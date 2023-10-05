F1 Qatar Grand Prix: TV channels, how to stream, weekend schedule, standings as Max Verstappen hunts third title

Verstappen needs just five points to clinch his third consecutive world championship

Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen only needs to secure five points out of a possible 34 over the weekend to win his third straight title. Verstappen enters with a staggering 177-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. Red Bull clinched the constructors’ championship two weeks ago in Japan.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix:

Qatar Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

9:25 - 10:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

12:55 - 2 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

8:55 - 10 a.m.: Sprint Shootout (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

1:25 - 2:30 p.m.: Sprint (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday

11:30 a.m. - 12:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

12:55 - 3 p.m.: Qatar Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Qatar Grand Prix details

Track: Lusail International Circuit, 3.637-mile, 16 turn permanent racing facility

Race length: 57 laps for 191.761 miles

Lap record: N/A (configuration changed from 2021 race)

Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

2021 winner: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Daniel Ricciardo out for Qatar Grand Prix

AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo will miss a fifth straight grand prix with several fractures in his left hand – injuries he suffered during practice ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 25. Liam Lawson, as he has since the Dutch GP weekend, will pilot Ricciardo’s car.

Daniel Ricciardo injured his left hand in a practice crash before the Dutch Grand Prix in August and is yet to return. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images) (Vince Mignott/MB Media via Getty Images)

Lawson has impressed during his substitution spell. He had an eventful Singapore Grand Prix weekend in just his third entry, knocking Verstappen out of qualifying in the second session and going on to finish ninth and notch two points. Ricciardo – who himself replaced Nyck de Vries just 10 races into the latter’s career – will return to AlphaTauri at some point, having inked a contract extension for 2024 last month.

Sprint weekend format returns

In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format for the 2023 season, which effectively makes Saturday more like an exhibition. This weekend marks the fourth of six sprint format weekends in 2023.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿



Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint



Leaving Sunday's Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

The 2023 format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3, etc.).

Top drivers and best bets for the Qatar Grand Prix

While it remains to be seen if the overwhelming odds Verstappen enters every race weekend with will go down once he clinches the title, it is still in play and the Dutchman is -450 for the race win according to BetMGM. No other driver is better than 12-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen -450

• Lando Norris +1200

• Sergio Perez +1200

• Oscar Piastri +1800

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and, in addition to Verstappen for the win, identified some intriguing props. With the Lusail Circuit favoring Red Bull’s strengths and reduced pressure on Perez, he likes the Mexican to finish on the podium at a -135 moneyline. Additionally, he recommends betting Mercedes to finish ahead of Ferrari (+100).

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 400

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 190

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 174

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 150

6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 135

7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 115

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 115

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 57

10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47

11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 38

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21

14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9

15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 0

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

Qatar Grand Prix weather

It’s a good thing qualifying, the sprint and grand prix are all starting past 10 p.m. local time, because the daytime highs are forecast to be 103-107 degrees. Even with the hardest compound tires in the Pirelli range this has the feeling of a two-stop race between hot track temperatures, fast flowing corners and desert sand surrounding the facility, adding to the surface abrasion.