F1 results: Timings from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying
Here are the complete results from the qualifying hour in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.
Alex Albon has topped the times in the first part of qualifying, with the Williams driver putting in a 1:20.939 in the wet conditions of Q1 to pip Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by just 0.026 seconds.
With wet conditions at Zandvoort, intermediates were the order of the day as the drivers pounded around to put in plenty of laps during the 18 minutes of track time. With 20 cars on track on such a short circuit, there were plenty of blocking incidents noted by the stewards.
Lewis Hamilton had two such incidents, in which he felt impeded by both Aston Martin drivers in two separate incidents, while an incident involving Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri will be investigated after the session as the Australian was forced to take to the grass to avoid a collision with the Ferrari driver.
Knocked out in Q1 were the two Alfa Romeos, with Zhou Guanyu in 16th, and Valtteri Bottas down in 19th. Joining them on the sidelines were Alpine’s Esteban Ocon as the big scalp of Q1 down in 17th, while Haas’ Kevin Magnussen was in 18th. Down in last, and perhaps not surprisingly given the scale of the challenge facing him this weekend, was AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson.
2023 Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Q1:
Alex Albon Williams 1:20.939
Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.026
Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.292
Lando Norris McLaren +0.337
Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.382
George Russell Mercedes +0.406
Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.631
Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.796
Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.842
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.901
Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.952
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.980
Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.033
Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.080
Logan Sargeant Williams +1.097
Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.128
Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.171
Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.253
Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.321
Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +2.481
