F1 pre-season testing day one live: latest updates and lap times from Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason - Formula 1

03:34 PM

Ocon in the pit will taking in some fluids

Perhaps a single espresso? Bit late in the day for that. Anyway, he smiles at the camera and looks pleased with his day's work. 119 laps, he should be. Only Verstappen, with 125, has done more.

03:33 PM

Bottas speaking to Will Buxton on Sky Sports F1

The whole team were really looking forward to getting on track. The first lap we realised there was an issue with the gearbox. Only at the very end we got a few more laps. Six total laps, all with aero rakes in the car. Not an ideal start.

It's very easy to say afterwards we would have done it [a pre-test shakedown of the car] before, but in recent years everything has been bulletproof and everything has been run in the dyno. [On how far behind they are of their schedule]I think the good thing this year is if you miss running we can actually catch up. We're not running a super busy schedule on the other days but hopefully we can recover.

03:26 PM

Hamilton on 37 laps for the day

Only Bottas, Mick Schumacher and Lance Stroll have done fewer laps today.

03:25 PM

We're back at Bahrain for three days of testing this weekend

Had the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Sakhir Grand Prix at this circuit (though different layouts) and will return here for the first race of the season in two weeks' time. So, where does it rank among all of the tracks on the 2021 calendar? You may have your own opinion, but I also have mine and I put it into words and tried to justify it all.

Ferrari's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (L) and Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drive during the afternoon session of the first day of the Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 12, 2021 - AFP/MAZEN MAHDI

03:16 PM

Ocon puts on a fresh set of soft tyres

And improves his time by half a second or so but not enough to go quickest. Stroll yet to elevate himself off the bottom all day long. Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have also passed 100 laps for the day. McLaren not looking like getting there as it stands, despite a relatively promising day.

03:15 PM

Update of the times and lap counts as we head into the last 45 minutes

VER 1.30.674 - 116 laps OCO +0.952 - 114 laps NOR +1.135 - 33 laps GIO +1.271 - 50 laps RIC +1.529 - 45 laps GAS +1.557 - 74 laps TSU +2.053 - 37 laps SAI +2.195 - 45 laps HAM +2.238 - 33 laps LEC +2.568 - 59 laps RAI +2.646 - 63 laps VET +3.068 - 51 laps NIS +4.115 - 74 laps MAZ +4.124 - 49 laps MSC +5.453 - 15 laps BOT +6.176 - 6 laps STR +7.309 - 32 laps

03:08 PM

Looks great under lights

03:06 PM

Verstappen has bolted on a set of mediums

And the RB16B looks bolted to the floor. Quickest of anyone in sector one, and in sector two. Half a second up overall there. He crosses the line quickest of anyone in S3 too and improves his time to go quickest by 0.952s and the first man in the 1.30s.

Meanwhile, Sainz spins in the middle sector but gets it back on track soon after. Hamilton back out on a set of fresh hard tyres, too.

03:02 PM

Looking at the timesheets you would be worried for Aston Martin at the moment

Vettel did 51 laps in the morning and with a little delay Stroll has done 28, but his best time is only 6.5s off the quickest time. Would suggest that they are, if not sandbagging, not really concerned with headline lap times in any way. It would be a surprise if they fell back to the fifth or sixth quickest team this year but you never know until you do.

Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin AMR21 Mercedes on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Joe Portlock /Joe Portlock

03:00 PM

Better afternoon from Haas, mileage-wise

45 laps on the board for Mazepin now. 60 in total for the team. Hamilton has now done 27 laps, which is not a great number. Roy Nissany, of Williams, has done 73 laps which is comfortably his longest session in an F1 car.

02:48 PM

Ocon moves second with his 110th lap of the day

That's the same as Verstappen. On the soft tyres and 0.214s off Verstappen's time.

02:45 PM

Christian Horner spoke to Sky Sports F1 after the morning session

Obviously conditions are tricky. It's just good to be back out on track, learning and getting a feel for the car. I think it's slippy for everyone out there. I think the driver was happy with the car, so it was a positive start. Our main focus is on that of our own progress at the moment.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner looks on from the pitwall during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Getty Images Europe /Mark Thompson

02:42 PM

Three teams have completed 100 laps now

AlphaTauri, Alpine and Red Bull. Ferrari are on 98 laps at the moment. Mercedes on just 33, Haas now at 50, on the other end of the scale.

02:38 PM

It is now pretty much dark in Bahrain

But also still fairly sandy at the track. Not sure if the lights have made visibility much better or if the sand has dissipated somewhat.

02:33 PM

McLaren's Andreas Seidl speaks to Sky Sports F1

So far, so good. We had a good morning, we could complete the program as planned. First time also that we had decent running with Daniel. Yeah, quite happy with how it's gone so far. So far it [the Mercedes power unit] works well. There is a reason why we made the decision to switch to the Mercedes power unit. With the stability of the regulations all these power units are quite close together. It is still early days, we still have to learn a lot together but also here everything is, let's say, green at the moment.

Think they can be fairly content with their day's running so far.

02:28 PM

Ocon moves up to fourth

0.7s off Verstappen's best time. He is really racking up the laps today. Here is my favourite image of the day below.

Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason - Formula 1

02:25 PM

Aaand just as I hit post on that, Hamilton goes quicker

Quick enough for ninth, 1.5s exactly off the pace on a set of hard tyres.

02:24 PM

Right, with a lull in the action, here is the current order

VER 1.31.412 - 96 laps NOR +0.397 - 25 laps GIO +0.533 - 29 laps RIC +0.791 - 45 laps GAS +0.819 - 74 laps TSU +1.315 - 31 laps OCO +1.431 - 102 laps SAI +1.457 - 35 laps LEC +1.830 - 59 laps RAI +1.908 - 63 laps VET +2.330 - 51 laps NIS +3.377 - 61 laps MAZ +3.386 - 33 laps HAM +3.463 - 18 laps MSC +4.715 - 15 laps BOT +5.438 - 6 laps STR +6.571 - 19 laps

02:17 PM

1h45 left in the day's running

Who will be the most pleased? Difficult to say, but Mercedes and Haas will likely be the least pleased. First day of testing last year every team had more than 100 laps. Think most teams will still manage that but it will be a push/impossible for Haas and Mercedes.

02:03 PM

Norris does his fastest lap of the day

Looks a little twitchy through the sweep of corners just before the final sector begins. Where does it put him? Second, 0.397s off the pace of Verstappen and 0.4s ahead of Ricciardo's time from this morning.

Ocon, meanwhile, has done 100 laps. The first driver and team to reach that mark. AlphaTauri are about to pass it, too.

02:01 PM

Hamilton comes back after having done 16 laps in total

He is down in 13th currently, 3.5s off the pace. Stroll has now done 10 laps but is still bottom of everyone as he begins a new stint on fresh hard tyres. Norris currently quickest in sector one also on a set of hard tyres.

01:52 PM

Hamilton looks to be giving it full beans

Or at least quite a lot of beans. He is regularly running wide, kicking up figurative bags of sand.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrai - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

Hamilton has now clocked up 12 laps, taking Mercedes to 18 overall. They could do with a lot of trouble-free running this afternoon. Not that it is at the worrying point for them but it is just far from ideal to have limited running before the season.

Giovinazzi, meanwhile, moves back up to fourth with a 1.32.415. On the medium compound tyres.

01:45 PM

Tsudona jumps to fourth in the AlphaTauri

Decent lap, 1.3s off the pace. Hamilton is out again, again. Frustrating day no doubt for Mercedes.

01:38 PM

Stroll out for his first laps of the day

What is the potential of this car? Top three is possible. Challenging Red Bull? Not out of the question. I do wonder whether they have the poorest driver line-up of the midfield teams, though, however good the AMR21 is.

01:36 PM

Mercedes led the lap count on day one of testing last year

With 173 laps around Barcelona. They are not going to get close to that today.

Current lap count by team, so far, with approx 2h30 remaining.

AlphaTauri - 91 laps Alpine - 89 Red Bull - 84 Alfa Romeo - 81 Ferrari - 79 McLaren - 62 Aston Martin - 51 Williams - 49 Haas - 40 Mercedes - 13

01:29 PM

Hamilton still in the garage after doing seven laps

Presumably for that pedal change. Only 13 laps (!) for Mercedes so far today. Not ideal. Haas the next worst team for total mileage with 37 laps.

01:27 PM

Verstappen goes quickest

With his 80th lap of the day. On hard tyres. I guess the amount of cars going around now alleviates the issue of the sand on the racing line, much like it would in the wet. His time is a 1.31.412, 0.8s ahead of Ricciardo. Sainz goes up into fifth in the Ferrari with a lap 1.5s off Verstappen's.

01:22 PM

Still sandy...

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrai - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

Real Blade Runner 2049 vibes going on here.

This image released by warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Blade Runner 2049. - Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

01:15 PM

Giovinazzi moves up to fourth

With a time 0.657s off Ricciardo. Clearly the track conditions are not impossible, even if they are difficult. That was on the medium tyres, however. Again, these lap times do not mean much at this stage but it would be weird not to report them. Norris goes sixth, 0.8s off his team-mate and on hards. Decent.

01:10 PM

Hamilton sliding around all over the place

Conditions look to be getting worse. Visibility is poor, but Hamilton giving it his all. Stroll the only driver due to take the track today who has yet to set a lap time. Not sure if Mercedes will re-assess how much time Bottas runs on days two and three. Maybe give him another couple of hours, somewhere.

01:07 PM

The order up front has not really changed since this morning, but here is an update

Tsunoda into eighth.

RIC 1.32.203 - 45 laps GAS +0.028- 74 laps VER +0.042- 77 laps OCO +0.756 - 77 laps LEC +1.039 - 59 laps RAI +1.117 - 63 laps VET +1.539 - 51 laps TSU - +1.564 - 13 laps NIS +2.586 - 46 laps AMZ +3.275 - 19 laps NOR +3.488 - 6 laps MSC +3.924 - 15 laps SAI +4.596 - 7 laps BOT +4.647 - 6 laps GIO +5.595 - 8 laps HAM +6.024 - 5 laps

Hamilton not happy with his current pedals, by the sound of it. He wants them changed.

01:00 PM

Hamilton on track

Approaching – and should get – 100 pole positions and 100 wins this year. And probably eight world titles, too.

His first lap is a 1.38.227, six seconds off Ricciardo's quickest time.

12:57 PM

Norris's first lap in the McLaren is a 1.36.430, on the hard tyres

That puts him 12th. What does Sainz do in the Ferrari?

Will probably be around the same time as his former team-mate. Well, it would have been until he got a bit twitchy in the final turn. He ends up 5.237s off Ricciardo's time. Still not ideal driving conditions with three hours remaining of running.

Stroll and Hamilton the only two drivers not yet out.

12:54 PM

Sir Lewis Hamilton is in the cockpit of the W12

His first lap imminent. Norris out in the McLaren, Sainz out in the Ferrari.

12:49 PM

Speaking of Mick Schumacher

Here's what he had to say after this morning's running.

12:49 PM

Mazepin improves enough to go ninth

And that is quick enough to go ahead of his team-mate's time from this morning by six tenths.

Nikita MAZEPIN'S Haas - Clive Mason - Formula 1

12:44 PM

Max Verstappen is currently out there

Lapping some way off his best time from the morning, on the hard tyres. Norris, Stroll, Hamilton and Sainz – who all take over from their team-mates this afternoon – have yet to come out this session. Sainz currently sitting in his Ferrari, though, so his arrival is probably imminent.

Ocon does a 1.33.215, which is only a couple of tenths away from his time this morning. Suspect that will see a few more drivers venture out.

12:38 PM

Some good trackside analysis by a Mr M Brundle on Sky Sports

He tells us – and we can hear it ourselves, too – that Tsunoda is barely on the throttle in turn two, almost as if the conditions are damp. Not just him, of course. Because testing this season is so limited, it is still important for teams to get out there on track. It looks a nightmare to drive. Giovinazzi is over two seconds off Ricciardo's time in sector one and a further two or so after sector two.

12:31 PM

Aston Martin delayed in their afternoon program

A small electrical issue sees us delay the start of our afternoon session, we'll be out soon though.



One man who is not delayed is another rookie, Japanese Yuki Tsuonda, who is out now in the AlphaTauri. He takes Jenson Button's old race number, 22. Conditions not improving at the moment and it looks frankly ridiculous out there at the moment. His first lap time is 5.3s off Ricciardo's quickest.

12:28 PM

Mazepin now the sole car out there

He, realistically, needs to get as much track time and time in the car as possible. Whatever the conditions. Same could be said of Mick Schumacher, another rookie. Could be a long and tough season for them. If you want to know more of what I think of Haas's prospects you can read my team-by-team guide to the 2021 season here.

Currently on 10 laps. I do wonder how much real action we will see this afternoon.

Nikita Mazepin of Russia and Haas F1 and Mick Schumacher of Germany and Haas F1 look on from the grid during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

12:20 PM

Mazepin and Ocon the only cars on track

Mazepin six laps in and gradually improving, though still pretty much five seconds off the pace as he does his eighth lap.

12:16 PM

Mazepin sets his first lap of the day

In tremendous amounts of sand and wind. It's a 1.37.834 which leaves him 11th, 5.5s off the pace.

12:09 PM

Ocon is out in the Alpine

And there is just so, so much sand being kicked up. It's almost like a damp track, giving him a rooster tail of sand. I have not seen anything like this before. Mazepin also out for Haas.

12:09 PM

Some teams are swapping drivers this session

Hamilton should replace Bottas, who only did six laps in the morning. Norris will replace Ricciardo, Stroll replacing Vettel, Sainz in for Leclerc, Tsunoda replacing Gasly, Giovinazzi in for Raikkonen and Mazepin in for Schumacher, who himself only did 14 laps.

With such limited running before the first race this is pretty troubling for some of the drivers. Bottas and Schumacher basically have one day left (maybe 150 laps if all goes well) before FP1 in Bahrain. And in what kind of conditions?

12:03 PM

SESSION RESUMES

Nobody out there at the moment, however. For obvious reasons.

12:02 PM

Sub-optimal conditions

11:59 AM

Hello again

Fair to say that conditions have worsened in the time since the morning session ended. Darker, windier and sandier. Visibility pretty rotten. Not sure how keen teams would be to get their cars out at the moment.

11:03 AM

Order at the end of the morning session

RIC 1.32.203 - 45 laps GAS +0.028- 73 laps VER +0.042- 60 laps OCO +0.756 - 55 laps LEC +1.039 - 59 laps RAI +1.117 - 63 laps VET +1.539 - 50 laps NIS +2.586 - 39 laps MSC +3.924 - 14 LAPS BOT +4.647 - 6 laps

That's lunch for the drivers and we will be back in an hour for the afternoon session, which lasts for another four hours.

11:01 AM

SESSION ENDS

VSC was in place until the end. We were predicted a possible sandstorm in the afternoon and it has got very dark and quite dusty at the track now. Anyway. That's the first session done, ended in effect by Leclerc's issue.

10:58 AM

Red flag period over

But the Virtual Safety Car remains. Three minutes on the clock and a fair few drivers out. May as well...

10:51 AM

RED FLAG

Charles Leclerc has stopped on track at turn four. That could well be the end of the session.

What happened? Sounded a bit ropey down the pit straight and then never really got going again towards turn four and he pulls over at the most sensible spot at the end of the straight.

10:45 AM

Bottas back in the garage after a few laps in the W12

Work going on in the McLaren garage, so you expect that it will be it for the morning session.

10:44 AM

Mick Schumacher out in the Haas once more

Only seven laps of running for him so far today. 20 minutes on the clock. He gets very twitchy in the final corner approaching his first proper, timed lap of this run. Want to know a bit more about how good Mick Schumacher is? I wrote this piece which goes through his career to date and his chances of success at Haas and in F1.

Haas F1's German driver Mick Schumacher drives during first day of the Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 12, 2021. - AFP /MAZEN MAHDI

10:40 AM

Vettel approaching his 50th lap

On a two-lap old set of hard tyres. Not going great guns at the moment, his latest lap time 5.6s off Ricciardo's quickest time. Obviously (probably) on a lot more fuel but could there be a hint of of sandbagging at this early stage? Hmmm.

10:32 AM

Bottas's first lap time, not that it matters...

...is a 1.36.850 which puts him ninth. A quick run through of the order and total laps done so far.

RIC 1.32.203 - 44 laps GAS +0.028- 64 laps VER +0.042- 50 laps OCO +0.756 - 52 laps LEC +1.039 - 49 laps RAI +1.117 - 52 laps VET +1.539 - 42 laps NIS +2.586 - 33 laps BOT +4.647 - 6 laps MSC +4.960 - 7 laps

10:26 AM

Bottas out of the garage with 35 minutes before lunch

Good news for him and Mercedes. Needs to get a lot of laps on the board this afternoon. Just a day and a half for each driver at this test, and Bottas has lost potentially a quarter of that as it stands. A practice start at the end of the pit lane for the Finn and aero rakes strapped to the rear end of the car.

10:20 AM

A bit more running on the medium tyres now

Verstappen out again but on the hard tyres, going quickest in sector two and in line to go fastest overall with just a few corners left. Gets a bit twitchy into the final corner and just misses out on first place. 0.042s off Ricciardo's time.

The Mercedes is looking close to going back out again and it sounds like they are firing up the Haas as well, though Mick Schumacher does not yet have his helmet on.

10:18 AM

The greatest cars of F1's modern era: Jordan 191 of Michael Schumacher's Grand Prix debut

Sky Sports F1 just showed a montage of the life of Team Silverstone, which has morphed once more into Aston Martin. Originally the Jordan team, it made its debut in the 1991 season, ran a green car (and a very handsome one at that, like this year's AMR21) and was the car Michael Schumacher drove on debut.

The Jordan 191

Last year I took an in-depth look at the Jordan 191 and what made it so special. Read the full piece here.

10:14 AM

I will have my best looking car ratings up at some point in the next week

But I have to say the black halo looks so much better than one that matches the livery. Every time. Well done Williams here.

10:09 AM

Into the final hour of the morning session now

What have we learned? Difficult to say other than it has not been an ideal first morning for Mercedes and Haas. Ocon in the Alpine has improved to a 1.33.030 to go fourth. 46 laps for him so far today. Daniel Ricciardo still leads the way in the McLaren-Mercedes.

How much of a boost will the new power unit give them this year? They are hoping enough to keep third in the championship and hopefully even closer to Red Bull.

10:01 AM

Still no sign of the Mercedes of Bottas

Nor the Haas of Mick Schumacher. Meanwhile, here are some very snazzy shoes from Daniel Ricciardo.

09:58 AM

Williams' Nissany improves to set a more representative lap time

On the medium tyres he goes eighth with a 1.36.096. Very much like the look of the new Williams. The FW43B.

Williams' Israeli reserve driver Roy Nissany drives during first day of the Formula One (F1) pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on March 12, 2021 - AFP/MAZEN MAHDI

09:51 AM

Might have a bit of a problem telling apart the AlphaTauri, Mercedes and Aston Martin this year

On track and from a distance, anyway. Just Leclerc and Gasly out there at the moment. Tyre-wise we are still predominantly hard. Gives us a good chance to get a look at the horrific back-end of the Ferrari livery. Green... and burgundy at the back. Awful.

Formula One F1 - Pre-Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 12, 2021 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during testing - REUTERS /HAMAD I MOHAMMED

09:48 AM

Gasly, too, the first man to do 50 laps

Most drivers are close to 40 apart from Nissany (19), Schumacher (7) and Bottas (1).

09:41 AM

Gasly set the quickest times in S1 and S2

But does not follow it up with a decent final sector. He improves his time but not position, staying second. Vettel still stranded at the end of the pit lane, it seems going by the driver tracker.

09:39 AM

Vettel stops at the end of the pit lane

Bringing out the yellow flags. His team are on the way to get him going again, however.

09:29 AM

Times and lap count with 90 minutes or so remaining

RIC 1.32.203 - 37 laps GAS +0.322- 45 laps VER +0.362 - 29 laps LEC +1.367 - 35 laps VET +1.539 - 34 laps OCO +1.362 - 39 laps RAI +1.882 - 38 laps MSC +4.960 - 7 laps NIS +5.824 - 15 laps

Roy Nissany finally on the board for Williams. Russell and Latifi will have a day each once today's running is done.

09:25 AM

Looks like we could see Bottas shortly

At least before lunch in 95 minutes' time.

09:24 AM

Verstappen has an off

Nothing major, just running deep into turn one. Not the first and he will not be the last. Wind definitely affecting car performance out there right now. 27 laps so far for him.

09:15 AM

A bit of chat about the rake angle of the AT02 on Sky Sports

That is to say the difference between ride height in rear and front end. It's massive, have a look here.

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason - Formula 1

09:12 AM

Ricciardo displaces Gasly at the top

By three tenths. 31 laps for him now. Gasly has done 37, the most of anyone. Mick Schumacher has only done seven which is not ideal given he is a rookie. A gearbox change for the Haas, apparently.

09:06 AM

Gasly moves quickest

With a 1.32.525, 0.012s ahead of Ricciardo. He did that on the hard tyres, FYI. Vast majority of the running has been done on hard tyres with only Raikkonen, Nissany and Vettel running on anything different.

Raikkonen has only run on the mediums, whilst Vettel has mixed longer runs of seven and eight laps on the hards with shorter ones on softs. Nissany has been on softs throughout but has yet to set a lap time in his 12 laps.

09:00 AM

Charles Leclerc the only man on track

He is circulating on a set of unmarked Pirelli tyres. Still no sign of Mercedes at the moment. I doubt they will be too worried at the moment but with so few days of running before the season starts every lap is extra valuable this year. Especially when you consider their relatively aggressive approach to the new aerodynamic regulation tweaks.

Leclerc comes in, Gasly comes out and that is the first two hours – and first quarter of the day – done.

08:53 AM

Vettel's new helmet

Not as good as the classic helmet in this design but it is all for a good cause...

08:46 AM

Something has gone very wrong with the timing screens

As Raikkonen is registered as going quickest with a 1.12.839. Maybe he used the Sakhir GP outer layout?

In other news, Leclerc improved his time to go fourth with a 1.33.570.

08:43 AM

Timing and lap count update with 2h20 left of the morning session

RIC, McLaren: 1.32.537 - 27 laps VER, Red Bull: 1.32.565 - 25 laps GAS, AlphaTauri: 1.33.157 - 31 laps OCO, Alpine: 1.33.845 - 23 laps VET, Aston Martin: 1.34.430 - 20 laps RAI, Alfa Romeo: 1.34.686 - 24 laps LEC, Ferrari: 1.34.803 - 25 laps MSC, Haas: 1.37.163 - 7 laps

Bottas has one lap on the board but no time and nine but no time for Roy Nissany in the Williams.

08:38 AM

Mercedes still changing the gearbox on their car

Just the single lap for them so far this morning, the fewest of any team.

08:36 AM

What of Ferrari's hopes for the 2021 season?

Well, it can't be any worse than last year, can it? In 2020 they finished sixth in the overall standings and were the sixth quickest on raw pace, too. They did grab a couple of podiums, though. The majority of that deficit came from the FIA clarifying a technical regulation which resulted in Ferrari losing the supremacy of their power unit. Combine this was a car that was designed for one that had more grunt and it deepened their issues in the corners, too.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF21 during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrai - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

They have spent time redeveloping their power unit as well as the rear end. A good year for them would be leaping ahead of the midfield again and getting back firmly into third place overall. Anything more than that is a bit of a push. Anything less than that – and we will know pretty soon – they could be even more furrowed brows in Maranello. Still, 2022 is the big aim for them but they will desperately want a much better season.

08:29 AM

Daniel Ricciardo is now quickest

A 1.32.537 for him in the McLaren, just 0.028s quicker than Max Verstappen. 22 laps for him. Driver with the most laps is Gasly, who is now approaching 30. Still only seven for Mick Schumacher and nine for Roy Nisanny in the Williams.

08:21 AM

Gasly improves his lap time, but stays second

Worth having a look at the difference in the front end on last year's AT01 and this year's AT02.

2020 AT01:

French Formula One driver Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo, Spain, 16 August 2020 - Bryn Lennon/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

2021 AT02:

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Getty Images Europe

Much slimmer, which is kind of the way things have been going.

08:14 AM

Gasly pops up into second

0.748s behind Verstappen. 20 laps for the day done for him as Vettel returns to the track.

08:13 AM

Verstappen on a hot lap

On the hard tyre and, unless he aborts, is going to go fastest by a long way. Indeed he does by 1.280s. We really have to hope that that Red Bull is way more competitive than it was last year. Looks more glued to the track than it did last year, so let us hope the instability problems have been sorted, combined with a big jump in performance from Honda.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Joe Portlock /Getty Images Europe

08:09 AM

Five cars circulating on track at the moment

Leclerc, Verstappen, Raikkonen, Nissany and Ocon. Leclerc currently leading the lap count with 21. Ocon now on 15 and goes quickest this time with a 1.33.845. For comparison, the quickest time in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix last year was a 1.29.033, set by Lewis Hamilton. The cars are expected to have lost some lap time with the changes to the aerodynamic regulations, but we are some way off any kind of meaningful lap time.

08:04 AM

What are the hopes, expectations and realities of each team ahead of the new season?

The picture will, of course, be different slightly come the end of testing in two days' time but ahead of testing I went through each of the 10 teams and assessed what they could hope, expect and what the actuality of their situation might be. You can read by full team-by-team guide here.

A composite image of the Alpine, Aston Martin and Mercedes F1 cars

07:59 AM

Renault last year had a really bulky engine cover

And the Alpine A521 (not named after a road in Staffordshire) has taken that concept and really run with it. Look at it!

Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine A521 Renault on track during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

Ocon currently on 12 laps and in fifth place. Raikkonen locks up again.

07:53 AM

Heading towards the end of first hour, so here is the current order, times and laps

RAI - Alfa Romeo - 1.34.686 - 9 laps LEC - Ferrari - 1.34.803 - 12 laps VER - Red Bull - 1.35.008 - 9 laps GAS - AlphaTauri - 1.35.111 - 14 laps OCO - Alpine - 1.35.150 - 12 laps RIC - McLaren - 1.35.197 - 11 laps VET - Aston Martin - 1.36.637 - 7 laps MSC - Haas - 1.38.220 - 6 laps

Nine other drivers have been out but none have done a classified lap time, so not really worth mentioning. Roy Nissany has done three laps, however, but all out/in laps.

07:47 AM

Speaking of Haas

Mick Schumacher out again, not far off setting a timed lap. He messes it up, going too deep at turn one.

Meanwhile, problems for Mercedes as Bottas gets out of the car just as they were about to start running. The screens are up in front of the garage which is not allowed unless the problem is a significant one. They are swapping the gearbox, Ted Kravitz on Sky Sports F1 tells us.

07:40 AM

Two drivers in double figures of laps so far

Both are French: Ocon and Gasly. The Williams of Roy Nissany came back out on track but ducks back into the pits again. Not much running from Haas yet.

07:37 AM

The good thing about testing is that we finally get to see the 2021 cars

Of course, we have sort of seen them already but the ones "unveiled" up to this point have not contained all of the relevant upgrades and additions from last season. Or at least we might not have been allowed to see them yet. None of that now.

07:32 AM

Ocon: "Far too much understeer in the car... quite rear snappy on the exits"

A bit of feedback early on. He had a tough first season back in F1 in 2020, taking a little while to get going and to re-find his feet. Think by the end of the season he had started to get closer to Daniel Ricciardo and had a second place in the Sakhir Grand Prix. Alonso will be a very good benchmark. Needs to improve his qualifying, though.

07:30 AM

Every driver (some teams are running both) has now done at least an installation lap

Some won't be back out until the afternoon, though. Ocon out on track with a new helmet which appears to feature the Eiffel Tower on the top. He slots into second, 0.987s off the quickest time by Raikkonen. Not that lap times really matter at this very, very early stage and – to a large extent – in testing at all. Or that we can read too much into them.

07:24 AM

Raikkonen on a hot lap

Or at least a lap where the car is squirming quite a lot under braking. He goes quickest in the first two sectors, so it's fair to say he is pushing, relatively speaking. He goes quickest by 1.7s over Vettel in the Aston Martin.

07:19 AM

A big old aero rake in position for the AlphaTauri

Another good looking car. Think it looks better with more blue than white. Think it looks a bit like a Williams from 2006-2013. Front nose looking a little upgraded from the AT01 on the 2021 car. Gasly comes back into the pits having set a 1.41.743 to become the third man to set a timed lap.

Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 Honda during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Getty Images Europe /Joe Portlock

07:14 AM

Vettel posts a first time for the Aston Martin AMR21

It's a handsome car but is the (British Racing) green a little darker than it looked at is reveal? Hard to say at this point but it doesn't really sing under the Bahrain sun at the moment. Anyway, Vettel's time was a 1.36.367, so that puts him ahead of the only other man to set a lap time, his former team-mate Charles Leclerc.

07:10 AM

First lap time!

We have a lap on the board. It's Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF21 and it's a 1.37. A 1.37.441 to be precise.

07:07 AM

Mick Schumacher on track in the white Haas

Russian flag issues aside, I think that is a fairly handsome-looking car.

07:02 AM

We do not have to wait long, actually

Track temperatures are good and the vast majority of teams come out for their installation laps. Good to see.

07:00 AM

Green light!

Pre-season testing is go! We will, of course, let you know when the first car hits the track.

06:56 AM

Looks pretty windy out there right now

Sunny, though.

06:47 AM

As mentioned, we do not have bags and bags of testing this year

So track time is important. Some teams will be sharing each day, others won't. Here is who will take the seat for each of the teams today in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively.

Mercedes: Bottas/Hamilton

Red Bull: Verstappen

McLaren: Ricciardo/Norris

Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll

Alpine: Ocon

Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz

AlphaTauri: Gasly/Tsunoda

Alfa Romeo: Raikkonen/Giovinazzi

Haas: Schumacher/Mazepin

Williams: Nissany

Williams the only team deploying a non-race driver today.

06:42 AM

Haas unveil the VF21

Properly, as they had a "livery reveal" earlier last week.

06:17 AM

Good morning all

Formula One is back! Sure, it's only testing and the season only finished in the middle of December but, given the last 12 months we have had, we cannot complain. Those three months without any action feel long. Glad to have them back.

The difference this year, though, is that pre-season testing has been cut, quite drastically actually. Last year we had two tests of three days each but this year that has been halved. The location has been moved, too, with Bahrain hosting the action as opposed to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Given Bahrain hosts the first Grand Prix in two weeks' time that makes logistical sense.

Pre-season testing can feel a bit like an anti-climax at the end of it all, partly due to the limited nature of what we learn compared to the first race of the year. That is not to say that we do not learn anything useful – we do. The picture is naturally a murkier one but we can at least have some idea of which teams are having a mare and which teams look to be roughly on course.

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing walks in the garage during previews ahead of Formula 1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 11, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Mark Thompson /Getty Images Europe

The important thing is not necessarily lap times at this point but how much running teams do this to understand where their cars – and the data they have on them – are at. With only three days on track before the first practice session of the season – and a reduction of an hour in practice this year, too – Friday, Saturday and Sunday are going to be very important. The teams who have new drivers (Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren and Fernando Alonso at Alpine) and those rookies, too, will not have very long to bed into their new teams.

Action gets underway at 7am GMT and we will be here to guide you through it all today, as well as on Saturday and Sunday.