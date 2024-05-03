Miami GP Livestream 2024: How to Watch the F1 Race Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch F1 online for free with a free trial from DirecTV Stream, or you can stream races for free through Belgium’s RTBF or Austria’s ServusTV if you have a VPN.

More from Rolling Stone

get free trial at DirecTV Stream

Formula 1 is back for another season, now headed to the Miami International Autodrome for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Race day of the 2024 Miami GP is happening this Sunday, May 5. Practice is on Friday and Saturday, and qualifying is on Saturday. Here in the U.S., the race is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Read on for a full guide on how to watch F1 races online (including Miami), whether you’re tuning in with a U.S. streaming service or a VPN.

How to Watch F1 in the U.S.: Streaming and TV Channels

Most F1 races are shown on ESPN, but some are shown on ABC and others are shown on ESPN2. So, to watch all of the F1 races on TV, you’ll need ESPN, ABC, and ESPN 2 in your cable or satellite package.

No streaming service owns exclusive rights to F1, so there are several ways to watch F1 online. Below are a few streaming services that will let you watch F1 livestreams on your smart devices, including Amazon Firesticks, Roku devices, and Smart TVs.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: F1 TV

Free Trial: fuboTV

Also Great: SlingTV

1. Watch F1 for Free on DirecTV Stream

A subscription to DirecTV Stream gets you access to ESPN and ESPN 2 to watch F1 races online this year. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR storage, which is great for recording early morning F1 practices and races. DirecTV Stream packages begin with a five-day free trial and start at $79.99 a month after the trial. Use that free trial to watch this weekend’s race without paying (just remember to cancel before the five-day trial is over).

F1 Live Stream Online Free 2024: How to Watch Formula 1 on ESPN, F1 TV

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

2. Watch F1 for Free on F1 TV

For serious fans, F1 TV is a great way to watch F1 online. Besides F1 race livestreams, the service brings a ton of data for each race including live timing, audio clips, and real-time telemetry. So, for example, you could keep up with stats using your tablet while watching the live race on another screen. F1 TV is relatively affordable too with a monthly cost of $10.99, or an annual cost of $84.99 for your first year. Better yet, both subscription options start with a free trial for the Miami Grand Prix.

F1 Live Stream Online Free 2024: How to Watch Formula 1 on ESPN, F1 TV

F1 TV

Buy free trial

F1 TV delivers race livestreams, real-time telemetry, clips, and other content for serious F1 fans. The service starts with a seven-day free trial and costs $10.99 a month or $84.99 a year after that.









3. Watch F1 for Free on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service is fuboTV, which includes ESPN to watch F1 online. Fubo is known to have an extensive, sports-forward catalog of channels, so this is a great option in general for any sports fans. Subscriptions start at $79.99 per month, but you get a seven-day free trial to start.

F1 Live Stream Online Free 2024: How to Watch Formula 1 on ESPN, F1 TV

fubo

get free trial

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.





4. Watch F1 on Sling

Sling TV is one of our favorite cord-cutter services — and one of the best ways to watch F1 online. The platform’s best subscription tier, Sling Orange + Blue, gets you access to ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC for $60 a month, making it an easy way to watch F1 livestreams online from any smart device.

Sling Orange + Blue includes a total of 46 popular channels, including FOX, TBS, and CNN, all in one package. Sling lets you watch F1 from your phone, laptop, tablet, or on your connected TV through the Sling TV app.

F1 Live Stream Online Free 2024: How to Watch Formula 1 on ESPN, F1 TV

Sling

Get Sling $40+

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.





How to Watch F1 Online Free With a VPN

One of the best ways to watch F1 online for free is to get a virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN or NordVPN, which will let you access free (legal) livestreams from Belgium’s RTBF or Austria’s ServusTV.

ExpressVPN

Price: $12.95

Buy Now

If you’re unfamiliar, VPNs are services that change your streaming device’s virtual location, letting you access content that’s normally geo-blocked in your physical location. In other words, they “trick” your device into thinking it’s somewhere else. These services are easy to use, very safe (safer, in fact, than normal browsing), and great for getting free legal livestreams of sports, TV series, and movies.

To watch F1 online with a VPN, install a good one like ExpressVPN. It’s fast and easy to use once you add the service’s web browser extension. ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month, or $8.32 a month if you pay for a year upfront. Subscriptions also come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund after 30 days if you don’t want to continue service.

get expressvpn $12.95

Once you have a VPN set up, set your location to Belgium and watch free F1 livestreams on RTBF (French language commentary), or set your location to Austria and watch livestreams on ServusTV (German language commentary). Pro tip: You can get English commentary alongside the livestreams by listening to BBC’s Radio 5 while you watch.

How to Watch F1 Online Free

If you want to catch a big race without opening your wallet, you’re in luck: It is possible to stream F1 online for free, thanks to the free trials from DirecTV Stream, F1 TV, and fuboTV. The seven-day free trial from fuboTV, five-day trial from DirecTV Stream, and seven-day free trial from F1 TV will let you watch F1 for free for a full 19 days whether on your laptop, TV, smartphone, or tablet. Spread these out to watch up to three full race weekends for free, but remember to cancel any free trials before they’re over to avoid being charged.

get free trial at directv stream

F1 2024 Schedule

One of the great things about F1 is that it’s a year-round sport, so there’s no shortage of events. For the full F1 schedule, head to Formula1.com.

This weekend is the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place at the Miami International Autodrome. The last two years have seen Red Bull’s Max Verstappen win the race.

Where to Buy F1 Tickets Online

What’s better than streaming F1 online? Seeing the racer in person.

If you’re looking to get tickets to F1 races, we recommend buying them on VividSeats.com. The trusted ticketing website often has the lowest prices for the races, whose tickets become more in demand every year.

get f1 tickets at vivid seats

Where to Buy F1 Merch Online

Want to cheer on your team with some authentic F1 gear? You’re in luck: There’s some fantastic F1 merch available online, including replica team gear, casual everyday clothing, and even F1 decor. Below are a couple of good pieces; head here for a full roundup of the best F1 merch to buy online.

Best of Rolling Stone