F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Race reaction and results as Max Verstappen wins

A furious George Russell lashed out at Lewis Hamilton following a dramatic crash with his Mercedes team-mate at the very first corner of Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, crowned champion of the world for a third time following Saturday’s sprint, started his title parade by racing to his 14th win from the 17 rounds so far. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri followed up his victory in Saturday’s 19-lap dash by taking second place while his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris completed the podium.

But Verstappen’s emphatic win and McLaren’s continued resurgence played second fiddle to Hamilton’s crash with Russell which left the seven-time world champion in the gravel. Russell fought back from last to fourth.

Hamilton, third on the grid, attempted to drive round the outside of Russell, one starting place higher, and pole-sitter Verstappen in a gung-ho bid for glory.

LAP 1/57: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collide, Hamilton OUT of the race

Carlos Sainz did not start the race due to a fuel system issue

Verstappen was crowned the 2023 champion during the Saturday sprint race

George Russell:

On Hamilton: “We both had the possibility of standing on the podium. Nothing intentional both ways. We’ve both got so much respect for one another, I’m sure we’ll speak. It was a very difficult situation.

On conditions: “It was insane how hot it was. It was like an oven. Huge challenge. I sometimes train in sauna and you push your body to the limit and you want to get out, it was lap 12 how I felt. In the cockpit it’s near 50C. Fireproof layer, race suit, hot air coming from the cars, you can’t cool down, your drink system is hot. It’s like a hairdryer blowing in your face for an hour and a half.”

“Borderline too much, pretty crazy, but we’re doing what we love.

Time for the podium!

For the 14th time this season, the Dutch and Austrian national anthems ring out on the podium!

Max Verstappen after finishing first:

“What made the race was my first stint. The McLarens were quick again today, a tough race out there.

“I’m already sweating quite a bit. We’ll enjoy it tonight. We design cars to be good on tyres, today we couldn’t optimise that, but we can see what we can improve in the future.”

"One of [the toughest races]. Top 5 probably."



Oscar Piastri after finishing second:

“Really impressive pace, definitely the hardest race I’ve had in my life. It was hot, with the three stops it was basically flat out. Felt like 57 qualifying laps.”

Lando Norris:

“Mega race from start to finish. I learned from my mistakes yesterday, good start and good pace.

“Probably the best pace out there today, I’m happy. Three in a row now for the team. 1.8 sec pit stop as well for the boys!

“One of the hardest races I’ve done. Congrats to Oscar, no mistakes, and to Max as well.”

Oscar Piastri:

TOP-10 IN THE QATAR GRAND PRIX

1) Max Verstappen

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Lando Norris

4) George Russell

5) Charles Leclerc

6) Fernando Alonso

7) Esteban Ocon

8) Valtteri Bottas

9) Zhou Guanyu

10) Sergio Perez

It’s another super victory for Max Verstappen - he wins on the weekend he became a three-time world champion!

Oscar Piastri comes home in second, with Lando Norris in third - another superb weekend for McLaren.

4-10: Russell, Leclerc, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Perez, Zhou

Max Verstappen leads heading into the final lap (Lap 57/57)

Verstappen has a five-second lead to Oscar Piastri as he closes in on another win this season.

Norris just outside DRS range to his team-mate, while George Russell is really losing some time in fourth....

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 53/57)

A slow pit stop for Verstappen, 4.1 secs, and he comes out just four seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri in second!

He should have enough in reserve, though...

1-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Leclerc, Zhou, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly

Sergio Perez down in P12.

Five to go in Lusail..

George Russell pits (Lap 51/57)

Russell, who also looks to be struggling physically, pits for a fourth time to switch to softs. He’s down to fourth.

A lot of the drivers looking to lift their visors when possible to get some air... it’s tough out there.

Lando Norris told to hold position (Lap 48/57)

Norris’ engineer: “We’re going to hold position.”

Norris: “Why would we want to do that? I’m clearly a lot quicker...”

Interesting...

Norris and Piastri pit (Lap 45/57)

It’s tight... but Oscar Piastri just stays ahead of his team-mate after their pit stops!

George Russell now up to P2, though will drop back when he takes his third and final pit stop.

Meanwhile out in front, Max Verstappen has lapped his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Logan Sargeant retires (Lap 42/57)

“I’m sorry guys,” he says.

It’s too much for Logan Sargeant. He calls it a day 15 laps from the end, due to feeling unwell.

Feel for him.

Sergio Perez receives another five-second penalty (Lap 40/57)

“That’s another five-second penalty for track limits, this is hurting our race,” says Perez’s race engineer Hugh Bird.

Perez down in P9. The Mexican is really having a hard time of it at the moment...

Logan Sargeant not feeling well (Lap 36/57)

19:02 , Kieran Jackson

Ah poor Logan.... the American says over the radio he isn’t feeling well and while James Vowles says he should come in to retire, Sargeant insists he’s staying out.

The Williams man in dead last in 18th. It’s very hot in Qatar tonight, so we can only assume that’s brought it on!

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 35/57)

A 2.5 sec stop for Max Verstappen and he comes out eight seconds ahead of Oscar Piastri;Lando Norris is four seconds further back in third.

4-10: Russell, Zhou, Leclerc, Alonso, Bottas, Stroll, Ocon

Fernando Alonso goes off track! (Lap 34/57)

Alonso drops behind Charles Leclerc as he veers off track at turn 2!

The Spaniard went through the gravel after spinning off!

The Aston Martin then rejoins the track off the escape road, quite erratically!

That may be looked at... he’s now down to seventh.

Lando Norris pits (Lap 29/57)

And Norris comes out in front of Alonso! Superior pace from the McLaren, both in the pits and on track!

And it was a season-record 1.8 sec pit stop for Norris... the quickest pit stop since these new 18-inch tyres were introduced at the start of last year!

Piastri, meanwhile, up to fourth. Russell and Perez second and third respectively, but both need to pit again soon.

1-10: Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Albon, Zhou, Norris, Alonso, Bottas, Stroll

Oscar Piastri pits (Lap 27/57)

Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso both pitting for their second stops, with Lando Norris now up in second.

Sergio Perez, in fourth, has been given a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits at least four times.

Ah dear, Checo.

Max Verstappen retakes the lead (Lap 21/57)

Verstappen cruising out in front then, with a 7.3 second lead to Oscar Piastri. The Aussie has a 4.8 sec lead to Fernando Alonso in third, with the front three order restored.

4-10: Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Gasly, Russell, Perez, Tsunoda

Lewis Hamilton, talking after his first-lap retirement:

“I just feel really sorry for the team. Had chance today to get some good points. Heat of the moment, didn’t understand what happened but I don’t think George had anywhere to go.

“I’m happy to take responsibility for it.

“It’s massively gutting to have a result like this. It’s very rare that this happens, I hope George is able to get back into the points.”

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 18/57)

The race leader dives into the pits - he has to! - and comes out behind new race leader Alex Albon!

However, the Williams has to pit in this lap. More importantly, Verstappen came out around eight seconds ahead of Piastri - a comfortable lead for the 2023 champion.

Oscar Piastri pits (Lap 13/57)

A 3.1 second pit stop for the Australian, and he’s out in front of Fernando Alonso!

The Spaniard then tussles with Charles Leclerc but stays out in front!

When will Max Verstappen dive in?

Fernando Alonso pits (Lap 12/57)

Fernando Alonso is the first of the front three to pit, staying on mediums, and comes out all the way down in 15th!

Oscar Piastri now coming in too...

Max Verstappen opens up a two-second lead (Lap 10/57)

Usual order restored at the front, with Max Verstappen stretching his lead to over two seconds.

But... when will he pit? Who will blink first? They all have to come in before lap 19...

George Russell, meanwhile, already up in the points - he’s ninth!

Top-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso, Leclerc, Norris, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Albon, Russell, Sargeant

George Russell overtakes Sergio Perez (Lap 6/57)

Russell makes the move stick this time, around the outside of the Red Bull! He’s up to 13th!

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri on the verge of DRS behind Max Verstappen - can the McLaren stay in touch with the Dutchman?

Max Verstappen leads (Lap 5/57)

King of the safety car restart Max Verstappen gets a jump on Oscar Piastri at the start as we resume racing!

Further back, George Russell makes a move on Sergio Perez in 13th and they almost touch, but Perez stays in front!

Quite the first five laps for Russell!

New top-10:

Incidentally, it’s lap four but we’re still behind the safety car.

1-10: Verstappen, Piastri, Alonso, Leclerc, Ocon, Norris, Gasly, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Albon

Safety car coming in at the end of this lap...

Hamilton and Russell crash!

For me, Lewis Hamilton is at fault here.

George Russell had nowhere to go!

Hamilton almost made the move stick, it was tight, but he clipped his team-mate as opposed to the other way round!

OH NO!! 🤯



Lewis Hamilton:

“Yeah I got taken out by my own team-mate!”

Wow.

George Russell on team radio:

“Come on! What the hell! Two races in a row!”

George Russell not happy on team radio. He’s pitted for a new nose, but is now in dead last!

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell take each other out!

Unbelievable!

Lewis Hamilton gets a great start and tries to take his team-mate around the outside, but the Mercedes pair touch!

Hamilton is OUT of the race, beeched in the gravel, with Russell having damage but continuing...

Max Verstappen stays in front, with Oscar Piastri up in second!

SAFETY CAR!

Lewis Hamilton gloomy from the outset here!

“I’m a sitting duck to these guys,” says Lewis Hamilton over team radio on the formation lap.

Come on Lewis, it’s not even started yet!

Formation lap!

Max Verstappen leads the rest of the pack around the Lusail Circuit for the formation lap!

Most of the frontrunners on medium tyres, with Lewis Hamilton in third on softs.

Sergio Perez on the pit lane is the only driver on hard tyres.

Starting grid for the Qatar Grand Prix:

17:58 , Kieran Jackson

2) George Russell

3) Lewis Hamilton

4) Fernando Alonso

5) Charles Leclerc

6) Oscar Piastri

7) Pierre Gasly

8) Esteban Ocon

9) Valtteri Bottas

10) Lando Norris

11) Yuki Tsunoda

13) Alex Albon

14) Nico Hulkenberg

15) Logan Sargeant

16) Lance Stroll

17) Liam Lawson

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Sergio Perez (pit lane)

*Carlos Sainz, who qualified 12th, will not start the race due to a fuel system issue.

17:55 , Kieran Jackson

A reminder: each driver will be required to make a minimum of three pit stops, due to concerns over tyre wear around the Lusail Circuit. That’s a maximum of 18 laps per stint.

Should make it a fascinating watch!

George Russell:

“It’s a very long race, we don’t know how these three stops are going to turn out.

“Go out there, focus on my job, if we get a chance to go for the front then we’ll take it.”

P2 for Russell. Can he get a jump on Verstappen?

17:52 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris:

“We’re quick, the car is quick, it’s about executing it - overtaking at the right time and not killing the tyres. We have a good plan.

“We have good pace, we’ll wait and see.”

The McLaren man starts 10th on the grid.

Time for the Qatar national anthem!

Performed by the Qatar Philiharmonic Orcheastra at the Lusail Circuit!

17:43 , Kieran Jackson

Race odds!

Fancy a flutter?

Winner Odds:

Max Verstappen - 1/6

George Russell - 10/1

Lewis Hamilton - 12/1

Lando Norris - 14/1

Oscar Piastri - 22/1

Fernando Alonso - 28/1

Charles Leclerc - 66/1

Sergio Perez - 100/1

Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon - 125/1

Odds provided by King Casino Bonus

Carlos Sainz could MISS the Qatar Grand Prix

Oh dear. A fuel leak could be curtains for Sainz before the race has begun!

"The signs don't look good"



BREAKING: Three pit stops mandatory

The FIA has confirmed that all drivers will be obliged to make at least three pit stops during Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix amid “safety” concerns over tyre wear.

There will be a maximum amount of laps of 18 per tyre stint.

The drivers parade is just coming to an end in Qatar!

16:52 , Kieran Jackson

Look who’s in Qatar!

Lando meets Becks.

Christian Horner after Max Verstappen sealed the world title:

“Max is the most competitive driver I’ve ever met, the determination he drives with and the abundance of skill he has - he’s up there with the very, very best.

“This season has surpassed anything we’ve seen - we did a lot of winning with Sebastian but this has taken it to yet another level. He’s only 26 and he’ll still only get better, evolve and get better as a driver.

“The self-belief to go out and deliver is quite outstanding. His ability to be at one with the car, that self-belief is absolutely standout.”

"He's the most competitive driver I've ever met!" 🙌



F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE:

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent!

Max Verstappen clinched his third world title yesterday after finishing second in the sprint race, with Oscar Piastri victorious for the first time in Formula 1.

Verstappen starts on pole today - can anyone stop the Dutchman?

Stay right here for all the build-up - the race starts at 6pm (BST).