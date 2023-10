F1 results: Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton for United States Grand Prix win in gripping strategy duel; full results

If the 2023 United States Grand Prix had been 58 laps, perhaps we're having a different conversation. As it turned out, Max Verstappen, nursing a braking issue, held off a charging Lewis Hamilton who was on fresher tires with more grip to win his 50th Grand Prix. In the final four laps Hamilton cut 3.5 seconds out of a 4.7-second gap but could not ultimately catch Verstappen.

An early strategy call may have made it even closer as Verstappen and Red Bull undercut the Mercedes by making their first stop two laps earlier than the Silver Arrows and it paid off as Hamilton came out of the pit lane seven seconds behind Verstappen on lap 22.

United States Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari George Russell (63), Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Not classified:

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes (damage)

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes (mechanical)

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault (damage)

United States Grand Prix preview

Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The constructors’ and drivers’ world championships have already been awarded as Red Bull and Max Verstappen, respectively, have clinched, but there are plenty of other compelling battles down the order. Resurgent McLaren have had back-to-back double-podium finishes and Oscar Piastri won the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, rocketing the Woking team up the constructors’ standings.

Closing the 79-point gap to Ferrari for third in the constructors’ standings with five race weekends to go might be too much of an ask, but Aston Martin is within striking distance with just 11-point edge over McLaren. Lewis Hamilton is also on the charge to wrestle second in the drivers' standings from Sergio Perez.

Here’s what to know ahead of the 2023 United States Grand Prix:

United States Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

4:55 - 6 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Sprint Shootout (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

6 - 7 p.m.: Sprint (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday

1:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

2:55 - 5 p.m.: United States Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

United States Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit of the Americas, 3.542-mile, 20-turn permanent racing facility in Austin, Texas

Race length: 56 laps for 191 miles

Lap record: Charles Leclerc, 1:36.369 (2019, Ferrari)

Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

United States Grand Prix qualifying results

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari George Russell (63), Mercedes Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Starting from pit lane:

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix Sprint results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault George Russell (63), Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix Sprint Shootout results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT George Russell (63), Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix practice results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:35.912 Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.156 Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.281 Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +300 Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +.560 George Russell (63), Mercedes +.562 Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.580 Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.621 Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +790 Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +793 Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.075 Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +1.154 Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +1.192 Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +1.240 Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes +1.1344 Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.506 Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.605 Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.928 Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +2.508 Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +4.028

Daniel Ricciardo returns for United States Grand Prix

AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo will return this weekend after missing the last five races, which will be a welcome sight for many fans as the Australian driver is incredibly popular in the U.S.

Ricciardo broke several bones in his left hand in a crash during practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 25. New Zealander Liam Lawson impressed driving in Ricciardo’s place, particularly during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend knocking Max Verstappen out of qualifying in the second session and going on to finish ninth to notch two world championship points.

Daniel Ricciardo has missed the last five race weekends with broken bones in his left hand. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) (Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Sprint weekend format returns

In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format for the 2023 season, which effectively makes Saturday more like an exhibition. This weekend marks the fifth of six sprint format weekends in 2023 with the final one coming next month in Brazil.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿



Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint



pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

The 2023 format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3).

Top drivers and best bets for the United States Grand Prix

Oddsmakers sure don’t anticipate Max Verstappen taking his foot off the gas after clinching his third straight world championship as he enters the weekend with a -400 moneyline according to BetMGM. No other driver sports odds of better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen -400

• Lando Norris +1000

• Oscar Piastri +1200

• Sergio Perez +1800

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and in addition to backing Verstappen’s massive race-win odds, likes him to post the fastest practice time (-175) and qualify on pole (-250). Bromberg also recommends betting Lewis Hamilton to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc (-155) and the Mercedes stable overall to finish ahead of Ferrari (-140).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 433*

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 224

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 194

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 153

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 145

7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 136

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 132

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83

10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 23

14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10

15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

* — Clinched world championship

United States Grand Prix weather

The forecasted daytime high temperature for all three days of on-track running is 88 degrees, but cloud cover is expected to be different each day. That shouldn’t necessarily mean identical results in all sessions, though, given those differences in cloud cover (which impacts track temperature) and the fact that qualifying, the Sprint and Grand Prix all go off at different times of the day.