F1 LIVE: Red Bull respond after FIA make budget cap announcement

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be deterimned.

The team spent more than the £114m budget limit but the breach was not over the 5% threshold which would have resulted in a “major breach” category and as such the penalty they incure is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship. Alongside Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach.

A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

“Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation. “Minor Overspend breach (

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news: Red Bull disappointed with FIA findings

17:00 , Michael Jones

Red Bull Racing have released their own statement in response to the FIA’s ruling that they are guilty of a ‘minor overspend breach’ of the 2021 cost-cap.

Red Bull says they are ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the findings and will be reviewing them whilst considering ways to proceed. Here’s the statement in full:

F1 news: FIA’s full statement on cost-cap breaches

16:50 , Michael Jones

Here’s how the FIA’s statement on the cost-cap breaches reads in full: “The FIA cost cap administration has issued certificates of compliance to seven of the 10 competitors.

“The review of the reporting documentation submitted has been an intensive and thorough process, and all competitors gave their full support in providing the required information to assess their financial situation during this first year of the financial regulations.

“The FIA cost cap administration notes that all competitors acted at all times in a spirit of good faith and cooperation throughout the process.

“The FIA would also note that with respect to this first year of the application of the financial regulations the intervention of the FIA cost cap administration has been limited to reviewing the submissions made by the competitors and that no full formal investigations were launched.

“The FIA cost cap administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the financial regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the regulations.”

F1 news: 2021 championship could have been different says Hamilton

16:40 , Michael Jones

Speaking ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix and today’s announcement that Red Bull are guilty of a ‘minor breach’ of the Formula One cost-cap, Lewis Hamilton, who lost out to Max Verstappen by just eight points in an incredibly close title fight last season, argued that the championship could have been different if Mercedes had also spent more money.

“What I can say is I remember last year in Silverstone we had our last upgrade and fortunately it was great and we could fight with it,” Hamilton said.

“But then we would see Red Bull every weekend or every other weekend bringing upgrades. They had, I think, at least four more upgrades from that point.

“If we spent £300,000 on a new floor, or adapted a wing, it would have changed the outcome of the championship naturally because we would have been in better competition in the next race if you add it on.

“So, I hope that that’s not the case. I do believe Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] and the FIA will do what is right with whatever they find out.”

F1 news: A reminder of what Red Bull boss Christian Horner said this morning

16:33 , Kieran Jackson

“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4.

“We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points.

F1 news: MORE on Red Bull breaking F1 budget cap rules

16:26 , Kieran Jackson

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent.

“It is of huge importance for a demonstration that these regulations are policed and I have no reason to believe otherwise,” Wolff told the BBC last week in Singapore.

“The FIA, particularly Mohammed [Ben Sulayem], has shown a pretty robust stance on enforcing all kinds of regulations. So if we are talking now about something big, he will show the same integrity and leadership that he has done before.”

Horner responded by accusing Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims” and threatened legal proceedings.

F1 news: MORE on Red Bull breaking F1 budget cap rules

16:24 , Kieran Jackson

An FIA statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

“Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation. Minor Overspend breach (

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth F1 crown when he was beaten by Verstappen at a deeply contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi on 12 December. Verstappen took the title by eight points.

Christian Horner said this morning he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

F1 news: Red Bull found guilty of breach of F1’s budget cap rules

16:07 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.

The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% threshold and into the “major breach” category, the penalty is likely not to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points.

The FIA also confirmed that Aston Martin ‘is considered to be in Procedural Breach of the Financial Regulations,” with Red Bull also in “procedural breach.”

A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

“Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation. Minor Overspend breach (

F1 news: Red Bull guilty of ‘minor’ breach to Formula One cost cap

15:52 , Michael Jones

Red Bull have been found in ‘minor’ breach of Formula One’s cost cap with an FIA statement due around 4pm today confirming the news according to The Daily Mail.

How much Red Bull overspent will not be specified by the governing body but it is believed to be close to £1.8 million more than the £114 million budget allowed.

That is classed as a ‘minor’ breach of the rules and as such Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his 2021 world title in favour of Lewis Hamilton which was an extreme possibility had they overspent by close to £10m, something Mercedes suggested last week could be the case last week.

The Mail reports that no other team has over-spent although Aston Martin will be found to have made a ‘procedural’ mistake when filling out cost forms.

F1 news: Christian Horner “very confident” Red Bull are within the budget cap

15:47 , Michael Jones

Horner told BBC Radio 4 this morning: “We’re very confident we’re within the cap and within those financial regulations.

“So we’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams. We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out.

“Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

F1 news: ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished says Lewis Hamilton

15:38 , Michael Jones

Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton. The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.

“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka. “I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”

F1 news: Leclerc congratulates Verstappen on championship win

15:23 , Michael Jones

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has sent his congratulations to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the Dutchman secured his second consecutive world title following his victory at the Japanese grand prix.

Leclerc was one of the early contenders to challenge Verstappen in the driver’s championship but tactical errors from Ferrari have left him frustrated with how the season has unfolded.

“A huge congratulations to Max for his second world championship. It’s obviously frustrating today, the pace was not there after four laps, but it’s like this,” said Leclerc after Sunday’s race.

“From Lap 5 onwards, it was all downhill. [I was] really struggling with tyres; a bit like the last race, we are very strong warming up the tyre, but then after three, four laps, we just destroy them, [so] we struggled this time. I don’t have much to say. I wasn’t aware it was the last lap. A five-second penalty was the right decision, to be honest.”

“I think Max’s title this year was just a matter of time, really – we expected him to win the title. Now we need to use those last races in order to become a better team and hopefully put in a bit more of a challenge next year.”

F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’ in cost-cap row

15:07 , Michael Jones

Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” as the FIA prepares to announce if any teams have breached the budget cap.

Rumours in the last week have suggested that two manufacturers may have exceeded the cost cap limit, with Red Bull and Aston Martin both denying speculation that they had overspent.

Mercedes and Ferrari have said that they believe that one team has marginally breached the cap and another by a more significant figure. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.

But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously. “It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.

After 25 years of warnings not heeded, Pierre Gasly’s close call must be a line in the sand

14:39 , Michael Jones

Pierre Gasly’s frightening near-miss with a recovery truck on Sunday, amid a dangerously damp start to the Japanese Grand Prix, was an incident unlike many others seen in Formula 1 recently.

Zhou Guanyu’s upside-down flip at Silverstone in July shows that, despite safety advancements such as the life-saving halo, some accidents are still simply a freak of nature. Take Romain Grosjean’s fiery miracle in Bahrain two years ago, too.

But sometimes F1 does not aid its own battle for safety and at Suzuka, the Frenchman and the sport as a whole fortuitously got away with one. The self-inducing controversy continues to swirl.

While comparisons were naturally drawn to Jules Bianchi’s tragic accident on the same track in the same conditions eight years ago – which led to F1’s last racing fatality – the use of recovery vehicles in races is a topic the sport has failed to adequately solve for some time. In fact, it has been a point of contention for at least 15 years.

Warnings have not been heeded.

F1 news: Stats behind Max Verstappen’s championship winning victory

14:26 , Michael Jones

Max Verstappen claimed his second world title by securing the driver’s championship at the Japanese Grand Prix this Sunday. It was the first time a drivers’ championship has been clinched at Suzuka since Sebastian Vettel won the title there in 2011.

The race was Verstappen’s 12th win of the season and has put him within one of the single-season record set by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and Sebastian Vettel in 2013 - there are four races still to go this year.

Verstappen had never led a lap at Suzaka before the race but stormed to victory to give Red Bull their first win here in hybrid era.

It was also the 32nd career win for Verstappen, which ties Fernando Alonso’s total.

F1 news: Red Bull wait anxiously with budget cap results set to be revealed by the FIA

14:12 , Michael Jones

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.

The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations. Aston Martin are the other team reported to have broken the cap.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news: Daniel Ricciardo won’t race in F1 next year but Aussie is targeting return in 2024

13:57 , Michael Jones

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed he is not expecting to be on the Formula 1 grid next year and is targeting a return to the sport in 2024.

Currently at McLaren, it was announced last month that Ricciardo will be replaced by fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri for next season.

Ricciardo’s options for a drive elsewhere were already limited before both Pierre Gasly’s move to Alpine and Nyck de Vries coming in to race for AlphaTauri were announced at Suzuka on Saturday.

With only two seats remaining on the 2023 grid – one at Williams, the other at Haas – Ricciardo admits he instead will be gunning for a drive the following year.

F1 news: Nyck de Vries lands F1 seat at AlphaTauri as Pierre Gasly joins Alpine for 2023

13:43 , Michael Jones

Nyck de Vries will race in Formula One next season and has signed for Italian racing team AlphaTauri as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly it has been announced.

The 27-year-old Dutchman impressed on his F1 debut as he stepped in for Alex Albon to finish ninth at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this season.

A champion in both Formula 2 and Formula E, de Vries has an impressive CV and is pleased to have landed a seat in F saying: “I’m extremely excited to be joining Scuderia AlphaTauri for 2023,” in the statement announcing his arrival for next season’s campaign.

F1 news: ‘Too much talk and wild speculation’ over budget cap breaches says FIA’s Robert Reid

13:28 , Michael Jones

FIA Vice President for Sport Robert Reid says that the ‘wild speculation’ and talk over potential breaches of the Formula 1 budget cap is ‘unfortunate’ and has caused some ‘reputational damage’ to the accused F1 teams.

After a series of delays the governing body will today reveal which teams have been granted a certificate of compliance that confirms whether they have performed within the cap in 2021 with further investigation and penalties to follow if any team has found to have breached the rule.

The details of such penalties are at the top of this blog with Red Bull and Aston Martin in particular nervous about today’s outcome after they were both accused by rival teams of breaching the cap over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. It should be said that both Red Bull and Aston Martin deny that this is the case.

Speaking to Autosport ahead of last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, Reid made it clear that the FIA is frustrated that teams have throw such accusations at their rivals saying:

“I think the unfortunate thing for me is there’s been so much speculation, and wild speculation, and that’s caused situations where potentially there’s even some reputational damage now, which is unfortunate. There’s been too much talk.

“Monday will come and go, and I’m sure we’ll quickly move on to the next year’s analysis. And we’ll see what comes.”

He added: “Personally, I actually don’t know the figures. It is a process, we do have a department who are doing that, they will come with various steps in the process.

“If there were to be any breaches, I think everybody knows what those breaches would be classified as in terms of procedural, minor and material.

“The regulations are there for everyone to read. We’ve already had the Williams situation [when the team was fined in June] so everybody understands what would happen or what the next steps might be, certainly in terms of procedural breach.

“I don’t know if there will be some procedural breaches, or there might even be some overspends. So let’s wait and see and deal with it at that time.”

F1 news: Lando Norris wants ‘hefty penalty’ for any teams who break F1 budget cap

13:13 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris has added his name to a growing list of Formula One drivers calling for a “hefty penalty” for teams who break the budget cap – claiming they would benefit for years to come from any infringement.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday. It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Lewis Hamilton.

With the decision now being delayed, Norris believes it will hang over the Japanese Grand Prix and, when asked if punishment needed to be swift and severe, the McLaren driver replied: “Of course.

“I think because teams are trying to find and trying to be as efficient as possible with every single thing that they do, any small amount over is, in any part of Formula One, maybe not huge, but depending on what it is, a big advantage.”

F1 news: Max Verstappen wins second world title ahead of cost-cap findings

12:59 , Kieran Jackson

One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.

While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a sodden, chaotic and plot-holed Japanese Grand Prix. Come the chequered flag, and even the post-race interview, the Red Bull man believed he would have to wait two weeks for his crowning moment in Austin.

Yet as news filtered in, Verstappen was indeed victor ludorum. Charles Leclerc – needing to finish second – had been given a five-second penalty after going off-track at the final chicane and gaining an advantage as he stayed ahead of Sergio Perez, gifting the prize to a disbelieving Dutchman.

However, anarchy reigned still: did this shortened 28-lap race fill the quota for full points? “Are you sure?” asked a confused Verstappen. But as the light of day turned in an instant to the dead of night, FIA confirmation allowed Red Bull to bask in their 14th victory – Verstappen’s 12th – of a season which Christian Horner described as “beyond all our dreams”.

F1 news: Records, titles, and more domination? What is next for two-time world champion Max Verstappen

12:45 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has been crowned world champion after winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Has Verstappen been in a league of his own this season?

It is quite ironic that Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn oversaw the design of this year’s new cars in the hope of bringing the field closer together, and spicing up the show.

But Red Bull, with Verstappen at the wheel, have nailed the new regulations, paving the way for the most one-sided F1 campaign in recent memory.

Verstappen’s championship defence started in turbulent fashion after he retired from two of the opening three rounds with mechanical gremlins. But the Dutch driver then won 11 of the next 15 rounds to gallop to his second title, 301 days on from clinching his maiden championship in such contentious circumstances in Abu Dhabi.

How good has he been this year?

Sport is built on rivalries and the absence of a Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen rematch has been a major blow to F1. That said, nothing should be taken away from Verstappen, who is in the purple patch of his career.

Verstappen has become a more measured version of the win-at-all-costs driver of last year – aided in part by the lack of a major rival. He has been in a different postcode to Hamilton and Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc’s encouraging start imploded through faults by man and machine.

Aside from a sloppy weekend in Singapore, it is difficult to recall Verstappen making a major mistake, while his Red Bull team are so often first class when it comes to in-race strategy.

F1 news: Jules Bianchi’s father furious as Pierre Gasly passes tractor on track in scary Japanese Grand Prix incident

12:27 , Kieran Jackson

The father of Jules Bianchi led criticism of a frightening incident involving Pierre Gasly at the Japanese Grand Prix after the driver passed a tractor on track just seconds after the the race was red-flagged due to heavy rain.

The scary moment in which Gasly passed the vehicle at speed and in low visibility brought up memories of the fatal crash involving the Frenchman’s compatriot Bianchi in 2014, which also occured at the Japanese Grand Prix, and raises serious questions for Formula One.

Bianchi’s father, Philippe, criticised the incident on social media and commented: “No respect for the life of the driver no respect for Jules memory”. With the race red-flagged, the McLaren driver Lando Norris tweeted: “How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. Unacceptable.”

Amid wet conditions and standing water at Suzuka, a chaotic opening lap saw both Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crash out. The impact of Sainz hitting the barrier forced a piece to rebound back on track and hit Gasly’s car, forcing the Frenchman to pit for a new front nose.

Once Gasly returned to the track in 18th place, the conditions had got worse and the race was red-flagged, with all remaining cars returning to the pits. But as Gasly caught up at the back of the field, the AlphaTauri driver was shocked to see a recovery vehicle driving on the track in the opposite direction.

“What the... what the, what is this tractor doing here,” an incredulous Gasly said after passing the vehicle. Gasly claimed he could have “killed” himself after the near-miss, which brought back memories of Bianchi’s death in Suzuka eight years ago.

F1 news: How Max Verstappen dominated F1 to win his second world championship

12:14 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has secured his second Formula One world championship after winning Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix - here’s his road to glory:

Bahrain

Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were involved in a terrific battle for first, trading positions on numerous occasions under the lights in Sakhir. Leclerc managed to keep Verstappen at bay before the Dutch driver suffered a mechanical failure in the closing laps to open his championship defence with a disappointing DNF.

Saudi Arabia

Verstappen and Leclerc were at it again a week later in Jeddah – a race which faced a driver boycott following a missile strike on an oil depot during practice. But while Leclerc took the spoils in Bahrain, Verstappen got the better of his Ferrari rival in Saudi Arabia by passing him with just four laps remaining to land his first win of 2022.

Australia

On Formula One’s return to Melbourne since the pandemic, Verstappen failed to reach the chequered flag for the second time in three races after his Red Bull expired. Leclerc completed a lights-to-flag win to take his second victory of the campaign.

From then though, it was the Verstappen show... more below:

F1 news: Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan

11:59 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen admits he did not immediately realise he had won the Formula One drivers’ championship as confusion reigned off the track as much as rain fell on it during an incident-filled Japanese Grand Prix.

There were only 28 laps completed in Suzuka but full points were awarded as the race resumed after a red flag had caused a delay of over two hours.

Verstappen took the chequered flag following a fine display after the restart and was crowned champion as Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was promoted to second after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc has penalised for gaining an advantage having run off the track at the final corner.

Confusion hit the paddock as it was unclear if Verstappen had been awarded half-points due to the truncated nature of the race – before it was confirmed full points were given.

Even Red Bull’s social media accounts delayed announcing their man as double world-champion as his title victory – much like in Abu Dhabi last year – was anything but clear, even for the driver himself.

F1 news: Aston Martin boss ‘surprised’ to be named in potential cost-cap breach

11:44 , Kieran Jackson

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes his team haven’t done anything “majorly wrong” with their finances ahead of the FIA’s findings surrounding F1’s 2021 cost-cap.

Aston were named, alongside Red Bull, as one of two reported teams to have failed to comply with last year’s budget of $145million (£114m).

“It’s a process where you give your submission, and then the FIA is analysing this, and comes back with questions,” Krack said in Singapore.

“And this process is still going on. So we don’t really know what will be the result. There is a discussion going on. We have questions about interpretation, they have questions about interpretation.

“And we were surprised to read our name in this thing. So, let’s see. We don’t think that we have done anything majorly wrong.”

F1 live: Toto Wolff labelled ‘sore loser’ for Red Bull accusations over budget cap

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Toto Wolff a “sore loser” after the Mercedes team principal criticised Red Bull for potentially breaking the budget cap. Wolff hit out at his rivals at the recent Singapore F1 after reports described how Christian Horner’s team broke the cap last year.

The 2021 season saw a controversial end with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s snatching the world championship from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps. Wolff’s comments has signalled to Schumacher that the team boss is not over the outcome of the season.

“No matter what comes out: for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is rather the sore loser who has not yet digested the fact that he lost the 2021 World Championship,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “I think that’s a shame. What is clear, however, is that the cost cap must be adhered to. If that wasn’t the case, then of course there must be a penalty.

“The basic structure has definitely been shaken.The FIA has to investigate itself, because it must not and cannot happen that something slips out. What is happening here is only damaging Formula 1 and only the world governing body itself can be to blame.”

Wolff had said rumours surrounding Red Bull’s budget “has been going for a while that they [Red Bull] are over, and a lot over”.

F1 news: Christian Horner expects rule change after points confusion at Japanese Grand Prix

11:14 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expects a change to the rules on awarding full points in races that have not gone the distance after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion in confusing circumstances following Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen took the chequered flag at a rain-soaked Suzuka, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez promoted to second after Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on the final lap.

However, because the race had ended when the time limit expired and not when the full number of laps had been completed, confusion reigned as to how many points would be awarded.

The majority of the pit lane, including Verstappen and Red Bull, believed half-points would be given as the race had not passed 75 per cent distance – but the regulations state that, as the grand prix had been resumed following a delay of over two hours due to rain, full points would be given.

That left Verstappen with a second world championship – even if Horner did not know it at the time – and the team principal now believes the rules, introduced following farcical scenes at last year’s Belgian Grand Prix, will once again be looked at.

F1 news: Budget cap UPDATE

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

Still we wait for any news from the FIA - the latest is that we are expecting to hear from the governing body late this afternoon, as F1 teams and personnel make the journey back to Europe from Japan.

A reminder of what’s at play here:

Formula 1 installed the sport’s first-ever budget cap in 2021, set at $145m (£114m).

Minor breach = overspend of less than 5%. Penalties could be:

- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points

- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition

- Limitations on ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing

- Reduction of the cost cap

Major breach - overspend of more than 5%. Penalties could be:

- Deduction of Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship points

- Suspension form one of more stages of a competition

- Suspension from an entire competition

- Exclusion from the Championship

- Reduction of the Cost Cap

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won last year’s World Championship by eight points to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news - F1 managing director Ross Brawn in 2019: ‘breach financial rules, lose your championship’

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

Formula 1 managing director and ex-Ferrari boss Ross Brawn warned back in 2019 - at the official launch of the sport’s new financial model and cost-cap plans - that teams who “breached financial regulations will be losing their championship.”

Three years ago, at a press conference in Texas, Brawn said: ‘Financial regulations are the dramatic change in F1.

“We’ve tried for these in the past, and we’ve not been successful. I think the crucial thing about the financial regulations now is that they are part of the FIA regulations.

“So the sanctions for breaching financial regulations will be sporting penalties of some sort, depending on the severity of the breach.

“Whereas before we had the resource restriction, which was a gentlemen’s agreement between teams – well there’s not many gentlemen in the paddock I’m afraid, and that was a failure.

“But this has teeth. If you fraudulently breach the financial regulations, you will be losing your championship. So it has serious consequences if teams breach these regulations.”

F1 news - ‘I would have been dead’: Pierre Gasly emotional after tractor near-miss at Japanese Grand Prix

10:27 , Kieran Jackson

Pierre Gasly slammed the FIA’s decision to put a recovery truck on the racetrack and insisted he “would have been dead” after almost colliding with the vehicle in the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Frenchman sped past the crane, going in the opposite direction, after a safety car was deployed following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the opening lap of a wet race in Suzuka.

The race was red-flagged but Gasly - having had to pit for a new nose following advertising boarding being wedged in his car from Sainz’s crash - was catching up to the rest of the pack before the scary near-miss in poor visibility.

Gasly, 26, escaped unharmed but the AlphaTauri driver was emotional after the race, saying the incident is “disrespectful” to Jules Binachi and his family after Bianchi subsequently died after a collision with a truck in Suzuka eight years ago. Bianchi’s father online said it showed there was “no respect for Jules’ memory.”

“We lost Jules already, we all lost an amazing guy and amazing driver for the reasons that we know,” started an emotional Gasly. “Eight years ago, on the same track in the same conditions with a crane. How today can we see a crane, not even on the gravel, on the race track while we are still on the track? I don’t understand that.”

F1 news: Abu Dhabi rivalry ‘popping back up again’ as Horner and Wolff needle each other

10:14 , Kieran Jackson

Mark Webber believes that the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner is “popping back up again” as speculation continues about potential breaches of Formula 1’s budget cap.

The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals regularly clashed during the 2021 season throughout a closely-fought title rival between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Drivers’ Championship was eventually won in contentious circumstances by Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the ill-feeling between Wolff and Horner coming to a head during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the controversial intervention of former race director Michael Masi.

Relations between the pair and the two teams have been rather more cordial this season with Verstappen cruising to a second consecutive crown and Mercedes’ largely uncompetitive, but rumours that Red Bull may have breached the 2021 budget cap have inflamed tensions.

Wolff suggested ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it was well known that Red Bull were being investigated over a breach, leading Horner to threaten legal action after what he described as “a completely unfounded allegation”.

F1 news: Christian Horner “very confident” Red Bull are within the budget cap

10:06 , Kieran Jackson

Horner told BBC Radio 4 this morning: “We’re very confident we’re within the cap and within those financial regulations.

“So we’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams. We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out.

“Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

F1 news: Red Bull’s reputation on the line as 2021 war of words return to F1 paddock ahead of cost-cap findings

09:59 , Kieran Jackson

*As much as last year’s unparalleled spectacle in an F1 season for the ages was characterised by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fierce battles on track, accusations and rebuttals in the paddock from the bosses at centre-stage made for narratives equally as engrossing as the action on the road.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were at each other’s throats essentially from Silverstone last July all the way to Abu Dhabi and the controversy that concluded the 2021 melodrama. War of words, bordering on trash talk, epitomised the high-stake nature of what was at play as Red Bull hunted down the Mercedes juggernaut. The impact, in reality, was felt by Michael Masi’s fumbled judgement, which swung the title Verstappen’s way and, if nothing else, had bosses at Netflix salivating at the mouth.

This year, by contrast and amid Red Bull’s domination and Mercedes’ shortcomings, has been tame and timid. Until Singapore this past weekend, that is.

Before Friday’s practice sessions at Marina Bay, murmurs of cost-cap breaches quickly spread around the paddock, with two teams rumoured to have fallen foul of F1’s inaugural year of financial measures in 2021: Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Wolff, notably downbeat this year given Mercedes’ race-by-race failings, did not need a second invitation. Like a predator waiting in the shadows, the Mercedes CEO came out firing: “It’s been weeks and months they’re [Red Bull] being investigated, so maybe he [Horner] doesn’t speak to his CFO.”

*Written last week

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton - ‘It’s imperative’ that any F1 budget-cap breaches are punished

09:44 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton believes the integrity of Formula 1 would be damaged if a team were found to have broken the budget cap – insisting it is “imperative” that any breach is suitably punished.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA, has delayed its findings into whether any of the grid’s teams have broken the financial rules until Monday (10 October). It was anticipated that the FIA would reveal on Wednesday (6 October) those that failed to comply with last season’s £114million cap.

Red Bull faced unproven allegations at the Singapore Grand Prix that they exceeded F1’s costs cap last term – bringing into the spotlight the legitimacy of Max Verstappen’s already controversial championship win over Hamilton. The situation will now continue beyond the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend following the delay, with Hamilton keen for any wrongdoing to be correctly punished.

“I think it’s imperative, honestly, just for transparency,” the seven-time world champion said in Suzuka.

“I think we need to continue to have transparency for the fans, for the integrity of the sport. I don’t really know enough about it. I know obviously there’s lots of conversations that are going on in the background. No one truly knows.”

F1 news: Ferrari chief reveals why he believes F1’s ‘credibility is at stake’ in cost-cap row

09:30 , Kieran Jackson

Mattia Binotto, team principal at Ferrari, fears that Formula 1’s “credibility is at stake” as the FIA prepares to announce if any teams have breached the budget cap.

Rumours in the last week have suggested that two manufacturers may have exceeded the cost cap limit, with Red Bull and Aston Martin both denying speculation that they had overspent.

Mercedes and Ferrari have said that they believe that one team has marginally breached the cap and another by a more significant figure. The sport’s financial regulations define a minor breach as one less than 5% of the cap, set at $145m (£114m) in 2021, and a material one as more than that.

But Binotto is certain that even a minor breach should be taken seriously. “It’s definitely a shame that we are talking about it in October of the following season, because at this point, apart from implications on last year’s championship, there are also implications for the current one,” the Ferrari team principal told Sky Italia.

F1 news: Red Bull wait anxiously with budget cap results set to be revealed by the FIA

09:15 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.

The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations. Aston Martin are the other team reported to have broken the cap.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.

F1 news: Max Verstappen wins second world title ahead of cost-cap findings

08:59 , Kieran Jackson

One day, Max Verstappen might just win a world title in routine Formula 1 fashion: he finishes the race and passes the point of no return. And it’d be accurate to ascertain that, judging by his utter dominance this year, that time will come. Yet the procession that was his 2022 championship triumph concluded in a manner that was as intoxicating as it was infuriating – for all involved.

While Verstappen’s thrillingly controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi sealed a maiden title which was followed by question marks and, ultimately, verification, this year’s worked contrariwise at the end of a sodden, chaotic and plot-holed Japanese Grand Prix. Come the chequered flag, and even the post-race interview, the Red Bull man believed he would have to wait two weeks for his crowning moment in Austin.

Yet as news filtered in, Verstappen was indeed victor ludorum. Charles Leclerc – needing to finish second – had been given a five-second penalty after going off-track at the final chicane and gaining an advantage as he stayed ahead of Sergio Perez, gifting the prize to a disbelieving Dutchman.

However, anarchy reigned still: did this shortened 28-lap race fill the quota for full points? “Are you sure?” asked a confused Verstappen. But as the light of day turned in an instant to the dead of night, FIA confirmation allowed Red Bull to bask in their 14th victory – Verstappen’s 12th – of a season which Christian Horner described as “beyond all our dreams”.

