Mercedes hit trouble in Bahrain as Red Bull look strong

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes climbs from his car after stopping on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mercedes's pre-season running on day two was cut short due to a hydraulic failure on George Russell's car.

With around 90 minutes of the evening session remaining, Russell pulled his Mercedes W14 to the side of the Bahrain track and would not return. He completed just 26 laps, the fewest of anyone in the day.

Earlier in the day Russell's Mercedes team-mate Hamilton ended the morning session with 72 laps on the board and, though the team finish with the lowest lap count of any team on day two, 98 is hardly a disaster.

Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou finished day two fastest, but it was the Red Bull which looked the most impressive. Verstappen was second and 0.040sec behind the Chinese driver in a car that has looked stable and quick throughout the first two days of the test.

Lap times in testing should be largely ignored, but there is so far little to suggest that last year's double champions will not go into the season as strong favourites to repeat their success of 2022.

The first grand prix of the season takes place in Bahrain on March 5.

04:38 PM

Team lap totals for the day

AlphaTauri 159 Williams 154 McLaren 139 Ferrari 138 Haas 135 Alfa Romeo 133 Aston Martin 130 Red Bull 123 Alpine 108 Mercedes 98

Mercedes and Alpine the laggards in that group, but a decent amount for everyone else. In fairness, 98 and 108 is hardly paltry. Williams going well, though.

04:33 PM

DAY TWO ENDS: CLASSIFICATION

ZHO 1:31.610 - 133 laps VER +0.040 - 47 laps ALO +0.595 - 130 laps DEV +0.612 - 74 laps HUL +0.856 - 68 laps SAI +0.876 - 70 laps SAR +0.939 - 154 laps LEC +1.115 - 68 laps PIA +1.565 - 74 laps GAS +1.576 - 59 laps MAG +1.832 - 67 laps OCO +1.880 - 49 laps RUS +2.044 - 26 laps PER +2.414 - 76 laps HAM +2.344 - 72 laps NOR +3.912 - 65 laps TSU +4.098 - 85 laps

That's a good total for Sargeant, important to get those laps in when you're a rookie. His neck might be a bit sore tomorrow, but that's his running done. Will give a run-through of the team totals shortly.

04:27 PM

The cars are going through the start/aborted start/standing restart procedure

Let's hope it's a bit more successful than earlier on. Anyway, only four minutes remain in the session which is in effect over.

Story continues

04:18 PM

Well, perhaps there is an issue with the Williams and this is not a drill

The mechanics look to be tending to the car as if there is an issue, it's not clear whether the car is safe or not to work on. Anyway, we're into the final 15 minutes which means we get the same FIA safety systems checks, which begins with a VSC.

Meanwhile, Zhou has stopped at the end of the pit lane and is wheeled back to his garage. Not sure what happened there...

04:16 PM

Logan Sargeant comes into the pit lane and parks up

He then jumps out of the car. The team have rubber gloves on which are required when there's an electrical issue with the hybrid part of the power unit. It doesn't seem there is an issue, so it looks like it's just a drill to help get the young American up to speed with the processes were that to happen in the race.

04:03 PM

Zhou goes fastest of anyone

It's on the soft tyres so that's roughly what we should expect. It's 0.040sec faster than Verstappen, doing it with the faster first sector of the day.

Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

Into the final 30 minutes of the session now.

04:00 PM

Alonso is currently second 0.555sec off Verstappen

Zhou, who has just bolted on the soft tyres, is 0.564sec off and in third. Let's see what he can do on what we assume is a qualifying simulation. Or something approximating a push lap, anyway.

03:57 PM

A bit of pit-stop practice for Ferrari

Were they terrible at the pit stops last year? Not sure. Certainly not as good as Red Bull but it wasn't really the pit stops that cost them last year.

03:51 PM

Here's a quick update on the order and lap count

VER - 30 laps ALO - 123 laps ZHO - 125 laps DEV - 56 laps HUL - 48 laps SAI - 70 laps SAR - 144 laps LEC - 48 laps PIA - 55 laps GAS - 47 laps MAG - 67 laps OCO - 49 laps RUS - 26 laps PER - 76 laps HAM - 72 laps NOR - 65 laps TSU - 85 laps

Looks like it's going to be Mercedes who complete the fewest laps today.

03:46 PM

Into the final 45 minutes now

F1's Pat Symonds (previously a hugely influential technical figure at various top teams) says he has seen a "massive difference" in the ride quality from the start of this year to this year. "I think they're in for a much better season," he says. He's not wrong, it has looked quite stable, certainly compared to Ferrari who still seem to be struggling with the bouncing and porpoising. In fairness, that happened throughout last season but it didn't seem to affect them too much, especially over one lap.

03:39 PM

Alonso had previously moved to second place before De Vries pipped him

De Vries improves again to go 0.572sec off Verstappen's time. Logan Sargeant, meanwhile, is in sixth and has completed a mammoth 139 laps today. Still 19 laps to beat Verstappen's day one total, though.

03:33 PM

Here come the soft tyre runs...

Well, one driver has a go: Nyck de Vries. He slots into second, 0.753sec off Verstappen's time.

Have to say I have not seen any remote weaknesses on the Red Bull. Yes, it is the case that other teams have more ground to make up and room for improvement, but Red Bull start from such a good position that any improvement looks... worrying. It's not just Red Bull, though, it's Verstappen driving it...

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

03:19 PM

The session has resumed...

And we have Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Logan Sargeant, Charles Leclerc, Nyck de Vries, Zhou Guanyu and Oscar Piastri out on track.

03:14 PM

Session to resume in one minute

That will leave 1hr16min on the clock.

03:14 PM

The fluid you can see on Russell's car here isn't a leak

It's flow-visualisation paint, which helps the teams understand the airflow over their cars.

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes climbs from his car after stopping on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

03:09 PM

It's never a quick recovery in testing

Russell's car has had a black sheet over it to stop prying eyes from other teams and is about to be winched onto a flat-bed truck by a recovery vehicle with the Mercedes mechanics in attendance.

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on after stopping on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

03:02 PM

RED FLAG: That is a bad time to have an issue

This is the most useful time of testing for the teams due to the conditions being more representative and I would be surprised, very surprised, if Russell was back out at any point later today with fewer than 90 minutes remaining in the day. The message on his dashboard showed it was a hydraulic issue. He only had 26 laps on the board, too, which is not a great many.

Wonder if they'll split the evening session tomorrow? Probably not. Hamilton had the running under lights yesterday, Russell hasn't really had any today and is not due to take any tomorrow. Problem is then you limit your total track time under lights fiddling around setting the car up for another driver when they could be on the track.

02:57 PM

RED FLAG!

George Russell has stopped by the side of the track at turn... well, I'm not quite sure yet.

But his Mercedes has stopped and he's out of the car. Ah, it's on the outside of turn nine and 10. Seems to be stuck in fourth gear. Hyrdaulics. The issue appeared around turn four and then he took it gently around the rest of the track before pulling to the side.

02:48 PM

Wonder if we will see (m)any soft tyre runs this evening

Qualifying (and indeed the race) next week start at 3pm UK time so it is when the track is at its most representative. Logan Sargeant has already done a lot of soft-tyre runs but no sign of anyone else bolting them on yet. Maybe we will have to wait until tomorrow...

02:45 PM

The lights are on as the sunlight dims in Bahrain

Logan Sargeant, who has now done 120 laps, Alonso, 110 and Zhou 108 are the three drivers with the most laps.

Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (2) Williams FW45 Mercedes on track during day two of F1 Testing - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

02:21 PM

Drugovich will be back in the Aston Martin tomorrow morning

Aston Martin were quite tight-lipped and vague about Lance Stroll's recovery after his bike crash last week. Not sure they'd be putting him in the car if there was a low chance of him needing to be used for the Bahrain Grand Prix in just over a week's time.

02:19 PM

Order and lap count after two hours of this session

VER 1:31.650 - 18 laps HUL +0.816 - 26 laps SAI +0.836 - 70 laps SAR +0.899 - 104 laps LEC +1.075 - 22 laps ALO +1.319 - 97 laps ZHO +1.520 - 91 laps GAS +1.786 - 24 laps MAG +1.792 - 67 laps OCO +1.840 - 49 laps RUS +2.004 - 20 laps PER +2.101 - 76 laps PIA +2.228 - 31 laps HAM +2.304 - 72 laps DEV +2.775 - 37 laps NOR +3.872 - 66 laps TSU +4.058 - 85 laps

A good lap count for rookie Logan Sargeant. Just under 2hr15min remaining of the session. Bottas, Drugovich and Albon the drivers who are not running today.

02:00 PM

Nico Hulkenberg bolted on a set of soft tyres

And that was enough to see him into second, just a smidgen faster than Carlos Sainz.

02:00 PM

An "interesting" technical development?

In the new-spec 2022 cars we saw the removal of those ugly bargeboards. Now the floor around the sidepods are becoming more and more intricate and, well, more and more like those ugly bargeboards.

Formula One F1 - Pre-Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 24, 2023 Williams' Logan Sargeant in action - REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

01:53 PM

Alonso back out for his 88th lap of the day

Him, Logan Sargeant, Zhou, Gasly and Piastri.

01:44 PM

Some of the afternoon-only drivers into the top 10 now

Hulkenberg in seventh now after 19 laps in the Haas. Gasly in 10th after 14 laps.

Meanwhile Verstappen goes fastest of anyone in sector one but then has more modest sectors two and three, finishing off 0.8sec off his previous best. Made a bit of a mess of the esses at the start of the second sector, running wide.

01:27 PM

Leclerc pops up into fourth with his 12th lap of the day

On the medium tyres and just over a second slower than Verstappen.

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the pre-season test sessions at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 23 February 202 - Ali Haider/Shutterstock

01:21 PM

George Russell spoke in the session break

He spoke about Mercedes' chances this season and where he thinks they are:

"It feels a step in the right direction, but as we know in this sport it's not about feeling, it's ultimately about lap time. I think compared to this time 12 months ago things are running a lot smoother. "Obviously when we were here last year there were a lot of alarm bells ringing with porpoising, unsure how to solve, it was a bit lost. The car characteristic were not good. Reliability has been strong so far to allow us to do the test program, for sure we've got things we need to improve with the car but generally speaking we are roughly where we would have be expected to be at this time of year."

What are the limitations?

"Entry phase has been improved. It's no secret when you watching the onboards that we are struggling a little bit with the balance, struggling a bit in the mid-corner but it's a balance that's probably easier to solve than we had last year. Even though it is a limitation, it's a good problem to have."

Does he feel he can challenge for the championship?

"You definitely head into the season believing. Every point of my career I've gone in believing but you need to take a rational view once you get to the track and you learn. I think we definitely believe eventually we will have a car capable of getting in that fight. Whether we have that next weekend in Bahrain, maybe a bit of a stretch. "They look [Red Bull] very strong, very stable and the car is looking very strong and Max performing really well. Realistically it will be a stretch for next week. There's no reason why we can't get there at some point this year."

01:17 PM

Order after the first hour of the second session

VER 1:31.650 - 12 laps SAI +0.836 - 70 laps SAR +0.899 - 85 laps ALO +1.319 - 72 laps ZHO +1.520 - 59 laps MAG +1.792 - 67 laps OCO +1.840 - 49 laps GAS +1.858 - 13 laps PER +2.101 - 76 laps HAM +2.304 - 72 laps LEC +2.622 - 9 laps HUL +3.392 - 12 laps DEV +3.609 - 21 laps NOR +3.872- 65 laps TSU +4.058 - 85 laps PIA +4.744 - 15 laps RUS +6.845 - 7 laps

01:14 PM

Verstappen takes another chunk out of his best time

He stays fastest but improves to a 1:31.650, now 0.836sec ahead of Sainz.

12:57 PM

This is the slightly chaotic practice standing start

As you can see, not ideal and a little close to danger.

12:53 PM

Nyck de Vries has already clocked up 10 laps

I think he is a real find for AlphaTauri. It's a do or die season for Tsunoda alongside him.

12:46 PM

Verstappen goes fastest overall with his ninth lap of the day

A 1:31.863 puts him 0.623sec ahead of Carlos Sainz. This time it was on the medium compound tyre. There look to be few problems with the Red Bull. Ominous?

12:43 PM

George Russell is out on track for his first lap of the day

I've said it before but I think the Hamilton vs Russell battle this season will be fascinating. Hamilton has never lost to a team-mate two seasons in a row. Could it happen this year? Yes. Will it? Only time will tell.

12:41 PM

Verstappen moved into second, by the way

Just 0.033s off Sainz's fastest time on the prototype Pirelli tyres.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

12:39 PM

Who is driving in the afternoon/evening session?

Red Bull: Verstappen

Ferrari: Leclerc

Mercedes: Russell

Alpine: Gasly

McLaren: Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Zhou

Aston Martin: Alonso

Haas: Hulkenberg

AlphaTauri: De Vries

Williams: Sargeant

12:36 PM

Right, the second session is under way

Just De Vries and Leclerc out there at the moment. A few driver changes for the session and I'll take you through them shortly.

11:15 AM

END OF SESSION: ORDER AND LAP COUNT

SAI 1:32.486 SAR +0.063 ALO +0.483 ZHO +0.684 MAG +0.956 OCO +1.004 PER +1.265 HAM +1.468 NOR +3.036 TSU +3.222

They had a standing start simulation shortly before but only Kevin Magnussen, Sainz and Hamilton seemed to go when the lights went out. Sainz nearly went into the back of Lando Norris, who didn't get off the line and similar happened with Hamilton and Sargeant. That looked a bit dangerous. It all looked a bit confused.

11:10 AM

Now we get a standing (re)start simulation

That's a bit more exciting...

11:07 AM

That systems check ends

And so begins another one, a red flag test this time. Fair enough, but not much to report here. It is a simulation and for the teams and for the FIA too. We saw quite a few of these in 2022...

11:02 AM

Into the final 15 minutes now

That means we have an FIA systems test. This time they are going through the Virtual Safety Car checks again.

11:01 AM

Sargeant improves his time again but stays second

This time he goes 0.063sec slower than Carlos Sainz, who still sits top. Again, on the soft compound tyres.

10:54 AM

Wolff also said that the car was struggling with balance this morning

And not a minute later we see Lewis Hamilton exits the final corner of the lap with a massive snap of oversteer. Hmmm.

10:52 AM

Into the final 30 minutes of the session

Toto Wolff is speaking to Sky Sports in the paddock:

He says you can't really judge what the teams have done so far for the usual reasons: varying run plans, fuel loads, engine modes etc.

"We're still hiding a little bit. I think you need to wait for the three days running, also when the soft tyres come onto the car in the afternoon [because it's representative of qualifying/race conditions]."

On how they are feeling for the new season:

"A feeling of excitement because we got it wrong last year... we definitely want to fight for the world championship, but you need to stay humble also. I can't wait until it starts. Obviously mentally it's always difficult to start with a car that was not on part last year and hopefully we'll see something that's better. The porpoising is gone essentially."

10:44 AM

After a fairly long break, Zhou returns to the track

I quite like the new Alfa Romeo livery. Black and red is a combination, though the potential to get it confused with the Ferrari from a distance.

Formula One F1 - Pre-Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 24, 2023 Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou in action - Hamad I Mohammed/REUTERS

10:36 AM

Logan Sargeant knocks Alonso off second

He goes 0.482sec off Sainz's time, albeit on the soft compound tyres – the first and only driver to use them today. It was a similar story with Albon yesterday.

10:26 AM

Perez pounding in the laps now

A slower start for the Mexican, but he now has 76 on the board in total: 23 on the current hard tyre following a run of 18 on the mediums. A certain race simulation run. He's currently in seventh in the order.

10:20 AM

Looks like Hamilton will set his fastest lap of the day

Car looks a bit lighter – or at least more hooked up – one second down after two sectors and 1.468sec after he crosses the finish line. Old tyres on that one.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the second day of Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 24, 2023 - AFP/Giuseppe Cacace

10:15 AM

Fairly busy on track at the moment

Sainz, Alonso, Sargeant, Magnussen, Ocon, Perez and Norris all circulating at the moment as we approach the final hour. Ocon getting a bit ragged on the exit of turn seven, running wide over the kerbs. Hamilton exits the garage again in the Mercedes W14.

10:09 AM

A fairly low key day for Alpine so far

Just 33 laps for Esteban Ocon, only Zhou has fewer with 30.

10:02 AM

The latest lap times and lap counts

SAI 1:32.486 - 40 laps ALO +0.483 - 34 laps ZHO +0.684 - 30 laps MAG +0.956 - 41 laps OCO +1.004 - 33 laps PER +1.265 - 61 laps SAR +1.598 - 50 laps HAM +1.608 - 49 laps NOR +3.036 - 42 laps TSU +5.201 - 68 laps

Just under two hours remaining now.

10:00 AM

Still no red flags today

Only one yesterday, too, caused by Felipe Drugovich's Aston Martin breaking down. A couple of drivers have passed 50 laps for the day but I will post a full lap count and order imminently.

09:53 AM

Even more carbon fibre flying off the Mercedes?

Hmm. It's at the braking zone for turn one. It may have been just a bit of debris from earlier. In fact, I think it is after looking at the replays.

09:45 AM

Hamilton looks like he is about to start a quicker lap...

...but then comes into the pits. He comes out again and begins an out lap and then a fast lap, DRS open. Runs quite deep into the first corner, but sets his fastest first sector time.

It's clearly a push lap. It looks okay through the first two sectors. Still looks to be a fair bit of fuel onboard. A little twitchy out of turn 13 and the final corner and he crosses the line in eight, 1.608sec off Sainz's best time. Improves his time.

09:41 AM

Fernando Alonso pops up into second again

Still a fair way off Sainz, for what it's worth, nearly half a second. I can't imagine that would be a glory run, though. Sorry, I'm perhaps creating too much Aston Martin/Alonso hype at far too early a stage, but I just feel that they could be a surprise package this year. In the midfield of course, I don't think they're going to be winning races.

09:37 AM

Sergio Perez is getting on with things

Out on track on a 10-lap run so far, on 45 laps for the day. Magnussen looks to be on a high fuel run, the car looks very heavy and indeed, he is about seven seconds off Sainz's fastest time at the end of his first lap on the run. Nearly eight, in fact.

Kevin Magnussen of Denmark driving the (20) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

09:29 AM

A reminder on the calendar for 2023

23 races this year. Probably 24 next year.

A 23-race season can be a fantastic thing, if it's close. If it's not then it can feel like a bit of a drag...

09:17 AM

Tsunoda becomes the first man to reach 50 laps today

He's down in 10th, more than five seconds off Sainz's fastest time, but performance isn't really a focus for most teams in the early session. Two hours remain in the first session of the day.

09:11 AM

Hamilton has returned to the track after some repairs

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

He gets a bit twitchy on the exit of turn 11, the medium-speed left-hander, on his latest lap.

09:02 AM

Order and lap count after two hours

SAI 1:32.486 - 24 laps ZHO +0.684 - 30 laps ALO +0.792 - 21 laps MAG +0.956 - 27 laps OCO +1.004 - 28 laps PER +1.256 - 25 laps HAM +2.089 - 26 laps SAR +2.627 - 31 laps NOR +3.042 - 26 laps TSU +5.442 - 44 laps

Again, the usual caveats apply: these cars are on varying tyres, varying fuel loads, engine modes and run plans.

09:00 AM

Have to say the McLaren does not look 'alive'

Certainly not from what we have seen so far. They've struggled for laps, relatively, and obviously times should largely be ignored but it just doesn't look quick.

Some debris comes off the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda as his car smashes into the bumps just before turn one. Probably from the floor.

08:49 AM

Zhou Guanyu moves into second place

0.684s slower than Sainz, on his 25th lap. Perez returns to the track in the Red Bull for another run. He isn't racking up the laps like Verstappen did yesterday.

08:46 AM

Mick Schumacher taking a peek

08:41 AM

Lando Norris back out on track

Tsunoda the man with the most laps today at 32. Here's a recap on the lap counts by each team yesterday:

Red Bull 157 Mercedes 152 Williams 149 Alfa Romeo 138 Ferrari 136 AlphaTauri 131 Alpine 113 Haas 108 Aston Martin 100 McLaren 92

Nobody with a disastrous total there. Even Aston Martin and McLaren aren't too bad given they both had significant stoppages.

08:30 AM

Sainz goes faster still

0.167sec quicker than his previous time. He did that time on the same compound of tyre as Alonso set his second fastest lap, for reference.

08:28 AM

Mercedes mechanics looking at Hamilton's car after that incident

Looks like they are working on the rear right of the car as its on its jacks in the garage. No real issues for most teams today. McLaren again the team with the fewest laps, as they were after yesterday.

08:16 AM

Alonso runs over a bit of loose carbon fibre on the straight

It was debris from Hamilton's car.. Wonder if they might bring him in? Probably not as they will have the data to suggest whether there is a puncture or not. That said, you wouldn't want to risk it.

08:14 AM

Hamilton and Alonso in close quarters towards the end of the lap

Not really that close but for a moment it looked like Alonso was going to turn in on the Mercedes at turn 12 but he appeared to see him in time and gave him room on the inside.

08:11 AM

And now Alonso moves up to second

That is where he finished yesterday. He looked to be fairly committed in those evening runs. I think he's excited about what he can achieve at Aston Martin.

08:09 AM

Right, a quick update on order, lap time and lap totals as it stands

SAI 1:32.653 - 16 laps MAG +1.057 - 15 laps PER +1.098 - 16 laps OCO +2.764 - 14 laps ALO +3.170 - 14 laps NOR +3.366 - 14 laps ZHO +3.553 - 12 laps HAM +4.417 - 11 laps SAR +5.191 - 11 laps TSU +6.560 - 15 laps

08:04 AM

Sainz on a quick lap

Likely to be the quickest lap of the day at this point, on the medium compound tyres. Has to wait a bit to get on the throttle out of the final corner, but goes fastest by a second, with a 1:32.653 on his 14th lap of the day. A fair bit of bouncing through turn 11, a shower of sparks.

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrai - Clive Mason/Getty Images

07:59 AM

Sergio Perez on a new run

He's currently second, 0.041sec off Magnussen's best time of the day. Everyone but Sargeant, Tsunoda and Norris have moved into double figures.

07:50 AM

Some work being undertaken on Lewis Hamilton's car

He's done 11 laps so far, Magnussen still leads the timesheets from Perez and Ocon. Again, lap times do not really mean anything here.

07:46 AM

07:34 AM

Oh, go on then

Here are the lap times and lap counts after the first 30 minutes or so:

MAG 1:33.710 - 8 laps ALO +2.233 - 8 laps HAM +3.360 - 10 laps SAI +3.538 - 6 laps OCO +4.634 - 7 laps PER +5.756 - 3 laps TSU +9.905 - 9 laps ZHO (NO TIME) - 3 laps NOR (NO TIME) - 5 laps SAR (NO TIME) - 6 laps

07:27 AM

Magnussen sets the fastest lap of the day

A 1:33.710 in the Haas.

07:22 AM

Just Zhou and Magnussen out there at the moment

Tsunoda with the most laps so far, on nine, nobody yet into double figures.

A reminder that the first session runs from 7am-11.15am, then an hour lunch break, before the final session from 12.15pm to 4.30pm.

07:14 AM

Hamilton with a lap on the mediums

1:38.167. He slams against the bump in the braking zone to turn one.

07:10 AM

Plenty of aero rakes on the cars this morning

Every car has now taken to the track and done their installation laps and so on. Sainz still circulating in the Ferrari, though, having done five laps so far.

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Clive Mason/Getty Images

07:07 AM

Apologies, it's actually Perez in the Red Bull in the morning

It was scheduled to be Verstappen this morning, but that has obviously been changed. So we'll have to wait to see the No 1 car later today (it's the same car, just with a different number on).

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive in the garage during day two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 24, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

07:04 AM

So far everyone out of the pit lane but Verstappen

He did 157 laps yesterday, though, so surely no great rush to get out very first thing.

Sainz becomes the first man to set a timed lap and he does so with a 1:38.225.

07:02 AM

A reminder of who is in each car today

Red Bull: Perez (am)/Verstappen (pm)

Ferrari: Sainz (am)/Leclerc (pm)

Mercedes: Hamilton (am)/Russell (pm)

Alpine: Ocon (am) /Gasly (pm)

McLaren: Norris (am) /Piastri (pm)

Alfa Romeo: Zhou

Aston Martin: Alonso

Haas: Magnussen (am)/Hulkenberg (pm)

AlphaTauri: Tsunoda (am)/de Vries (pm)

Williams: Sargeant

07:00 AM

GREEN LIGHT

The first session is go and at the end of the pit lane we have an Aston Martin and an Alfa Romeo... and now a McLaren and a Ferrari. They are all lining up, in other words.

05:15 PM

Good morning

Welcome again to our coverage for the second day of Formula One's pre-season test in Bahrain. Yesterday was a fairly uneventful day and it was a familiar name at the top of the timesheets.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen set the fastest time in Thursday's first day of this three-day test. Lap times should not be analysed too much in testing, but the encouraging thing for the Dutchman was that he clocked a total of 157 laps over the two sessions.

Yes, he was the only driver who ran in both sessions, but it is an ominous total. The rest of the teams also mostly managed good running throughout the day with only Aston Martin hampered in the morning session and McLaren in the second session. Nevertheless both their drivers (Felipe Drugovich and Lando Norris respectively) still clocked 40 minutes in those sessions despite the stoppages.

Perhaps the most encouraging noises came from Mercedes. The team struggled to third in the championship last year, with George Russell's win in Brazil their only victory, but team principal Toto Wolff was optimistic on day one.

"You need to provide a good car for a driver that has the ambition to win races and championships and we have that," said Wolff.

"We want to win. At this stage last year, we knew we were in trouble because the car was bouncing around and we were not able to drive it correctly.

"But today, it is very different. The car seems to be balanced in the right way. There is no bouncing which is good news. It is a good starting point."

Certainly, whilst other teams seemed to suffer with the porpoising and bouncing that afflicted most teams throughout 2022, the Mercedes seemed more stable than it was last year.

Whether or not that will still be the case when the ride height is lowered and the practice runs become performance runs, we have to wait and see.

The second day gets under way at 7am and we will be here for all of the updates, lap times and latest throughout the day.