F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff sends stark warning to Lewis Hamilton after Miami disappointment

Toto Wolff has dampened expectations on Mercedes’ highly-anticipated upgrade for the next race in Imola despite Lewis Hamilton calling for a one-second upgrade after the Miami Grand Prix.

After qualifying a lowly 13th, Hamilton finished sixth in Miami on Sunday with team-mate George Russell a respectable fourth - but still way out of Red Bull’s league after another one-two finish for the reigning world champions.

While Hamilton insisted he needed a “second upgrade” worth around one second, Wolff believes the upgrade for Imola may not even be worth half-a-second, instead saying it will be a “good baseline”, adding: “I don’t think we’ll get there and suddenly we’re half a second faster and in the middle of a fight. We won’t.”

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen sends a chilling warning to his title rivals, Wolff lambasts Hamilton’s Mercedes car after qualifying and George Russell criticises unusual pre-race introductions.

Follow all the latest F1 news and reaction with The Independent

F1 LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES

Toto Wolff sends stark warning to Lewis Hamilton after Miami GP

13:47 , Kieran Jackson

Toto Wolff has dampened expectations on Mercedes’ highly-anticipated upgrade for the next race in Imola despite Lewis Hamilton calling for a one-second upgrade after the Miami Grand Prix.

After qualifying a lowly 13th, Hamilton finished sixth in Miami on Sunday with team-mate George Russell a respectable fourth - but still way out of Red Bull’s league after another one-two finish for the reigning world champions.

While Hamilton insisted he needed a “second upgrade” worth around one second, Wolff believes the upgrade for Imola may not even be worth half-a-second, instead saying it will be a “good baseline”, adding: “I don’t think we’ll get there and suddenly we’re half a second faster and in the middle of a fight. We won’t.”

Story continues

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen sends chilling message to rivals after Miami win: ‘I always feel unbeatable’

13:31 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen hailed his victory at the Miami Grand Prix as “simply f****** lovely” after he beat Sergio Perez and the boo brigade to extend his world championship lead.

Verstappen was jeered before and after the race, as he celebrated a triumph that moves him 14 points clear of team-mate Perez, who finished second. Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and sixth for Mercedes.

Verstappen divides opinion in the sport and he was targeted by the Hard Rock Stadium crowd as he was presented on the grid ahead of the 57-lap race by rapper LL Cool J.

Full quotes below:

‘I always feel unbeatable’: Max Verstappen sends chilling message to title rivals

Christian Horner mocks Mercedes and Ferrari after Red Bull dominance in Miami

12:53 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner could not help but question his Formula 1 rivals after Red Bull’s one-two finish in Miami by simply asking: “Where are Mercedes and Ferrari?”

Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid - and claimed the fastest-lap - to extend his world championship lead to team-mate Sergio Perez to 14 points.

While Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, with Fernando Alonso in third, Lewis Hamilton managed only sixth place after qualifying 13th while Ferrari struggled once again on race-day - with both teams ultimately falling way short of the RB19 out in front.

Horner said after the race: “We’ve never had another start [to the season] like this. We’re wondering: where are the others? Where did Mercedes and Ferrari go?”

(Getty Images)

World Championship odds after Miami Grand Prix:

12:23 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen - 1/10

Sergio Perez - 7/1

Fernando Alonso - 28/1

Lewis Hamilton - 40/1

Charles Leclerc - 60/1

George Russell - 66/1

Carlos Sainz - 66/1

Lance Stroll - 500/1

Odds provided by Grosvenor Casinos

Max Verstappen claims Miami boos are due to his success: ‘They don’t like who wins’

11:47 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen said he is targeted by F1’s boo brigade because they are jealous of him winning.

Verstappen landed a third victory of the season with a fine drive from ninth at Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 14 points over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez. The double world champion was heckled as he was introduced on the grid in the moments before the race, and then also on the podium as he was presented with his winner’s trophy.

But a typically bullish Verstappen said: “If I am driving at the back nobody will be doing anything in terms of a reaction.”

Full story below:

‘They don’t like who wins’: Max Verstappen claims Miami boos are due to his success

Lewis Hamilton, speaking after the race:

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

“I don’t know about the strategy, don’t know if it was optimum. Difficult at the start in a DRS train, once I did the stop on the hard, was able to really push. To get from 13th to sixth, I’m pretty happy with that. I enjoyed the race, nice to have a battle with people.

“It’s all a bit of an unknown. It’s not like I have a second upgrade coming which is what I need. It’s a step in the right direction to try and progress. So fingers crossed.”

Hamilton finished P6 after starting 13th on the grid.

(Getty Images)

George Russell takes aim at ‘distracting’ razzmatazz before Miami Grand Prix

11:15 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell said he is not in F1 for the show after taking aim at the pre-race razzmatazz put on by the sport’s bosses for the Miami Grand Prix.

In a break from convention, the grid’s 20 drivers were individually introduced to the crowd by American rapper LL Cool J as will.i.am conducted an orchestra. It is understood the pre-race show seen in Miami will only take place at certain events, possibly eight this season.

See Russell’s full quotes below:

George Russell takes aim at ‘distracting’ razzmatazz before Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sends chilling message to rivals after Miami win: ‘I always feel unbeatable’

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen hailed his victory at the Miami Grand Prix as “simply f****** lovely” after he beat Sergio Perez and the boo brigade to extend his world championship lead.

Verstappen was jeered before and after the race, as he celebrated a triumph that moves him 14 points clear of team-mate Perez, who finished second. Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and sixth for Mercedes.

Verstappen divides opinion in the sport and he was targeted by the Hard Rock Stadium crowd as he was presented on the grid ahead of the 57-lap race by rapper LL Cool J.

Full quotes below:

‘I always feel unbeatable’: Max Verstappen sends chilling message to title rivals

Charles Leclerc:

10:44 , Kieran Jackson

“We have been struggling all day, very similar picture to beginning of the day. Competitive in qualifying, struggling on race day.

“I had a lot of bottoming today too. Consistency is what we’re lacking at the moment and we’ll try to work for that.

“We have work to do. We need to come up with the solutions. Mercedes are quick, Aston Martin are really quick. Alpines look quick in the race.”

The Ferrari man finished P7.

"We are struggling like crazy"



Charles Leclerc says consistency is what Ferrari are lacking at the moment 😕 pic.twitter.com/na8XHbhSB1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2023

TOP-10 IN MIAMI GRAND PRIX

10:40 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Sergio Perez

3) Fernando Alonso

4) George Russell

5) Carlos Sainz

6) Lewis Hamilton

7) Charles Leclerc

8) Pierre Gasly

9) Esteban Ocon

10) Kevin Magnussen

Max Verstappen ignores jeers from crowd to storm to Miami Grand Prix win

10:36 , Kieran Jackson

RACE REPORT

Max Verstappen overcame the boo brigade and Sergio Perez to win the Miami Grand Prix and extend his world championship lead.

Verstappen was subjected to a chorus of jeers by the 90,000-strong crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium as the sport’s drivers were introduced by rapper LL Cool J for Sunday’s 57-lap race.

But the double world champion put his poor reception to one side by racing from ninth on the grid to pass Perez with nine laps remaining and take his third win from five rounds.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen ignores boos from crowd to storm to Miami Grand Prix win

Christian Horner mocks Mercedes and Ferrari after Red Bull dominance in Miami

10:34 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner could not help but question his Formula 1 rivals after Red Bull’s one-two finish in Miami by simply asking: “Where are Mercedes and Ferrari?”

Max Verstappen stormed to victory at the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid - and claimed the fastest-lap - to extend his world championship lead to team-mate Sergio Perez to 14 points.

While Mercedes’ George Russell came fourth, with Fernando Alonso in third, Lewis Hamilton managed only sixth place after qualifying 13th while Ferrari struggled once again on race-day - with both teams ultimately falling way short of the RB19 out in front.

Horner said after the race: “We’ve never had another start [to the season] like this. We’re wondering: where are the others? Where did Mercedes and Ferrari go?”