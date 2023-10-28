F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and FP3 times in Mexico City

Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.

Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.

Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

F1 MEXICAN GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

Third practice underway in Mexico!

18:31 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the third and final practice session in Mexico City!

Can anyone ruffle feathers at the top or will Max Verstappen complete a clean sweep in practice?

F1 icon Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’

18:22 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson

As often was the case amid an American society embedded in racism in the 1980s, Muhammad Ali put it best. Advising black racing driver Willy T Ribbs, the people’s champion made his point in no uncertain terms: “There are Blacks in my sport. But there are no Blacks in your sport. They’re going to want to kill you.”

Yet for all the death threats, discrimination and abuse, Ribbs had long decided that the only option was to meet the uphill battle head-on. He made history in 1986 when he became the first Black driver to test an F1 car. Five years later, he was the first to race in the Indy 500, one of the world’s most famous events.

But on the course of that journey, Ribbs faced it all. Don’t let me tell you though; let the man himself.

Full interview below:

Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’

How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat

18:11 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

Six months ago, it was all so rosy for Red Bull. Four races into the 2023 season and it was two apiece for Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, with the Mexican seemingly signalling his intent to be a genuine contender for the championship with a sprint and race victory in Azerbaijan. After all, no car could come close to the speed generated by Red Bull design-guru Adrian Newey and his team of top-tier engineers this season.

Even in Miami a week later, Perez looked set to take the lead in the standings after claiming pole position, with Verstappen down in ninth. But since the Dutchman stormed to victory, propelling past his team-mate with relative ease, it has been one-way traffic. And while Verstappen has won every race bar one since then, amid an unprecedented winning streak, Perez’s form has fallen off a cliff.

Since Miami, Perez has recorded just four podiums in 13 races in the fastest car on the grid – and none in his last four meets. On the contrary to challenging Verstappen for the title, he is now looking over his shoulder as he tries to seal second place.

Full piece below:

How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat

Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Mexican GP

18:01 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 706 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 344 points

3) Ferrari - 322 points

4) McLaren - 242 points

5) Aston Martin - 236 points

6) Alpine - 100 points

7) Williams - 26 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

9) Haas - 12 points

10) AlphaTauri - 10 points

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix

17:54 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has told the boo brigade to show him some respect as the triple world champion prepares to enter the lion’s den at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen has beefed up his security for Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.

Verstappen, who was jeered by Perez’s supporters a week ago in Austin, Texas, is prepared for another hostile reception this weekend – and he will be flanked by multiple security guards in the paddock.

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix

Driver Standings ahead of the Mexican GP

17:40 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 466 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 240 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 171 points

6) Lando Norris - 159 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 151 points

8) George Russell - 143 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points

11) Lance Stroll - 53 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 25 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

17) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

What is the weekend schedule?

17:38 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST/GMT)

Saturday 28 October

Free practice 3: 6:30pm

Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 29 October

Race: 8pm

17:37 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend!

Max Verstappen - shock! - was the quickest man in both practice sessions on Friday, with the likes of Lando Norris and Alex Albon running him close. But can anybody stop the Dutchman today?

The third and final practice is at 6:30pm (BST), before qualifying at 10pm.