F1 Russian Grand Prix 2019 LIVE: Result and reaction as Lewis Hamilton wins in Sochi

Lewis Hamilton won in Sochi: Getty

Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a Ferrari meltdown to win the Russian Grand Prix and tighten his grip on a sixth world championship.

In a calamitous few laps for Ferrari, the Italian team threw away a certain one-two finish after Sebastian Vettel broke down and Charles Leclerc dropped from first to third.

Valtteri Bottas followed team-mate Hamilton home at the Sochi Autodrome as Mercedes secured the full quota of points on a day to forget for those dressed in red. Relive all of the drama below.

The Russian Grand Prix takes places at the Sochi Autodrom, with the circuit surrounding the site of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The race is due to start at 12.10 BST.

Qualifying follows the third practice session on Saturday, and should begin at 1pm BST.

Mercedes have not lost in Russia since the race was added back on to the Formula 1 calendar in 2014, and Lewis Hamilton will continue that streak this weekend.