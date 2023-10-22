Advertisement

F1 results: Max Verstappen holds off Lewis Hamilton for United States Grand Prix win in gripping strategy duel; full results

Verstappen started in 6th after his final qualifying lap Friday was deleted

John Parker
·9 min read
If the 2023 United States Grand Prix had been 58 laps, perhaps we're having a different conversation. As it turned out, Max Verstappen, nursing a braking issue, held off a charging Lewis Hamilton who was on fresher tires with more grip to win his 50th Grand Prix. In the final four laps Hamilton cut 3.5 seconds out of a 4.7-second gap but could not ultimately catch Verstappen.

An early strategy call may have made it even closer as Verstappen and Red Bull undercut the Mercedes by making their first stop two laps earlier than the Silver Arrows and it paid off as Hamilton came out of the pit lane seven seconds behind Verstappen on lap 22.

United States Grand Prix results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  3. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  7. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  8. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  10. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  11. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  12. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  13. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  15. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Not classified:
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes (damage)
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes (mechanical)
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault (damage)

United States Grand Prix preview

Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

    Three to go and Lewis has cut a second into the gap, likely doesn't have enough time.

  • John Parker

The constructors’ and drivers’ world championships have already been awarded as Red Bull and Max Verstappen, respectively, have clinched, but there are plenty of other compelling battles down the order. Resurgent McLaren have had back-to-back double-podium finishes and Oscar Piastri won the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, rocketing the Woking team up the constructors’ standings.

Closing the 79-point gap to Ferrari for third in the constructors’ standings with five race weekends to go might be too much of an ask, but Aston Martin is within striking distance with just 11-point edge over McLaren. Lewis Hamilton is also on the charge to wrestle second in the drivers' standings from Sergio Perez.

Here’s what to know ahead of the 2023 United States Grand Prix:

United States Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday
1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
4:55 - 6 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday
1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Sprint Shootout (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
6 - 7 p.m.: Sprint (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday
1:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
2:55 - 5 p.m.: United States Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

United States Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit of the Americas, 3.542-mile, 20-turn permanent racing facility in Austin, Texas
Race length: 56 laps for 191 miles
Lap record: Charles Leclerc, 1:36.369 (2019, Ferrari)
Tire compounds: C2 (Hard), C3 (Medium), C4 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

United States Grand Prix qualifying results

  1. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  2. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes

  3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  6. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  7. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  8. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  9. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  10. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  12. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  13. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  14. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  15. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  16. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Starting from pit lane:
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix Sprint results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  4. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  6. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  7. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  10. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  12. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  13. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  14. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  16. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  20. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix Sprint Shootout results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  4. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes

  5. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  6. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  7. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  11. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  12. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  13. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  14. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  15. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  16. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  17. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  19. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

United States Grand Prix practice results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:35.912

  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.156

  3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.281

  4. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +300

  5. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +.560

  6. George Russell (63), Mercedes +.562

  7. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.580

  8. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.621

  9. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +790

  10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +793

  11. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.075

  12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +1.154

  13. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +1.192

  14. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +1.240

  15. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes +1.1344

  16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.506

  17. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.605

  18. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.928

  19. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +2.508

  20. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +4.028

Daniel Ricciardo returns for United States Grand Prix

AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo will return this weekend after missing the last five races, which will be a welcome sight for many fans as the Australian driver is incredibly popular in the U.S.

Ricciardo broke several bones in his left hand in a crash during practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 25. New Zealander Liam Lawson impressed driving in Ricciardo’s place, particularly during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend knocking Max Verstappen out of qualifying in the second session and going on to finish ninth to notch two world championship points.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 15: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Scuderia AlphaTauri walks in the paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2023 in Singapore, Singapore. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Daniel Ricciardo has missed the last five race weekends with broken bones in his left hand. (Photo by Edmund So/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) (Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Sprint weekend format returns

In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format for the 2023 season, which effectively makes Saturday more like an exhibition. This weekend marks the fifth of six sprint format weekends in 2023 with the final one coming next month in Brazil.

The 2023 format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3).

Top drivers and best bets for the United States Grand Prix

Oddsmakers sure don’t anticipate Max Verstappen taking his foot off the gas after clinching his third straight world championship as he enters the weekend with a -400 moneyline according to BetMGM. No other driver sports odds of better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen -400
• Lando Norris +1000
• Oscar Piastri +1200
• Sergio Perez +1800

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and in addition to backing Verstappen’s massive race-win odds, likes him to post the fastest practice time (-175) and qualify on pole (-250). Bromberg also recommends betting Lewis Hamilton to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc (-155) and the Mercedes stable overall to finish ahead of Ferrari (-140).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 433*
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 224
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 194
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 153
6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 145
7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 136
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 132
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83
10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47
11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 23
14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10
15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 6
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
* — Clinched world championship

United States Grand Prix weather

The forecasted daytime high temperature for all three days of on-track running is 88 degrees, but cloud cover is expected to be different each day. That shouldn’t necessarily mean identical results in all sessions, though, given those differences in cloud cover (which impacts track temperature) and the fact that qualifying, the Sprint and Grand Prix all go off at different times of the day.