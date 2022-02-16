F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton return hint dropped by Mercedes

The 2022 Formula 1 season draws ever closer with Max Verstappen aiming to defend his maiden world title after a dramatic end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi to defy Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’s greatness.

The Red Bull driver came out on top in one of the greatest sporting rivalries of all time, but the Belgian-Dutch driver is not assured of meeting Hamilton ever again on the track, with the seven-time world champion not committing officially to the new season, though the SIlver Arrows have dropped several hints that the Briton will be “back”.

The highly-controversial episode at the Yas Marina Circuit has led to the F1 Commission meeting in London this week, designed to allow the power brokers in the sport to discuss the controversial incident involving race director Michael Masi’s decision following Nicholas Latifi’s out and the safety car with five laps. Mercedes were especially bitter about the final-lap shootout and heads could roll to provide a satisfactory ending to this bitter saga. The results may not be published until the eve of the 2022 season in Bahrain in March. It has been reported that Hamilton’s future in the sport hinges of the outcome of the F1 Commission’s inquiry into the controversy

Elsewhere there is the excitement of F1 cars being launched for the new season, with the next set of covers set to be removed at Ferrari’s garage on Thursday.

Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:

F1 latest news

Lewis Hamilton offers support to Nicholas Latifi after hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far

Nicholas Latifi compares post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hate to England footballers

Mercedes drop fresh hint at Lewis Hamilton return for 2022 F1 season

Jenson Button: Talks with Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’

15:45 , Jack Rathborn

Jenson Button insists talks with race director Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’ and that the F1 stewards should be left to make their own decisions without interference from teams following leaked audio of a conversation between the race direction and Red Bull during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Story continues

Button told Sky Sports: “When you hear that on its own, you think, ‘that’s bad, it sounds like they’re manipulating the steward’, but it’s very different, every team speaks to Masi.

“They’re always going to get their point across. Maybe that needs to be checked and they shouldn’t have their voices to Masi and he should make a decision on his own. After the race yes, but during the race it’s wrong. So much adrenaline. I think it’s better that the stewards discuss it between themselves.

“It’s tricky when it’s one individual, it should be a decision between all the stewards, the rules are the rules, he can manipulate the rules surrounding the safety car. When we’re told one thing and then hear another, we need it to be clear and be on the same page. Some of the best racing I’ve ever seen in motorsport, we need to think of last year as an exceptional year with a tough ending.”

Mercedes drop fresh hint at Lewis Hamilton return for 2022 F1 season

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

Mercedes seem to be confirming Lewis Hamilton’s return to Formula 1.

The Briton has been quiet on his future and is yet to confirm his status himself.

But this is the closest yet to the seven-time world champion locking horns with Max Verstappen for one more year at least.

Jenson Button tips Lewis Hamilton to return in 2022 as a ‘recharged man’

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

Jenson Button insists Lewis Hamilton will return “a recharged man” after his break from Formula 1 following the acrimonious ending in Abu Dhabi last season.

“It’s difficult to understand where he is, it was a fantastic time to get away from the sport,” Button told Sky Sports. “He’ll come back a recharged man.

“We’ll see the best Lewis Hamilton. He’s one of the best to ever drive a F1 car and he’s going up against one of the best to ever drive a F1 car, this doesn’t happen very often. Hopefully we see more in 2022.”

Max Verstappen is ‘most gifted driver of anyone’, maintains Jenson Button

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

Max Verstappen is “the most gifted driver of anyone” according to Jenson Button.

“It’s always difficult when it’s a controversial ending. He’s an exceptional talent,” Button told Sky Sports when discussing the Red Bull star.

“He was always going to be a good driver, can he build on that natural ability? He’s for me the fastest and most gifted driver of anyone. Can he build on that and become somebody like Lewis and the complete package.

“There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders. You want to win every race, he’ll be a bit more relaxed after last season. I’m sure he’ll want to win another world championship and say, ‘look, it wasn’t down to Michael Masi’”.

Aston Martin facing “true test” of its potential, says Sebastian Vettel

15:00 , Jack Rathborn

Sebastian Vettel insists Aston Martin are facing a “true test” of its potential this season.

After the launch of the new AMR22, the Silverstone-based outfit swapped out their team principal Otmar Szafnauer and hired Mike Krack as his replacement.

“If you say the past was lean and mean, I hope that the present is not fat and nice,” Vettel said when discussing the team’s potential. “I think the truth is the team is growing.

“Having a shuffle in management is always a bit of a hiccup or shake up and it will take time to overcome. Hopefully we will manage to pull together and despite growing in size, becoming leaner or more efficient in our processes.

“I think this year will be a true test for us and we will see how good we are because last year, we didn’t show anything because we didn’t focus on bringing any updates.

“Whereas this year it is all about this year’s cars, this year’s generation of cars and we will be able to show what we can produce, and we should be measured based on that.”

Pierre Gasly on F1’s new regulations ahead of 2022 season with AlphaTauri

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

Pierre Gasly has “no doubts” about AlphaTauri’s potential in 2022 despite new F1 regulations.

The 26-year-old told Formula 1: “It’s a fresh start for all the teams, starting pretty much from zero as we are really looking at a clean sheet of paper scenario. It will be a big challenge for the teams to work out how to build the best car possible to comply with the new regulations. I hope that it works really well for us. I have no doubts about our team’s abilities and, as of now, they are quite pleased with the work they have done.

“Like everyone, they’ve been working on it for many months now, but it’s difficult to have an idea of what we can expect until the car goes out on track in Barcelona for the first time. Then we will get an idea of how the car behaves and how we look compared to the others. I’m sure this season will be full of surprises.

“So, mentally I’ve prepared myself to deal with any possible scenario and personally, I will be pushing the team to always do its best.”

14:30 , Jack Rathborn

Lando Norris ‘can’t accept doing nothing’ after F1 removes taking the knee

Lando Norris maintains he “can’t accept doing nothing” over combatting societal issues after F1 removed the pre-race ‘We Race as One’ moment.

After the decision to go “from gestures to actions”, drivers will not be able to take the knee collectively, but the McLaren driver is adamant they will do something this season to continue the F1 against social injustice.

“I think it’s tricky because we’re still early in the season so it’s not something we have spoken about so much,” Norris explained.

“But it will be something we definitely will speak about when the time comes, definitely beforehand, to make sure we are prepared and we’re making the most of the opportunities we can have to speak about whatever matter it is.

“And there are always things we can do as drivers. There are always things that we can do separately as drivers to speak out about these kinds of things and I think more and more of us are doing that.

“What we do as a group, taking the knee or some not taking the knee, I think it doesn’t have to simply be that. I think there are other ways to go about those means and stand up for whatever matter it is, to inspire kids, to raise awareness for issues and different matters.

“I think it doesn’t have to be that but I’m not too sure yet. It is something that we will speak about as drivers, something we will speak about with Formula 1 and I’m sure it is something they are thinking of, you would hope anyway, as Formula 1 with the audience we have.

“I’m sure that they haven’t done it for nothing so we’ll see. We will speak about it and we’ll make sure there are things in place because I definitely still support Sebastian on the side of it’s worth doing things.

“Whether it’s just before the race or it’s another time at the start of the weekend or inviting people to the weekends, we will wait and see. But definitely I can’t accept doing nothing.”

Sebastian Vettel demands ‘clarity’ from FIA over Abu Dhabi controversy

14:15 , Jack Rathborn

Sebastian Vettel wants to see “clarity in each situation” from the FIA ahead of the F1 governing body announcing “structural changes and an action plan” after the furore at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Well, I am not a man of the past so not much point looking back too much but I think the main thing is that we focus on the sport and not so much on the show.

“Last year, it was always going to be a great final, a great last race, there was one winner and one loser

“Ideally, we had two winners but that is not how the sport is designed or any sport is designed. It wasn’t going to work.

“Obviously, I was in the race and wondering why we were not released earlier to get the race started again but I guess there were rules.

“The main thing going forwards is there is clarity in each situation and no questions asked anymore.”

McLaren unveil new MCL36 car for Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in 2022 F1 season

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

McLaren on Friday took the wraps off their MCL36 Formula One challenger that will be raced by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo in 2022.

The car features sleek, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels, sporting the 2022 look ushered in by a radical rules overhaul aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

McLaren, who also launched their IndyCar challenger and their Extreme E team on Thursday, returned to winning ways last season with Ricciardo handing the team their first Formula One victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

McLaren unveil new MCL36 car for Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in 2022 F1 season

Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

13:45 , Jack Rathborn

Michael Masi’s future as Formula One’s race director remains in the balance following a crunch meeting of the sport’s major players in London on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and two days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly still to be determined.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem chaired the four-hour summit and is expected to address the continued fallout from Abu Dhabi later this week.

Alpha Tauri launch new AT03 car for 2022 F1 season

13:30 , Jack Rathborn

Alpha Tauri has launched its new AT03 Formula 1 car ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Italian squad is the sister team of Red Bull is was rebranded from 2020 onwards in order to promote the fashion brand operated by the same parent company.

The team finished seventh in the constructors’ standings in the 2021 season and is hoping that its revamped challenger can continue the strong progress the team has made across the past couple of seasons.

Alpha Tauri launch new AT03 car for 2022 F1 season

Mercedes and Red Bull in ‘harmony’ at key F1 meeting, FIA chief reveals

13:15 , Jack Rathborn

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull rival Christian Horner were in “harmony” at Formula One’s crunch London summit.

Wolff and Horner arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market on Monday awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale, which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and three days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Lewis Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Michael Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly to be determined, while the FIA’s investigation is still ongoing.

Hamilton’s title battle with Verstappen spilled over into the paddock last season, creating an ugly atmosphere between Mercedes and Red Bull.

â

Nicholas Latifi hired bodyguards for London trip due to ‘extreme death threats’

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed he took the drastic step of hiring personal bodyguards on a trip to London after threats were made against his life following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian received a torrent of online abuse after his crash resulted in a late safety car which contributed to Lewis Hamilton losing the world championship.

And Latifi, 26, said the abuse was so extreme that he took out personal security on a visit to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with his model girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek.

“It sounds silly to some people but at the end of the day, you don’t know how serious people are,” said Latifi.

“All it needs is one drunk fan at an airport, or you bump into someone who is having a bad day and they are intoxicated under the influence of something and they have these really extreme opinions. It takes just that one-in-a-million person.

Nicholas Latifi hired bodyguards for London trip due to ‘extreme death threats’

Nicholas Latifi compares post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hate to England footballers

12:45 , Jack Rathborn

Nicholas Latifi has compared the hate he received post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after England lost on penalties to Italy at Euro 2020.

The Canadian driver crashed out with five laps remaining at the out with five laps remaining in the F1 2021 season finale, handing a late lifeline to eventual race winner and world champion Max Verstappen.

Irate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans took to social media to vent their anger at Latifi, who has compared his situation to the Three Lions after penalty heartache at Wembley.

He said: “Even going outside of motorsport, the next most recent one was probably the Euros with the three English players missing the penalties and all the fallback they got after that.

“It is an issue that is here, unfortunately, in the world of social media. Social media brings a lot of good and gives people a lot of access to things they wouldn’t normally be able to engage with but at the same time, there are these negative pitfalls that could happen.

“It would be nice to hopefully find more ways to do better on that front.”

Lewis Hamilton offers support to Nicholas Latifi after hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

12:30 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Hamilton has offered his support to Nicholas Latifi after the Canadian suffered hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Latifi crashed out with five laps remaining to hand Max Verstappen a lifeline at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the subsequent safety car period crucial to the Red Bull driver securing a maiden world title.

Latifi even received death threats from Mercedes and Hamilton fans furious at the controversial ending to the race, but the Williams driver has revealed the support from the seven-time world champion and the Silver Arrows in the off-season.

“In terms of the support I got afterwards, Lewis did send me a message a few days after, just before I released the statement,” Latifi said.

“I did get some messages of support from other team members at Mercedes as well and yeah, obviously the whole outcry of support on social media from other drivers and teams across so many disciplines was really nice and encouraging to see.

“Obviously, everyone agreed with the whole sentiment and message and this has not been the only instance of a situation like this online abuse.”

FIA president insists sport ‘can only go forward’ amid F1 Commission meeting

11:55 , Jack Rathborn

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insists Formula 1 ‘can only go forward’ after positive talks at the F1 Commission meeting.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner were both present in London for “detailed discussions”.

Ben Sulayem maintains that talks progressed well and that analysis will come soon.

The newly-elected president said: “The analysis is still going on, it will come soon, the integrity of the FIA will always be intact and fair motorsport, that’s my duty.

“It was a very good meeting, we went through a lot of important things for the new season.

“I expect a good Formula 1 season.”

Jenson Button: Talks with Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Jenson Button insists talks with race director Michael Masi mid-race are ‘wrong’ and that the F1 stewards should be left to make their own decisions without interference from teams following leaked audio of a conversation between the race direction and Red Bull during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Button told Sky Sports: “When you hear that on its own, you think, ‘that’s bad, it sounds like they’re manipulating the steward’, but it’s very different, every team speaks to Masi.

“They’re always going to get their point across. Maybe that needs to be checked and they shouldn’t have their voices to Masi and he should make a decision on his own. After the race yes, but during the race it’s wrong. So much adrenaline. I think it’s better that the stewards discuss it between themselves.

“It’s tricky when it’s one individual, it should be a decision between all the stewards, the rules are the rules, he can manipulate the rules surrounding the safety car. When we’re told one thing and then hear another, we need it to be clear and be on the same page. Some of the best racing I’ve ever seen in motorsport, we need to think of last year as an exceptional year with a tough ending.”

Jenson Button tips Lewis Hamilton to return in 2022 as a ‘recharged man’

11:25 , Jack Rathborn

Jenson Button insists Lewis Hamilton will return “a recharged man” after his break from Formula 1 following the acrimonious ending in Abu Dhabi last season.

“It’s difficult to understand where he is, it was a fantastic time to get away from the sport,” Button told Sky Sports. “He’ll come back a recharged man.

“We’ll see the best Lewis Hamilton. He’s one of the best to ever drive a F1 car and he’s going up against one of the best to ever drive a F1 car, this doesn’t happen very often. Hopefully we see more in 2022.”

Max Verstappen is ‘most gifted driver of anyone’, maintains Jenson Button

11:10 , Jack Rathborn

Max Verstappen is “the most gifted driver of anyone” according to Jenson Button.

“It’s always difficult when it’s a controversial ending. He’s an exceptional talent,” Button told Sky Sports when discussing the Red Bull star.

“He was always going to be a good driver, can he build on that natural ability? He’s for me the fastest and most gifted driver of anyone. Can he build on that and become somebody like Lewis and the complete package.

“There’s a lot of pressure on his shoulders. You want to win every race, he’ll be a bit more relaxed after last season. I’m sure he’ll want to win another world championship and say, ‘look, it wasn’t down to Michael Masi’”.

Aston Martin facing “true test” of its potential, says Sebastian Vettel

10:55 , Jack Rathborn

Sebastian Vettel insists Aston Martin are facing a “true test” of its potential this season.

After the launch of the new AMR22, the Silverstone-based outfit swapped out their team principal Otmar Szafnauer and hired Mike Krack as his replacement.

“If you say the past was lean and mean, I hope that the present is not fat and nice,” Vettel said when discussing the team’s potential. “I think the truth is the team is growing.

“Having a shuffle in management is always a bit of a hiccup or shake up and it will take time to overcome. Hopefully we will manage to pull together and despite growing in size, becoming leaner or more efficient in our processes.

“I think this year will be a true test for us and we will see how good we are because last year, we didn’t show anything because we didn’t focus on bringing any updates.

“Whereas this year it is all about this year’s cars, this year’s generation of cars and we will be able to show what we can produce, and we should be measured based on that.”

Pierre Gasly targets ‘top five’ finishes with AlphaTauri in 2022

10:40 , Jack Rathborn

Pierre Gasly is targeting “top five” finishes and beyond in 2022 with AlphaTauri.

A debut win in 2020 was backed up by five top five finishes last season with one podium and the French driver is bullish about his chances with the new AT03 car.

Gasly told Formula 1: “I will be trying to build on the run I had of very good results and to continue to be on top of my game with the car I have. I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front, to finish regularly in the top five and even higher if the car is good enough for that.

“Last year we came very close to fifth place in the constructors’ [championship] and it would be super to achieve that this year. It’s too early to say if that will be possible but I will always give it my best shot and get the most out of our car.”

Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season 4

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return to Netflix on 11 March for Season 4.

The hit show will document the dramatic 2021 season, which culminated in Max Verstappen winning his maiden F1 world title in Abu Dhabi, edging out Lewis Hamilton.

The Belgian-Dutch driver will not appear in the upcoming season though after detailing issues in the way the show portrays drivers.

Netflix reveal release date for F1 Drive to Survive season 4

Pierre Gasly targets ‘top five’ finishes with AlphaTauri in 2022

10:25 , Jack Rathborn

Pierre Gasly is targeting “top five” finishes and beyond in 2022 with AlphaTauri.

A debut win in 2020 was backed up by five top five finishes last season with one podium and the French driver is bullish about his chances with the new AT03 car.

Gasly told Formula 1: “I will be trying to build on the run I had of very good results and to continue to be on top of my game with the car I have. I really hope that this is a year when I can fight at the very front, to finish regularly in the top five and even higher if the car is good enough for that.

“Last year we came very close to fifth place in the constructors’ [championship] and it would be super to achieve that this year. It’s too early to say if that will be possible but I will always give it my best shot and get the most out of our car.”

Pierre Gasly on F1’s new regulations ahead of 2022 season with AlphaTauri

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Pierre Gasly has “no doubts” about AlphaTauri’s potential in 2022 despite new F1 regulations.

The 26-year-old told Formula 1: “It’s a fresh start for all the teams, starting pretty much from zero as we are really looking at a clean sheet of paper scenario. It will be a big challenge for the teams to work out how to build the best car possible to comply with the new regulations. I hope that it works really well for us. I have no doubts about our team’s abilities and, as of now, they are quite pleased with the work they have done.

“Like everyone, they’ve been working on it for many months now, but it’s difficult to have an idea of what we can expect until the car goes out on track in Barcelona for the first time. Then we will get an idea of how the car behaves and how we look compared to the others. I’m sure this season will be full of surprises.

“So, mentally I’ve prepared myself to deal with any possible scenario and personally, I will be pushing the team to always do its best.”

Aston Martin unveil new era

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

Aston Martin unveil new era

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

Daniel Ricciardo discussing new McLaren bet

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Daniel Ricciardo is in talks with McLaren CEO Zak Brown over a new bet for the 2022 F1 season.

The Aussie loves putting something extra on each season and race, as documented by his former Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul getting a tattoo once Ricciardo delivered two podium finishes in 2019.

Brown extended the tradition last year when Ricciardo won a drive in his Dale Earnhardt 1984 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo after taking the podium.

“There is no new bet yet, but it’s now being discussed,” Brown said. “I guess it’s that time of pre-season to start having some fun and thinking about what we might want to do to celebrate some sort of success that we have together.

“Our drivers are great personalities, and we have a lot of fun with them.

“They’re extremely serious once they get their helmet put on, but I think the environment we have with our drivers in our racing team, we do like to have fun and that’s part of it.

“We’re going to have to figure that out because hopefully, we’ll have something to celebrate this year.”

Lando Norris ‘can’t accept doing nothing’ after F1 removes taking the knee

09:15 , Jack Rathborn

Lando Norris maintains he “can’t accept doing nothing” over combatting societal issues after F1 removed the pre-race ‘We Race as One’ moment.

After the decision to go "from gestures to actions", drivers will not be able to take the knee collectively, but the McLaren driver is adamant they will do something this season to continue the F1 against social injustice.

“I think it’s tricky because we’re still early in the season so it’s not something we have spoken about so much,” Norris explained.

“But it will be something we definitely will speak about when the time comes, definitely beforehand, to make sure we are prepared and we’re making the most of the opportunities we can have to speak about whatever matter it is.

“And there are always things we can do as drivers. There are always things that we can do separately as drivers to speak out about these kinds of things and I think more and more of us are doing that.

“What we do as a group, taking the knee or some not taking the knee, I think it doesn’t have to simply be that. I think there are other ways to go about those means and stand up for whatever matter it is, to inspire kids, to raise awareness for issues and different matters.

“I think it doesn’t have to be that but I’m not too sure yet. It is something that we will speak about as drivers, something we will speak about with Formula 1 and I’m sure it is something they are thinking of, you would hope anyway, as Formula 1 with the audience we have.

“I’m sure that they haven’t done it for nothing so we’ll see. We will speak about it and we’ll make sure there are things in place because I definitely still support Sebastian on the side of it’s worth doing things.

“Whether it’s just before the race or it’s another time at the start of the weekend or inviting people to the weekends, we will wait and see. But definitely I can’t accept doing nothing.”

Sebastian Vettel demands ‘clarity’ from FIA over Abu Dhabi controversy

09:00 , Jack Rathborn

Sebastian Vettel wants to see “clarity in each situation” from the FIA ahead of the F1 governing body announcing “structural changes and an action plan” after the furore at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Well, I am not a man of the past so not much point looking back too much but I think the main thing is that we focus on the sport and not so much on the show.

“Last year, it was always going to be a great final, a great last race, there was one winner and one loser

“Ideally, we had two winners but that is not how the sport is designed or any sport is designed. It wasn’t going to work.

“Obviously, I was in the race and wondering why we were not released earlier to get the race started again but I guess there were rules.

“The main thing going forwards is there is clarity in each situation and no questions asked anymore.”

McLaren unveil new MCL36 car for Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in 2022 F1 season

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

McLaren on Friday took the wraps off their MCL36 Formula One challenger that will be raced by Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo in 2022.

The car features sleek, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels, sporting the 2022 look ushered in by a radical rules overhaul aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

McLaren, who also launched their IndyCar challenger and their Extreme E team on Thursday, returned to winning ways last season with Ricciardo handing the team their first Formula One victory since 2012 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Alpha Tauri launch new AT03 car for 2022 F1 season

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Alpha Tauri has launched its new AT03 Formula 1 car ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The Italian squad is the sister team of Red Bull is was rebranded from 2020 onwards in order to promote the fashion brand operated by the same parent company.

The team finished seventh in the constructors’ standings in the 2021 season and is hoping that its revamped challenger can continue the strong progress the team has made across the past couple of seasons.

Alpha Tauri launch new AT03 car for 2022 F1 season

Nicholas Latifi hired bodyguards for London trip due to ‘extreme death threats’

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed he took the drastic step of hiring personal bodyguards on a trip to London after threats were made against his life following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian received a torrent of online abuse after his crash resulted in a late safety car which contributed to Lewis Hamilton losing the world championship.

And Latifi, 26, said the abuse was so extreme that he took out personal security on a visit to Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with his model girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek.

“It sounds silly to some people but at the end of the day, you don’t know how serious people are,” said Latifi.

“All it needs is one drunk fan at an airport, or you bump into someone who is having a bad day and they are intoxicated under the influence of something and they have these really extreme opinions. It takes just that one-in-a-million person.

Nicholas Latifi hired bodyguards for London trip due to ‘extreme death threats’

Mercedes and Red Bull in ‘harmony’ at key F1 meeting, FIA chief reveals

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has claimed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and his Red Bull rival Christian Horner were in “harmony” at Formula One’s crunch London summit.

Wolff and Horner arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market on Monday awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale, which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and three days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Lewis Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Michael Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly to be determined, while the FIA’s investigation is still ongoing.

Hamilton’s title battle with Verstappen spilled over into the paddock last season, creating an ugly atmosphere between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner in ‘harmony’ at key F1 meeting

George Russell fitted for Mercedes car after ‘tight squeeze’

07:45 , Jack Rathborn

George Russell has been pictured in Mercedes’ new 2022 F1 car for the first time, with the 24-year-old British driver enjoying a much comfier fit than on one of his previous outings with the team.

Russell has joined Mercedes ahead of the new Formula One season, which kicks off at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March, and the former Williams man has partnered up with team-mate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Russell and Hamilton will present Mercedes’ new car at the 2022 car launch this Friday, as the team unveil the W13 that they hope will see either Hamilton or Russell defeat the Red Bull of Max Verstappen to the championship.

Ahead of Friday’s car launch, Russell was pictured in the W13 as Mercedes performed his seat fit - and there was a reference to his infamous previous appearance with the team back in the 2020 season.

As a Mercedes development driver, Russell stood in for Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix after the 37-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the penultimate race of the season.

George Russell fitted for Mercedes car after ‘tight squeeze’

Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

07:28 , Jack Rathborn

Michael Masi’s future as Formula One’s race director remains in the balance following a crunch meeting of the sport’s major players in London on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, arrived at F1’s headquarters at St James’s Market awaiting the outcome of the FIA’s inquiry into last year’s controversial finale which saw Max Verstappen take the world championship.

But two months and two days after the contentious Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a race Hamilton said was “manipulated” following Masi’s handling of a late safety car period – the Australian’s fate is seemingly still to be determined.

FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem chaired the four-hour summit and is expected to address the continued fallout from Abu Dhabi later this week.

Michael Masi’s future as F1 race director still in the balance following meeting

Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far

07:20 , Jack Rathborn

The 2022 Formula 1 season is just around the corner with the first race pencilled in for 20 March in Bahrain.

The end of the 2021 season proved to be one of the most dramatic in the sport’s history as Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title away from the seven-time champion.

It was a quite remarkable conclusion to a year which had it all - excitement, overtaking, drama, controversy and incredible performances.

Now F1 fans are ready to watch it unfold once again and are awaiting the unveiling of the 10 team cars for the 2022 season.

Every F1 2022 car release date and what we know so far

Nicholas Latifi compares post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hate to England footballers

07:12 , Jack Rathborn

Nicholas Latifi has compared the hate he received post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after England lost on penalties to Italy at Euro 2020.

The Canadian driver crashed out with five laps remaining at the out with five laps remaining in the F1 2021 season finale, handing a late lifeline to eventual race winner and world champion Max Verstappen.

Irate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans took to social media to vent their anger at Latifi, who has compared his situation to the Three Lions after penalty heartache at Wembley.

He said: “Even going outside of motorsport, the next most recent one was probably the Euros with the three English players missing the penalties and all the fallback they got after that.

“It is an issue that is here, unfortunately, in the world of social media. Social media brings a lot of good and gives people a lot of access to things they wouldn’t normally be able to engage with but at the same time, there are these negative pitfalls that could happen.

“It would be nice to hopefully find more ways to do better on that front.”

Lewis Hamilton offers support to Nicholas Latifi after hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

07:09 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Hamilton has offered his support to Nicholas Latifi after the Canadian suffered hateful abuse following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Latifi crashed out with five laps remaining to hand Max Verstappen a lifeline at the Yas Marina Circuit, with the subsequent safety car period crucial to the Red Bull driver securing a maiden world title.

Latifi even received death threats from Mercedes and Hamilton fans furious at the controversial ending to the race, but the Williams driver has revealed the support from the seven-time world champion and the Silver Arrows in the off-season.

“In terms of the support I got afterwards, Lewis did send me a message a few days after, just before I released the statement,” Latifi said.

“I did get some messages of support from other team members at Mercedes as well and yeah, obviously the whole outcry of support on social media from other drivers and teams across so many disciplines was really nice and encouraging to see.

“Obviously, everyone agreed with the whole sentiment and message and this has not been the only instance of a situation like this online abuse.”