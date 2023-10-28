F1 Mexican Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results and reaction in Mexico City

Sergio Perez will be eyeing a dream victory on home soil at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.

The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult few months and has not won since Azerbaijan in April. His team-mate Max Verstappen, however, has won 15 races this season and has already sealed his third world title.

Verstappen was triumphant last week at the US Grand Prix in Austin where Lewis Hamilton - who finished second - was disqualified alongside Charles Leclerc for an illegal floor.

Lando Norris came home third, but was promoted to second after Hamilton’s DSQ, for his 12th podium in F1 but the McLaren driver is still chasing his first win. Verstappen won last year’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lewis Hamilton:

00:09 , Kieran Jackson

On yellow flags: “I lifted.”

“I’ve been struggling all weekend with this car, it’s been a nightmare to drive. We made some changes into qualifying, Q1 and Q2, second lap was great. But I just wasn’t able to extract much at the end - perfect world would’ve been fifth, but that’s about it.

“It’s going to be a real challenge with that car tomorrow, it’s going to be very hard to battle. It’s going to be along a knife-edge.”

George Russell:

23:59 , Kieran Jackson

“We tried something a bit different with the tyres but we just underhit it. This weekend has been so frustrating, up and down like a yo-yo. Danny was the most consistent driver in that session, everyone else was up and down.

“The car doesn’t change at all, it’s about the tyres. It transforms it, but at the end of the day we got it wrong, the others got it right.

“Racepace was really strong. It totally went away from us in qualifying, it’s very difficult. It’s going to be a long afternoon I think.”

Toto Wolff:

23:46 , Kieran Jackson

“The margins are so fine. Ferrari out of nowhere, it’s about getting the out laps... it’s almost uncalculable, they’re so fragile the tyres.

“Ferrari jumped massive from Q2 to Q3, I think we are

“Lewis didn’t see the yellow, with George I didn’t see the pit lane.”

Lewis Hamilton is P6, with George Russell P8.

Max Verstappen after qualifying third:

23:37 , Kieran Jackson

“It was very difficult. We just couldn’t put it together, especially the last sectors, struggled more than I’d like but it’s a very long race.

“Of course I’d have loved to start first, we’ll have a good slipstream going down into turn one.”

Verstappen, a reminder, is under investigation for impeding in the pit lane. We wait to see if he’ll get a grid drop...

Carlos Sainz after qualifying second:

23:29 , Kieran Jackson

“Very strange one! All weekend I’ve struggled to put a lap together, suddenly I just struggled to understand where we found half-a-second. It’s very tricky with the tyres and it puts us in a good position tomorrow.

“We’ll see how we can keep those tyres alive, and we’ll see how we can keep the Red Bull behind.”

Charles Leclerc after qualifying on pole:

23:22 , Kieran Jackson

“Absolutely not! To be honest, I did not expect to be on pole position, we thought we were lacking after FP3. Now we need to convert it to a win tomorrow.

“We’ve had a pretty good pace all weekend. We’ll see tomorrow.

“First place here, I’m not sure is the best starting place, but I’m really happy with today.”

TOP-10 FOR THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX:

23:10 , Kieran Jackson

1) Charles Leclerc

2) Carlos Sainz

3) Max Verstappen

4) Daniel Ricciardo

5) Sergio Perez

6) Lewis Hamilton

7) Oscar Piastri

8) George Russell

9) Valtteri Bottas

10) Zhou Guanyu

Charles Leclerc on pole for the Mexican Grand Prix!

23:03 , Kieran Jackson

Wow! It’s a Ferrari front-row lockout! Where’d that pace come from?

Max Verstappen goes quicker... but stays in P3! It’s Charles Leclerc on pole with a 1:17:166, with Carlos Sainz 0.067 secs off.

And Daniel Ricciardo up in P4, ahead of Sergio Perez!

4-10: Ricciardo, Perez, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Bottas, Zhou

Perhaps the biggest qualifying shock of the season...

(Getty Images)

Work to do for Max Verstappen then!

22:58 , Kieran Jackson

Now the pack leave the pits for their final runs in Q3!

Can Max Verstappen topple the Ferrari pair?

Ferrari one-two after the first laps!

22:55 , Kieran Jackson

Unreal!

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are first and second after the first runs! Leclerc’s time of 1:17:166, 0.067 secs quicker than his team-mate!

Max Verstappen only third, 0.120 secs off Leclerc, while Daniel Ricciardo is quicker than both Mercedes’ in fourth!

Where on earth has that Ferrari pace come from?

5-10: Russell, Hamilton, Perez, Piastri, Bottas, Zhou

Q3 underway!

22:49 , Kieran Jackson

Time for the top-10 shootout - who will be on pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix?

10 drivers involved: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Zhou, Ricciardo, Bottas, Piastri

Alex Albon’s time deleted!

22:47 , Kieran Jackson

Oh no!

Alex Albon doesn’t escape! His lap time has been deleted for exceeding track limits at turn 2!

That demotes him to P14... and Zhou Guanyu is into Q3!

Albon looks furious leaving his car...

Fernando Alonso out in Q2!

22:43 , Kieran Jackson

And Alex Albon escapes in P10!

Bottom-five (11-15) and out in Q2: Zhou, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Tsunoda

Lewis Hamilton found some pace right at the end, going P1. Max Verstappen second, with George Russell third.

(Getty Images)

A lot of traffic ahead of everyone’s final runs!

22:39 , Kieran Jackson

Once again, a lot of cars at the end of the pit lane... ridiculous really.

Two minutes to go. Can the likes of Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso get themselves out of the bottom five?

Max Verstappen, top of the pile, is staying in the garage....

Daniel Ricciardo up to P3!

22:34 , Kieran Jackson

Where has the Aussie’s pace come from? He’s P3 in the AlphaTauri.

After the first set of runs: current bottom-five (11-15): Albon, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso, Tsunoda (no time)

Yuki Tsunoda has a grid drop, so may not set a time. He’ll be P20 regardless.

6:00 to go. Russell, Hamilton, Sainz and Leclerc all hovering a smidge above the dangerzone.

Lando Norris, after qualifying P19:

22:31 , Kieran Jackson

“I got told to box for some reason, the pace was good. Something wasn’t right, I made some mistakes on the one lap I had [at the end]. That one opportunity I didn’t put together and that was it.

“Yep, I didn’t do it. We’ll speak about it after, I had one lap and I didn’t do it and it’s on me.”

Q2 underway!

22:28 , Kieran Jackson

Q2 now... who will make it to the top-10 shootout?!

From the last session, it’s Max Verstappen,George Russell and Lewis Hamilton who are under investigation - the first two for impeding in the pit lane (where they literally stopped cars behind them at the end of the pit lane) while Hamilton may be in trouble for failing to slow under yellow flags in sector one!

Anyhow, that comes later - 15 minutes now where, again, we will lose the slowest five.

Lando Norris out in Q1!

22:24 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris made a mistake in all three of his flying laps I believe, including aborting his final lap amid a lot of traffic.

Incidentally, he’s actually P19 after Logan Sargeant had a lap time deleted so the American takes P20.

Scant consolation.

(Getty Images)

Lando Norris is out in Q1!

22:21 , Kieran Jackson

Oh what a nightmare for McLaren! Lando Norris is out in Q1 - and he’s dead last in 20th!

Bottom-five and out in Q1 (16-20): Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Sargeant, Norris

Zhou Guanyu escapes by less than a tenth in 15th!

Max Verstappen and George Russell under investigation

22:19 , Kieran Jackson

Impeding in the pit lane for both, to be investigated after the session.

Lando Norris is in trouble

22:18 , Kieran Jackson

Oscar Piastri goes second-fastest, 0.142 secs off Verstappen, but Lando Norris is way off the pace - he must have gone wrong! He’s still 19th after his flying lap!

Current bottom-five (16-20): Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll, Norris, Sargeant

Only two minutes to go - and there’s massive traffic issues out on track for all the drivers to contend with!

Lando Norris remains in the pits

22:14 , Kieran Jackson

The only driver yet to set a time? Lando Norris, still in the car with six minutes to go for McLaren. He’s trying to save tyres I believe....

Current bottom-five (16-20): Stroll, Albon, Piastri, Sargeant, Norris

Top-3: Verstappen, Ricciardo, Leclerc

Max Verstappen goes fastest early on

22:09 , Kieran Jackson

Not that the top of the timesheet matters too much in this session, but Max Verstappen has set the fastest lap in the first eight minutes with a 1:18:099, four-tenths quicker than his team-mate Sergio Perez. Lewis Hamilton third-fastest, half-a-second back on mediums.

Around half the pack still to set a time, 10 minutes to go...

(Getty Images)

Q1 underway!

22:02 , Kieran Jackson

If you’re not watching the rugby... here’s a PSA to let you know that we are underway with Q1 in Mexico City!

18 minutes where, at the end, we will lose the slowest five drivers.

Five minutes from qualifying!

21:55 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just moments from qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez!

Max Verstappen very much the firm favourite after being the quickest man in all three practice sessions but can anyone pull off a shock P1 in qualifying?

Top contenders? Norris, Hamilton and Albon me thinks!

And what about home hero Sergio Perez? Can he beat his team-mate for the first time since Baku in April?

(Getty Images)

Can anyone topple Max Verstappen in Mexico?

Driver Standings ahead of the Mexican GP

21:45 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 466 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 240 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 201 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 171 points

6) Lando Norris - 159 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 151 points

8) George Russell - 143 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 83 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points

11) Lance Stroll - 53 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 44 points

13) Alex Albon - 25 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

17) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat

21:31 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

Six months ago, it was all so rosy for Red Bull. Four races into the 2023 season and it was two apiece for Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez, with the Mexican seemingly signalling his intent to be a genuine contender for the championship with a sprint and race victory in Azerbaijan. After all, no car could come close to the speed generated by Red Bull design-guru Adrian Newey and his team of top-tier engineers this season.

Even in Miami a week later, Perez looked set to take the lead in the standings after claiming pole position, with Verstappen down in ninth. But since the Dutchman stormed to victory, propelling past his team-mate with relative ease, it has been one-way traffic. And while Verstappen has won every race bar one since then, amid an unprecedented winning streak, Perez’s form has fallen off a cliff.

Since Miami, Perez has recorded just four podiums in 13 races in the fastest car on the grid – and none in his last four meets. On the contrary to challenging Verstappen for the title, he is now looking over his shoulder as he tries to seal second place.

Full piece below:

How Sergio Perez can silence doubters and retain 2024 Red Bull seat

F1 icon Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’

21:01 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson

As often was the case amid an American society embedded in racism in the 1980s, Muhammad Ali put it best. Advising black racing driver Willy T Ribbs, the people’s champion made his point in no uncertain terms: “There are Blacks in my sport. But there are no Blacks in your sport. They’re going to want to kill you.”

Yet for all the death threats, discrimination and abuse, Ribbs had long decided that the only option was to meet the uphill battle head-on. He made history in 1986 when he became the first Black driver to test an F1 car. Five years later, he was the first to race in the Indy 500, one of the world’s most famous events.

But on the course of that journey, Ribbs faced it all. Don’t let me tell you though; let the man himself.

Full interview below:

Willy T Ribbs: ‘There were death threats – but I was never going to play the victim’

Toto Wolff reflects on Lewis Hamilton’s Austin disqualification

20:44 , Kieran Jackson

Who is Ollie Bearman? Essex boy with Italian twang making F1 history at Mexico City Grand Prix

20:29 , Kieran Jackson

Ollie Bearman was barely three months old when Fernando Alonso won his first world championship in 2005 – but on his Formula One debut in Mexico City, the Essex 18-year-old finished ahead of the double world champion.

“That was an added bonus,” he said with a broad smile.

On Friday, Bearman made history by becoming the youngest British driver to step foot in an F1 machine at a Grand Prix weekend. And he quietly impressed, too.

Full piece below:

Who is Ollie Bearman? Essex boy with Italian twang making F1 history

FP3 RESULTS IN FULL

19:54 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen completes the clean sweep in practice!

19:34 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen takes the clean sweep in practice, but Alex Albon ran him close - just 0.070 secs off the Red Bull!

Sergio Perez is third, 0.179 secs off his team-mate, with George Russell fourth and Oscar Piastri fifth!

6-10: Bottas, Tsunoda, Norris, Ricciardo, Hamilton

Ferrari down in 13th and 15th!

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen snatches P1 from Alex Albon

19:27 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen shoots to the top, but only just! His 1:17:887 only 0.070 secs quicker than Alex Albon.

“F*** sake, I couldn’t have had more traffic on that lap!” says Verstappen. Still P1 though.

Big spin for Carlos Sainz, too, down in P14!

Closing stages of the session now...

Alex Albon goes fastest!

19:21 , Kieran Jackson

Hello hello!

Alex Albon goes fastest for Williams with a 1:17:957, two-tenths clear now of George Russell who has gone quicker!

Max Verstappen now down to P4, but he will put on a fresh set of softs.

Oscar Piastri in P3, as the pack set their fastest quali simulation times now!

5-10: Bottas, Norris, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Sargeant, Perez

Around 10 minutes to go...

Max Verstappen goes fastest

19:07 , Kieran Jackson

By two-tenths to George Russell,Max Verstappen is top of the standings at halfway with a 1:18:429.

Sergio Perez is third, 0.358 secs behind, with Daniel Ricciardo an impressive fourth - and on medium tyres!

5-10: Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Sargeant, Albon, Norris

(Getty Images)

Pierre Gasly goes for a spin!

18:48 , Kieran Jackson

Coming into the stadium section, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly goes for a spin - the drivers struggling for grip out there early on!

Yuki Tsunoda, similarly, goes off track in his AlphaTauri.

15 minutes in and it’s a Mercedes one-two of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton early on, with Charles Leclerc third.

Max Verstappen not out on track yet, mind...

Only five cars out in the first 10 minutes of qualifying!

18:38 , Kieran Jackson

Bottas, Stroll, Alonso, Sainz and Leclerc the only cars out on track early on, Bottas’ Alfa Romeo the quickest.

Third practice underway in Mexico!

18:31 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with the third and final practice session in Mexico City!

Can anyone ruffle feathers at the top or will Max Verstappen complete a clean sweep in practice?

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix

17:54 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has told the boo brigade to show him some respect as the triple world champion prepares to enter the lion’s den at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen has beefed up his security for Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.

Verstappen, who was jeered by Perez’s supporters a week ago in Austin, Texas, is prepared for another hostile reception this weekend – and he will be flanked by multiple security guards in the paddock.

Max Verstappen urges fans to show him respect ahead of feisty Mexican Grand Prix

What is the weekend schedule?

17:38 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST/GMT)

Saturday 28 October

Free practice 3: 6:30pm

Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 29 October

Race: 8pm

17:37 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend!

Max Verstappen - shock! - was the quickest man in both practice sessions on Friday, with the likes of Lando Norris and Alex Albon running him close. But can anybody stop the Dutchman today?

The third and final practice is at 6:30pm (BST), before qualifying at 10pm.

Max Verstappen finished fastest in practice (Fernando Llano/AP) (AP)

Charles Leclerc leads shock Ferrari front row at Mexican Grand Prix

23:53 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report below

Charles Leclerc saw off team-mate Carlos Sainz by just 0.067 seconds as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen improved on his final run at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez but could not usurp the Ferrari drivers, finishing 0.097 sec adrift.

The triple world champion also faces a nervous wait to see if he is moved down the grid after being summoned to see the stewards.

Verstappen, charged with impeding on the pit exit, is among four drivers who will be hauled in front of the race officials.

Full report below: