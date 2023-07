F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint from pole; Nico Hulkenberg scores points for Haas

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 2023 F1 season resumes this weekend at the home track of the team that has topped the series for the past two-plus seasons. The Austrian Grand Prix emanates from the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria and will feature the second sprint weekend of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen enters in imperious form, having won the past four races on the trot and sporting a massive 69-point lead in the world drivers’ standings over teammate Sergio Perez. That’s nearly a full three-race lead. Verstappen has won four times in 10 starts at the Red Bull Ring.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Austrian Grand Prix weekend:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Austrian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+)

10:55 - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Saturday

6:25 - 7:30 a.m.: Sprint shootout (ESPN2, ESPN+)

10:25 - 11:30 a.m.: Sprint (ESPN, ESPN+)

Sunday

7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN)

8:55 - 11 a.m.: Austrian Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+)

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix:

Watch F1 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Stream F1 with ESPN+ ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Stream F1 from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $8 at ExpressVPN

Verstappen wins wet-dry Austrian Grand Prix sprint

Max Verstappen started the Austrian Grand Prix sprint from pole and, despite losing the lead to Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez for two corners, dominated the afternoon. Verstappen won by more than 21 seconds over Perez, completing all 24 laps on intermediate tires. In all, 11 cars pitted for slick tires late in the race as the track had dried sufficiently, making for some exciting racing up and down the order.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third, Aston Martin's Lance Stroll was able to hold off a strong challenge from teammate Fernando Alonso for fourth, Nico Hulkenberg bagged three surprise points for Haas in sixth, Alpine's Esteban Ocon finished seventh and Mercedes' George Russell nabbed the final point in eighth.

Advertisement

Austrian Grand Prix sprint results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault George Russell (63), Mercedes Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Advertisement

Austrian Grand Prix details

Track: Red Bull Ring (Spielberg, Austria), 2.683-mile, 10-turn permanent racing facility

Race length: 71 laps for 190 miles

Lap record: 1:05.619 (Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 2020)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

Last year’s winner: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Sprint weekend format returns

In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format for the 2023 season, which effectively makes Saturday more like an exhibition.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿



Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint



Leaving Sunday's Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

The new format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3, etc.).

Advertisement

McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin bringing upgrades

After being overtaken for second place in the world constructors’ standings by Mercedes at the Canadian Grand Prix, Aston Martin is bringing an upgrade package they hope will enable them to “attack” the Silver Arrows. Fourth-place Ferrari will debut new front-wing elements, a new floor and a new rear wing it hopes will make its race performance more predictable. McLaren, mired in sixth in the constructors’ standings, will begin a series of significant changes to the car beginning in Austria.

“I look forward to anything that’s new,” McLaren driver Lando Norris told Australia’s Speedcafe.

Norris currently sits in 11th in the drivers’ standings after a sixth-place showing in 2022.

McLaren's Lando Norris is hopeful that upgrades to the car that will begin in Austria will propel the team farther up the F1 constructors' standings. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Top drivers and best bets for the Austrian Grand Prix

Barring an unforeseen catastrophe, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will be the favorite entering every race weekend for the rest of the season as he charges toward his inevitable third-straight world drivers’ championship. He’s -275 to win in Austria at his team’s home track according to BetMGM and the next-best moneyline is Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso at +700.

Advertisement

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen -275

• Fernando Alonso +700

• Lewis Hamilton +800

• Sergio Perez +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some props worthy of consideration, including Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to finish on the podium (-225). He also likes Fernando Alonso to finish on the podium in the sprint (-110), pointing to the strength of the car two weeks ago in Montreal.

Austrian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Advertisement

Weather for the Austrian Grand Prix

Thunderstorms are expected to impact Friday afternoon’s qualifying session as well as the sprint shootout qualifying session Saturday morning before conditions potentially improve. Race day is only forecast to have a 20% chance of rain, which means even if the grid is mixed up by variable conditions Friday, the stronger cars like Red Bull, Aston Martin and Mercedes should be able to carve their way up the field by the end of the grand prix.