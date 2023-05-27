F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen bumps Fernando Alonso from Monaco Grand Prix pole with storming final lap
Get ready for the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo
F1 enters its most glamorous and prestigious weekend at the 69th Monaco Grand Prix.
Everyone is chasing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the Red Bull duo have alternated wins to open the season and lead the drivers’ championship standings by a wide margin. With passing other cars even more challenging in Monaco’s tight confines, qualifying and pit lane performance are both crucial, which could open the door for Monaco native Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.
Here’s what to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:
Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
2023 Monaco Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Sunday
7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)
8:55-11 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)
2023 Monaco Grand Prix details
Track: Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo, Monaco), 2.047-mile, 19-turn street circuit
Length: 78 laps for 161 miles.
Lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)
Verstappen tops time sheets Friday; Sainz crashes
Verstappen's 1:12.462 lap in Free Practice 2 was the fastest during Friday's practice sessions, just 0.065 ahead of Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, held the third-fastest time in FP 2 at 1:12.569 —and had been fastest in FP1 — but the Spaniard clipped the wall coming out of the swimming pool section and destroyed his front-right suspension.
Top drivers and best bets for the Monaco Grand Prix
The Red Bulls once again enter the weekend as the favorites with Verstappen at +125 and Perez at +350, according to BetMGM. Only four drivers have better than 22-to-1 odds for victory.
Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen +125
• Sergio Perez +350
• Charles Leclerc +350
• Fernando Alonso +450
Qualifying is famously vital at Monaco, where racing overtakes are rare. To that end, we recommend taking a look at some qualifying props like: pole margin of 0.251 seconds or more (+250) and any team but Red Bull to capture pole (+110).
2023 Monaco Grand Prix weather
Conditions can change rapidly on the French Riviera, but currently rain is in the forecast for Saturday and possibly Sunday. Rain played a factor in last year’s race as approaching precipitation delayed the start of the race with teams opting to start on the intermediate tire. About 17 laps in, teams started to pit for slicks and confusion on the Ferrari pit wall caused pole-sitter Leclerc to pit from the lead only to emerge fourth.