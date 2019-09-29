Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in Russian GP as Sebastian Vettel defies Ferrari team orders

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Russian GP - REUTERS

Lewis Hamilton took advantage of a Ferrari meltdown to win the Russian Grand Prix and tighten his grip on a sixth world championship.

In a calamitous few laps for Ferrari, the Italian team threw away a certain one-two finish after Sebastian Vettel broke down and Charles Leclerc dropped from first to third.

Valtteri Bottas followed team-mate Hamilton home at the Sochi Autodrom as Mercedes secured the full quota of points on a day to forget for those dressed in red.

Hamilton now leads Bottas in the championship by 73 points with just 130 remaining. Leclerc is 107 points behind the British driver.

Max Verstappen finished fourth ahead of Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon, who started last after he crashed out of qualifying.

"What an effort, guys," said a jubilant Hamilton on the radio. "What an incredible job. That is exactly what we needed. We never give up."

Hamilton took his ninth win of the season Credit: AFP

Ferrari had already got themselves into a needless mess before Vettel retired with an engine failure on lap 28. Vettel got the jump on pole-sitter Leclerc on the long drag down to the second corner here, but a curious pre-race arrangement had Leclerc calling for the roles to be reversed.

Seemingly it had been agreed that if Vettel benefited from the slipstream and moved ahead of Leclerc off the start line, he would have to concede the position. Ferrari were on the radio to tell Vettel to let Leclerc by, but the four-time world champion resisted the order.

Leclerc protested from his cockpit. "You put me behind and I respected everything," he said. "We will talk later." The Ferrari pit wall were on to Vettel again, but again the German did not want to budge, fearing that he would be exposed to Hamilton if he slowed down.

Leclerc was the first to stop on lap 22, but instead of calling in Vettel the next time around, as would be the expected protocol, Vettel was left on old tyres as his team-mate lit up the time sheets on new rubber. Four laps after Leclerc pitted, Vettel was eventually stopped, and by the time he emerged he had fallen behind his team-mate and into a net second.

Ferrari had got their wish, but just moments after leaving the pits, Vettel broke down with an engine failure. "Bring back the f****** V12s," yelled Vettel with Ferrari blaming his retirement on the hybrid technology.

It was then to get worse for the Scuderia. With Vettel's broken down machine in a precarious position, the virtual safety car was deployed to slow down the field, allowing Hamilton, who had yet to pit, a free stop for tyres and the lead of the race.

George Russell then crashed out in his Williams and the full safety car was put on track. Ferrari decided to stop Leclerc and put him on new tyres for the remaining 20 laps. But their decision saw him lose a position to Bottas, and on a track where overtaking is nigh-on impossible, Leclerc was unable to pass the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton crossed the line 3.8 seconds clear of his team-mate to claim his ninth win of the season and end Ferrari's three-round winning streak.

"It is incredible to have this result considering how quick (Ferrari) were off the start," said Hamilton "To keep up with them was an incredibly hard task."

Reflecting on his probable sixth title, the Mercedes driver added: "I try not to think about the championship and take it one race at a time.

"We don't want to stumble. It feels like a long time coming, but the first time, too, so that is why this win is special."

Leclerc added: "I will always trust the team but the tactic was me giving the slipstream and for us to be one-two, which happened, but then I don't know. "I need to speak to the team to know the situation better."

2:44PM

The most interesting thing about that race was the Ferrari controversy

It all sounds a bit of a mess. Both drivers were diplomatic after the race but what on earth was the agreement...it didn't seem like anything extraordinary happened and then Vettel seemed to have the better pace in any case. In the end it was all academic and it didn't end up costing Ferrari but it's questionable.

Anyway, that's it from me today. Stay tuned for more analysis and reaction on these pages tomorrow. A lot to pick through.

2:29PM

So, to recap

Charles Leclerc started from pole but lost the lead to Sebastian Vettel at turn two

Vettel was ordered to give the place back, Ferrari and Leclerc citing some pre-race agreement

Vettel refused, Leclerc got agitated

Ferrari stopped Leclerc first, leaving Vettel out longer

Leclerc then jumped Vettel at the pit stop before Vettel retired with an MGU-K failure

His stricken Ferrari brought out the safety car and Mercedes had yet to pit as they started on the harder medium compound tyres

This saved them around 10 seconds on Ferrari as they stopped under "neutralised" conditions

Hamilton then emerged ahead of Leclerc

Leclerc then stopped under the full safety car (as George Russell crashed out), changing for the soft tyres but coming out behind Bottas

Leclerc didn't have the pace to overtake Bottas and Hamilton led Bottas and Leclerc home

There is definitely a discussion to be had on pitting under the VSC and SC but it's not clear cut. In some ways it creates good races, in others it takes them away from us.

2:19PM

Vettel reacts

I don't know exactly what happened there to be honest. I spoke with Charles before the race, I think it was quite clear. maybe I missed something. Not the result that we wanted. [What was the agreement?] I don't know if I want to share. I don't want to put the team in a bad position afterwards because somebody said something there. obviously I had a good start. Sorry, but I really prefer not to, in a way. I think that's what we did until the pit stop in a way because I lost the lead during the stop. After that point that's what we did. The positive thing overall is that the car's do. I think today was the first race where we had more pace than Mercedes. In the first stint, I think that's valid.

2:13PM

McLaren now have over 100 points in a season

For the first time since they moved away from Mercedes power. 2014's total of 181 points looks a tough ask from here but 2013's total of 122 is well within reach. At their current points per race rate they will do it by season's close. Shame their reliability hasn't been better in 2019 as they've probably dropped 20 or so points that way.

Lando Norris finished eighth for McLaren Credit: REUTERS

2:04PM

Hamilton pretty happy with that

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Russian GP Credit: AFP

As much they got a big slice of fortune, they made the correct calls and both of their drivers drove well today. We wait to hear from Vettel. Keenly.

2:02PM

Thankfully no Vladimir Putin presenting the trophy this time

Or in the cool-down room with Uncle Bernie. Certainly a positive.

2:02PM

Your Russian GP podium

1:59PM

Updated constructor standings

1:58PM

Updated driver standings

1:58PM

Leclerc reacts to third

At least we are quite consistent, so it's good to be back on the podium. A shame for the team not to have the second car here. An okay-ish race, Mercedes are very quick on the race runs. We need to work on that. I will always trust the team but, yeah, the tactic was me giving the slipstream to be 1-2 at the end of the straight which happened but then, I don't know. I need to speak to the team to know better the situation. We were quite quick, we definitely had the pace to finish in front of Valtteri but it was quite tricky to follow. Yeah, third today is the best we could have done today with the safety car.

Leclerc says, then, that the Ferrari plan was for Leclerc to give Vettel the tow to stop Hamilton getting the tow but it was too powerful and Vettel got ahead...did Vettel defy team orders then? Or just afterwards when he refused to move over?

1:55PM

Bottas reacts to second place

Starting fourth, finishing second is not bad at all. For us it's a big win, it's been a tough few races. I had a good race myself. Second stint felt decent and just had to keep Charles behind and managed to do it, so not too bad. We should have good race pace today and we believed we can do it. We really need to raise our game in qualifying now.

1:54PM

Hamilton reacts to his first win since Hungary

An incredible job from the guys. Not giving up, pushing things, trying to be innovative. It's incredible to have this result today considering how quick they [Ferrari] were today off the start. Just keeping up with them was an incredibly hard task. Honestly, I try not to think too much about the championship. I think that's what we've collectively been working on. Of course, we've got to keep on putting performances like this in.

1:52PM

Top 10

HAM

BOT

LEC

VER

ALB

SAI

PER

NOR

MAG

HUL

I think Magnussen will drop out of the points with that five second penalty.

1:49PM

LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE 2019 RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX!

Bottas second, Toto Wolff smiles in the garage. Not sure if Mercedes entirely deserved that but the choice for the medium tyres ultimately proved decisive. It's Hamilton's ninth win of the season but the bigger story is the situation at Ferrari. I'm sure we'll get a lot of discussion afterwards.

Mercedes and Hamilton go a little OTT on the team radio about what a race it was. I'm not really sure they had the beating of Ferrari today, but we'll never know. They win 1-2. Congratulations to them. No errors, unlike Ferrari.

1:47PM

FINAL LAP

Hamilton strolling to victory now. He should have fastest lap in the bag now, Verstappen could take it off him but I'm not sure the Red Bull has the pace. It'll be a bonus point for Hamilton. Ahhhh, what a race this could have been! Never mind, there's always Japan in two weeks.

1:45PM

Lap 52 of 53 - Top 10

HAM

BOT

LEC

VER

ALB

SAI

PER

MAG*

NOR

HUL

*five second time penalty for leaving the track at turn two.

1:44PM

Lap 51 of 53 - Hamilton sets the fastest lap

As Leclerc wants to back off to launch an assault for the extra point on the final lap. Stroll might not actually get the final point as it stands, he's six seconds behind Magnussen.

1:44PM

Lap 50 of 53 - A lot to discuss in this race

For certain. The post-race interviews will be more fascinating than the actual race. It promised so much in the opening 20 laps but it couldn't deliver in the end.

1:41PM

Lap 49 of 53 - Hamilton cruising to victory now

He hasn't had one since the end of the summer break and it looks like Mercedes are going to end Ferrari's winning run. We will never know how it would have panned out with Vettel's retirement and the VSC but we can't rely on ifs and buts. The more interesting thing is the tension in the Ferrari camp.

1:40PM

Lap 48 of 53 - Albon has moved nicely up to P5 with a move on Sainz

Which is beyond the best he could have hoped for without retirements. He was helped out by the SC but it hasn't been an entirely convincing afternoon from him.

1:38PM

Lap 47 of 53 - Magnussen giving five second time penalty

For leaving the track at turn two. That's going to drop him out of the points, unfortunately. It'll move Stroll up to P10, though.

1:37PM

Lap 46 of 53 - Top 10

HAM

BOT

LEC

VER

SAI

ALB

PER

MAG

NOR

HUL

1:36PM

Lap 45 of 53 - Leclerc drops back to 1.5s behind Bottas

I think this is done now, sorry. It's a shame this race has petered out into a Mercedes 1-2 here, to be honest. The championships are basically already over so the best we can hope for is interesting individual races. It looked interesting today but that was taken away from us due to Vettel's retirement. We had a lot of tension between Vettel and Leclerc which could have played out on track as well. But it didn't, really.

1:33PM

Lap 44 of 53 - Magnussen going backwards now

He's down into P8, after being passed by Sergio Perez after running wide at turn two. He was passed by Albon a lap or two earlier. Leclerc has dropped off the back of Bottas now, 1.3s behind. Vettel currently winning F1's driver of the day poll.

1:31PM

Lap 43 of 53 - Little change at the front

I can't see Leclerc winning this now but I think Leclerc might get Bottas in the final few laps. There's 10 to go at the end of this one. The medium tyre strategy worked in the end for Mercedes. It lengthened the safety car window for them and that was crucial. Absolutely crucial.

1:29PM

Lap 42 of 53 - Hamilton leads Bottas by 4.2s

And Hamilton is looking good on pace at the moment, Mercedes having just given him an extra engine mode.

1:28PM

Lap 41 of 53 - Leclerc drops back again

Lance Stroll putting Hulkenberg under pressure for the final point. Hulkenberg doing the same to Norris.

1:27PM

Lap 40 of 53 - Leclerc can't just get close enough to Bottas to try a move

All the time Hamilton extends his lead. I don't want to bang on about it but that VSC and cheap Mercedes pit stops has left me a bit deflated. A bit like when Hamilton got a cheap one at Silverstone when Bottas was super fighty and looked good for the win.

1:25PM

Lap 39 of 53 - Leclerc back in DRS range

Leclerc gets back to within DRS range. Time for another attempt. He's within three tenths of Bottas as he sets the quickest sectors in one and two...he needs to get close in the final sector but that's where the Mercedes is so strong. It's going to be difficult for Leclerc to win this now...

1:23PM

Lap 38 of 53 - Leclerc biding his time?

Meanwhile the Toro Rossos very nearly come together at turn two...Gasly has to take to the run off. We have 15 or so laps to go. Leclerc is no closer to Bottas, is he biding his time, waiting to unleash the full engine modes and maximum attack?

Top 10:

HAM

BOT

LEC

VER

SAI

MAG

ALB

PER

NOR

HUL

Out: KUB, RUS, VET, RIC, GRO

1:21PM

Lap 37 of 53 - That VSC absolutely ruined this race

Hamilton is likely to win comfortably now, it seems. The interesting strategic off-set between Mercedes and Ferrari and the emerging fight between Vettel and Leclerc never materialised. Argh!

1:20PM

Lap 36 of 53 - Leclerc not close enough yet

Leclerc is closer than ever going into turn two...he pulls out to take a look through the inside but he's not close enough to make a move. Frustrating! He's going to have to be patient but all the time Hamilton extends his lead. Leclerc is nearly 2.5s behind the leader now. Every lap that he sits behind Bottas will frustrate him more and more. But Leclerc has dropped well back from Bottas now, he's out of DRS range now...

1:18PM

Lap 35 of 53 - Leclerc harrying Bottas

Leclerc gets DRS at the earliest possible opportunity but again he's not quite close enough. But it's only a matter of time. Meanwhile Hamilton is 1.6s ahead of Bottas. It's working well for Hamilton at the moment. Leclerc goes quickest in sector one...Hamilton sets a new fastest lap. Leclerc within three tenths this time as they cross the line.

1:16PM

Lap 34 of 53 - Leclerc on the move

He gets SO close to Bottas in the first part of the lap. Whilst this is going on Hamilton is extending his lead. Bottas, again, does not look in contention for the win here so blocking Leclerc is the best job he can do for Mercedes.

1:15PM

Lap 33 of 53 - Race restarts

Hamilton gets a brilliant getaway and Bottas is nowhere. In fact Bottas is falling back into the clutches of Leclerc...he gets a slipstream into turn two but he's not close enough...he is going to need to be patient here, wait until DRS is re-activated and then go for it. As I said, I don't think he's going to die wondering and that Ferrari is mighty at full power.

LAP 33/53



Imagine you're Valtteri Bottas...



Do you attack Lewis Hamilton?



Or do you defend him from Charles Leclerc? ��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/t1pjBXJCKy











— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

Leclerc within 0.6s of Bottas at the end of the lap...no DRS yet.

1:13PM

Lap 32 of 53 - Safety Car still out, Hamilton leads Bottas

I suppose the thing about the safety cars are that they can create brilliant races or they can rob us of them. Remember China 2018? That brilliant grandstand finish was caused by a safety car, which robbed Bottas of a deserved victory. Now Ferrari have been done by the VSC here. I mean, admittedly, it was a failure of one of their parts on Vettel's car which caused it but there you go. That wasn't Leclerc's fault.

SC in at the end of this lap. Hamilton leads Bottas and Leclerc. Hopefully we get a fine finish. Leclerc isn't going to die wondering, I'd say.

1:10PM

Lap 31 of 53 - SC still out

Leclerc comes out in third, directly behind Bottas. The timing screens say he's on the mediums but I don't think that's right. Indeed, it's not. He's on the softs. Top three all on worn softs.

1:09PM

Lap 30 of 53 - Ferrari have thrown the dice

With the softs. Hmmm, again I think we've been robbed of a very interesting race; firstly by Vettel's retirement and then by the VSC it brought out as it allowed Mercedes to stop under neutralised conditions. The point, really, should be that nobody should be allowed to stop under neutralised conditions. Oh well.

LAP 31/53



Leclerc now boxes whilst we remain behind the safety car



This promises to be an exciting finish!#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/oOG12wD4mi







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

Leclerc will need to find searing pace now.

1:07PM

Lap 29 of 53 - Vettel: "Bring back the ---- V12s"

Russell out and now Kubica is out. Poor race for Williams. Red Bull stop Albon and put on the soft tyres? It has to be, surely. Yep. This could work for him. Anyway, the new order under the Safety Car.

HAM

LEC

BOT

VER

SAI

MAG

NOR

PER

STR

ALB

Those who had already stopped - McLaren and Ferrari - have been done by that VSC. Absolutely done. Through no fault of their own. Ferrari pit Leclerc - he's going to the softs!

1:05PM

Lap 28 of 53 - This has kind of ruined the race

You should not be allowed to stop under the VSC. It's a silly rule. Hamilton is now in the lead. And will most likely win this race. And now George Russell has crashed under VSC and it looks a fairly heavy impact for a crash under neutralised conditions. He's gone straight on under breaking and that will surely bring out the full safety car.

Does this give a chance for other cars to pit and stop for soft tyres?! Ferrari? It's probably a bit early for that now...

1:01PM

Lap 27 of 53 - Vettel loses out to Leclerc!

Leclerc has it! He's ahead of Vettel by around a second or two. Ferrari engineered that well. Don't ignore us, Seb, that says. This is going to be SALTY. Leclerc has closed up to Bottas, who is going to run long and will likely block.

Vettel retires Credit: SKY SPORTS F1

Vettel retires! He's got no MGU-K! He pulls up and that's it! Oh no! Leclerc is on his own now. This'll work for Hamilton. VSC and Mercedes will pit...maybe even both cars...

This might cost Ferrari the win!

12:59PM

Lap 26 of 53 - Leclerc the quickest man on the track

Leclerc has undercut Vettel; were he to stop he'd be behind. There are no other strategic options in terms of tyres other than mediums for Vettel, so he's boxed in there. And now he's told to pit, locks up...it's going to be close with Leclerc but Leclerc should have it...

12:58PM

Lap 25 of 53 - Top 10

VET

HAM

BOT

LEC

VER

MAG

STR

ALB

KVY

SAI

12:57PM

Lap 24 of 53 - Vettel falling back

Albon and Gasly have a great fight around the long left-hander at the start of the lap, nice, clean driving but Albon gets the move done. Hmmm. Leclerc is catching Vettel now, he's over a second a lap quicker! Ferrari are doing Vettel over with the strategy here. THIS is the way they are going to swap their drivers. And it's going to work, but it's going to cost them...

12:55PM

Lap 23 of 53 - Leclerc comes out behind Bottas

Who is likely going to be used as a blocker. But the gap is nine seconds. It doesn't look like they'll be stopping Vettel at any point soon. Leclerc puts in the quickest sector two and three times of the day on the fresh tyres. Vettel complains about his rears. Vettel, were he to stop, would come out a fair bit closer to Bottas. Bottas is coming into play for Hamilton now. Wingman mode: engaged!

12:53PM

Lap 22 of 53 - Sainz stops but can he stay ahead of Norris?

Yes, he can. Nice work from McLaren there, who are on for a decent points haul. Ferrari mechanics out! Leclerc is coming in...what tyre is he going onto? It's the mediums. They will need to last 30 laps. How much time can he make up on these fresh tyres before Vettel stops?

It's time for Hamilton to push now...

12:51PM

Lap 21 of 53 - Vettel the quickest man on track

Lando Norris stops from P7 and goes to the medium compound tyres. He comes out in P13 and will go to the end of the race for that. Albon still hasn't passed Gasly, which is very much similar to how Gasly operated at Red Bull. i.e. failing to clear the midfield.

12:49PM

Lap 20 of 53 - Leclerc drops back to 4.4s away

Hamilton has closed on him and is within three seconds now. No more team radio between Ferrari and their drivers. That we've heard anyway. It's not that interesting in terms of on-track action now but strategically and tactically it'll be very fun very shortly.

12:48PM

Lap 19 of 53 - Hamilton is still a big problem for Ferrari

And it's causing perhaps a bit of indecision on the Ferrari pit wall. Are they going to extend their stints as well? Albon and Gasly fighting now, Albon was ahead but now he's behind. I still can't believe the Red Bull seat next week is between these two and these two only. Albon is worried about his brakes. "I am absolutely smashing the pedal," he says.

12:46PM

Lap 18 of 53 - Top 10

VET

LEC

HAM

BOT

VER

SAI

NOR

PER

MAG

STR

Leclerc told to push but he hasn't really made any inroads.

12:45PM

Lap 17 of 53 - Leclerc has taken a few tenths out of Vettel

But that's not quite enough right now. Are they going to pit Leclerc first and try the swap then? Mercedes are going target +15 as medium tyre deg is low. So that'll be Hamilton stopping on lap...40? 38? Around then, I reckon. Is that going to work? If it doesn't then it'll really take Hamilton out of this race. If he's going to win he'll need to overtake both Ferraris at the end of the race, then. Hamilton disagrees with his time, saying he can feel degradation.

12:43PM

Lap 16 of 53 - Leclerc told to push

But Vettel set the fastest lap and is now four seconds ahead. Leclerc really needs to get on with it now.

LAP 17/53



Charles Leclerc has been told he "can push now"



But he's almost four seconds behind Vettel in P1#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/CLYMHoVB5y







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

12:41PM

Lap 15 of 53 - Hamilton: "Those guys have got some serious pace"

He's matching Ferrari in the middle sector, which is about what we'd expect. Unlike last week there's plenty of time for Vettel or Leclerc to stop and emerge ahead of Carlos Sainz in P5. Hamilton goes two tenths quicker than either Ferrari. Ferrari are going to have to make a decision very soon. What will they do?

12:40PM

Lap 14 of 53 - Leclerc puts in the best sector one time

But Vettel responds with the best sector two time. This is almost like the Vettel of old. Hamilton sets the fastest lap, a 1.33.533 but that was just 0.001s quicker than Vettel. Leclerc was two tenths down on that.

12:38PM

Lap 13 of 53 - Vettel extends his lead

With another fastest lap. Leclerc is over three tenths a lap slower. Hamilton is quicker than Leclerc as well. Have we reached the crossover points for the soft and medium tyres? It's coming, I think.

12:36PM

Lap 12 of 53 - Vettel flying!

He's extending his lead to over three seconds now. He has 6.7s on Hamilton in third. Bottas is nearly seven behind Hamilton. It's a three horse race at the moment. Verstappen has made his way up to P6 ahead of Norris now and closing up on Sainz.

LAP 12/53



Max Verstappen has moved from P9 up to P6



Lando Norris is his latest victim#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/QzixyzXTkM







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

Top 10:

VET

LEC

HAM

BOT

SAO

VER

NOR

PER

HUL

MAG

Grosjean the only driver out.

12:35PM

Lap 11 of 53 - I am not so sure that Vettel is going to respect the swap at any point

And, in many ways, that's fair enough. He pumps in another fastest lap and extends his lead to 2.7s. This is fun...and will continue to be fun. We've had so much team radio in the opening laps. Expect a lot more.

12:33PM

Lap 10 of 53 - Vettel leads Leclerc by 2.2s

I do wonder what the agreement was before the race. It hasn't been stuck to, though. "I completely understand. The only thing is that I respected. I gave the slipstream. Then I tried to push at the beginning of the race. But no problems," Leclerc says on the radio.

Hmmm. Leclerc does close the gap a little, Hamilton is 3.8s behind him, though with Vettel leading by two seconds now.

12:30PM

Lap 9 of 53 - Vettel extends his lead

It doesn't look like he intends to let Leclerc past. Is this the second week that Vettel has an advantage by virtue of being second quickest to his team-mate in qualifying? Meanwhile, Raikkonen is given a drive-through penalty for a jump start.

Vettel is told to keep doing what he's doing. It doesn't look like they are going to swap them now, and nor should they. This is smart play from Vettel. Smart but, perhaps stubborn. He put his foot down - and is still pushing.

"Charles, we will do the swap later, Lewis is a bit close," Ferrari tell Leclerc.

12:28PM

Lap 8 of 53 - Drama at Ferrari!

"You put me behind, I respected everything. We will speak later. It's difficult to close to the gap now."

"He's trying to close the gap, he's 1.4s behind," Ferrari tell Vettel. Vettel is the quicker man now, just about.

12:27PM

Lap 7 of 53 - Vettel told to let Leclerc past

Bottas makes short work of Carlos Sainz and is up to fourth.

"Let Charles past," Vettel is told. "Tell him to close up," Vettel says! Oh, this is tasty! This is very tasty.

LAP 7/53



�� "Sebastian will let you by on the next lap"



This is getting interesting... ��#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/DCgIj0GctG







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

12:26PM

Lap 6 of 53 - I would have got him anyways, Vettel says

This is all very intriguing. Clearly Vettel is not really massively happy about this. But what do you do? When will Vettel let Leclerc by? This'll cost Ferrari time and this is...most unusual.

12:25PM

Lap 5 of 53 - It's still pretty close between Vettel and Leclerc

Albon down in P15 at the moment, not having made a great deal of progress. The Ferraris have the advantage on race pace at the moment;' Leclerc is over two seconds ahead of Hamilton behind him. And then Sainz is 3.2s behind.

"Sebastian will let you by next lap," Leclerc is told! It's the Sochi swap again! That's early...

12:22PM

Lap 4 of 53 - Vettel leads Leclerc by 1.1s

Vettel restarts well but Mercedes are under pressure from both McLarens. They keep ahead of them for now. Leclerc keeping within a second or so of Vettel ahead. It'll be interesting to see how Ferrari and Mercedes approach this now...

LAP 4/53



The safety car period is over, with the Ferraris leading the way#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/Fbb7bRpHCl



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

12:21PM

Lap 3 of 53 - Giovinazzi, Ricciardo and Grosjean were involved in that incident

It wasn't predominantly anyone's fault, just a couple of cars getting squeezed and then BANG! Bad luck for Grosjean.

"We are looking at the stop [swap?] later in the race," Ferrari tell Leclerc. Paul di Resta on Sky says perhaps it was an agreement for Leclerc to give Vettel and not Hamilton a slipstream, which ultimately led to Vettel taking the lead. Safety car ending at the end of this lap...

12:18PM

Lap 2 of 53 - Top 10

VET

LEC

HAM

SAI

BOT

NOR

PER

VER

HUL

MAG

Sainz up into P4! The tow that Vettel got from Leclerc was huge. He passed Hamilton like nothing and then was ahead of Leclerc by the braking point for turn two and gets the move done. The medium tyre just didn't work for Mercedes, there. Sainz was actually briefly up into P3 there before Hamilton got him under braking.

Ricciardo looks to have made it back to the pits with a rear left puncture. He's back out but in P19 and last.

12:15PM

THE 2019 RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX IS GO!

Leclerc leads but Vettel passes Hamiltn off the line, now Vettel challenges Leclerc into turn two, goes up the inside and takes the lead! A few midfielders run wide. Yellow flags out in sector one, not sure what for. Leclerc was worried about starting first and he was right to be!

SAFETY CAR. Ricciardo has a puncture...Grosjean's out, in the barriers somewhere! He was clunked by Ricciardo there, doesn't look like his fault...

Grosjean in the barriers Credit: Sky Sports F1

12:12PM

Formation lap is go!

Starting tyre types: everyone in the top 13 on softs apart from noth Mercedes. Then every driver from P14-P20 on the mediums apart from Daniil Kvyat who starts on the hards and will be running LONG.

FORMATION LAP



One slow lap, before 53 fast ones!



Live timing and text commentary >> https://t.co/MddmLh2Nm7#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/H6XzLeTCWu







— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

Anyway, they all get away cleanly on the formation lap. It's a long one. Every race Leclerc has held pole since the summer break he's sat in his grid slot quite long. Will that happen again? It's not like it's disadvantaged him.

12:09PM

Predictions?

I have a feeling we may see collision, indecision strategically and some brilliant midfield tussles. I find it hard to see past Leclerc but Mercedes will want to nail their strategy after a shocker last week. I think we could see them making an unusual call one way or another to upset Ferrari.

The Scuderia could take their fourth win in a row here today. Whether that's enough for Hamilton to win, I don't know, but earlier this week I predicted Hamilton, Leclerc and then Bottas. I think there's a decent chance of that happening today, actually. Don't discount Vettel from making a lightning start, either.

12:04PM

Can Ferrari's race pace deliver them the win?

That is the big question about Ferrari's turnaround; that is has been most dramatic in qualifying. Mercedes, it appears, still have the edge on race pace. But when you are in the lead of the race you tend to hold more strategical options and can be reactive rather than proactive. It's easier, basically, especially given how difficult it can be to overtake a car that's on similar pace. But is Mercedes' race pace advantage enough to jump the Ferraris? The fact that they are starting on the mediums could give them an advantage.

12:01PM

Will be an interesting race for Verstappen starting down in P9

The faster the better but of course in a clean way. From there on we have to do our own race and see how competitive we are against the cars ahead.

He started 19th and finished fifth last year, so overtaking isn't impossible. But I can't see him finishing much higher than fifth from there.

11:54AM

Kimi going strong approaching 40

He'll pass Alonso by the end of this year and then if, as likely, he continues with Alfa Romeo next year he'll go ahead of Rubens. Impressive.

Congratulations to Kimi ��



Race start number 3️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ means he moves into third in the all-time standings - he's closing in on Barrichello's record! ��#F1 ���� #RussianGPpic.twitter.com/FPCEHGpia0



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2019

11:48AM

With both Mercedes starting on the medium compound tyre

Race strategy is going to be interesting. It was crucial for Hamilton to get ahead of Vettel on the starting grid as it gives him a chance to draft in behind Leclerc and take the lead. However, he starts on the less grippy medium compound tyres (which could cost him time at the start) and he has the powerful Ferrari of Vettel behind him on the grid.

The potential tyre strategies for the race Credit: Pirelli Motorsport on Twitter

Regarding tyres, it's perhaps possible for the Mercedes to extend their stint slightly, lengthening the safety car window and then perhaps saving time that way. Of course this could work for Ferrari as well but on the mediums it looks more likely to favour Mercedes. Then there's the undercut (as was utilised by Vettel to great effect last week) or the overcut that could work for them. Could Mercedes even go to lap 30 and then put on the softs? Problem for them is neither of their drivers have fresh sets of the soft compounds.

It's all a bit of mystery at the moment but don't be surprised if we see a few strategical curve balls. What Mercedes absolutely shouldn't do if they want to win this race, is sit back like they did last week. They need to react much, much quicker and think proactively.

11:41AM

Bottas struggles at Sochi for the first time

The Sochi Autodrom is usually a happy hunting ground for Valtteri Bottas and he took his maiden GP victory here in 2017. He should have won last year but for team orders. However, he finished over a second off Leclerc's pace and over half a second away from his team-mate. After a strong start he's tailed off again. I wrote an article earlier this week looking at his second-half struggles and his position as Hamilton's wingman.

11:30AM

Final starting grid for the race

Just over 40 minutes until lights out.

LEC

HAM

VET

BOT

SAI

HUL

NOR

GRO

VER

RIC

PER

GIO

MAG

STR

RAI

GAS

RUS

KUB

KVY

ALB*

*Albon to start from the pit lane due to additional parts being used for the car's power unit.

11:27AM

Pole lap analysis: Leclerc vs Hamilton

S1: Leclerc leads Hamilton by 0.474. Sector one is, mostly, flat out or close to full throttle and the Ferrari has the upper hand here. By miles. This could be crucial at the start of the race, too, especially with Leclerc starting on the softer compound tyres.

S2: By the end of the long straight at the end of the second sector, Hamilton is nearly seven tenths behind.

S3: Leclerc struggles a bit towards the end of the lap, getting a bit loose on exit in the final few turns. Hamilton claws some time back but finishes just over four tenths behind.

11:12AM

Leclerc's pole lap is worth a watch

WHAT. A. LAP.



Go onboard with @Charles_Leclerc as he secures a fourth Pirelli Pole Position Award in a row - and his sixth of 2019! ��#RussianGP ���� #Pirelli@pirellisportpic.twitter.com/34IIfJHFzB



— Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

Four tenths quicker than the next best man. In fact, Leclerc did two laps good enough for pole yesterday. And that's not the first time that's happened. He was in a class of one yesterday.

11:04AM

There were some poor performances yesterday

But there will not be a driver who is more disappointed than Alex Albon who, quite frankly, had a bit of a shocker. After a decent start to his stint at Red Bull in Russia he has lagged behind Verstappen by quite a margin all weekend. In Q1 he had to abort his first lap due yellow flags and then was guilty of overdriving it and overcooked it on entry towards the end of the lap.

An early end to qualifying for Alex Albon as he finds the wall in Q1 ��#RussianGP ���� #F1pic.twitter.com/oevbXdpCEZ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

That ended his qualifying and he looked a bit sheepish afterwards. The Red Bull team say it's between Albon and Gasly for the final seat at Red Bull in 2020, so there is pressure on him. However, it seems a bit mad that they wouldn't even consider anyone outside their driver academy. Nico Hulkenberg doesn't have a seat next season and surely must be a better bet than Gasly or Albon as it stands?

10:52AM

Final positions after qualifying

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 31.628secs

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:32.030

Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:32.053

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:32.310

Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:32.632

Carlos Sainz (Spa) McLaren 1:33.222

Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:33.289

Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:33.301

Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:33.517

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 1:33.661

Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:33.950

Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point 1:33.958

Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:34.037

Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:34.082

Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 1:34.233

Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:34.840

George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:35.356

Robert Kubica (Pol) Williams 1:36.474

Alexander Albon (Tha) Red Bull 1:39.197

Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time Set

There are several grid penalties, so the final starting order will very much be adjusted. I'll give you the updated final grid in due course.

10:44AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2019 Russian Grand Prix, which begins at 12.10pm BST. Yesterday marked history, of sorts, in that it was the first time a Ferrari driver has taken pole position four times in a row since Michael Schumacher's days. Well done Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc is in sensational form in qualifying and, if he wins today, it would be his third win in four races. His team-mate Sebastian Vettel, who was favoured by Ferrari as their number one driver earlier in the year, has now been out-qualified by Leclerc 10 consecutive times. If his victory Singapore gave him a boost then he failed to show it in qualifying yesterday, finishing over four tenths of a second behind.

"The car was amazing to drive and the team did a great job anticipating the track evolution and setting up the car in the best way. We are just focusing on ourselves and the work we are doing seems to be slowly paying off," Leclerc said. "On my side, I continue focusing on the negative and working to improve and learn as much as I can. The lap in Q3 was great, apart from when I lost the rear a bit in turns 16 and 17. I’m still happy to end the day with a result like this, but I am already fully focused on the race now.

Charles Leclerc took his sixth pole position of the season in Russia Credit: AP

Lewis Hamilton produced another brilliant lap to split the Ferraris. That could be crucial at the race's start and then strategically. That said, he split the Ferraris last week and then Mercedes botched their strategy, with Hamilton and Bottas finishing fourth and fifth. Bottas, who had never been out-qualified by a team-mate in Sochi, finished behind even the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and an entire second off the pace. Not the start for a man who needs to turn his season around.

Hamilton, after qualifying, was remarkably positive about second. But he knows the Ferrari of Leclerc was basically unbeatable here.

"The Ferraris have some crazy speeds on the straights, so to split them is a very good scenario for us. Now we have to try and convert that split into something even better. It's a long run into Turn 1, so it's not always the best for a start on the harder tyre, but we've got to try something and it's good that we're able to go for a different strategy tomorrow. The team has done a really good job to put us in that position and I look forward to the fight."

I wouldn't rank this track as one of the best on the calendar, but there is the potential for some decent action today, especially at the start. I'll be here to take you through it all. Can Leclerc make it four in a row for Ferrari?