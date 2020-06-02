F1 calendar confirmed: First eight European race dates announced

F1 confirms first eight European races of 2020

Formula 1 has officially confirmed the first eight races for the 2020 season as it unveils its European leg of the season.

As predicted last week, it includes double headers at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone plus single events at four other venues.

The second Austrian race has been listed as the Steiermark GP - the German-language name for Styria, the region of Austria in which the Red Bull Ring is based, while the second Silverstone race will mark the 70th anniversary of F1.

An F1 statement said: "Due to the ongoing fluidity of the COVID-19 situation internationally, we will be finalising the details of the wider calendar and hope to publish that in the coming weeks with an expectation of having a total of 15-18 races before we complete our season in December.

"As stated previously we currently expect the opening races to be closed events but hope fans will be able to join our events again when it is safe to do so."

As expected the postponed Spanish GP has a new mid-August slot, while Hungary has moved forward by two weeks from its original date. Belgium and Italy retain their established spots on the calendar.

The Silverstone races remain subject to compliance with UK government requirements.

F1 boss Chase Carey said: "In the past weeks we have been working tirelessly with all our partners, the FIA and the teams to create a revised opening 2020 calendar allowing us to restart racing in the safest possible way.

"We are pleased to be able to set out our opening eight race calendar today and look forward to publishing our full calendar in the coming weeks.

"I want to thank every promoter and partner for their support and ongoing commitment to Formula 1.

"While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do, but we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world."

Formula 2 and Formula 3 have also announced the opening legs of their 2020 calendars, and will join F1 at each of the European rounds.

The 2020 F1 calendar so far

5 July - Austrian GP

12 July - Styrian GP

19 July - Hungarian GP

2 August - British GP

9 August - Formula 1 70th Anniversary GP (Silverstone)

16 August - Spanish GP

30 August - Belgian GP

6 September - Italian GP















