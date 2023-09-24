Advertisement

F1 results: Max Verstappen easily wins Japanese GP from Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri; full results, updated standings

Red Bull also clinched the 2023 constructors' championship at Suzuka

John Parker
·5 min read
4

Japanese Grand Prix results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  3. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  4. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  5. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  6. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  7. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  8. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  9. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  11. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  12. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  13. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  15. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Not classified:
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Updated F1 world drivers' championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 400
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 190
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 150
6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 135
7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 115
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 115
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 57
10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47
11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21
14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9
15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Japanese Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Thursday
10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Friday
1:55-3 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)
10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday
1:55-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)
11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m. (Sunday): Pre-race show (ESPN)

Sunday
1-3 a.m.: Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)

Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  3. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  4. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  6. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  7. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  10. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  11. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  12. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  14. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  15. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  16. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  18. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course (3.608-mile, 18-turn permanent facility) in Mie Prefecture, Japan
Race length: 53 laps for 191.05 miles
Lap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton, 2019)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium) C3 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Top drivers and best bets for the Japanese Grand Prix

Verstappen once again enters as the overwhelming favorite, according to BetMGM. Oddsmakers are apparently unfazed by his record-setting 10-race win streak getting snapped in Singapore last weekend and speculation about new technical directives being the reason for Red Bull’s dip in performance at Marina Bay. Sergio Perez has the next-best odds at 11-to-1.

Best odds to win
Max Verstappen -350
Sergio Perez +1100
Lando Norris +1400

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some bets he likes for Suzuka, including both McLarens to finish in the points (-250), last week's winner Carlos Sainz to finish in the top six (-225) and Lewis Hamilton to score a second straight podium (+175).

Formula One F1 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, Japan - October 9, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the championship with his team REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Max Verstappen clinched his second straight world drivers' championship at last year's Japanese Grand Prix. (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Japanese Grand Prix weather

The forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain for Friday’s practice sessions but dry, partly cloudy conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race. Should rain wipe out FP2 — when teams conduct qualifying simulations and collect long run data — we could be in for a jumbled grid. Otherwise, expect Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren to be at the top, likely in that order.