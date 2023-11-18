F1 refuses to say sorry or issue refunds over Las Vegas farce

Opening practice in Las Vegas was abandoned with just eight minutes on the clock - Mike Blaker/Reuters

Formula One has refused to apologise or issue refunds to disgruntled Las Vegas Grand Prix fans who witnessed just eight minutes of track action on a farcical opening day.

Grand prix-goers, some of whom had paid thousands of pounds for their tickets, were left furious after waiting in the cold for almost six hours to watch a heavily delayed second practice, only to be forcibly removed from the circuit half an hour before it started.

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm issued a lengthy statement on Friday justifying their actions, explaining the delay was down to FIA staff being forced to make repairs to the circuit after a manhole cover became dislodged in FP1.

“We have all been to events, like concerts, games and even other Formula 1 races, that have been cancelled because of factors like weather or technical issues,” read the statement. “It happens, and we hope people will understand.”

Furious fans were ejected from second practice to comply with local employment laws - Finn Blake/Reuters

Domenicali and Wilm added that fans were told to leave due to “concern about our public safety and security officials, transportation employees and hospitality staff.”

However, the statement was notable for the complete absence of any sort of apology, merely describing the chain of events as “disappointing”.

It is understood that was a legal decision as to apologise might have constituted an acceptance of liability, which could have meant an obligation to issue refunds.

As opposed to a full refund, single-day ticket holders have instead been offered a $200 (£160) voucher for the Las Vegas Grand Prix official shop. Telegraph Sport went to a merchandise store at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to see what that might buy you. A Mercedes hoody was $210 (£169), a Ferrari hoody was $328 (£263). Aston Martin team issue caps were $100 (£80).

Re $200 vouchers, not sure whether prices tally but just been into merch store at MGM Grand. Merc fans will almost be able to get a hoodie. Ferrari fans will need to save a little longer pic.twitter.com/rZ4tEIImmX — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) November 18, 2023

Formula One is promoting the Las Vegas race itself, having invested £500million of its own money to buy and develop the land and paddock complex. Ticket and hotel prices for the first Formula One grand prix to be held in Las Vegas in over 40 years are eye-watering, with some hospitality packages costing over $150,000 (£121,000) for the race weekend.

Despite anticipating capacity crowds of over 100,000 each day, the grandstands on Thursday were sparsely attended. A spokesperson for F1 said 70,000 attended on Friday, which is better although still some way short of expectations.