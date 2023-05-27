F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying live blog: Sergio Perez smacks wall in Q1

Get ready for the glitz and glamour of Monte Carlo

F1 enters its most glamorous and prestigious weekend at the 69th Monaco Grand Prix.

Everyone is chasing Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the Red Bull duo have alternated wins to open the season and lead the drivers’ championship standings by a wide margin. With passing other cars even more challenging in Monaco’s tight confines, qualifying and pit lane performance are both crucial, which could open the door for Monaco native Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix:

Verstappen tops time sheets Friday; Sainz crashes

Verstappen's 1:12.462 lap in Free Practice 2 was the fastest during Friday's practice sessions, just 0.065 ahead of Leclerc. Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, held the third-fastest time in FP 2 at 1:12.569 —and had been fastest in FP1 — but the Spaniard clipped the wall coming out of the swimming pool section and destroyed his front-right suspension.

2023 Monaco Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)

9:55-11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, ESPN app, F1 TV)

Sunday

7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)

8:55-11 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN app, F1 TV)

2023 Monaco Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo, Monaco), 2.047-mile, 19-turn street circuit

Length: 78 laps for 161 miles.

Lap record: 1:12.909 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

Red Bull's Sergio Perez won F1's Monaco Grand Prix last year and enters this year as one of the favorites. (REUTERS/Christian Bruna)

Top drivers and best bets for the Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bulls once again enter the weekend as the favorites with Verstappen at +125 and Perez at +350, according to BetMGM. Only four drivers have better than 22-to-1 odds for victory.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen +125

• Sergio Perez +350

• Charles Leclerc +350

• Fernando Alonso +450

Qualifying is famously vital at Monaco, where racing overtakes are rare. To that end, we recommend taking a look at some qualifying props like: pole margin of 0.251 seconds or more (+250) and any team but Red Bull to capture pole (+110).

2023 Monaco Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

2023 Monaco Grand Prix weather

Conditions can change rapidly on the French Riviera, but currently rain is in the forecast for Saturday and possibly Sunday. Rain played a factor in last year’s race as approaching precipitation delayed the start of the race with teams opting to start on the intermediate tire. About 17 laps in, teams started to pit for slicks and confusion on the Ferrari pit wall caused pole-sitter Leclerc to pit from the lead only to emerge fourth.