F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes ignored concerns as Red Bull boss backed to be new F1 chief

Lewis Hamilton has yet to resolve his future fully in terms of a new contract with Mercedes, but he has insisted his plan remains to compete and win an eighth world title, as revealed during an interesting lie-detector test.

The British driver took part in the test before the 2023 season-opener at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, there’s a question mark over whether he’ll extend his stay with his current team amid their dismal start to the new campaign.

Hamilton has now also suggested he told Mercedes about his fears for the car this year but they were not heeded.

Elsewhere, Nico Rosberg has taken aim at the team, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is being championed as a potential new F1 chief, Max Verstappen is basking in the glory of his first win of the season and Aston Martin’s great start has been widely met with acclaim.

F1 NEWS AND UPDATES

How Aston Martin eclipsed Mercedes and Ferrari after Fernando Alonso’s podium in Bahrain

09:05 , Karl Matchett

Fernando Alonso provided the spark to Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix by finishing third on his Aston Martin debut.

The 41-year-old Spaniard fought his way past Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the closing stages to cap a brilliant drive, as Max Verstappenled home a Red Bull one-two at the front.

Lance Stroll also finished sixth - ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell - on a dream day for the Silverstone-based team.

Here, we take a look at how Aston Martin have made such an improvement in the off-season - and what they could achieve this year:

Hamilton hits out at Mercedes for ‘not listening’ over W14 problems

08:58 , Karl Matchett

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes “didn’t listen” to his concerns about the team’s new W14 car.

Hopes for an improved campaign for the team have been dented by a slow start to the season, with George Russell and Hamilton off-the-pace throughout the season-opening weekend in Bahrain.

The seven-time world champion eventually came home fifth at the Sakhir Circuit, two places ahead of his teammate.

Mercedes dealt with major performance problems in 2022, with their W13 vehicle struggling particularly with ‘porpoising’, and it appears that off-season tweaks have not significantly altered the car’s competitiveness.

Hamilton has now suggested that the team ignored his concerns, calling for “accountability” and a collective effort to solve their problems.

