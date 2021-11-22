F1 news LIVE: ‘Superhero’ Lewis Hamilton set to get ‘spicy machinery’ after Qatar Grand Prix win

Lewis Hamilton took another big step to hauling in Max Verstappen as a gripping battle for the Formula One world title neared a conclusion after the Qatar Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.

Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a valuable late point added for the fastest lap. There was some nostalgia too, as Fernando Alonso claimed a first Formula 1 podium in seven years to deliver for Alpine, doing enough to seize the highest rating in Indy Sport’s Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings.

Verstappen appeared to be upbeat after the race, perhaps seizing a morale victory with the additional bonus point for the fastest lap: “Our starting position was a bit compromised but luckily we had a really good start. I got quite quickly back to second and to get the fast lap was very nice. It’s going to be difficult to the end but that’s nice, it keeps things exciting. This track is a lot of fun to drive. it’s really quick. I feel good, it’s going to be a tight battle until the end.”

Here’s all the latest F1 news and reaction from Qatar as the builld-up to Saudi Arabia begins:

Lewis Hamilton wins Qatar Grand Prix to close gap on Max Verstappen

10:26 , Dan Austin

FIA Race Director Michael Masi was furious with Christian Horner after the Red Bull team principal’s outburst against the governing body before the Qatar Grand Prix.

Regarding the penalty given to Max Verstappen for ignoring yellow flags in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, he Horner told Sky Sports F1: “To be honest with you, we are really struggling to understand it. It looks like a complete balls-up. I think it’s just a rogue marshal that stuck a flag out and he hasn’t been instructed to by the FIA. They’ve got to have control of their marshals. It’s as simple as that.”

He was given a formal warning by the FIA in the aftermath of the race for breaching the international sporting code, and apologised live on television for any offence caused.

Masi was quoted by The Race as saying: “I think you should not attack any person, particularly when we have thousands of volunteer marshals around the world, that give up a huge amount of time globally, without them this sport that everyone has very close to their heart [could not continue]. I will defend every volunteer official and every official at every racetrack around the world, that [kind of comment from Horner] is not accepted.””

Pirelli gives explanation for tyre punctures

10:15 , Dan Austin

Three drivers — Valtteri Bottas, Nicholas Latifi, and George Russell — suffered punctures to their front left tyres after trying to manage a one-stop strategy at Losail on Sunday, while McLaren’s Lando Norris made it to the pits just in time to avoid one of his own.

Qatar was hosting its first ever Formula 1 race, and as with any new circuit where meaningful data is in short supply, tyre wear was almost impossible to predict.

Tyre manufacturer Pirelli’s Head of F1 Mario Isola offered the company’s explanation for the failures, and suggested the team’s need to take responsibility.

He told Autosport: “We had a few teams trying a one-stop strategy, because here it’s difficult to overtake, they didn’t want to lose time in the pit. But the reason why we predicted a two-stop strategy was mainly because of the data on tyre wear that we collected on Friday, and the wear on the front-left was quite high. So today for example, the front-left and the rear-left were both worn to 100 percent. But the reason why we had a puncture on just the front-left has to be investigated.”

“Clearly with a tyre that is worn and is less protected against impact when you continue to punish the tyre.”

Red Bull inadvertently woke up Hamilton’s “lion”, says Wolff

10:04 , Dan Austin

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Red Bull made an error in the F1 title race at Brazil by waking up Lewis Hamilton’s “lion.”

Max Verstappen drove the seven-time world champion off the road at Interlagos, leading to a week of back-and-forth jibes between the respective camps, while Hamilton took two strong wins to cut the Dutchman’s lead to eight points.

“They have woken up the lion on the Saturday in Interlagos, he is absolutely on it and brutal,” Wolff said. “I think when adversity happens then it takes him to a place where he is able to mobilise superhero powers and it was the adversity that triggered that in Interlagos.”

“He’s cold-blooded and on it, this is the best Lewis we have seen in the past and he is right there.”

Toto Wolff hails Lewis Hamilton's 'superhero powers' after Qatar Grand Prix win

Qatar Grand Prix driver ratings: Lewis Hamilton dominates to cut Max Verstappen lead

09:44 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Hamilton dominated the Qatar Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen’s lead at the top of the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship to eight points with two races remaining.

The seven-time world champion never relinquished the lead after starting from pole position and looked comfortable throughout at a track where the kerbs caused big problems for car reliability.

Max Verstappen moved up from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, and take a crucial point for fastest lap, while Fernando Alonso earned his first Formula 1 podium in seven years with a superb drive for Alpine.

Qatar GP driver ratings as Lewis Hamilton dominates to cut Max Verstappen lead

Lewis Hamilton insists there's 'no time to celebrate' after Qatar Grand Prix win

09:43 , Jack Rathborn

Lewis Hamilton insists he has no time to celebrate back-to-back wins as he stormed to victory at the Qatar Grand Prix to move eight points behind title rival Max Verstappen.

With arguments, press conference sideshows, grid penalties and questions over even racing in a country with a poor history of human rights dominating the build-up to Sunday’s race, it was Hamilton who put on a show under the floodlights at the Losail International Circuit.

Sporting a rainbow helmet in support of the LBGTQ+ community, a gesture criticised by the 2022 Qatar World Cup chief executive, the Mercedes driver cantered to a win ahead of Verstappen – who came home over 25 seconds adrift.

Lewis Hamilton insists there’s ‘no time to celebrate’ after Qatar Grand Prix win