F1 penalty points: One driver adds to their tally with Zandvoort collision

Zandvoort: Drivers respond to red flag during Dutch Grand Prix weekend. Penalty points Credit: Alamy

Yuki Tsunoda was the only driver to add penalty points to his F1 super licence over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

The AlphaTauri driver collided with George Russell during a frantic race, also receiving a five-second time penalty for that infringement – but somewhat remarkably, despite multiple time penalties issued for pit lane speeding, everybody else managed to get away without any issues.

This takes Tsunoda up to five points on his licence, level with Pierre Gasly – but nobody’s points came up for expiry after Zandvoort either, with another round to come at Monza soon.

What are penalty points used for in Formula 1?

Formula 1’s penalty points system is in place to keep driver behaviour under control, in the same way as regular road users, with 12 points on their FIA super licence over a 12-month period resulting in a one-race ban.

Penalty points are issued for driver transgressions, with the amount varying depending on the severity of the incident and, once a year has passed since that particular offence, their points get wiped, meaning they have to be careful to avoid crossing that fateful 12-point threshold.

Several drivers continue their angelic run with completely clean licences. These include Valtteri Bottas, as well as two of the three rookie drivers in Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri.

After his return to the cockpit in Hungary, Daniel Ricciardo brought six unexpired penalty points with him, putting him right near the top of the standings, but two quickly expired in Spa.

Let’s see how the 20 drivers sit as of the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Seven penalty points

Lance Stroll

Two points: Expire 9th July 2024. Issued for a collision also involving Pierre Gasly during the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 23rd October 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Three points: Expire 12th November 2023. These were handed out for a dangerous manoeuvre on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Five penalty points

Pierre Gasly

Two points: Expire 9th October 2023. These points were handed out for speeding under red flag conditions at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix

Two points: Expire 23rd October 2023. These points were handed out for falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

One point: Expires 30th October 2023. This point was given for forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda

Two points: Expire September 9th 2023. These were handed out for failing to slow for yellow flags during FP2 for the Italian Grand Prix.

One point: Expire June 4th 2024. This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire August 27th 2024. These were awarded for causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Four penalty points

George Russell

Two points: Expire 23rd October 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 28th May 2024. These were handed out for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Daniel Ricciardo

Two points: Expire 30th October 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen during the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Two points

Zhou Guanyu

Two points: Expire 23rd July 2024. These were handed out for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso

Two points: Expires 12th November 2023. These were given for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton

Two points: Expires 29th July 2024. These were given for causing a collision with Sergio Perez during the sprint at the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg

Two points. Expire 29th May 2024. These were handed out at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, for causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant.

Sergio Perez

Two points: Expire 2nd October 2023. Issued after the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix for failing to stay within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car.

Carlos Sainz

Two points: Expire 2nd April 2024. These were handed out for causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen

Two points: Expire 13th November 2023. These were handed out for causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix.

One point

Alex Albon

One point: Expires 23rd October 2023. This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen

One point: Expires 11th September 2023. This was handed out for overtaking by leaving the track during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc

One point: Expires 9th October 2023. This point was added to Leclerc’s licence for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the closing stages of the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Zero points

Valtteri Bottas

Esteban Ocon

Oscar Piastri

Logan Sargeant

Inactive drivers with unexpired F1 penalty points

Nicholas Latifi – four points

Two points: Expire 2nd October 2023. These penalty points were issued for causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu during the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix.

Two points: Expire 23rd October 2023. These were handed out for colliding with Mick Schumacher and pushing him off track at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Mick Schumacher – three points

One point: Expires 23rd October 2023. This was handed out for exceeding track limits on four occasions during the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

Two points: Expires 20th November 2023. These points were given to Mick Schumacher for causing a collision with Nicholas Latifi at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Nyck de Vries – two points

Two points: Expire 2nd July 2024. These were handed out for forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel – one point

One point: Expires 3rd September 2023. This was handed out for ignoring blue flags at the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix.

Read next: F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

The article F1 penalty points: One driver adds to their tally with Zandvoort collision appeared first on Planetf1.com.