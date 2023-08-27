F1 results: 2023 Dutch Grand Prix results and standings (Zandvoort)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix. Credit: Alamy

Here are the complete results from the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit, where a dramatic race unfolded in changeable conditions.

Max Verstappen has won the Dutch Grand Prix, which was red-flagged for over 30 minutes due to heavy rain conditions hitting the track in the closing laps. Verstappen had led off the line, but briefly lost the lead early on as rain started to fall on the opening lap.

With Sergio Perez capitalising on an early switch to the intermediates to take the lead through the stops, Verstappen came back at Perez and, thanks to an undercut, reclaimed the lead.

F1 Results: Max Verstappen fully in charge of proceedings

From there, Verstappen controlled the race ahead of Perez, until chaos emerged in the closing stages.

Rain began to fall, with Red Bull choosing to bring in Perez for the intermediates, followed a lap later by Verstappen. But an error from Perez saw him slide off at Turn 1, fortunately appearing to escape any serious damage as he extracted himself from the barriers to continue – albeit having lost position to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

He pitted for the full wet tyres a few seconds later, only for the red flag to be shown while still in the pits – meaning there was confusion as to where the Mexican driver would be allowed to resume the race.

The red flag had been thrown due to Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu aquaplaning straight on and crashing heavily at Turn 1, fortunately escaping injury in the impact.

After a lengthy stoppage, the race resumed with Verstappen leading from Alonso, with Perez permitted to pick back up in third place, ahead of Pierre Gasly.

However, a late five-second time penalty applied to Perez for speeding in the pitlane, meaning that despite crossing the line in third, he was demoted to fourth – moving Gasly up onto the podium for the first time in two years.

Carlos Sainz held off Lewis Hamilton for fifth, with Lando Norris rescuing seventh for McLaren ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon rounding out the points.

George Russell was a late retirement, having picked up a puncture while battling with Norris over seventh.

2023 Dutch Grand Prix Results (Final Classification)

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 72 Laps 2. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.744 3. Pierre Gasly Alpine +7.058 4. Sergio Perez Red Bull +10.068 5. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +12.541 6. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +13.209 7. Lando Norris McLaren +13.232 8. Alex Albon Williams +15.155 9. Oscar Piastri McLaren +16.580 10. Esteban Ocon Alpine +18.346 11. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +20.087 12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +20.840 13. Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +26.147 14. Kevin Magnussen Haas +26.410 15. Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +27.388 16. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +29.893 17. George Russell Mercedes +55.754 18. Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF 19. Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF 20. Logan Sargeant Williams DNF

Read Next: Dutch Grand Prix: Max Verstappen equals Sebastian Vettel win record after Zandvoort chaos

The article F1 results: 2023 Dutch Grand Prix results and standings (Zandvoort) appeared first on Planetf1.com.