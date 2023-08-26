F1 results: Timings from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying

Credit: Alamy

Here are the complete results from the qualifying hour in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alex Albon has topped the times in the first part of qualifying, with the Williams driver putting in a 1:20.939 in the wet conditions of Q1 to pip Max Verstappen’s Red Bull by just 0.026 seconds.

With wet conditions at Zandvoort, intermediates were the order of the day as the drivers pounded around to put in plenty of laps during the 18 minutes of track time. With 20 cars on track on such a short circuit, there were plenty of blocking incidents noted by the stewards.

Lewis Hamilton had two such incidents, in which he felt impeded by both Aston Martin drivers in two separate incidents, while an incident involving Carlos Sainz and Oscar Piastri will be investigated after the session as the Australian was forced to take to the grass to avoid a collision with the Ferrari driver.

Knocked out in Q1 were the two Alfa Romeos, with Zhou Guanyu in 16th, and Valtteri Bottas down in 19th. Joining them on the sidelines were Alpine’s Esteban Ocon as the big scalp of Q1 down in 17th, while Haas’ Kevin Magnussen was in 18th. Down in last, and perhaps not surprisingly given the scale of the challenge facing him this weekend, was AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson.

2023 Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Q1:

Alex Albon Williams 1:20.939 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.026 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.292 Lando Norris McLaren +0.337 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.382 George Russell Mercedes +0.406 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.631 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.796 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.842 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.901 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.952 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.980 Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.033 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.080 Logan Sargeant Williams +1.097 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.128 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.171 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.253 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.321 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +2.481

