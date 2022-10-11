F1 LIVE: Red Bull wait on budget cap penalty after ‘surprise’ verdict

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.

The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach.

A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

"Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation.

In response, Red Bull issued a statement in which they said they were “surprised and disappointed” by the findings. Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news: Red Bull only team to over-spend

12:41 , Kieran Jackson

Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.

The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.

Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA and have the option to appeal against the findings. This is what could happen to the team:

Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:

- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points

- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition

- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing

- Reduction of the cost cap

F1 news: Christian Horner said he was ‘very confident’ in Red Bull’s submission

16:59 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner said he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission - as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday - before the FIA’s findings on Monday.

“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4. “We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

Red Bull added in their statement after the results were published: “We need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.

The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points.

Red Bull said in a statement that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that there “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.”

The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin “is considered to be in procedural breach of the financial regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.” Williams had previously been found in “procedural breach”, which has since been remediated - the team paid a $25,000 fine

An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.”

F1 news: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap

15:59 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday. It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Lewis Hamilton.

With the decision now being delayed, Norris believes it will hang over the Japanese Grand Prix and, when asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course.

“I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton - ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished

15:29 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.

Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The situation will now progress with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.

“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka.

“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”

“There’s different numbers and different things being said here and there, so I was expecting those results to come out yesterday.

“I would like to think that if it’s been delayed it’s because it’s been taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed [bin Sulayem, FIA president] is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach, but I don’t know if there is so I’ll wait.”

F1 news: Christian Horner expects rule change after points confusion at Japanese Grand Prix

15:02 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a change to the rules on awarding full points in races that have not gone the distance after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances following Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the chequered flag at a rain-soaked Suzuka, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez promoted to second after Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the final lap.

However, because the race had ended when the time limit expired and not when the full number of laps had been completed, confusion reigned as to how many points would be awarded.

The majority of the pit lane, including Verstappen and Red Bull, believed half-points would be given as the race had not passed 75 per cent distance – but the regulations state that, as the grand prix had been resumed following a delay of over two hours due to rain, full points would be given.

That left Verstappen with a second world championship – even if Horner did not know it at the time – and the team principal now believes the rules, introduced following farcical scenes at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, will once again be looked at.

I’m certain it will be,” he said when asked if teams would speak to the FIA, F1’s governing body, to revise the regulation.

“We were confused and we thought it would not have been the full awards (of points). So initially, our calculations were such that he was not world champion.

“I think it’s a mistake that wasn’t included after the issues in Spa last year, that the regulations obviously haven’t been mopped up.

“We were under the strong impression that only with 75 per cent of the race, full points will be scored. So we felt we were going to be one point short.

F1 news: After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand

14:44 , Kieran Jackson

Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently.

Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.

But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues to swirl.

While comparisons were naturally drawn to Jules Bianchi’s tragic accident on the same track in the same conditions eight years ago – which led to F1’s last racing fatality – the use of recovery vehicles in races is a topic the sport has failed to adequately solve for some time. In fact, it has been a point of contention for at least 15 years. Warnings have not been heeded.

At the 2007 European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, a torrential downpour early in the race resulted in seven cars aquaplaning off the racetrack in a matter of seconds at the first corner.

The last of these cars, Vitantonio Liuzzi’s Toro Rosso, rapidly launched itself off the circuit, lightly tapping a truck deployed erratically quickly to recover other stricken cars, such as then-rookie Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren.

F1 news: How will Red Bull be punished for F1 budget cap breach?

14:18 , Kieran Jackson

A deduction in Drivers’ or Constructors’ Championship points for the 2021 season are among the punishments that Red Bull could face after being found guilty of breaching the Formula 1 budget cap.

The FIA announced on Monday that Red Bull had overspent last year, exceeding the $145m (£114m) limit for the season. The overspend was termed “minor”, which means Red Bull’s exceeded the cap by less than 5%, which equates to $7.25m.

The team, along with Aston Martin, were also found to have committed a procedural breach. Both manufacturers can appeal the finding, with Red Bull noting that they received the FIA’s ruling with “surprise and disappointment”.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost-cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings, as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost-cap amount,” a statement from Red Bull said.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

F1 news: Toto Wolff labelled ‘sore loser’ for Red Bull accusations over budget cap

13:59 , Kieran Jackson

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Toto Wolff a “sore loser” after the Mercedes team principal criticised Red Bull for potentially breaking the budget cap. Wolff hit out at his rivals at the recent Singapore F1 after reports described how Christian Horner’s team broke the cap last year.

The 2021 season saw a controversial end with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s snatching the world championship from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps. Wolff’s comments has signalled to Schumacher that the team boss is not over the outcome of the season.

“No matter what comes out: for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is rather the sore loser who has not yet digested the fact that he lost the 2021 World Championship,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “I think that’s a shame. What is clear, however, is that the cost cap must be adhered to. If that wasn’t the case, then of course there must be a penalty.

“The basic structure has definitely been shaken.The FIA has to investigate itself, because it must not and cannot happen that something slips out. What is happening here is only damaging Formula 1 and only the world governing body itself can be to blame.”

Wolff had said rumours surrounding Red Bull’s budget “has been going for a while that they [Red Bull] are over, and a lot over”.

13:42 , Kieran Jackson

Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” with the budget cap row. Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined.

The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.

“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.

“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”

F1 news: Christian Horner said he was ‘very confident’ in Red Bull’s submission

13:29 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner said he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission - as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday - before the FIA’s findings on Monday.

“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4. “We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

Red Bull added in their statement after the results were published: “We need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.

The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points.

Red Bull said in a statement that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that there “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.”

The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin “is considered to be in procedural breach of the financial regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.” Williams had previously been found in “procedural breach”, which has since been remediated - the team paid a $25,000 fine

An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.”

F1 news: F1 budget cap rules ‘need tightening up’ after Red Bull breach, says Martin Brundle

12:59 , Kieran Jackson

Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed on Monday.

Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.

Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend margin - when a breach goes from minor to major - is still too much and the rules need to be “rigid.”

“What seems crazy to me is that a minor breach can be up to 5% overspend on the cost cap at 7 million,” he said on Sky’s Any Driven Monday show.

“We know that’s a massive upgrade on a car, maybe even a B-spec for some teams. So that needs tightening up for starters, because what’s the point in having 140 million, whatever the number ends up being, and then having this five percent variance?

“So I’m assuming that the FIA will have to crack down hard on any minor breaches, but it looks like it could be a reprimand or a fine, will they want to revisit points, will it be manufacturers points or drivers points for 2021?”

F1 news: Jules Bianchi’s father furious as Pierre Gasly passes tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident

12:29 , Kieran Jackson

The father of Jules Bianchi led criticism of a frightening incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Japanese Grand Prix after the driver passed a tractor on track just seconds after the the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.

The scary moment in which Gasly passed the vehicle at speed and in low visibility brought up memories of the fatal crash involving the Frenchman’s compatriot Bianchi in 2014, which also occured at the Japanese Grand Prix, and raises serious questions for Formula One.

Bianchi’s father, Philippe, criticised the incident on social media and commented: “No respect for the life of the driver no respect for Jules memory”. With the race red-flagged, the McLaren driver Lando Norris tweeted: “How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. Unacceptable.”

Amid wet conditions and standing water at Suzuka, a chaotic opening lap saw both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash out. The impact of Sainz hitting the barrier forced a piece to rebound back on track and hit Gasly’s car, forcing the Frenchman to pit for a new front nose.

Once Gasly returned to the track in 18th place, the conditions had got worse and the race was red-flagged, with all remaining cars returning to the pits. But as Gasly caught up at the back of the field, the AlphaTauri driver was shocked to see a recovery vehicle driving on the track in the opposite direction.

“What the... what the, what is this tractor doing here,” an incredulous Gasly said after passing the vehicle. Gasly claimed he could have “killed” himself after the near-miss, which brought back memories of Bianchi’s death in Suzuka eight years ago.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton - ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished

12:15 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.

Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined. The situation will now progress with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.

“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka.

“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”

“There’s different numbers and different things being said here and there, so I was expecting those results to come out yesterday.

“I would like to think that if it’s been delayed it’s because it’s been taken very seriously and I trust that Mohammed [bin Sulayem, FIA president] is taking it seriously and will do what is right for the sport, I hope. I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach, but I don’t know if there is so I’ll wait.”

F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’

11:59 , Kieran Jackson

Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” with the budget cap row. Red Bull were found to have overspent in Monday’s FIA findings with their punishment yet to be determined.

The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that. But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously.

“It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.

“Let’s wait until Wednesday before making a judgement but, whatever amount we are talking about, it’s important to understand that even if it is four million, which falls into the category of what is considered a minor breach, four million is not minor.”

F1 news: Christian Horner expects rule change after points confusion at Japanese Grand Prix

11:43 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a change to the rules on awarding full points in races that have not gone the distance after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances following Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the chequered flag at a rain-soaked Suzuka, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez promoted to second after Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the final lap.

However, because the race had ended when the time limit expired and not when the full number of laps had been completed, confusion reigned as to how many points would be awarded.

The majority of the pit lane, including Verstappen and Red Bull, believed half-points would be given as the race had not passed 75 per cent distance – but the regulations state that, as the grand prix had been resumed following a delay of over two hours due to rain, full points would be given.

That left Verstappen with a second world championship – even if Horner did not know it at the time – and the team principal now believes the rules, introduced following farcical scenes at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, will once again be looked at.

F1 news: After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula One recently.

Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.

But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues to swirl.

While comparisons were naturally drawn to Jules Bianchi’s tragic accident on the same track in the same conditions eight years ago – which led to F1’s last racing fatality – the use of recovery vehicles in races is a topic the sport has failed to adequately solve for some time. In fact, it has been a point of contention for at least 15 years. Warnings have not been heeded.

At the 2007 European Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, a torrential downpour early in the race resulted in seven cars aquaplaning off the racetrack in a matter of seconds at the first corner.

The last of these cars, Vitantonio Liuzzi’s Toro Rosso, rapidly launched itself off the circuit, lightly tapping a truck deployed erratically quickly to recover other stricken cars, such as then-rookie Lewis Hamilton’s McLaren.

F1 news: Red Bull only team to over-spend

11:14 , Kieran Jackson

Monday’s announcement from the FIA found that Red Bull were the only team to go over the budget cap in the 2021 season - the same year Max Verstappen controversially won the driver’s championship.

The sport’s governing body found that Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas had all complied with the rule, Aston Martin were guilty of a procedural breach whilst Red Bull breached the procedural and minor overspend limits.

Red Bull now face a penalty - still to be determined by the FIA and have the option to appeal against the findings. This is what could happen to the team:

Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:

- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points

- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition

- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing

- Reduction of the cost cap

F1 news: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap

10:59 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday. It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Lewis Hamilton.

With the decision now being delayed, Norris believes it will hang over the Japanese Grand Prix and, when asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course.

“I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”

F1 news: Toto Wolff labelled ‘sore loser’ for Red Bull accusations over budget cap

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Toto Wolff a “sore loser” after the Mercedes team principal criticised Red Bull for potentially breaking the budget cap. Wolff hit out at his rivals at the recent Singapore F1 after reports described how Christian Horner’s team broke the cap last year.

The 2021 season saw a controversial end with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s snatching the world championship from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps. Wolff’s comments has signalled to Schumacher that the team boss is not over the outcome of the season.

“No matter what comes out: for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is rather the sore loser who has not yet digested the fact that he lost the 2021 World Championship,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “I think that’s a shame. What is clear, however, is that the cost cap must be adhered to. If that wasn’t the case, then of course there must be a penalty.

“The basic structure has definitely been shaken.The FIA has to investigate itself, because it must not and cannot happen that something slips out. What is happening here is only damaging Formula 1 and only the world governing body itself can be to blame.”

Wolff had said rumours surrounding Red Bull’s budget “has been going for a while that they [Red Bull] are over, and a lot over”.

F1 news: How could Red Bull be punished?

10:29

The FIA has not revealed how much Red Bull were found to have overspent by, but said that it was “currently determining appropriate action”.

The regulations for a “minor” breach suggest that potential penalties could include:

a public reprimand

the deduction of drivers’ and/or constructors’ championship points for the season in question;

the suspension from one or more stages of a competition (excluding a race itself)

limitations on aerodynamic or other testing

a reduction of the team’s cost cap.

Though Max Verstappen won his maiden world title by eight points from Lewis Hamilton in 2021, the deduction of points from last year’s championship is reported to be unlikely.

While Christian Horner, team principal, has publicly maintained that he does not believe Red Bull breached the cap, the team could elect to reach a settlement agreement with the FIA.

This would mean accepting their wrongdoing and allow the FIA to directly apply what it deems an appropriate penalty.

If an agreement cannot be reached, an indpendent adjudication panel will instead decide if the breach should be punished.

F1 news: Aston Martin in procedural breach of regulations too

10:13 , Kieran Jackson

The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin “is considered to be in procedural breach of the financial regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.” Williams had previously been found in “procedural breach”, which has since been remediated - the team paid a $25,000 fine

An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

"Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation.

The FIA statement continued: “The review of the Reporting Documentation submitted has been an intensive and thorough process, and all Competitors gave their full support in providing the required information to assess their financial situation during this first year of the Financial Regulations.

“The FIA Cost Cap Administration notes that all Competitors acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.”

F1 news: How will Red Bull be punished for F1 budget cap breach?

09:58 , Kieran Jackson

A deduction in Drivers’ or Constructors’ Championship points for the 2021 season are among the punishments that Red Bull could face after being found guilty of breaching the Formula 1 budget cap.

The FIA announced on Monday that Red Bull had overspent last year, exceeding the $145m (£114m) limit for the season. The overspend was termed “minor”, which means Red Bull’s exceeded the cap by less than 5%, which equates to $7.25m.

The team, along with Aston Martin, were also found to have committed a procedural breach. Both manufacturers can appeal the finding, with Red Bull noting that they received the FIA’s ruling with “surprise and disappointment”.

“Our 2021 submission was below the cost-cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA’s findings, as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost-cap amount,” a statement from Red Bull said.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

F1 news: Christian Horner said he was 'very confident’ in Red Bull’s submission

09:42 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner said he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission - as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday - before the FIA’s findings on Monday.

“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4. “We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

Red Bull added in their statement after the results were published: “We need to carefully review the FIA’s findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

“Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us.”

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.

The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points.

Red Bull said in a statement that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that there “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit.”

The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin “is considered to be in procedural breach of the financial regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.” Williams had previously been found in “procedural breach”, which has since been remediated - the team paid a $25,000 fine

An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.”

