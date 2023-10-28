F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest in all practices, Alexander Albon running near top; full times, results
Alexander Albon posted a surprisingly quick lap in FP1, second to the champion
Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 3 results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:17.887
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.070
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.131
George Russell (63), Mercedes +.361
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.505
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.550
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.563
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.593
Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.612
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.635
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +.831
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.030
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +1.083
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.207
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +1.406
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.433
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.584
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +1.622
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.686
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +1.952
Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 2 results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:18.686
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.119
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.266
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.269
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.302
Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.316
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.338
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.391
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.477
George Russell (63), Mercedes +.541
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.571
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.604
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.721
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.760
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +.849
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +.956
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.214
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.389
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.426
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.740
Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 1 results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:19.718
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.095
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.297
Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes +.595
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.579
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +745
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.761
Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +850
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.959
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +.969
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +1.006
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.250
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.411
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.439
Oliver Bearman (50), Haas-Ferrari +1.595
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.629
Isack Hadjar (41), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +2.223
Jack Doohan (61), Alpine-Renault +2.391
Frederik Vesti (42), Mercedes +3.219
Theo Pourchaire (98), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari no time
Rookies at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Due to F1’s rookie mandate – whereby each team has to make two free practice sessions per season available to drivers who have completed fewer than two grands prix – a number of new faces were on the track:
• Ollie Bearman drove Kevin Magnussen's Haas
• Jack Doohan drove Pierre Gasly's Alpine
• Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo
• Frederik Vesti drove George Russell's Mercedes
• Isack Hadjar drove Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri
All five are currently competing in Formula 2, with Pourchaire sitting atop the points standings, 25 points ahead of Vesti. Bearman set the fastest time in Friday's opening practice session, turning a 1:21.313, good for 15th-place just ahead of veteran Fernando Alonso. Next were Hadjar (P17), Doohan (P18) and Vesti (P19). Pourchaire struggled with technical issues on out laps throughout the session and did not post a flying time.
Mexico City Grand Prix preview
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
While Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the world drivers’ championship and his Red Bull team the constructors’, there are still some compelling races in both categories to be decided in the final four Grands Prix of the season. Lewis Hamilton’s chances at catching Sergio Perez for second place took a big hit with his disqualification from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix, but it's still attainable.
Perez is hoping that the 300,000-plus-strong crowd anticipated for the weekend can help him to a career first — a win in his home race.
Here’s what else to know ahead of the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix:
Mexico City Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Friday
2:25 - 3:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
5:55 - 7 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
Saturday
1:25 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
4:55 - 6 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
Sunday
2:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
3:55 - 6 p.m.: Mexico City Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
Mexico City Grand Prix details
Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez | 2.674-mile, 17-turn permanent racing facility in Mexico City
Race length: 71 laps
Lap record: 1:17.774 (Valtteri Bottas, 2021, Mercedes)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT
It's #MexicoGP week! 🇲🇽
↗️ Softer compounds for 2023
🧪 C4 prototype testing#Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/F0OTB8IAb5
— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) October 24, 2023
Pirelli tire test at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Those who tune in for Friday’s practice sessions will likely hear the commentary box talking about an experimental tire being tested. That’s because Pirelli has given each team two sets of a new C4 compound prototype tire and asked them to run each at points throughout the sessions so they can gauge the wear.
“Once we have analyzed all the data, we will then decide whether or not to homologate this version for use in 2024,” Mario Isola, Pirelli head of motorsport, wrote in the supplier’s pre-weekend briefing.
Top drivers and best bets for the Mexico City Grand Prix
You know whose game it is at this point. In addition to Max Verstappen’s imperious pace over the past three seasons, the aerodynamic advantage of the Red Bull is amplified in the thin air of Mexico City's 7,350 feet of elevation. Verstappen is a heavy favorite at -175 (according to BetMGM), with Lewis Hamilton nearest him on the board at +500, but that isn’t quite the gap we’ve seen previously in the season.
Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen -175
• Lewis Hamilton +500
• Charles Leclerc +800
• George Russell +800
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the props market. In addition to betting Verstappen to win — as one always should, even with a negative moneyline — Bromberg likes Lewis Hamilton to bag a second straight podium finish (-165) and Lando Norris to beat hometown hero Sergio Perez to the checkered flag Sunday (+100). If you’re looking to take a flier, Charles Lecerc is +800 to win pole, and with Ferrari’s straight-line qualifying pace, it could happen.
2023 F1 drivers' standings
1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 466*
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 240
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 201
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 171
6. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 159
7. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 151
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 143
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83
10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 56
11. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 53
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 25
14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10
15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 8
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 1
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
* — Clinched world championship
Mexico City Grand Prix weather
The forecast calls for variable cloud cover throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There is a 51% chance of precipitation during Friday’s practice session, and the region of Mexico in which Distrito Federal sits is prone to quickly forming thunderstorms. But with lower temperatures, cloud cover forecast and the historically smooth Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez pavement, tire wear shouldn’t be much of a concern.