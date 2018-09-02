Sebastian Vettel demands answers from Ferrari after team-mate Kimi Raikkonen beats him to pole

Kimi Raikkonen took his first pole since Monaco last year - Getty Images Europe

Sebastian Vettel has demanded answers from Ferrari after team-mate Kimi Raikkonen beat him to pole position for the Italian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen set the fastest lap in Formula One history as he blitzed his way round the 3.6-mile Monza circuit at a staggering average speed of 163.793 mph. In doing so, he eclipsed the record held by Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya since 2004.

It should have been the dream result for Ferrari, with both of their men occupying the front row at their home race for only the second time this century.

Indeed, Lewis Hamilton, who was sitting on provisional pole until the closing seconds of a scintillating qualifying session, finished third.

But Vettel, 17 points adrift of Hamilton in the championship, was quickly lamenting a nightmare, furious that Raikkonen’s name, and not his, sat at the top of the time sheets.

Raikkonen is Vettel’s rear-gunner at Ferrari, 85 points behind Hamilton, and out of the title race.

Yet the 38-year-old Finn, whose future beyond this season is still to be determined, was curiously afforded the luxury of a slipstream by Ferrari off Vettel’s car.

The tow, coupled with a scruffy final lap by Vettel, provided Raikkonen with enough speed to edge out Ferrari’s number one championship contender by 0.161 seconds and Hamilton by 0.175 sec.

Vettel crossed the line before Raikkonen and thought he had secured pole. “Yes!” he yelled over the team radio, only to be informed moments later that Raikkonen had taken the spoils. “We speak after,” he replied.

Vettel’s gloomy mood had improved little by the time he reached the press conference room. “Clearly, I wasn’t happy, but I won’t tell you why,” he said.

Quizzed about Raikkonen’s slipstream, the German replied: “We have an order which changes every weekend, and this weekend it was Kimi’s turn to go second [and get the tow]. Simple.

“Is Kimi allowed to win? Well, if he is starting from pole, then I guess he is.”

Vettel’s failure to take pole leaves him without a buffer to Hamilton on the charge to the opening bend here on Sunday.

It also leaves Ferrari in a tricky position to ensure that Vettel finishes ahead of Raikkonen to take maximum points. Fourteen of the last 18 pole-sitters here have gone on to take the chequered flag.

Hamilton, booed by the partisan tifosi, gave it his best shot on Saturday, but Mercedes have not been able to match Ferrari’s speed this weekend. It was a one-car Silver Arrows challenge with Valtteri Bottas half a second back in fourth.

“Of course, we were hopeful that we might be able to give them a run for their money,” Hamilton said. “The first qualifying lap was pretty good but the second one could always have been better.

“It was just amazing how intense qualifying was, and that’s how racing should be. The close competition is great for the sport and it is pushing us to limits that we didn’t even know we could go to.

“Here the tow effect is huge for everyone, and getting the gap right is important, but at the end of the day, Kimi did the job.”

Aged 38 years and 320 days, Raikkonen is the oldest pole sitter at an F1 race since 41-year-old Nigel Mansell started from the front in Australia 24 years ago.

His wife, Minttu, was moved to tears by the result in the Ferrari garage. “It is the best place to be and it went right in the end,” Raikkonen said. “Being one and two is great for Ferrari, but it is only half the job done.”

Leading Positions after Qualifying:

Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1min 19.119secs

Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:19.280

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:19.294

Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:19.656

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:20.615

Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:20.936

Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:21.041

Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:21.099

Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:21.350

Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:21.627

Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:21.669

Sergey Sirotkin (Rus) Williams 1:21.732

Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:22.568

Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault No Time

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull No Time

Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:21.888

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Sauber-Ferrari 1:21.889

Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:21.934

Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:22.048

Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:22.085

The moment Kimi Raikkonen took his first pole for over a year

Magnussen and Alonso summoned to the stewards

And they will be in there around now. Not sure what they can do about it. Both were on a hot lap at the end of Q3. Six of one and half a dozen of the other is what it looked like to me.

Vettel confirms his displeasure

Vettel wasn't happy, he says in the press conference, but he is not saying why. It's pretty obvious, though. He thought he had pole. He was told he wasn't on pole. And then he realised he had given his team-mate a tow for the whole lap as he himself tried to get close to Hamilton...

Toto Wolff reacts to Mercedes second row

It was a bit of a mind game at the end, who would go out first and give the other one a tow. The first run was good for us. Second run - they were just quicker than us today. It's not quite clear because the tow also disturbs you in the first corners but in the end there is a benefit. It's always tricky to get the right distance. He tried to get our tow in the first session. It wasn't enough. We told him and he told Kimi. P3 and P4 is maybe not the worst starting position here with the tow. It's about having a good start and getting through the first chicane well and then having a good race.

The start is crucial for Mercedes tomorrow, then. A long run to turn one. Could be tasty.

Lance Stroll pleased with 10th

It was all pretty straightforward today. Definitely don't think - we didn't expect that coming into it. We expected a much more challenging session. The car felt good. We managed to get a good tow. That helped us and I put a good lap in Q2 to get into Q3. One of those days it all clicked. We've had a tough run. In the cockpit it hasn't been very pleasant. Today I am really pleased for everyone. We really deserve this result. It felt good in the car.

He deserves credit today. He qualified well here last year in the rain and did it today in the dry. He comes in for a lot of stick but Williams have a good chance of points tomorrow.

Alonso happy with his day

Bottas reacts to fourth

I think today has been difficult. We tried some set up changes for FP3 from yesterday. It was better on the corners. I didn't have any clean laps this morning. In qualifying it was getting better and better. I needed some kind of a lap to secure fourth.

He never looked like challenging the top three today and so it turned out. Says he's struggling still with his set up. This is also the fourth race in a row where Ferrari have had the overall quickest package. No team has managed that this season. So we know what the real order is. Hamilton is finding time in the second quickest car and is doing a superb job.

A front row lockout for Ferrari tomorrow is exactly what they needed

Hamilton was threatening pole for the whole session and it looked like he might get it. But Vettel crossed the line in first for a matter of seconds with Raikkonen surpassing him very soon after. I think Ferrari would have chosen to have their cars the other way around but it could be worse.

Still, a poor start from Vettel and if Hamilton got in front that could pose a tricky question for Ferrari.

One for all the lads in their late 30s, this one

By the way - that is the fastest lap ever in the history of F1

Breaking Juan Pablo Montoya's record around here in 2004. I'll get back to you with the exact timings once I've found my calculator. If distance equals speed over time then what does speed equal?

Maurizio Arrivabene speaks to Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz

More than this, it's impossible. It's good to give a smile to these guys. We are not here to remove the smile from somebody else we are here to give the smile to the tifosi. I always said we score points on Sunday and not Saturday. Today is the same. But it's a joy. It's for all the guys that like motorsport because Monza is special but it's special for formula one.

It's great to see Kimi get pole, finally. He should have had one earlier in the season but this time he delivered.

The top 10 and their times

Q3 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

Hamilton reacts to third on the grid

Yeah, congratulations to Ferrari. We gave it everything we could. They have had the upper hand all weekend. We'll give it everything we can. We'll give more tomorrow. Always, everyone in the team is working as hard as they can to make the difference. It's great to see so many fans here regardless if they're Ferrari fans but it's still great.

He is getting a lot of boos. A lot. A bit pantomime, though, as it all dies down after about five seconds.

Lewis Hamilton will start third on the grid for the Italian GP Credit: sky sports f1

Vettel reacts to his second place

It's unbelievable to see the amount of support around the track. It's a good result for the team. Not entirely happy with my run. It was always like this in Monza [referring to Kimi's slipstream behind him], I think for him it was the sweet spot. My lap wasn't very good. For now it's great to have both cars on the front row.

Kimi Raikkonen reacts to his pole

Obviously is's great for tomorrow but it's only a half job done. I couldn't pick a better place to be on pole position. Hopefully tomorrow everything goes smoothly. It doesn't matter where we go, obviously here the home grand prix, it's full of red. Hopefully tomorrow is as good as today.

"Thank you"

Is what Kimi says after he's told he has pole. A man of few words.

Good lap from Lewis after all that. That was so close. He was one hundredth away from Vettel. The slipstream proved critical there.

KIMI RAIKKONEN TAKES POLE FOR THE 2018 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

He slipstreamed them all throughout the lap and nailed that lap. 0.161 ahead of Vettel. His first pole since Monaco last year.

"YES!" Sebastian Vettel says. He is then told Kimi is on pole.

"We speak after," he says. He's doesn't sound very happy.

Q2 - Vettel not particularly quick here...

Hamilton is up here. Vettel is up just after two sectors...this is coming down to the final sector now...

Hamilton improves! Vettel improves! AND RAIKKONEN IMPROVES ON THEM ALL TO TAKE POLE POSITION!

WOW.

A 1-2 FOR FERRARI IN FRONT OF THE TIFOSI! YES KIMI!

Here we go - hot laps underway!

Everyone through the first turns cleanly...

Hold your breath.

Q3 - two minutes to go

And the drivers are all out there for their final runs.

"Hamilton two seconds in front," Seb is told on the radio. Slipstreaming the Mercedes? Interesting...

Top 10 after the first runs

Q3 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

It seems Vettel missed the apex of turn two on his in lap. So no action needed. Vettel wants to add a flap to his wing, I think for the next run.

Q3 - Front runners on their quick laps

Vettel gets a little sideways into the Roggia chicane and goes wide running into the first Lesmo. Hamilton 0.2s up on them all in sector 1!

Vettel is quickest after two sectors though...what will his time be?

A 1.19.390! But Raikkonen goes quicker! And Hamilton beats it! 0.069 seconds quicker than them all! The all time lap record and the fastest ever F1 lap. Ever. Anywhere.

Ferrari have to find some time here. Vettel left a bit out there, I think. He missed the apex of turn two as well and may lose his lap? Not sure about that one but we'll see.

Q3 - Eight minutes to go

Grosjean goes quickest with a 1.21.340 just ahead of Ocon. Just. That will be beaten very shortly.

Two Ferraris followed by two Mercedes, all about to start their hot laps.

More of that Alonso and Magnussen incident

Replays showing @alo_oficial going deep into first turn then cutting straight out into @KevinMagnussen’s line. Denied Kev his shot at joining @RGrosjean in #Q3. #HaasF1 ������ — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 1, 2018

Q3 begins - 12 minutes to go

Here we go. No rain forecast between now and the end of the session.

Who is fighting it out for the top 10 places? Grosjean, Ocon, Gasly, Vettel, Hamilton, Raikkonen, Verstappen, Bottas, Stroll and Sainz.

We should know the top five but not what order. And the bottom five. But not what order.

Can Hamilton split the Ferraris?

That is the question. It's important for him. Will Ferrari crank their engines up?

Q2 - top 10

Bottas a way off the pace, behind even Verstappen. Great effort from Stroll. Something to smile about for Williams. Maybe Stroll should be in a quicker car? A quick pink one? Gasly is very happy with making it into P10. He should be too.

Q2 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

Q2 ends!

Hamilton doesn't improve. Sirotkin doesn't improve!

Vettel does improve with a 1.19.6! Stroll makes it into the top 10! P8 at the moment. Sainz into ninth. That's a frantic ending.

Who didn't make it?

11. Magnussen

12. Sirotkin

13. Alonso

14. Hulkenberg

15. Ricciardo

And there's a very strange incident with Alonso and Magnussen at the first chicane as they nearly come together and wreck both of their hot laps...one for the stewards. Alonso laughs on the radio.

Q2 - final runs underway

Sirotkin locks up into turn one. Could that cost him?

Vettel goes quickest in sector one but runs very wide out of the second chicane. That seems to be the racing line today...

Hamilton is not far off Vettel's first sector time...

Q2 - out they come for the final runs

At the same time, pretty much. Jockeying for position time...

Qualifying at Monza Credit: sky sports f1

Too four all out on the supersoft tyres.

Q2 - Four minutes to go. No rain expected in this session

Kimi Raikkonen is informed. No drivers currently out on track but that is about to change. Both Haas cars about to fire up and go out.

Those top 10 times from Q2 so far

Q2 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

Only 12 drivers with lap times though. Not sure Hulkenberg will bother with one? Neither Williams out. They're waiting for better track conditions. Chance of Q3?

That's it from Daniel Ricciardo today, by the way...

Q2 - 10 minutes to go

Verstappen into fifth 1.2s behind. Ocon three tenths further back. Alonso a whole 2.7s back at the moment. Short of a miracle he won't be able to get into Q3 but getting into Q2 was decent.

Bottas has a small spin in the pit lane through a puddle as he's called into the weigh bridge. An odd incident but no damage done.

Q2 - 12 minutes to go

Hamilton the first man into the 1.19s! That's a quick lap...Bottas six tenths off his team-mate.

What can Ferrari do? Raikkonen only manages a 1.20.232...four tenths away. Hmmmm.

And Vettel? He's up...and he's ahead! Just. By 0.013s.

Bottas and Hamilton out together

Time for a tow?

Magnussen is late on the brakes at the second chicane and runs wide at slow speed.

Q2 begins - 15 minutes to go

"Why are we so slow?" Leclerc says on the radio at the end of the last session. "I honestly really don't get this. We need to analyse more." He's baffled.

No sign of that rain yet...

It was Romain Grosjean who beat Perez by the smallest of margins

Leclerc had a small off on his final hot lap which probably cost him a spot in Q2. Shame.

2:22PM

Q1 ends - top 10

Q1 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

Close out there across the field.

Q1 ends!

Stroll goes 10th and should be through. Vandoorne does not improve and is dead last. He's out. Hulkenberg goes into 10th, Gasly to P12! Sirotkin up to P11!

Sergio Perez is out! He wasn't out on track when everyone else was and just slipped down and down and out...did they think he was safe? He was 0.001 away from Q2! Wow. What a small but significant error...

Drivers out:

16. Perez

17. Leclerc

18. Hartley

19. Ericsson

20. Vandoorne

Alonso makes it through as do both Williams cars!

Q1 - McLaren trying the slipstream with their cars...

...and they are not the only ones. Gasly going well, trying to get himself out of danger.

2:17PM

Q1 - final runs underway

Hartley does not improve and stays 18th! Sirotkin improves to P14 but will that be enough? 90 seconds to go...

There is very little to choose between 9th down. Just 0.7s between 9th and 20th.

Q1 - four minutes to go

Vettel still at the top of the timesheets. Force India going well with Ocon in P6.

Ricciardo will get into Q2 with this time. He does, seven tenths off and P4. Vandoorne slips into the drop zone with that.

Leclerc gets out of the bottom five, as does his team-mate. Could be a frantic end here. McLarens both in the pit lane still, will they come out again?

Right now nearly everyone has set a time...

...here are the drivers in the drop zone:

16. Hulkenberg

17. Ericsson

18. Gasly

19. Hartley

20. Ricciardo

Hulkenberg, Ericsson and Ricciardo will all take grid penalties.

It's going to be tough for McLaren to get out of Q1 here

But they are giving it a go...

Vandoorne moves up to 12th and Alonso into P9.

Six minutes to go and Daniel Ricciardo comes out. He will not be setting a representative time most likely as he will start from near the back of the grid.

Q1 - eight minutes left

Max Verstappen goes up to fifth with a time exactly the same as Bottas's. Williams going well, currently P9 and P10 in what will surely be their best qualifying session of the year.

And Vettel improves again! 0.256 ahead of Rakkonen now...

Q1 Top 10 with 10 minutes left

Q1 top 10 Credit: formula1.com

Still waiting for 20 drivers to set a time, so only Hulkenberg in P16 is in the drop zone.

Q1 - Hamilton goes second!

He loses three tenths, nearly four tenths in the final sector there and goes 0.384 away from Raikkonen's time.

Bottas goes third, 0.444 off Kimi's time. Vettel's going again now...he goes quickest, 0.179 ahead of Raikkonen.

Looking ominious for Mercedes now

10 minutes to go

Q1 - 12 minutes to go

Hamilton and Bottas on their hot laps now.

Hamilton 0.113 off Raikkonen's time in sector 1, rough on the exit of the second chicane. He's up by the second sector...

An absolute ton of cars going into Variante Ascari there

Vettel the first of the top cars to go out on a hot lap. He's going to go quickest. And he does, with a 1.21.578

But not for long! Raikkonen gets a tow from a Williams towards the end of the lap and beats it by sixth tenths!

Q1 is go!

We're ready to go. A round of applause from the fans. How very nice of them!

Who is out first? Haven't seen the radar yet, is the risk enough for them all to go out at once?

New rear wing for Hulkenberg today

After he also had some DRS issues.

Ferrari fans - or tifosi...

...that is what the Italian GP is all about. Expect booing for the other teams.

Up to 80% chance of rain for this session now...oooh. This could play into Hamilton's hands. It's not that wet out there now, though.

This is what it looks like at the moment

Or at least a few moments ago.

Six or so minutes until we're off in Q1

But is there a chance of rain for tomorrow?

Yes.

In other news. Max Verstappen has taken the new Spec-C Renault (or Tag Heuer) engine in his Red Bull.

Aaaaand it's stopped

As you were.

Well, well, well...there is some light rain about at Monza

I checked the forecast not 10 minutes ago and it gave a 6-7 per cent chance of rain around now. Still, must mean we're in that 6-7 per cent window, eh? That's how it works.

Will it get heavier? Will it force anyone onto intermdiates? We've had wet qualifying sessions in the Hungary and Belgium. Hamilton took pole at both...

Lando Norris ran in FP1 for McLaren yesterday, as he did in Belgium last week

He's in line for the second McLaren seat alongside Carlos Sainz next year. His Formula 2 title rival George Russell, a fellow Brit, is also in line for a drive next year. Want to know about them? Read on!

Constructor standings

Mercedes - 375

Ferrari - 360

Red Bull - 238

Renault - 82

Haas - 76

McLaren - 52

Toro Rosso - 30

Sauber - 19

Force India - 18

Williams - 4

A Ferrari 1-2 would take them into the lead in the constructors' standings, likely by a single point.

Driver standings - top six

Hamilton - 231

Vettel - 214

Raikkonen - 146

Bottas - 144

Verstappen - 120

Ricciardo - 118

Hamilton on Friday's running

We did plenty of laps this afternoon in the dry and we could see that, like in Spa, we had a small gap to Ferrari on both the short and the long runs. My laps felt pretty good, but Ferrari were a little bit quicker today. We’re all working flat out right now in every part of the team, and we have work to do tonight as well – but there are some areas where we can see deficits, so I hope we can make a little step for qualifying. It has been a big battle for a number of races now, and they have had a small advantage since the middle of the summer, but we are pushing as hard as we can to overcome that. Although we are on Ferrari’s home turf, we have some great support out there and it’s always a boost to see that in the grandstands. It will be a very close fight tomorrow and, like every race weekend, we will be giving it everything we’ve got.

He'll be pleased to be within a tenth of Vettel in final practice this morning, even though I reckon the Ferrari has a bit more in the tank.

1:32PM

Your track for today's race - Monza

It's a quick one. The quickest of the year.

Monza Credit: formula1.com

1:27PM

Can Ferrari win at Monza for the first time since 2010?

Some might say it's overdue. But not me. There's no such thing as "due" in sport.

In other news, the draft F1 calendar for 2019 was announced yesterday

The big news? The German GP at Hockenheim will return!

The German Grand Prix has been included in the draft calendar for the 2019 Formula One season, owners Liberty Media confirmed. A new deal has also been agreed for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with races confirmed there until 2021. The season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 17 and end on December 1 in Abu Dhabi. 2019 will be the first time that the German Grand Prix will have been held in successive years since 2013 and 2014 and the first time that it has been held at Hockenheim for two consecutive years since 2005 and 2006.

Read more here.

There have been a few big crashes in F1 this year - have a look at these incredible images

A lot of expensive damage for Sauber in the last week.

1:17PM

A video of Marcus Ericsson's crash yesterday...

It shows how safe these current F1 cars are.

David Coulthard: Lewis Hamilton should leave questions about Ferrari's 'tricks 'to those in charge

For the overall scheme of the championship, it would be hugely significant for Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton and win Ferrari’s home race on Sunday. Right now, you feel as if the tide is running Ferrari’s way, but how many times have we seen things turn this year? We are watching captivating sporting history being written. Mercedes are at the peak of their powers, but Ferrari have relentlessly fought their way back into contention over the past few seasons to reach a point where they now have an advantage over their rivals. That must be acknowledged and celebrated, too.

Read David Coulthard's full column here.

Top 10 from FP3 this morning

Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 20.509secs

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.590

Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:20.682

Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:21.112

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:21.388

Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:22.011

Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:22.055

Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:22.310

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Sauber-Ferrari 1:22.313

Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:22.357

Good afternoon!

Welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2018 Italian Grand Prix from Monza. We come to the Temple of Speed with Lewis Hamilton with a 17-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in the drivers' championship but second favourite for the grand prix. Or possibly third favourite, if you include Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.

Friday's first practice did not tell us much as it was a wet and damp session. Second practice in the afternoon had Ferrari quickest with a 1-2 led by Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton was third ahead of Valtteri Bottas. The biggest moment of the session came when Sauber's Marcus Ericsson suffered a huge and dramatic crash at the very start of the 90 minutes.

As his rear wing flap failed to close at the end of the pit straight - a DRS error - his car veered left under braking and into the barriers before barrel rolling several hundred meters down the straight. It was a huge crash for the Sauber team less than a week after Charles Leclerc's first-lap crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP.

Fortunately Ericsson was able to walk out of the car largely unharmed, if a little gingerly, and took full part in Saturday morning's first practice session. He will take a grid penalty after his car's engine and chassis were replaced. He's not the only one, mind, Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg will also take some pain.

Final practice this morning, however, showed again that it's likely to be a close battle for pole. Vettel was again quickest but Hamilton was under a tenth of a second behind him in second place. Raikkonen was third, a further tenth back whilst Bottas's Mercedes was in fourth, over six tenths off top spot.

Force India and Haas may be able to challenge Red Bull to be the third quickest team here, or at least to metaphorically "get in amongst it".

Ferrari have been able to ramp it up during qualifying and Vettel did not have an error free session and lost a bit of time on his hot laps. So you would expect him to be able to put a bit more time in there. Hamilton again needs to be - and has been - on top of his game this weekend. Should Ferrari take a Vettel-led 1-2 here, at best Hamilton will be seven points behind Vettel. Ferrari have not won at Monza since 2010, though, but are favourites to break that current run.

As ever, I'll be here for the next few hours with all the build-up, live updates and reaction from qualifying.