next quickest man, the one he replaced at Ferrari; Kimi Raikkonen. Looks like Vettel is having a cooldown lap, then he might have another go on the same set of tyres.

Sainz pops up into P2, 0.821s behind Leclerc.

1:02PM

Q1 - 16 minutes to go

Both Ferraris out on the medium tyres as they often do. George Russell is about to go quickest but how long will that last? There's a chance of him getting out of Q1, given the penalties other drivers face; they may not be too bothered about setting quick times in the first session.

1:00PM

Q1 begins!

18 minutes to go. George Russell the first man out.

12:58PM

Honestly, some of the country facts they give you on the TV coverage

Are weird. Did you know Russia is the world's largest country?!! Seriously. Anyway, enough about that. Qualifying is about to begin. It looks a big ask for Mercedes today but they need to maximise their grid position as their race pace could leave them in good shape on Sunday.

12:55PM

It's a real shame that Ferrari weren't this competitive early in the season

After Singapore I argued that, had they made a few better decisions, had their drivers make fewer mistakes and also had better reliability then they could still be in this championship. Read more of my analysis here. Of course, if ifs and buts were beer and nuts, what a lovely party we'd have.

12:52PM

Weather forecast for qualifying

There was a bit of rain earlier in the day but it looks a decent day now.

It's a gorgeous afternoon in Sochi ��️



Who's ready for another race for pole? ⏱️



Qualifying is ten minutes away ⏰#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/J3alFA4vkR







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

12:46PM

15 mins until Q1 starts

Who is your money on? I had backed Hamilton earlier this week and I am now starting to think I may have been losing my mind a little. Still, it'd hardly be a shock if he pulled a lap from nowhere, though.

12:39PM

Current driver standings

I'm sure you know the story: Lewis Hamilton is going to win the title.

12:37PM

Can McLaren-Mercedes rule the roost again?

Of course, they hoped they'd be successful when they joined up with Honda again. And look how that turned out...

BACK TO THE FUTURE ��



As @McLarenF1 and Mercedes reveal a new power unit partnership from 2021, here's a reminder of their past successes together in the 90s and 00s ��#F1pic.twitter.com/P1twJnatsJ



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

12:30PM

Valtteri Bottas's record at the Russian Grand Prix

2014: 3rd for Williams

2015: DNF (would have been third had Raikkonen not kamikazed him)

2016: 4th for Williams

2017: Winner

2018: Pole but asked to move aside for Hamilton to surrender the win when leading

2019: ???

Valtteri Bottas is in need of a good weekend Credit: Getty Images

He's a master around here and it's one of the tracks where he is expected to out-perform Hamilton. He really needs a good weekend now, he is in danger of entering the second-half slump that characterised his season last year.

12:21PM

It has not been a happy home race for Daniil Kvyat so far...

Conking out for the second time in FP3 earlier today.

FP1 + FP3 = deja-vu for Dany Kvyat at his home race ��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/VF5SRr7cH6 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

The current news on him is that a new power unit is being fitted. This was a new one, though, and he was already starting from the back but still.

12:19PM

McLaren to switch to Mercedes power from 2021

McLaren will move back to Mercedes power from 2021 onwards, ending their current contract with engine suppliers Renault at the end of next year. The deal with Mercedes, which was announced on Saturday, will run until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Read more on that decision, which was announced today, here.

12:15PM

Final times after third practice

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 32.733secs

Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:33.049

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.129

Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:33.354

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:34.227

Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:34.308

Alexander Albon (Tha) Red Bull 1:34.371

Nico Hulkenburg (Ger) Renault 1:34.421

Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:34.527

Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.546

Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:34.564

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 1:34.586

Carlos Sainz (Spa) McLaren 1:34.607

Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:34.766

Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point 1:34.860

Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 1:34.898

Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:35.714

George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:36.011

Daniil Kyvat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:36.081

Robert Kubica (Pol) Williams 1:36.942

11:40AM

Good morning (just) F1 fans

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom. It is a track which, it's fair to say, is not my favourite. That's not to say we won't get some decent racing here this weekend but just that it's a bit. Well, dull, flat and featureless. But others may have a differing opinion and that's okay.

We come into this weekend right after Ferrari's first 1-2 of the season and first in over two years. Sebastian Vettel's win in Singapore last week was their third in a row, which is the first time they have done this in the turbo-hybrid era and the first time, in fact, since 2008. That made it significant, of course, but there was also the fact that the Marina Bay Street Circuit was not a track that suited Ferrari's characteristics. Or so we thought...

And so, we come to Sochi, a track where Mercedes have dominated, winning every round here since the race was staged on the old Winter Olympics site in 2014 for the first time. On current evidence it will be a slight surprise if the Silver Arrows manage to make it six in a row. Ferrari look strong.

Ferrari look to be the class of the pack again - on raw pace at least Credit: REX

In final practice Charles Leclerc led his team-mate Vettel by just over three-tenths of a second, with Lewis Hamilton just under a tenth of a second behind him. Valtteri Bottas, in the second Mercedes, was another couple of tenths away. The Red Bulls were not all that close to the front. Verstappen was nearly 1.5s of Leclerc's time and Alex Albon was seventh, behind Romain Grosjean's Haas.

There is a lot to be discovered about the true raw pace of some of these cars and as the track rubbers in that may change. Mercedes, though, seem to be fighting to get into contention here and, if that were to be the case, and they did not take pole position, would underline their extended slump. Mercedes have won just two in seven and have only been quickest in qualifying twice in that time as well.

I'll be here for the next couple of hours with all the build-up and updates from qualifying. It begins in just over an hour.