F1 results: Max Verstappen easily wins Japanese GP from Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri; full results, updated standings

Japanese Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari George Russell (63), Mercedes Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Not classified:

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Updated F1 world drivers' championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 400

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 190

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 150

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 135

7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 115

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 115

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 57

10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21

14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9

15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Japanese Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday

10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Friday

1:55-3 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

1:55-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m. (Sunday): Pre-race show (ESPN)

Sunday

1-3 a.m.: Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course (3.608-mile, 18-turn permanent facility) in Mie Prefecture, Japan

Race length: 53 laps for 191.05 miles

Lap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton, 2019)

Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium) C3 (Soft)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

🇯🇵 #JapaneseGP preview



⚠️ High lateral and vertical loads

Top drivers and best bets for the Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen once again enters as the overwhelming favorite, according to BetMGM. Oddsmakers are apparently unfazed by his record-setting 10-race win streak getting snapped in Singapore last weekend and speculation about new technical directives being the reason for Red Bull’s dip in performance at Marina Bay. Sergio Perez has the next-best odds at 11-to-1.

Best odds to win

Max Verstappen -350

Sergio Perez +1100

Lando Norris +1400

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some bets he likes for Suzuka, including both McLarens to finish in the points (-250), last week's winner Carlos Sainz to finish in the top six (-225) and Lewis Hamilton to score a second straight podium (+175).

Max Verstappen clinched his second straight world drivers' championship at last year's Japanese Grand Prix. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix weather

The forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain for Friday’s practice sessions but dry, partly cloudy conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. Should rain wipe out FP2 — when teams conduct qualifying simulations and collect long run data — we could be in for a jumbled grid. Otherwise, expect Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren to be at the top, likely in that order.