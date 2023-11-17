F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: FP1 aborted after eight minutes due to track repairs

F1 heads to the US again for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip and the penultimate race of the 2023 season.

Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.

Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.

F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City.

Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX - PRACTICE

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend kicks off with practice on the strip circuit

First practice started at 4:30am (GMT); FP2 is at 8pm

Max Verstappen derided Wednesday’s opening ceremony in Vegas

LONG READ: How Formula 1 cracked America

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur absolutely raging in the team principals’ press conference,

06:10 , Kieran Jackson

Says Carlos Sainz’s incident is “unacceptable” from F1 and has “f***ed” up their entire session.

Confirmed Sainz won’t take part in FP2 later - if it takes place.

Wow.

Here’s what damaged Carlos Sainz’s car!

05:43 , Kieran Jackson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

FIA UPDATE

05:22 , Kieran Jackson

“It is a concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all the other manhole covers, which will take some time.

“Will be discussing with circuit engineering team about length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any changes to schedule”

A reminder of what a loose drain cover can do to an F1 car

05:19 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell, while driving for Williams, went over a loose drain cover in Baku a few years ago.

You’d think F1 would now have to check every drain cover intensely before second practice - do they have enough time thhough?

If indeed it is a drain cover that’s responsible for the damage, it's entirely understandable not to restart the session. The aerodynamics of the car can turn a loose drain cover into a high-energy projectile that can destroy cars. ⤵️#LasVegasGP 🇺🇸 #F1pic.twitter.com/AwUZI0Ual0 — Bryson Sullivan 🇺🇲 (@NaturalParadigm) November 17, 2023

Alpine announce change to Esteban Ocon’s car

05:09 , Kieran Jackson

A lot of mechanics frantically checking the underside of their cars following the news.

Meanwhile, Alpine have already confirmed that they will change the chassis on Esteban Ocon’s car due to damage sustained from the loose drain cover.

Deary me...

Las Vegas Grand Prix practice cancelled in farcical start to F1’s newest race

05:04 , Kieran Jackson

The Las Vegas Grand Prix started in farcical fashion on Thursday night as first practice was cancelled due to a drain cover on track.

FP1 had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car grounded to a halt on the long straight on the Vegas strip.

Replays show his Ferrari went over a bump – potentially a drain cover – before it stopped, presumably due to floor damage.

Shortly after, the stewards announced the session would not resume and are now in a race against time to fix the issue on the surface before second practice at midnight, local time.

Las Vegas Grand Prix practice cancelled in farcical start to F1’s newest race

Session will not resume!

04:57 , Kieran Jackson

Oh deary me.

Race control have just announced that the session will not resume due to track repairs!

What a nightmare start to F1’s newest race!

Sainz out of practice!

04:45 , Kieran Jackson

Early job for the Vegas marshals to wheel away the Ferrari car.

Replays show that Sainz’s floor may be damaged after going over a bump on the main straight - maybe a drain?

There was a yellow flag in Sainz’s sector, too, before he hit the bump.

Still, no sign of a resumption here with 40 mins left...

A closer look at what happened to Carlos Sainz as he was forced to stop out on track 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uCNTGSFOBr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 17, 2023

RED FLAG!

04:40 , Kieran Jackson

Not sure what the issue is - but Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari has stopped at the side of the track!

The red flag is thrown! After only eight minutes!

And the Spaniard is leaving his car...

George Russell complains about lack of grip early on

04:35 , Kieran Jackson

The first driver concerned about tyre temperature has been on the radio, and it’s George Russell!

Russell: “Grip is very low currently!”

I have to say, the cars do look spectacular zooming around the circuit! Has a look and feel of Singapore to it!

All the cars just feeling their way around the track so far...

FP1 underway!

04:31 , Kieran Jackson

Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are the first cars out on track!

After a countdown on the Sphere, we’re away with the first 60-minute session!

Five minutes from getting underway in Las Vegas!

04:24 , Kieran Jackson

Anticipation is very high in Vegas ahead of the cars going out on track for the first time.

Temperatures are mild as we near 8:30pm local time - around 15C.

How will the drivers manage this first one-hour session around the 17-turn circuit?

How Formula 1 cracked America

04:18 , Kieran Jackson

Long read by Kieran Jackson

The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula 1, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.

What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of absurdity. “The future of Formula 1 in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.

It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now. Formula 1 is pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling in a manner which would be unambiguously imposing if it wasn’t in the United States. There are now three races, with this week’s grand prix on the Las Vegas strip following on from a highly successful rebirth of the US Grand Prix in Austin and a street track in Miami.

After 75 races at 11 different American venues, F1 has finally cracked the American code.

Full feature below:

How Formula 1 cracked America

‘I would not be shocked if King Charles showed up’: Las Vegas opens its doors to Formula One

03:51 , Kieran Jackson

Las Vegas opens its doors to Formula One this week ahead of the inaugural race on the city strip – and anticipation is at fever pitch.

After more than three years of planning and $500m spent on a state-of-the-art pit building, F1 is on the cusp of its ultimate moment in the American spotlight in the entertainment capital of the world.

While the penultimate race of the 2023 season won’t have an impact at the top of the world championship standings, with Max Verstappen having already claimed the title last month in Qatar, the third US race of the year will be unique in the fact it takes place on Saturday night at 10pm local time (6am GMT, Sunday morning).

Full piece below:

‘I would not be shocked if King Charles showed up’: Las Vegas opens its doors to F1

Lewis Hamilton dismisses ‘jet lag’ worries as Las Vegas GP week kicks off

03:38 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton was the notable exception on a night when numerous F1 drivers voiced their concerns about jet lag and the demanding end of season schedule.

This weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in the heart of Sin City takes place a week prior to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, 8,000 miles away.

F1 has a record 24-race calendar next season but even with this year totalling 22, Max Verstappen was among a number of drivers critical of the end of the season travel across the world.

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton dismisses ‘jet lag’ worries as Las Vegas GP week kicks off

Constructors’ Championship ahead of Las Vegas GP:

03:29 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 782 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 382 points

3) Ferrari - 362 points

4) McLaren - 282 points

5) Aston Martin - 261 points

6) Alpine - 108 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

Max Verstappen derides Las Vegas GP opening ceremony: ‘You look like a clown’

03:14 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has criticised the “99% show, 1% sporting event” nature of this weekend’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and lambasted Wednesday’s opening ceremony.

F1 is returning to Vegas for the first time in more than 40 years with a new street circuit, with F1 themselves promoting the event and building a new pit building to the tune of $500m.

But three-time world champion Verstappen, who was among the 20 drivers dramatically introduced to the crowd during Wednesday’s lavish opening ceremony via a lift onto a string of podiums, did not pull any punches about the spectacle of the event in Sin City.

Full quotes below:

‘You look like a clown’: Max Verstappen derides Las Vegas GP opening ceremony

Driver Standings ahead of Las Vegas GP weekend:

03:09 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 524 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 258 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 226 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 198 points

5) Lando Norris - 195 points

6) Carlos Sainz - 192 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 170 points

8) George Russell - 156 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Lance Stroll - 63 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 46 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

How Formula 1 cracked America

03:05 , Kieran Jackson

Long read by Kieran Jackson

The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula 1, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.

What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of absurdity. “The future of Formula 1 in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.

It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now. Formula 1 is pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling in a manner which would be unambiguously imposing if it wasn’t in the United States. There are now three races, with this week’s grand prix on the Las Vegas strip following on from a highly successful rebirth of the US Grand Prix in Austin and a street track in Miami.

After 75 races at 11 different American venues, F1 has finally cracked the American code.

Full feature below:

How Formula 1 cracked America

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

03:01 , Kieran Jackson

Good evening (or morning in the UK!) and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend!

Have you noticed? Everything is a day earlier here in Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s race, starting at 10pm local time (6am GMT).

But today is a momentous day as the cars take to the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the first time - and we’ll be bringing live updates throughout all the action!

First practice is at 4:30am (GMT); FP2 is at 8pm.