F1 Reveals 2025 Schedule: Australia Returns as Opening Race

Australia will return as the host of Formula 1’s opening Grand Prix in 2025 after championship organizers revealed next year’s 24-event calendar on Friday.

Formula 1 has moved early to reveal 2025’s schedule—with only four of this year’s 24 Grands Prix having been run—and it will feature the same events as the current campaign.

One of the biggest scheduling changes is Australia returning to its season-opening slot, on March 16, meaning it will act as the curtain raiser for the first time since 2019.

Per Australia’s contract, which runs through 2037, it is due to hold the opening round on the four occasions that the timing of Ramadan precludes Formula 1 from visiting the Middle East in early-mid March.

The 2025 season will conclude in its usual setting of Abu Dhabi, on December 7.

There will once more be three Grands Prix in the United States, in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas. The trio have retained their corresponding slots from the 2024 roster, with Miami the sixth round on May 4, Austin the nineteenth round on October 19, and Las Vegas the twenty-second event on November 22.

The shuffling of the early events means China moves up to the second round, a week after Australia, while Japan fronts a tripleheader that includes recent opening round Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through April.

Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will return to being Sunday races, after they were shifted up a day in 2024 due to Ramadan, leaving Las Vegas as the sole Saturday night race on the 2025 schedule.

Las Vegas will once more form a tripleheader with Qatar and Abu Dhabi to round out the season.

Other minor tweaks include Spain’s final race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya—ahead of Formula 1’s move to Madrid in 2026—moving to early June, forming a three week stretch with Emilia Romagna and Monaco.

Hungary has also returned to the final race prior to the summer break, in early August, swapping places with Belgium.

Singapore has moved a couple of weeks later, to October, removing a gap that exists in the 2024 calendar, while São Paulo is now a standalone event, having previously been part of a tripleheader with Austin and Mexico City.

Formula 1 Sprint will remain in 2025 but the locations for the format have not yet been determined.