F1 Grand Prix – live: Lewis Hamilton reacts after Imola race cancelled

The 2023 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix has been called off due to flooding at Imola.

Heavy rain in the area forced Formula 1 personnel to be asked to leave the paddock on Tuesday, with race officials confirming the cancellation on Wednesday.

Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings as the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs close to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, threatened the circuit. While the paddock remained free from flooding on Wednesday morning, car parks and other areas nearby have been caught in the deluge as F1 staff were advised not to travel to Imola.

And with heavy rain not expected to cease until Thursday, organisers were left with no choice but to call off the sixth race of the season. At least three people in the region of Emilia-Romagna have been killed in the flooding, with more than 5,000 evacuated from their homes.

After Max Verstappen’s dominant win in Miami, F1 season is now set to continue with the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

Where is Emilia Romagna in Italy?

Emilia Romagna is one of the 20 administrative regions of Italy, situated in the north of the country.

Its capital is Bologna and it has an area of 8,666 sq mi, and about 4.4 million inhabitants.

It consists of nine provinces and nearly half of the region (48%) consists of plains while 27% is hilly and 25% mountainous.

Italian authorities had issued flood and landslide warnings as the rising level of water in the Santerno river, which runs close to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, threatened the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton has posted on Instagram this afternoon after news of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix’s cancellation.

“Hoping everyone in Emilia Romagna is able to stay safe and look out for each other right now,” the Mercedes driver said. “Thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy and the amazing emergency services working on the ground.

“I know we all understand that safety comes first. I can’t wait to see you all at the next race.”

(Getty Images)

We know that Formula 1 will be coming to Imola in both 2024 and 2025, but the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari does not have an agreement to host a race beyond that. It may be that a deal is agreed to keep a place so cherished within motorsport on the itinerary, but if a deal is not possible, it appears officials may ask F1 owners Liberty Media to hold a race in Emilia-Romagna in 2026 - confirming that the race will not be rescheduled this year, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d’Italia, has suggested as much to Italian outlet TuttoSport.

Of course, this weekend was supposed to mark the unveiling of the first upgrades to the Mercedes car that the team hopes might be able to close the gap to runaway early-season leaders Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have just one podium finish between them this season and would have hoped to challenge at Imola, but will now have to wait until Monaco to see if the “first step” in the W14’s development will make a difference.

Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norries have sent their best wishes to everyone impacted by the extreme weather in the Italian region, where five people have died in flooding and thousands displaced from their homes.

I love racing, but the safety of everyone else is more important. Sorry to all the fans, we’ll be back Imola, stay safe 🇮🇹❤️ — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 17, 2023

“It is such a tragedy to see what has happened to Imola and Emilia-Romagna, the town and region that I grew up in, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding and the families and communities affected,” Stefano Domencali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, has said.

“I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the incredible emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those who need help and alleviate the situation – they are heroes and the whole of Italy is proud of them.

“The decision that has been taken is the right one for everyone in the local communities and the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation.”

Max Verstappen, who currently holds a 14 point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ Championship standings, has released a statement in support of the cancellation, sending his thoughts to those impacted by severe flooding in Emilia -Romagna.

Statement: 2023 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Our thoughts are with all those affected in the greater Emilia Romagna region.



Stay safe 🙏#ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/yr5y7tUQxw — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) May 17, 2023

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been cancelled, and sources close to Formula One state that, amid the packed 2023 calendar, it is unlikely the race will be rescheduled this year.

F1 staff were told to stay away from the race circuit in the build up to the race, with the struggling area struggling to cope with the weather and rain forecast to continue.

The surrounding region has been badly affected by torrential rain in the lead up to the Grand Prix, which saw the paddock at the circuit evacuated on Tuesday because of the risk of flooding.

Kieran Jackson, Formula 1 correspondent for The Independent, reports:

This weekend’s race in Imola had been due to kick off the first triple-header of the 2023 season, with trips to Monaco and Barcelona due to follow on the next two weekends.

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA (sprint weekend)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

“The Formula 1 community wants to sends its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent evcents in the Emilia-Romagna region. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need.

“Following discussions between Formula 1, the president of the FIA, the competent authorities including the relevant minsisters, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, the president of Emilia-Romagna region, the mayor of the city and the promoter, the decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola.

“The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region. It would not be right to put further pressure on hte local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time.”

The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA — Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023

It should also be noted that more thundery showers were forecast throughout the remainder of Wednesday, with further rain also due to come in over the weekend. F1 personnel were ordered to leave Imola on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Although parts of the circuit were flooded, the paddock itself was not, but the Santerno river next to the circuit has been running very, very high.

Just hours before official news of the race’s cancellation, Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini (who also serves as the country’s transport minister) had said that he belived the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix should be called off. Salvini said that it was “imperative to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency”, with flooding already having displaced around 5,000 people from their homes.

A street in Cesena shows the extent of severe flooding in Emilia Romagna (AFP via Getty Images)

An understandable decision from Formula 1, with the sixth race of the year (and kick-off to the season’s first triple header) unable to go ahead amid warnings of flooding and landslides from Italian officials.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Emilia-Romagna and Marche as they deal with the destruction caused by the heavy rain and flooding currently affecting the area. — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 17, 2023

Formula 1 has opted to cancel this weekend’s Imola Grand Prix after heavy flooding in the Emilia Romagna area.

The Imola Grand Prix has been cancelled after major flooding in the area (Fomula.City/Instagram)