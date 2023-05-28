F1 results: Max Verstappen claims dominant Monaco Grand Prix win over Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon

Get ready for the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo

John Parker
·4 min read
5

Rain threatened to make the Monaco Grand Prix competitive at the front, but in the end Max Verstappen won by more than comfortable 27 seconds. Verstappen made the first corner ahead of second-place starter Fernando Alonso and did not look back.

Rain dampened a portion of the track with 23 laps remaining, triggering a mad scramble in the pit lane, but once the intermediate tires went on, Verstappen continued with his imperious form. Alonso almost certainly would have finished a little closer to the Dutchman had he opted for the intermediate tire on his second pit stop rather than another set of slicks. Ultimately the top three starters remained unchanged with Esteban Ocon becoming the first French driver since Olivier Panis in 1996 to stand on Monaco's podium.

Monaco Grand Prix results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  3. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  4. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  5. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  7. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  8. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  9. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  10. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  12. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  13. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  14. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  15. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  16. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  17. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  19. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  20. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Monaco Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  3. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  7. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  10. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  12. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  14. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  16. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  17. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  20. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

2023 Monaco Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Advertisement

Sunday
7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)
8:55-11 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)

2023 Monaco Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo, Monaco), 2.047-mile, 19-turn street circuit
Length: 78 laps for 161 miles.
Lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 Red Bull&#39;s Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the race Pool via REUTERS/Christian Bruna
Red Bull's Sergio Perez won F1's Monaco Grand Prix last year and enters this year as one of the favorites. (REUTERS/Christian Bruna)

Verstappen tops time sheets Friday; Sainz crashes

Verstappen's 1:12.462 lap in Free Practice 2 was the fastest during Friday's practice sessions, just 0.065 ahead of Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, held the third-fastest time in FP 2 at 1:12.569 —and had been fastest in FP1 — but the Spaniard clipped the wall coming out of the swimming pool section and destroyed his front-right suspension.

Advertisement

Top drivers and best bets for the Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bulls once again enter the weekend as the favorites with Verstappen at +125 and Perez at +350, according to BetMGM. Only four drivers have better than 22-to-1 odds for victory.

Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen +125
• Sergio Perez +350
• Charles Leclerc +350
• Fernando Alonso +450

Qualifying is famously vital at Monaco, where racing overtakes are rare. To that end, we recommend taking a look at some qualifying props like: pole margin of 0.251 seconds or more (+250) and any team but Red Bull to capture pole (+110).

2023 Monaco Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Advertisement

2023 Monaco Grand Prix weather

Conditions can change rapidly on the French Riviera, but currently rain is in the forecast for Saturday and possibly Sunday. Rain played a factor in last year’s race as approaching precipitation delayed the start of the race with teams opting to start on the intermediate tire. About 17 laps in, teams started to pit for slicks and confusion on the Ferrari pit wall caused pole-sitter Leclerc to pit from the lead only to emerge fourth.

Recommended Stories