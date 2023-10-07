F1 Qatar Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout updates and results as Max Verstappen closes in on title

Max Verstappen took pole position for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix as the indomitable Dutchman closes in on his third world title.

Verstappen will be crowned champion of the world if he finishes at least sixth in Saturday’s 19-lap race at the Lusail International Circuit. And the Red Bull driver started his quest to become just the 11th driver in history to win the title on more than two occasions in typically irresistible fashion by clocking the fastest time in qualifying.

In terms of the championship mathematics, Verstappen’s pole lap for Sunday’s main event will be redundant if he secures three points in Saturday’s sprint – the starting order for which will be determined by a second qualifying session here on Saturday afternoon – or Sergio Perez fails finish inside the top three. The probability of both are high.

As Verstappen raced to top spot, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton securing second and third on the grid for Mercedes, Perez failed to make it out of Q2.

F1 QATAR GRAND PRIX - SPRINT

SQ3 underway!

14:59 , Kieran Jackson

Who will be on pole for the sprint race later?

A quickfire eight minutes now for SQ3, with all the 10 drivers going to softs.

10 drivers involved: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon

First out of the pit lane? Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is out in SQ2!

14:52 , Kieran Jackson

Nightmare for the seven-time world champion! Track limits deletes his final lap and he’s only 12th fastest!

That’ll make for a tough evening tonight for Lewis Hamilton.

Bottom-five and out in SQ2 (11-15): Gasly, Hamilton, Bottas, Lawson, Zhou

Top-3: Norris, Russell, Perez

Lewis Hamilton goes top but then....

14:46 , Kieran Jackson

Has a lap time deleted! Charles Leclerc also goes off the track and has his time deleted.

The problems of yesterday continue for a lot of the pack.

Current bottom-five (11-15): Alonso Ocon, Leclerc, Zhou, Bottas

Five mins to go...

SQ2 underway!

14:43 , Kieran Jackson

10 minutes now to find out who will be in the top-10 shootout?

SQ2 underway...

Lance Stroll out in Q1 again!

14:36 , Kieran Jackson

Hope nobody interviews Lance Stroll after qualifying again!

The Aston Martin only P16 for the sprint race later tonight!

Bottom-five and out in SQ1 (16-20): Stroll, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Sargeant

George Russell, interestingly, fastest - by a tenth of a second.

Yuki Tsunoda fuming over team radio...

Lewis Hamilton only 11th fastest

14:32 , Kieran Jackson

The Mercedes man was quicker than P11 but had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits a turn 12.

Final minute now, as they all line up for their final flying laps!

Current bottom-five (16-20): Stroll, Magnussen, Lawson, Zhou, Saregant

Max Verstappen quickest in SQ1 so far

14:30 , Kieran Jackson

It’s so quickfire that times are changing all the time... not least due to lap times being deleted!

Plenty of drivers falling foul of the white lines, with Max Verstappen top at the moment - a tenth clear of Lando Norris in second.

But, more importantly, current bottom-five (16-20): Magnussen, Lawson, Stroll, Sargeant, Zhou

Charles Leclerc flirting with danger in P15.

Four minutes to go..

SQ1 underway!

14:25 , Kieran Jackson

So we’re underway - on a very hot and humid day in Qatar - with the first sprint qualifying session at Lusail!

A reminder: 12 minutes where we will lose the five slowest drivers. And everyone is on medium compound tyres!

It’s mediums for SQ1 and SQ2, with softs for SQ3. No more hard tyres for SQ1 like earlier in the season.

F1 sprint at the Qatar Grand Prix!

14:17 , Kieran Jackson

The cars have just had a 10-minute session around the track - no timings - in order to get used to the track modifications at turns 12 and 13.

And now it’s time for the sprint shootout!

What does Max Verstappen need to be world champion?

14:12 , Kieran Jackson

It’s quite simple – Verstappen only needs three more points between now and the end of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Recent history suggests that will come in the next race, which is the Saturday sprint race (100km dash) around the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. As a result, Verstappen only needs to finish sixth or higher – regardless of where Perez finishes – to secure his third-straight world title.

Though an unlikely set of circumstances, a seventh-place finish would be enough if Perez comes second, while eighth would also secure the title if Perez finishes third.

Verstappen could secure the world title without scoring in the points, too. If Perez finishes fourth or lower in the sprint race, Verstappen will be the champion regardless of where he finishes.

If Perez wins the sprint and Verstappen fails to score a point (top eight-finish), then Verstappen would still be crowned champion if he finishes eighth or higher during Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Verstappen will leave Qatar as the champion if he has a points advantage of 146 points or more.

Sprint qualifying delayed at Qatar GP due to tyre safety fears

14:01 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix has been pushed back amid fears over the safety of the tyres.

The running had been due to start at 4pm local time (2pm BST), but it will be delayed by 20 minutes following revised track limits at the Lusail International Circuit.

The drivers will instead take part in an additional 10 minutes of practice at 4pm to familiarise themselves with the changes made to the track at Turns 12 and 13 prior to qualifying.

Sprint qualifying delayed at Qatar GP due to tyre safety fears

Driver Standings ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix weekend

13:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 400 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 190 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 174 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 150 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 135 points

7) Lando Norris - 115 points

8) George Russell - 115 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 57 points

10) Lance Stroll - 47 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 46 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 38 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Lance Stroll shoves personal trainer and gives furious seven-word interview in Qatar

13:44 , Kieran Jackson

Lance Stroll pushed his personal trainer in the Aston Martin garage and was visibly furious in his interview following qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The Canadian had just been knocked out in Q1 of qualifying and will start Sunday’s grand prix in 17th place.

But as he emerged from his car in the garage, the 24-year-old walked to the back of the garage before seeming to shove his personal trainer in front of the cameras.

His anger was clear to see and was still visible in his interview afterwards.

Lance Stroll shoves personal trainer and gives furious seven-word interview in Qatar

BREAKING: Sprint qualifying delayed at Qatar GP due to tyre safety fears

13:19 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix has been pushed back amid fears over the safety of the tyres.

The running had been due to start at 4pm local time (2pm BST), but it will be delayed by 20 minutes following revised track limits at the Lusail International Circuit.

The drivers will instead take part in an additional 10 minutes of practice at 4pm to familiarise themselves with the changes made to the track at Turns 12 and 13 prior to qualifying.

Sprint qualifying delayed at Qatar GP due to tyre safety fears

How Qatar plans to make F1 grand prix their ‘new World Cup’

12:58 , Kieran Jackson

Preview by Kieran Jackson

At the Lusail International Circuit, home to the second iteration this weekend of Formula 1’s Qatar Grand Prix, a reminder of the country’s crowning moment glows bright in the background.

The Lusail Iconic Stadium, the 88,000-capacity golden bowl which hosted last year’s World Cup final, is less than 10 miles down the road. But with the planet’s biggest show having come and gone – with its fair share of acclaim and criticism – Qatari executives are determined to move on. A new spectacle is in town.

“We are the new World Cup for the next 10 years,” boldly stated Amro Al-Hamad, CEO of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, earlier this year.

How Qatar plans to make F1 grand prix their ‘new World Cup’

Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Qatar GP weekend:

12:43 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 623 points

2) Mercedes - 305 points

3) Ferrari - 285 points

4) Aston Martin - 221 points

5) McLaren - 172 points

6) Alpine - 84 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

F1 sprint at Qatar Grand Prix!

12:00 , Kieran Jackson

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix with The Independent!

F1 is back with the fourth sprint weekend of the season as the sport returns to the Lusail International Circuit, which first held a race in 2021. Lewis Hamilton was victorious back then, but it’s all about Max Verstappen this weekend.

The Dutchman can clinch his third straight world title with a top six finish in today’s sprint race and after claiming pole last night for tomorrow’s grand prix, he is the firm favourite once again today.

The sprint shootout qualifying is at 2pm (BST), with the sprint race later on at 6:30pm!