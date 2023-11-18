F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Liberty Media Sued over Practice Session Debacle

Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

A Las Vegas-based law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on behalf of 35,000 people who purchased tickets to what became an aborted Thursday night practice session.

Dimopoulos Law Firm, along with co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting filed the lawsuit on Friday night charging the defendants Liberty Media Corporation DBA Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and TAB Contractors, Inc. breach of contract, negligence, and deceptive trade practices.

Fans who purchased tickets to the first practice session saw the session canceled just nine minutes into the session after a manhole cover became dislodged and damaged the race cars of Charles Leclerc and Lance Stoll. In total, fans saw just those nine minutes of on-track action over the course of four hours before the the start of the second session at 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

The grandstands, however, were cleared by police and track security before that delayed second session began.

No refunds for tickets were given, though fans were offered a $250 voucher for F1 merchandise on sale at the venue.



“We will vindicate the rights of the fans that traveled great distances and paid small fortunes to attend, but were deprived of the experience,” said Dimopoulos Law Firm owner and lead attorney, Steve Dimopoulos.